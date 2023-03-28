Global and Asia-Pacific Point of Care (PoC) Diagnostics Market Report 2023: A $40 Billion Market by 2027 Featuring Abbott Laboratories, BD and Co, EKF Diagnostics, Danaher, J&J, & F. Hoffmann-La Roche

DUBLIN, March 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Point of Care Diagnostics Market with Focus on Asia-Pacific: Insights & Forecast with Potential Impact of COVID-19 (2023-2027)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global point of care diagnostics market is anticipated to reach US$40.43 billion in 2027, growing at a CAGR of 6.60% during the period spanning 2023-2027.

The growth in the market has been driven by factors like rising global healthcare expenditure, rising geriatric population, escalating stress issues, increasing prevalence of chronic and infectious diseases, rising utilization of novel immunoassays techniques. The market is expected to face certain challenges such as inadequate adoption of point of care devices, and stringent regulatory policies.

To overcome these challenges, the market would witness some key trends like involvement of artificial intelligence, increasing usage of home based glucose monitoring system, mobile health care technologies, technological developments, and wearable and implantable devices.

In 2022, the dominant share of the market was held by glucose monitoring. The point of care glucose monitoring market would grow, driven by type-2 diabetic population.

In 2022, the dominant share of the market was held by North America. Asia Pacific point of care diagnostics market value by application can be segmented as follows: Glucose monitoring, OTC Diagnostics Tests, Oncology Marker Testing, Pregnancy & Fertility Testing, Cardiac Markers Testing, Blood Gas Testing, Decentralized Clinical Chemistry, Ambulatory Chemistry, Infectious Disease Testing, Hematology Testing, Coagulation Testing, Urinalysis Testing, Drugs of Abuse and Others.

The company profiles of leading players (Abbott Laboratories, Becton Dickinson and Company, EKF Diagnostics Holdings plc, Danaher Corporation, Johnson & Johnson, and F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd.) are also presented in detail.

