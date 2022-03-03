U.S. markets open in 1 hour 12 minutes

Global Artificial Turf Market Forecast to 2028 - COVID-19 Impact and Analysis

·6 min read

DUBLIN, March 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Artificial Turf Market Forecast to 2028 - COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis By Material and Application" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Research and Markets Logo
The artificial turf market was valued at US$ 2,847.28 million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 4,067.36 million by 2028. It is expected to grow at a CAGR of 5.2% from 2021 to 2028.

Artificial turf is manufactured from synthetic fibers and made to imitate natural grass. Players in the artificial turf market are focusing on various strategies, such as new product launches, expansion, and mergers and acquisitions, to fulfill the customer demand. Moreover, research and development activities and advancements in technologies for recycling artificial turf are likely to offer more opportunities for the growth of this market during the forecast period.

The artificial turf market is classified based on the application into the residential, commercial, and sports segments. In 2020, the sports segment held the largest share of the global artificial turf market. It is also commonly used in sports stadiums and arenas. Artificial turf help in increasing playing and practice time, as athletes can train daily without concern about the weather on these fields, and it is also designed by keeping the safety of athletes in mind. There is a high demand for artificial turf from the sports industry.

Asia Pacific led the global artificial turf market in 2020. An increase in the consumer demand for having an aesthetic look to their garden and rising renovation and decoration trends are bolstering the demand for artificial turfs in this region. Additionally, the rise in residential and commercial infrastructural facilities across the region is substantially driving the artificial turf market.

Some of the leading market players are The Dow Chemical Company; Tarkett; Act Global; CCGrass; TenCate Grass; SIS Pitches; Victoria PLC; GreenFields BV; HATKO; and Hellas Construction, Inc. These players operating in the artificial turf market focus on various strategies.

Reasons to Buy

  • Highlights key business priorities in order to assist companies to realign their business strategies.

  • The key findings and recommendations highlight crucial progressive industry trends in the global artificial turf market, thereby allowing players to develop effective long-term strategies.

  • Develop/modify business expansion plans by using substantial growth offering developed and emerging markets.

  • Scrutinize in-depth the market trends and outlook coupled with the factors driving the market, as well as those hindering it.

  • Enhance the decision-making process by understanding the strategies that underpin commercial interest with respect to products, segmentation and industry verticals.

Key Topics Covered:

1. Introduction

2. Key Takeaways

3. Research Methodology

4. Artificial Turf Market Landscape
4.1 Market Overview
4.2 Porter's Five Forces Analysis
4.3 Ecosystem Analysis
4.4 Expert Opinion

5. Artificial Turf Market - Key Market Dynamics
5.1 Market Drivers
5.1.1 Growing Demand for Artificial Turf from Sports Industry and Increase in Number of Stadiums
5.1.2 Increasing Demand for Artificial Turf From Commercial and Residential Sector
5.2 Market Restraints
5.2.1 Usage of Huge Volumes of Plastic and Heat Absorbent Properties of Artificial Turf
5.3 Market Opportunities
5.3.1 Rising Research and Development Activities and Advancements in Technology
5.4 Future Trends
5.4.1 Product Innovations
5.5 Impact Analysis

6. Artificial Turf - Global Market Analysis
6.1 Artificial Turf Market Overview
6.2 Artificial Turf Market -Revenue and Forecast to 2028 (US$ Mn)
6.3 Market Positioning - Global Market Players

7. Artificial Turf Market Analysis - By Material
7.1 Overview
7.2 Artificial Turf Market, By Material (2020 and 2028)
7.3 Polyethylene
7.3.1 Overview
7.3.2 Polyethylene: Artificial Turf Market - Revenue and Forecast to 2028 (US$ Mn)
7.4 Polypropylene
7.4.1 Overview
7.4.2 Polypropylene: Artificial Turf Market - Revenue and Forecast to 2028 (US$ Mn)
7.5 Polyamide
7.5.1 Overview
7.5.2 Polyamide: Artificial Turf Market - Revenue and Forecast to 2028 (US$ Mn)
7.6 Others
7.6.1 Overview

8. Artificial Turf Market Analysis - By Application
8.1 Overview
8.2 Artificial Turf Market, By Application (2020 and 2028)
8.3 Residential
8.3.1 Overview
8.3.2 Residential: Artificial Turf Market - Revenue and Forecast to 2028 (US$ Mn)
8.4 Commercial
8.4.1 Overview
8.4.2 Commercial: Artificial Turf Market - Revenue and Forecast to 2028 (US$ Mn)
8.5 Sport
8.5.1 Overview
8.5.2 Sport: Artificial Turf Market - Revenue and Forecast to 2028 (US$ Mn)

9. Artificial Turf Market - Geographic Analysis

10. Impact of COVID-19 Pandemic on Global Artificial Turf Market
10.1 Overview
10.2 North America: Impact Assessment of COVID-19 Pandemic
10.3 Europe: Impact Assessment of COVID-19 Pandemic
10.4 Asia-Pacific: Impact Assessment of COVID-19 Pandemic
10.5 Middle East & Africa: Impact Assessment of COVID-19 Pandemic
10.6 South and Central America: Impact Assessment of COVID-19 Pandemic

11. Industry Landscape
11.1 Mergers & acquisition
11.2 Product News
11.3 Company News

12. Company Profiles
12.1 The Dow Chemical Company
12.1.1 Key Facts
12.1.2 Business Description
12.1.3 Products and Services
12.1.4 Financial Overview
12.1.5 SWOT Analysis
12.1.6 Key Developments
12.2 Tarkett
12.2.1 Key Facts
12.2.2 Business Description
12.2.3 Products and Services
12.2.4 Financial Overview
12.2.5 SWOT Analysis
12.2.6 Key Developments
12.3 Act Global
12.3.1 Key Facts
12.3.2 Business Description
12.3.3 Products and Services
12.3.4 Financial Overview
12.3.5 SWOT Analysis
12.3.6 Key Developments
12.4 CCGrass
12.4.1 Key Facts
12.4.2 Business Description
12.4.3 Products and Services
12.4.4 Financial Overview
12.4.5 SWOT Analysis
12.4.6 Key Developments
12.5 TenCate Grass
12.5.1 Key Facts
12.5.2 Business Description
12.5.3 Products and Services
12.5.4 Financial Overview
12.5.5 SWOT Analysis
12.5.6 Key Developments
12.6 SIS Pitches
12.6.1 Key Facts
12.6.2 Business Description
12.6.3 Products and Services
12.6.4 Financial Overview
12.6.5 SWOT Analysis
12.6.6 Key Developments
12.7 Victoria PLC
12.7.1 Key Facts
12.7.2 Business Description
12.7.3 Products and Services
12.7.4 Financial Overview
12.7.5 SWOT Analysis
12.7.6 Key Developments
12.8 GreenFields BV
12.8.1 Key Facts
12.8.2 Business Description
12.8.3 Products and Services
12.8.4 Financial Overview
12.8.5 SWOT Analysis
12.8.6 Key Developments
12.9 HATKO
12.9.1 Key Facts
12.9.2 Business Description
12.9.3 Products and Services
12.9.4 Financial Overview
12.9.5 SWOT Analysis
12.9.6 Key Developments
12.10 Hellas Construction, Inc
12.10.1 Key Facts
12.10.2 Business Description
12.10.3 Products and Services
12.10.4 Financial Overview
12.10.5 SWOT Analysis
12.10.6 Key Developments

13. Appendix

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/pasm32

Media Contact:

Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/global-artificial-turf-market-forecast-to-2028---covid-19-impact-and-analysis-301494933.html

SOURCE Research and Markets

