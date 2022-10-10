U.S. markets close in 1 hour 44 minutes

  • S&P 500

    3,616.05
    -23.61 (-0.65%)
     

  • Dow 30

    29,232.54
    -64.25 (-0.22%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    10,552.65
    -99.75 (-0.94%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,701.25
    -0.90 (-0.05%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    91.79
    -0.85 (-0.92%)
     

  • Gold

    1,676.70
    -32.60 (-1.91%)
     

  • Silver

    19.64
    -0.61 (-3.04%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    0.9719
    -0.0024 (-0.24%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.8880
    +0.0050 (+0.13%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1069
    -0.0029 (-0.26%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    145.6390
    +0.3090 (+0.21%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    19,287.33
    -202.92 (-1.04%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    439.83
    -4.30 (-0.97%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    6,959.31
    -31.78 (-0.45%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,116.11
    -195.19 (-0.71%)
     

Global IT Asset Disposition (ITAD) Market to Reach $25.9 Billion by 2027

ReportLinker
·26 min read
ReportLinker
ReportLinker

Abstract: What’s New for 2022?? Global competitiveness and key competitor percentage market shares. Market presence across multiple geographies - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial.

New York, Oct. 10, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global IT Asset Disposition (ITAD) Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05798957/?utm_source=GNW

Online interactive peer-to-peer collaborative bespoke updates

Access to our digital archives and MarketGlass Research Platform

Complimentary updates for one yearGlobal IT Asset Disposition (ITAD) Market to Reach $25.9 Billion by 2027
- In the changed post COVID-19 business landscape, the global market for IT Asset Disposition (ITAD) estimated at US$14.6 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$25.9 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 8.5% over the analysis period 2020-2027. Remarketing & Value Recovery, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 9.2% CAGR and reach US$6.5 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the De-Manufacturing & Recycling segment is readjusted to a revised 7.6% CAGR for the next 7-year period.
- The U.S. Market is Estimated at $5.5 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 11.2% CAGR
- The IT Asset Disposition (ITAD) market in the U.S. is estimated at US$5.5 Billion in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$3.6 Billion by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 11.2% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 7.3% and 8.5% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 8.4% CAGR.Data Destruction/Data Sanitization Segment to Record 8.8% CAGR
- In the global Data Destruction/Data Sanitization segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 8.8% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$3.7 Billion in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$6.6 Billion by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets.

Select Competitors (Total 294 Featured)
Apto Solutions Inc.
Dell Technologies Inc.
EOL IT Services Ltd.
Exit Technologies, Inc.
Gigacycle Ltd.
GreenTek Reman Pvt. Ltd.
Hewlett Packard Enterprise Development LP
IBM Corporation
ICEX Ltd.
Ingram Micro Inc.
Iron Mountain Incorporated
ITRenew, Inc.
LifeSpan International Inc.
Maxicom Inc.
MultiTek, LLC
Sims Lifecycle Services, Inc.
TBS Industries Inc.
Tes-Amm India Pvt. Ltd.
Tes-Amm Singapore Pte Ltd.
Wisetek Solutions, Inc.


Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05798957/?utm_source=GNW

I. METHODOLOGY

II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

1. MARKET OVERVIEW
The Race Between the Virus & Vaccines Intensifies. Amidst this
Chaotic Battle, Where is the World Economy Headed?
Progress on Vaccinations: Why Should Businesses Care?
With IMF?s Upward Revision of Global GDP Forecasts, Most
Companies are Bullish about an Economic Comeback Despite a
Continuing Pandemic
EXHIBIT 1: A Strong Yet Exceedingly Patchy & Uncertain Recovery
Shaped by New Variants Comes Into Play: World Economic Growth
Projections (Real GDP, Annual % Change) for 2020 through 2023
IT Asset Management Industry from the Pandemic Lens
COVID-19-Induced Challenges Affecting IT Asset Disposition
Programs
Asset Storage & Relocation Services Gain Traction
IT Asset Disposition Players to Gain from Delayed Projects &
Pent-Up Demand in 2022 and Beyond
ITAD Vendors Innovate with Disposal Box Programs
Competitive Scenario
Electronics Recycling & IT Asset Disposition Players Mend Ways
to Deal with COVID-19
With Impact of COVID-19 Waning Gradually, IT Asset Disposition
Companies Get Back to Business
EXHIBIT 2: IT Asset Disposition (ITAD) - Global Key Competitors
Percentage Market Share in 2022 (E)
Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for
107 Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)
Global Market Prospects & Outlook
EXHIBIT 3: World IT Asset Disposition Market by Asset Type:
(2020 & 2027): Percentage Breakdown of Revenues for Computers/
Laptops, Mobile Devices, Servers, Peripherals, Storage
Devices, and Other Asset Types
COVID-19-Led New Normal Holds Major Implications for IT Asset
Disposition Strategy
ITAD Market to Remain in Upswing Mode & Move Forward Swiftly
Key Trends & Disruptions Impacting the Market
Analysis by Service Type
Data Destruction & Data Sanitization: Largest Service Segment
EXHIBIT 4: World IT Asset Disposition Market by Service (2020 &
2027): Percentage Breakdown of Revenues for Remarketing &
Value Recovery, De-Manufacturing & Recycling, Data
Destruction/Data Sanitization, Logistics Management &
Reverse Logistics, and Other Services
Remarketing & Value Recovery Services Remain Highly Relevant
Robust Demand for ITAD De-Manufacturing & Recycling Services
Logistics Management & Reverse Logistics Gain Traction
BFSI, IT & Telecom, and Media & Entertainment: Major End-Users
Presenting Growth Opportunities
EXHIBIT 5: World IT Asset Disposition Market by End-Use (2020 &
2027): Percentage Breakdown of Revenues for IT & Telecom,
Media & Entertainment, BFSI, Healthcare, Government,
Educational Institutions, and Other End-Uses
While Developed Regions Remain Major Revenue Generators,
Developing Regions Emerge as Fastest Growing Markets
EXHIBIT 6: World IT Asset Disposition Market by Region (2020 &
2027): Percentage Breakdown of Revenues for Developed and
Developing Regions
EXHIBIT 7: Global IT Asset Disposition Market - Geographic
Regions Ranked by Value CAGR for 2020-2027: China, Asia-
Pacific, Rest of World, Canada, USA, Europe, and Japan
Recent Market Activity
Select Global Brands

2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS

3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
Thriving Trends with Big Implications for IT Asset Disposition
ITAD: A Critical Strategy to Stay Relevant in Changing &
Evolving Technology Arena
Ongoing Drive towards Digital Transformation Instigates
Opportunities
EXHIBIT 8: Global Digital Transformation Spending (In US$
Trillion) for the Years 2019 through 2023
Large Installed Base of IT Assets & Sustained Investments on IT
Devices Augurs Well
Quicker Obsolescence of IT Devices & Resulting E-Waste Volumes
Amplify the Need for ITAD
EXHIBIT 9: Average Lifespan (in Years) of Select IT Products
Data Security Concerns associated with Discarded IT Equipment
Build Robust Momentum
Critical Importance of IT Asset Management in Modern Enterprise
Environments Points Towards Progressive Adoption of ITAD
Services
Expanding IoT Ecosystem Provides Steady Demand Prospects
EXHIBIT 10: Global Number of IoT Connected Devices (In Billion)
for the Years 2016, 2018, 2020, 2022 & 2025P
EXHIBIT 11: Global IoT Spending: Percentage Breakdown by
Industry Vertical for the Years 2018 and 2022E
EXHIBIT 12: IoT Big Data Generated by Connected Devices
Worldwide (In Zettabytes) for the Years 2018 & 2025P
Widespread Adoption of Cloud Computing Elevates Prospects for ITAD
EXHIBIT 13: Global Public Cloud Computing Market (in US$
Billion) by Segment for the Years 2019 and 2022E
EXHIBIT 14: Key Benefits Driving Adoption of Cloud Services of
Large, Medium and Small Businesses
Rise of Cloud Data Center Spurs the Demand for ITAD Services
EXHIBIT 15: Global Data Center IP Traffic Breakdown (in %) by
Cloud and Traditional Data Centers for the Years 2017, 2019
and 2021E
With BYOD Evolving into Mainstream Enterprise Concept,
Opportunities Galore for ITAD Services Market
Key Factors Encouraging BYOD Trend among Enterprises Ranked by
Importance Attached by Enterprises
Smartphone Nurtures BYOD Ecosystem
EXHIBIT 16: Worldwide Smartphone Sales (in Million Units) by
Geographic Region/Country for the Years 2018 & 2022E
EXHIBIT 17: Smartphone Adoption Worldwide by Region (in %):
2018 & 2025P
EXHIBIT 18: Surging Smartphone Penetration: Smartphone Users as
% of Global Population for the Period 2018-2022E
Tablet PCs
Growing Use of Recyclable Materials in Making IT Devices Augurs
Well for ITAD Market
Involvement of Device Manufacturers & Retailers Boosts Market
Prospects
Ongoing Trade Wars to Impact the ITAD Market
Resolving Prevailing Issues & Challenges: Critical for Future
Success of ITAD Services Market
Transit Challenges
Material & Process Level Challenges
Smaller & Thinner IT Devices Amplify the Complexity
Low Awareness Levels Thwart Industry Efforts
Low Commodity Price Values: A Major Challenge
Pandemic Led Changing IT Landscape Throws Challenges for ITAD

4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Table 1: World IT Asset Disposition (ITAD) Market Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2015 through 2027

Table 2: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for IT
Asset Disposition (ITAD) by Geographic Region - USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 3: World Historic Review for IT Asset Disposition (ITAD)
by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for Years 2015 through 2019
and % CAGR

Table 4: World 12-Year Perspective for IT Asset Disposition
(ITAD) by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Revenues for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific
and Rest of World Markets for Years 2015, 2021 & 2027

Table 5: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Remarketing & Value Recovery by Geographic Region - USA,
Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$
Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 6: World Historic Review for Remarketing & Value Recovery
by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for Years 2015 through 2019
and % CAGR

Table 7: World 12-Year Perspective for Remarketing & Value
Recovery by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Revenues for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific
and Rest of World for Years 2015, 2021 & 2027

Table 8: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
De-Manufacturing & Recycling by Geographic Region - USA,
Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$
Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 9: World Historic Review for De-Manufacturing & Recycling
by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for Years 2015 through 2019
and % CAGR

Table 10: World 12-Year Perspective for De-Manufacturing &
Recycling by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Revenues for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific
and Rest of World for Years 2015, 2021 & 2027

Table 11: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Data
Destruction/Data Sanitization by Geographic Region - USA,
Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$
Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 12: World Historic Review for Data Destruction/Data
Sanitization by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for Years 2015
through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 13: World 12-Year Perspective for Data Destruction/Data
Sanitization by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of
Value Revenues for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific and Rest of World for Years 2015, 2021 & 2027

Table 14: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Logistics Management & Reverse Logistics by Geographic Region -
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of
World Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$
Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 15: World Historic Review for Logistics Management &
Reverse Logistics by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,
China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for
Years 2015 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 16: World 12-Year Perspective for Logistics Management &
Reverse Logistics by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown
of Value Revenues for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific and Rest of World for Years 2015, 2021 & 2027

Table 17: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Other Services by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,
China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 18: World Historic Review for Other Services by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for Years 2015 through 2019
and % CAGR

Table 19: World 12-Year Perspective for Other Services by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of
World for Years 2015, 2021 & 2027

Table 20: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Computers/Laptops by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,
China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 21: World Historic Review for Computers/Laptops by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for Years 2015 through 2019
and % CAGR

Table 22: World 12-Year Perspective for Computers/Laptops by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of
World for Years 2015, 2021 & 2027

Table 23: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Mobile Devices by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,
China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 24: World Historic Review for Mobile Devices by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for Years 2015 through 2019
and % CAGR

Table 25: World 12-Year Perspective for Mobile Devices by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of
World for Years 2015, 2021 & 2027

Table 26: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Servers by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 27: World Historic Review for Servers by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and
Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues
in US$ Thousand for Years 2015 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 28: World 12-Year Perspective for Servers by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for USA,
Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World
for Years 2015, 2021 & 2027

Table 29: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Peripherals by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 30: World Historic Review for Peripherals by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and
Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues
in US$ Thousand for Years 2015 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 31: World 12-Year Perspective for Peripherals by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of
World for Years 2015, 2021 & 2027

Table 32: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Storage Devices by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,
China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 33: World Historic Review for Storage Devices by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for Years 2015 through 2019
and % CAGR

Table 34: World 12-Year Perspective for Storage Devices by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of
World for Years 2015, 2021 & 2027

Table 35: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Other Asset Types by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,
China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 36: World Historic Review for Other Asset Types by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for Years 2015 through 2019
and % CAGR

Table 37: World 12-Year Perspective for Other Asset Types by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of
World for Years 2015, 2021 & 2027

Table 38: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for IT &
Telecom by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 39: World Historic Review for IT & Telecom by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and
Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues
in US$ Thousand for Years 2015 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 40: World 12-Year Perspective for IT & Telecom by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of
World for Years 2015, 2021 & 2027

Table 41: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Media & Entertainment by Geographic Region - USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 42: World Historic Review for Media & Entertainment by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for Years 2015 through 2019
and % CAGR

Table 43: World 12-Year Perspective for Media & Entertainment
by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues
for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of
World for Years 2015, 2021 & 2027

Table 44: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for BFSI
by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027
and % CAGR

Table 45: World Historic Review for BFSI by Geographic Region -
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of
World Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$
Thousand for Years 2015 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 46: World 12-Year Perspective for BFSI by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for USA,
Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World
for Years 2015, 2021 & 2027

Table 47: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Healthcare by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 48: World Historic Review for Healthcare by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and
Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues
in US$ Thousand for Years 2015 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 49: World 12-Year Perspective for Healthcare by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of
World for Years 2015, 2021 & 2027

Table 50: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Government by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 51: World Historic Review for Government by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and
Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues
in US$ Thousand for Years 2015 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 52: World 12-Year Perspective for Government by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of
World for Years 2015, 2021 & 2027

Table 53: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Educational Institutions by Geographic Region - USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 54: World Historic Review for Educational Institutions by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for Years 2015 through 2019
and % CAGR

Table 55: World 12-Year Perspective for Educational
Institutions by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of
Value Revenues for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific and Rest of World for Years 2015, 2021 & 2027

Table 56: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Other End-Uses by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,
China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 57: World Historic Review for Other End-Uses by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for Years 2015 through 2019
and % CAGR

Table 58: World 12-Year Perspective for Other End-Uses by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of
World for Years 2015, 2021 & 2027

III. MARKET ANALYSIS

UNITED STATES
IT Asset Disposition (ITAD) Market Presence - Strong/Active/
Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in the United States for 2022
(E)
Market Overview
EXHIBIT 19: Average Lifespan (in Years) of Select Consumer
Electronic Products in the US
EXHIBIT 20: Volume of Electronic Scrap Collection in the US in
Million Pounds for the Years 2016 & 2022F
High Smartphone Penetration Provides Opportunities for ITAD
EXHIBIT 21: Average Lifespan of Smartphones in the United States
Companies Focus on E-Waste and IT Asset Disposition Management
Market Analytics
Table 59: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for IT
Asset Disposition (ITAD) by Service - Remarketing & Value
Recovery, De-Manufacturing & Recycling, Data Destruction/Data
Sanitization, Logistics Management & Reverse Logistics and
Other Services - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$
Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 60: USA Historic Review for IT Asset Disposition (ITAD)
by Service - Remarketing & Value Recovery, De-Manufacturing &
Recycling, Data Destruction/Data Sanitization, Logistics
Management & Reverse Logistics and Other Services Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for
Years 2015 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 61: USA 12-Year Perspective for IT Asset Disposition
(ITAD) by Service - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for
Remarketing & Value Recovery, De-Manufacturing & Recycling,
Data Destruction/Data Sanitization, Logistics Management &
Reverse Logistics and Other Services for the Years 2015, 2021 &
2027

Table 62: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for IT
Asset Disposition (ITAD) by Asset Type - Computers/Laptops,
Mobile Devices, Servers, Peripherals, Storage Devices and Other
Asset Types - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$
Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 63: USA Historic Review for IT Asset Disposition (ITAD)
by Asset Type - Computers/Laptops, Mobile Devices, Servers,
Peripherals, Storage Devices and Other Asset Types Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for
Years 2015 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 64: USA 12-Year Perspective for IT Asset Disposition
(ITAD) by Asset Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues
for Computers/Laptops, Mobile Devices, Servers, Peripherals,
Storage Devices and Other Asset Types for the Years 2015, 2021 &
2027

Table 65: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for IT
Asset Disposition (ITAD) by End-Use - IT & Telecom, Media &
Entertainment, BFSI, Healthcare, Government, Educational
Institutions and Other End-Uses - Independent Analysis of
Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027
and % CAGR

Table 66: USA Historic Review for IT Asset Disposition (ITAD)
by End-Use - IT & Telecom, Media & Entertainment, BFSI,
Healthcare, Government, Educational Institutions and Other
End-Uses Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in
US$ Thousand for Years 2015 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 67: USA 12-Year Perspective for IT Asset Disposition
(ITAD) by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for
IT & Telecom, Media & Entertainment, BFSI, Healthcare,
Government, Educational Institutions and Other End-Uses for the
Years 2015, 2021 & 2027

CANADA
IT Asset Disposition (ITAD) Market Presence - Strong/Active/
Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in Canada for 2022 (E)
Market Analytics
Table 68: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for IT
Asset Disposition (ITAD) by Service - Remarketing & Value
Recovery, De-Manufacturing & Recycling, Data Destruction/Data
Sanitization, Logistics Management & Reverse Logistics and
Other Services - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$
Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 69: Canada Historic Review for IT Asset Disposition
(ITAD) by Service - Remarketing & Value Recovery,
De-Manufacturing & Recycling, Data Destruction/Data
Sanitization, Logistics Management & Reverse Logistics and
Other Services Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Revenues in US$ Thousand for Years 2015 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 70: Canada 12-Year Perspective for IT Asset Disposition
(ITAD) by Service - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for
Remarketing & Value Recovery, De-Manufacturing & Recycling,
Data Destruction/Data Sanitization, Logistics Management &
Reverse Logistics and Other Services for the Years 2015, 2021 &
2027

Table 71: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for IT
Asset Disposition (ITAD) by Asset Type - Computers/Laptops,
Mobile Devices, Servers, Peripherals, Storage Devices and Other
Asset Types - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$
Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 72: Canada Historic Review for IT Asset Disposition
(ITAD) by Asset Type - Computers/Laptops, Mobile Devices,
Servers, Peripherals, Storage Devices and Other Asset Types
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$
Thousand for Years 2015 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 73: Canada 12-Year Perspective for IT Asset Disposition
(ITAD) by Asset Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues
for Computers/Laptops, Mobile Devices, Servers, Peripherals,
Storage Devices and Other Asset Types for the Years 2015, 2021 &
2027

Table 74: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for IT
Asset Disposition (ITAD) by End-Use - IT & Telecom, Media &
Entertainment, BFSI, Healthcare, Government, Educational
Institutions and Other End-Uses - Independent Analysis of
Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027
and % CAGR

Table 75: Canada Historic Review for IT Asset Disposition
(ITAD) by End-Use - IT & Telecom, Media & Entertainment, BFSI,
Healthcare, Government, Educational Institutions and Other
End-Uses Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in
US$ Thousand for Years 2015 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 76: Canada 12-Year Perspective for IT Asset Disposition
(ITAD) by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for
IT & Telecom, Media & Entertainment, BFSI, Healthcare,
Government, Educational Institutions and Other End-Uses for the
Years 2015, 2021 & 2027

JAPAN
IT Asset Disposition (ITAD) Market Presence - Strong/Active/
Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in Japan for 2022 (E)
Market Overview
Market Analytics
Table 77: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for IT
Asset Disposition (ITAD) by Service - Remarketing & Value
Recovery, De-Manufacturing & Recycling, Data Destruction/Data
Sanitization, Logistics Management & Reverse Logistics and
Other Services - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$
Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 78: Japan Historic Review for IT Asset Disposition (ITAD)
by Service - Remarketing & Value Recovery, De-Manufacturing &
Recycling, Data Destruction/Data Sanitization, Logistics
Management & Reverse Logistics and Other Services Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for
Years 2015 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 79: Japan 12-Year Perspective for IT Asset Disposition
(ITAD) by Service - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for
Remarketing & Value Recovery, De-Manufacturing & Recycling,
Data Destruction/Data Sanitization, Logistics Management &
Reverse Logistics and Other Services for the Years 2015, 2021 &
2027

Table 80: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for IT
Asset Disposition (ITAD) by Asset Type - Computers/Laptops,
Mobile Devices, Servers, Peripherals, Storage Devices and Other
Asset Types - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$
Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 81: Japan Historic Review for IT Asset Disposition (ITAD)
by Asset Type - Computers/Laptops, Mobile Devices, Servers,
Peripherals, Storage Devices and Other Asset Types Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for
Years 2015 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 82: Japan 12-Year Perspective for IT Asset Disposition
(ITAD) by Asset Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues
for Computers/Laptops, Mobile Devices, Servers, Peripherals,
Storage Devices and Other Asset Types for the Years 2015, 2021 &
2027

Table 83: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for IT
Asset Disposition (ITAD) by End-Use - IT & Telecom, Media &
Entertainment, BFSI, Healthcare, Government, Educational
Institutions and Other End-Uses - Independent Analysis of
Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027
and % CAGR

Table 84: Japan Historic Review for IT Asset Disposition (ITAD)
by End-Use - IT & Telecom, Media & Entertainment, BFSI,
Healthcare, Government, Educational Institutions and Other
End-Uses Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in
US$ Thousand for Years 2015 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 85: Japan 12-Year Perspective for IT Asset Disposition
(ITAD) by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for
IT & Telecom, Media & Entertainment, BFSI, Healthcare,
Government, Educational Institutions and Other End-Uses for the
Years 2015, 2021 & 2027

CHINA
IT Asset Disposition (ITAD) Market Presence - Strong/Active/
Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in China for 2022 (E)
Market Analytics
Table 86: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for IT
Asset Disposition (ITAD) by Service - Remarketing & Value
Recovery, De-Manufacturing & Recycling, Data Destruction/Data
Sanitization, Logistics Management & Reverse Logistics and
Other Services - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$
Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 87: China Historic Review for IT Asset Disposition (ITAD)
by Service - Remarketing & Value Recovery, De-Manufacturing &
Recycling, Data Destruction/Data Sanitization, Logistics
Management & Reverse Logistics and Other Services Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for
Years 2015 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 88: China 12-Year Perspective for IT Asset Disposition
(ITAD) by Service - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for
Remarketing & Value Recovery, De-Manufacturing & Recycling,
Data Destruction/Data Sanitization, Logistics Management &
Reverse Logistics and Other Services for the Years 2015, 2021 &
2027

Table 89: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for IT
Asset Disposition (ITAD) by Asset Type - Computers/Laptops,
Mobile Devices, Servers, Peripherals, Storage Devices and Other
Asset Types - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$
Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 90: China Historic Review for IT Asset Disposition (ITAD)
by Asset Type - Computers/Laptops, Mobile Devices, Servers,
Peripherals, Storage Devices and Other Asset Types Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for
Years 2015 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 91: China 12-Year Perspective for IT Asset Disposition
(ITAD) by Asset Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues
for Computers/Laptops, Mobile Devices, Servers, Peripherals,
Storage Devices and Other Asset Types for the Years 2015, 2021 &
2027

Table 92: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for IT
Asset Disposition (ITAD) by End-Use - IT & Telecom, Media &
Entertainment, BFSI, Healthcare, Government, Educational
Institutions and Other End-Uses - Independent Analysis of
Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027
and % CAGR

Table 93: China Historic Review for IT Asset Disposition (ITAD)
by End-Use - IT & Telecom, Media & Entertainment, BFSI,
Healthcare, Government, Educational Institutions and Other
End-Uses Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in

Please contact our Customer Support Center to get the complete Table of Contents
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05798957/?utm_source=GNW

About Reportlinker
ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.

__________________________

CONTACT: Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001


Recommended Stories

  • 3 Top Oil Stocks to Buy on OPEC's Latest Move

    Oil prices have bounced around quite a bit this year. Brent oil, the global-pricing benchmark, started 2022 below $80 a barrel before soaring into the $120s following Russia's invasion of Ukraine. With the prospect of higher oil prices, we asked some of our energy contributors what oil stocks they believe are best positioned to capitalize following OPEC's bold move.

  • Rivian stock tanks on vehicle recall news

    Yahoo Finance's Akiko Fujita breaks down how Rivian stock has reacted to news that the EV maker has recalled 12,000 vehicles.

  • Russia Loses 60% of Its Seaborne Crude Market in Europe

    (Bloomberg) -- Russia has lost three-fifths of its seaborne crude sales in Europe since Moscow sent troops into Ukraine in February. That market is going to vanish almost completely eight weeks from now and the latest sanctions will make it very difficult to divert flows elsewhere.Most Read from BloombergHere’s How Weird Things Are Getting in the Housing MarketScreening Procedure Fails to Prevent Colon Cancer Deaths in Large StudyPutin Threatens More Missile Attacks on Ukraine as Cities Hit‘No P

  • OPEC cut spurs U.S. hedging - but against lower oil prices

    The decision by the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries and allies last week to cut oil production has spurred a flurry of activity in the options market - but with more U.S. bettors opting for a bearish stance, data from CME Group showed. OPEC+, as the group is known, decided on Wednesday to cut its target by 2 million barrels per day (bpd), including voluntary production curbs by Saudi Arabia and other nations. Oil futures have risen over 7% since to five-week highs, as the move was seen as putting a floor under the market.

  • China Is Dominating The Global Electric Vehicle Battery Market

    The global electric vehicle battery market is booming, and China is leading the charge, accounting for six of the world’s top ten EV battery producers

  • Oil Prices Wobble on Signs of Weakening Demand in China

    Oil prices found their footing Monday after slipping earlier on Chinese economic data that suggests a drop in demand is coming from the world’s second largest economy. The wobble comes after Wednesday’s decision by OPEC+ to cut production pushed prices to a five-week high. Brent crude the international standard, was down 0.1% to $97.85 a barrel in morning trading.

  • Is It Time To Sell Ford Stock, General Motors? Here's What Analysts Say

    Ford stock and General Motors stock both fell Monday morning after analysts cut their price targets and downgraded ratings.

  • 3 Natural Gas Names to Get Through Near-Term Uncertainty

    Natural gas-oriented companies like EQT Corporation (EQT), Cheniere Energy (LNG) and Chesapeake Energy (CHK) can make money even in a volatile environment.

  • ‘The best, hottest, most fun cars of the year, they’re going to be battery electric’: Engine No. 1 chief on what’s next for ESG investing

    As MarketWatch turns 25, we talked to Jennifer Grancio about how electric vehicles and American manufacturing have become important investing themes.

  • Exxon Mobil Is Overheated After Slew of Positive Developments

    Oil prices can be pretty unpredictable, impacting energy stocks

  • Quarterly PC Shipments Drop 15%. Why Macs Took Off.

    Both HP and Dell saw double-digit year-over-year percentage declines during the September quarter, according to new data from IDC

  • Not Ready to Go Full EV? Some Car Companies Bet Bigger on Hybrids

    Auto buyers’ appetite for battery-powered vehicles is helping elevate demand for their evolutionary predecessor, the gas-electric vehicle.

  • General Motors Charts Are Steering Down a Bearish Course

    General Motors current path is a bearish one. Let's check the charts. In this bar chart of GM, below, prices are just a fraction away from setting a new 52-week low. Prices are probing the June-July extreme lows.

  • How Big Food Aims to Fill Europe’s Shelves in Gas Crisis

    (Bloomberg) -- Nestle SA and its rivals spent two years grappling with pandemic-related disruptions. Now the world’s biggest food companies are bracing for the next threat: a winter with too little gas to power their factories.Most Read from BloombergHere’s How Weird Things Are Getting in the Housing MarketScreening Procedure Fails to Prevent Colon Cancer Deaths in Large StudyPutin Threatens More Missile Attacks on Ukraine as Cities HitUkraine Latest: Putin Calls Security Meeting, Comments on Br

  • Fintech Stocks To Watch Amid Worries Over 2023 Estimate Revisions

    Fintech stocks have under-performed vs. the S&P 500 amid fears of a recession and competition from startups and tech giants Apple and Amazon.

  • It's Time to Put Utility Stocks on the Radar

    Several weeks ago we looked at this long term chart of the S&P 500. The line I drew (blue) seems to be quite controversial so I'd like to explain why I think it is important. Sure it looks like I started in the middle of nowhere but let me take you back to that period of time, the second half of 2020.

  • BMW Group Sales Slip In Q3; EV Sales More Than Doubles

    German luxury car maker BMW Group, Bayerische Motoren Werke ADR (OTC: BMWYY), said its group car sales in the third quarter fell 0.9% year-on-year to 587,795 vehicles. The company recorded a 5.7% sales increase in China, a 3.8% rise in the U.S., and an 11.1% decline in Europe. The biggest winner was BEVs (Battery Electric Vehicles), posting a 121.6% Y/Y jump in sales. For the first nine months of 2022, the carmaker saw a year-on-year fall of 9.5% for Group sales to 1.75 million vehicles. BMW Gro

  • Commodities Face Tough Week as Fed Angst Builds, China Returns

    (Bloomberg) -- Commodities surged by more than 5% last week after OPEC+ agreed to chop oil supply, but the coming days may be more challenging territory for raw materials. Escalating concerns about more Federal Reserve rate hikes, China’s reopening after a week-long break, and potentially sobering commentary from IMF and World Bank annual meetings may all buffet prices.In energy, highlights include outlooks from the International Energy Agency and Organization of Petroleum Exporting Countries as

  • European Gas Slips After Wild Swings as Russia Escalates War

    (Bloomberg) -- European natural gas finished mildly lower on Monday after wild price swings caused by an escalation of Russia’s war in Ukraine. Most Read from BloombergHere’s How Weird Things Are Getting in the Housing MarketScreening Procedure Fails to Prevent Colon Cancer Deaths in Large StudyPutin Threatens More Missile Attacks on Ukraine as Cities Hit‘No Possibility of Reconciliation’ as US Slams China ChipsA 27-Year-Old Is Taking On Big Banks to Lure Mega-Rich FamiliesKyiv said it will stop

  • 2 Stocks to Watch in the Flourishing Manufacturing Tools Industry

    With the Zacks Manufacturing-Tools & Related Products industry likely to gain from strength across prominent end-markets and continued expansion in manufacturing activities in the near term, LECO and EPAC are poised for growth.