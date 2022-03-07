U.S. markets open in 1 hour 50 minutes

The Global Artificial Retina Market is expected to grow by $ 9.43 bn during 2022-2026, progressing at a CAGR of 12.54% during the forecast period

ReportLinker
·3 min read
ReportLinker
ReportLinker

Global Artificial Retina Market 2022-2026 The analyst has been monitoring the artificial retina market and it is poised to grow by $ 9. 43 bn during 2022-2026, progressing at a CAGR of 12.

New York, March 07, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Artificial Retina Market 2022-2026" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06243722/?utm_source=GNW
54% during the forecast period. Our report on the artificial retina market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.
The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by rising in the prevalence of retinal diseases, the rising geriatric population, and advances in the artificial retina. In addition, a rise in the prevalence of retinal diseases is anticipated to boost the growth of the market as well.
The artificial retina market analysis includes the disease type segment and geographic landscape.

The artificial retina market is segmented as below:
By Disease Type
• Macular Degeneration
• Diabetic retinopathy

By Geographical Landscape
• North America
• Europe
• Asia
• Rest of World (ROW)

This study identifies the escalating investment in ophthalmological r&d and innovations as one of the prime reasons driving the artificial retina market growth during the next few years. Also, the increasing prevalence of vision impairment and rising government expenditure in healthcare will lead to sizable demand in the market.

The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our report on artificial retina market covers the following areas:
• Artificial retina market sizing
• Artificial retina market forecast
• Artificial retina market industry analysis

This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading artificial retina market vendors that include Alcon Inc., Bausch Health Companies Inc., Bionic Eye Technologies Inc., Bionic Vision Technologies, Carl Zeiss AG, Nano Retina, NIDEK Co. Ltd., PIXIUM VISION, and Second Sight Medical Products Inc. Also, the artificial retina market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.
The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.

The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. Technavio’s market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast the accurate market growth.
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06243722/?utm_source=GNW

About Reportlinker
ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.

__________________________

CONTACT: Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001


