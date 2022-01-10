U.S. markets closed

Global Asian Food Delivery Leader HungryPanda Acquires EASI and BUY@HOME

·2 min read

SYDNEY, Jan. 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- HungryPanda, the global leader in Asian food delivery, is today pleased to announce that it has acquired Australian food delivery platform EASI and New Zealand Asian food delivery platform BUY@HOME.

HungryPanda acquired EASI
HungryPanda acquired EASI

These two transactions will help HungryPanda improve its local operations, empower restaurants to achieve greater business success and improve consumer experience by widening their choice of authentic Asian restaurants. Coming on the back of HungryPanda's successful US$130m fund raising in December 2021, these transactions now position the business strongly to capture the huge overseas Asian food delivery market globally.

Founded in 2017, HungryPanda has become the largest overseas Asian food delivery platform in ten countries, including the US, UK and Australia, operating across more than sixty cities. With these transactions HungryPanda is now the Asian food delivery leader in Australia and New Zealand, bringing the greatest choice of authentic Asian food to customers in all the major cities.

Founder and CEO of HungryPanda, Kelu Liu said: "These acquisitions are an important milestone for HungryPanda in continuing to build the leading overseas Asian food delivery platform. By combining our world-class technology and delivery network with the wider coverage of restaurants we can now offer consumers, I am hugely excited about the future potential for our business in these important markets."

Kitty Lu, National Operations Manager at EASI, explained, "This is a strategic alliance that will increase our effectiveness and reach in a busy marketplace, both regionally and internationally. EASI has been growing nationally at a rapid pace since our launch in Australia and internationally and we are excited by the potential we can achieve working with Eric and the team at HungryPanda."

Mr. Liu continued "Improving the local Asian food delivery service is only the first step for us. We are dedicated to introducing a complete Asian fresh food and grocery delivery service, and adding local merchants' activities and targeted discounts for our consumers with our aim to establish a comprehensive one-stop lifestyle service for overseas Chinese and local residents who have an interest in Asian food culture."

About HungryPanda
Founded in 2017, HungryPanda is currently the largest overseas Asian food delivery platform. Starting in Nottingham, the UK, it has expanded to more than 60 cities in 10 countries, including the UK, France, Italy, the US, Canada, Australia, New Zealand, Japan, South Korea and Singapore.

In 2021, HungryPanda launched its new business models, "PandaFresh", a platform for Asian fresh food and grocery e-commerce, and "VouchersPanda", a platform to provide new discounted ordering methods of online and offline lifestyle services for overseas Chinese. Besides, HungryPanda is awarded in the Deloitte 2021 UK Technology Fast 50, making the company the only food delivery platform in the ranking.

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/global-asian-food-delivery-leader-hungrypanda-acquires-easi-and-buyhome-301456749.html

SOURCE HungryPanda Ltd

