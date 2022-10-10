ReportLinker

Global IT Asset Disposition (ITAD) Market to Reach $25.9 Billion by 2027

- In the changed post COVID-19 business landscape, the global market for IT Asset Disposition (ITAD) estimated at US$14.6 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$25.9 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 8.5% over the analysis period 2020-2027. Remarketing & Value Recovery, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 9.2% CAGR and reach US$6.5 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the De-Manufacturing & Recycling segment is readjusted to a revised 7.6% CAGR for the next 7-year period.

- The U.S. Market is Estimated at $5.5 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 11.2% CAGR

- The IT Asset Disposition (ITAD) market in the U.S. is estimated at US$5.5 Billion in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$3.6 Billion by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 11.2% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 7.3% and 8.5% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 8.4% CAGR.Data Destruction/Data Sanitization Segment to Record 8.8% CAGR

- In the global Data Destruction/Data Sanitization segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 8.8% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$3.7 Billion in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$6.6 Billion by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets.



I. METHODOLOGY



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

The Race Between the Virus & Vaccines Intensifies. Amidst this

Chaotic Battle, Where is the World Economy Headed?

Progress on Vaccinations: Why Should Businesses Care?

With IMF?s Upward Revision of Global GDP Forecasts, Most

Companies are Bullish about an Economic Comeback Despite a

Continuing Pandemic

EXHIBIT 1: A Strong Yet Exceedingly Patchy & Uncertain Recovery

Shaped by New Variants Comes Into Play: World Economic Growth

Projections (Real GDP, Annual % Change) for 2020 through 2023

IT Asset Management Industry from the Pandemic Lens

COVID-19-Induced Challenges Affecting IT Asset Disposition

Programs

Asset Storage & Relocation Services Gain Traction

IT Asset Disposition Players to Gain from Delayed Projects &

Pent-Up Demand in 2022 and Beyond

ITAD Vendors Innovate with Disposal Box Programs

Competitive Scenario

Electronics Recycling & IT Asset Disposition Players Mend Ways

to Deal with COVID-19

With Impact of COVID-19 Waning Gradually, IT Asset Disposition

Companies Get Back to Business

EXHIBIT 2: IT Asset Disposition (ITAD) - Global Key Competitors

Percentage Market Share in 2022 (E)

Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for

107 Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)

Global Market Prospects & Outlook

EXHIBIT 3: World IT Asset Disposition Market by Asset Type:

(2020 & 2027): Percentage Breakdown of Revenues for Computers/

Laptops, Mobile Devices, Servers, Peripherals, Storage

Devices, and Other Asset Types

COVID-19-Led New Normal Holds Major Implications for IT Asset

Disposition Strategy

ITAD Market to Remain in Upswing Mode & Move Forward Swiftly

Key Trends & Disruptions Impacting the Market

Analysis by Service Type

Data Destruction & Data Sanitization: Largest Service Segment

EXHIBIT 4: World IT Asset Disposition Market by Service (2020 &

2027): Percentage Breakdown of Revenues for Remarketing &

Value Recovery, De-Manufacturing & Recycling, Data

Destruction/Data Sanitization, Logistics Management &

Reverse Logistics, and Other Services

Remarketing & Value Recovery Services Remain Highly Relevant

Robust Demand for ITAD De-Manufacturing & Recycling Services

Logistics Management & Reverse Logistics Gain Traction

BFSI, IT & Telecom, and Media & Entertainment: Major End-Users

Presenting Growth Opportunities

EXHIBIT 5: World IT Asset Disposition Market by End-Use (2020 &

2027): Percentage Breakdown of Revenues for IT & Telecom,

Media & Entertainment, BFSI, Healthcare, Government,

Educational Institutions, and Other End-Uses

While Developed Regions Remain Major Revenue Generators,

Developing Regions Emerge as Fastest Growing Markets

EXHIBIT 6: World IT Asset Disposition Market by Region (2020 &

2027): Percentage Breakdown of Revenues for Developed and

Developing Regions

EXHIBIT 7: Global IT Asset Disposition Market - Geographic

Regions Ranked by Value CAGR for 2020-2027: China, Asia-

Pacific, Rest of World, Canada, USA, Europe, and Japan

2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Thriving Trends with Big Implications for IT Asset Disposition

ITAD: A Critical Strategy to Stay Relevant in Changing &

Evolving Technology Arena

Ongoing Drive towards Digital Transformation Instigates

Opportunities

EXHIBIT 8: Global Digital Transformation Spending (In US$

Trillion) for the Years 2019 through 2023

Large Installed Base of IT Assets & Sustained Investments on IT

Devices Augurs Well

Quicker Obsolescence of IT Devices & Resulting E-Waste Volumes

Amplify the Need for ITAD

EXHIBIT 9: Average Lifespan (in Years) of Select IT Products

Data Security Concerns associated with Discarded IT Equipment

Build Robust Momentum

Critical Importance of IT Asset Management in Modern Enterprise

Environments Points Towards Progressive Adoption of ITAD

Services

Expanding IoT Ecosystem Provides Steady Demand Prospects

EXHIBIT 10: Global Number of IoT Connected Devices (In Billion)

for the Years 2016, 2018, 2020, 2022 & 2025P

EXHIBIT 11: Global IoT Spending: Percentage Breakdown by

Industry Vertical for the Years 2018 and 2022E

EXHIBIT 12: IoT Big Data Generated by Connected Devices

Worldwide (In Zettabytes) for the Years 2018 & 2025P

Widespread Adoption of Cloud Computing Elevates Prospects for ITAD

EXHIBIT 13: Global Public Cloud Computing Market (in US$

Billion) by Segment for the Years 2019 and 2022E

EXHIBIT 14: Key Benefits Driving Adoption of Cloud Services of

Large, Medium and Small Businesses

Rise of Cloud Data Center Spurs the Demand for ITAD Services

EXHIBIT 15: Global Data Center IP Traffic Breakdown (in %) by

Cloud and Traditional Data Centers for the Years 2017, 2019

and 2021E

With BYOD Evolving into Mainstream Enterprise Concept,

Opportunities Galore for ITAD Services Market

Key Factors Encouraging BYOD Trend among Enterprises Ranked by

Importance Attached by Enterprises

Smartphone Nurtures BYOD Ecosystem

EXHIBIT 16: Worldwide Smartphone Sales (in Million Units) by

Geographic Region/Country for the Years 2018 & 2022E

EXHIBIT 17: Smartphone Adoption Worldwide by Region (in %):

2018 & 2025P

EXHIBIT 18: Surging Smartphone Penetration: Smartphone Users as

% of Global Population for the Period 2018-2022E

Tablet PCs

Growing Use of Recyclable Materials in Making IT Devices Augurs

Well for ITAD Market

Involvement of Device Manufacturers & Retailers Boosts Market

Prospects

Ongoing Trade Wars to Impact the ITAD Market

Resolving Prevailing Issues & Challenges: Critical for Future

Success of ITAD Services Market

Transit Challenges

Material & Process Level Challenges

Smaller & Thinner IT Devices Amplify the Complexity

Low Awareness Levels Thwart Industry Efforts

Low Commodity Price Values: A Major Challenge

Pandemic Led Changing IT Landscape Throws Challenges for ITAD



4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

Table 1: World IT Asset Disposition (ITAD) Market Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2015 through 2027



Table 2: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for IT

Asset Disposition (ITAD) by Geographic Region - USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 3: World Historic Review for IT Asset Disposition (ITAD)

by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for Years 2015 through 2019

and % CAGR



Table 4: World 12-Year Perspective for IT Asset Disposition

(ITAD) by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Revenues for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific

and Rest of World Markets for Years 2015, 2021 & 2027



Table 5: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Remarketing & Value Recovery by Geographic Region - USA,

Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$

Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 6: World Historic Review for Remarketing & Value Recovery

by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for Years 2015 through 2019

and % CAGR



Table 7: World 12-Year Perspective for Remarketing & Value

Recovery by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Revenues for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific

and Rest of World for Years 2015, 2021 & 2027



Table 8: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

De-Manufacturing & Recycling by Geographic Region - USA,

Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$

Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 9: World Historic Review for De-Manufacturing & Recycling

by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for Years 2015 through 2019

and % CAGR



Table 10: World 12-Year Perspective for De-Manufacturing &

Recycling by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Revenues for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific

and Rest of World for Years 2015, 2021 & 2027



Table 11: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Data

Destruction/Data Sanitization by Geographic Region - USA,

Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$

Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 12: World Historic Review for Data Destruction/Data

Sanitization by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for Years 2015

through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 13: World 12-Year Perspective for Data Destruction/Data

Sanitization by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of

Value Revenues for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific and Rest of World for Years 2015, 2021 & 2027



Table 14: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Logistics Management & Reverse Logistics by Geographic Region -

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of

World Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$

Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 15: World Historic Review for Logistics Management &

Reverse Logistics by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,

China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for

Years 2015 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 16: World 12-Year Perspective for Logistics Management &

Reverse Logistics by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown

of Value Revenues for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific and Rest of World for Years 2015, 2021 & 2027



Table 17: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Other Services by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,

China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 18: World Historic Review for Other Services by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for Years 2015 through 2019

and % CAGR



Table 19: World 12-Year Perspective for Other Services by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of

World for Years 2015, 2021 & 2027



Table 20: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Computers/Laptops by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,

China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 21: World Historic Review for Computers/Laptops by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for Years 2015 through 2019

and % CAGR



Table 22: World 12-Year Perspective for Computers/Laptops by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of

World for Years 2015, 2021 & 2027



Table 23: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Mobile Devices by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,

China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 24: World Historic Review for Mobile Devices by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for Years 2015 through 2019

and % CAGR



Table 25: World 12-Year Perspective for Mobile Devices by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of

World for Years 2015, 2021 & 2027



Table 26: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Servers by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for Years 2020

through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 27: World Historic Review for Servers by Geographic

Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and

Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues

in US$ Thousand for Years 2015 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 28: World 12-Year Perspective for Servers by Geographic

Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for USA,

Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World

for Years 2015, 2021 & 2027



Table 29: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Peripherals by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for Years 2020

through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 30: World Historic Review for Peripherals by Geographic

Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and

Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues

in US$ Thousand for Years 2015 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 31: World 12-Year Perspective for Peripherals by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of

World for Years 2015, 2021 & 2027



Table 32: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Storage Devices by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,

China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 33: World Historic Review for Storage Devices by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for Years 2015 through 2019

and % CAGR



Table 34: World 12-Year Perspective for Storage Devices by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of

World for Years 2015, 2021 & 2027



Table 35: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Other Asset Types by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,

China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 36: World Historic Review for Other Asset Types by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for Years 2015 through 2019

and % CAGR



Table 37: World 12-Year Perspective for Other Asset Types by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of

World for Years 2015, 2021 & 2027



Table 38: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for IT &

Telecom by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for Years 2020

through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 39: World Historic Review for IT & Telecom by Geographic

Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and

Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues

in US$ Thousand for Years 2015 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 40: World 12-Year Perspective for IT & Telecom by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of

World for Years 2015, 2021 & 2027



Table 41: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Media & Entertainment by Geographic Region - USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 42: World Historic Review for Media & Entertainment by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for Years 2015 through 2019

and % CAGR



Table 43: World 12-Year Perspective for Media & Entertainment

by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues

for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of

World for Years 2015, 2021 & 2027



Table 44: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for BFSI

by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027

and % CAGR



Table 45: World Historic Review for BFSI by Geographic Region -

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of

World Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$

Thousand for Years 2015 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 46: World 12-Year Perspective for BFSI by Geographic

Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for USA,

Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World

for Years 2015, 2021 & 2027



Table 47: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Healthcare by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for Years 2020

through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 48: World Historic Review for Healthcare by Geographic

Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and

Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues

in US$ Thousand for Years 2015 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 49: World 12-Year Perspective for Healthcare by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of

World for Years 2015, 2021 & 2027



Table 50: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Government by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for Years 2020

through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 51: World Historic Review for Government by Geographic

Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and

Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues

in US$ Thousand for Years 2015 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 52: World 12-Year Perspective for Government by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of

World for Years 2015, 2021 & 2027



Table 53: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Educational Institutions by Geographic Region - USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 54: World Historic Review for Educational Institutions by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for Years 2015 through 2019

and % CAGR



Table 55: World 12-Year Perspective for Educational

Institutions by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of

Value Revenues for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific and Rest of World for Years 2015, 2021 & 2027



Table 56: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Other End-Uses by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,

China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 57: World Historic Review for Other End-Uses by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for Years 2015 through 2019

and % CAGR



Table 58: World 12-Year Perspective for Other End-Uses by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of

World for Years 2015, 2021 & 2027



III. MARKET ANALYSIS



UNITED STATES

IT Asset Disposition (ITAD) Market Presence - Strong/Active/

Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in the United States for 2022

(E)

Market Overview

EXHIBIT 19: Average Lifespan (in Years) of Select Consumer

Electronic Products in the US

EXHIBIT 20: Volume of Electronic Scrap Collection in the US in

Million Pounds for the Years 2016 & 2022F

High Smartphone Penetration Provides Opportunities for ITAD

EXHIBIT 21: Average Lifespan of Smartphones in the United States

Companies Focus on E-Waste and IT Asset Disposition Management

Market Analytics

Table 59: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for IT

Asset Disposition (ITAD) by Service - Remarketing & Value

Recovery, De-Manufacturing & Recycling, Data Destruction/Data

Sanitization, Logistics Management & Reverse Logistics and

Other Services - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$

Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 60: USA Historic Review for IT Asset Disposition (ITAD)

by Service - Remarketing & Value Recovery, De-Manufacturing &

Recycling, Data Destruction/Data Sanitization, Logistics

Management & Reverse Logistics and Other Services Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for

Years 2015 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 61: USA 12-Year Perspective for IT Asset Disposition

(ITAD) by Service - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for

Remarketing & Value Recovery, De-Manufacturing & Recycling,

Data Destruction/Data Sanitization, Logistics Management &

Reverse Logistics and Other Services for the Years 2015, 2021 &

2027



Table 62: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for IT

Asset Disposition (ITAD) by Asset Type - Computers/Laptops,

Mobile Devices, Servers, Peripherals, Storage Devices and Other

Asset Types - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$

Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 63: USA Historic Review for IT Asset Disposition (ITAD)

by Asset Type - Computers/Laptops, Mobile Devices, Servers,

Peripherals, Storage Devices and Other Asset Types Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for

Years 2015 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 64: USA 12-Year Perspective for IT Asset Disposition

(ITAD) by Asset Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues

for Computers/Laptops, Mobile Devices, Servers, Peripherals,

Storage Devices and Other Asset Types for the Years 2015, 2021 &

2027



Table 65: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for IT

Asset Disposition (ITAD) by End-Use - IT & Telecom, Media &

Entertainment, BFSI, Healthcare, Government, Educational

Institutions and Other End-Uses - Independent Analysis of

Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027

and % CAGR



Table 66: USA Historic Review for IT Asset Disposition (ITAD)

by End-Use - IT & Telecom, Media & Entertainment, BFSI,

Healthcare, Government, Educational Institutions and Other

End-Uses Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in

US$ Thousand for Years 2015 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 67: USA 12-Year Perspective for IT Asset Disposition

(ITAD) by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for

IT & Telecom, Media & Entertainment, BFSI, Healthcare,

Government, Educational Institutions and Other End-Uses for the

Years 2015, 2021 & 2027



CANADA

IT Asset Disposition (ITAD) Market Presence - Strong/Active/

Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in Canada for 2022 (E)

Market Analytics

Table 68: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for IT

Asset Disposition (ITAD) by Service - Remarketing & Value

Recovery, De-Manufacturing & Recycling, Data Destruction/Data

Sanitization, Logistics Management & Reverse Logistics and

Other Services - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$

Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 69: Canada Historic Review for IT Asset Disposition

(ITAD) by Service - Remarketing & Value Recovery,

De-Manufacturing & Recycling, Data Destruction/Data

Sanitization, Logistics Management & Reverse Logistics and

Other Services Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Revenues in US$ Thousand for Years 2015 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 70: Canada 12-Year Perspective for IT Asset Disposition

(ITAD) by Service - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for

Remarketing & Value Recovery, De-Manufacturing & Recycling,

Data Destruction/Data Sanitization, Logistics Management &

Reverse Logistics and Other Services for the Years 2015, 2021 &

2027



Table 71: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for IT

Asset Disposition (ITAD) by Asset Type - Computers/Laptops,

Mobile Devices, Servers, Peripherals, Storage Devices and Other

Asset Types - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$

Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 72: Canada Historic Review for IT Asset Disposition

(ITAD) by Asset Type - Computers/Laptops, Mobile Devices,

Servers, Peripherals, Storage Devices and Other Asset Types

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$

Thousand for Years 2015 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 73: Canada 12-Year Perspective for IT Asset Disposition

(ITAD) by Asset Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues

for Computers/Laptops, Mobile Devices, Servers, Peripherals,

Storage Devices and Other Asset Types for the Years 2015, 2021 &

2027



Table 74: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for IT

Asset Disposition (ITAD) by End-Use - IT & Telecom, Media &

Entertainment, BFSI, Healthcare, Government, Educational

Institutions and Other End-Uses - Independent Analysis of

Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027

and % CAGR



Table 75: Canada Historic Review for IT Asset Disposition

(ITAD) by End-Use - IT & Telecom, Media & Entertainment, BFSI,

Healthcare, Government, Educational Institutions and Other

End-Uses Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in

US$ Thousand for Years 2015 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 76: Canada 12-Year Perspective for IT Asset Disposition

(ITAD) by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for

IT & Telecom, Media & Entertainment, BFSI, Healthcare,

Government, Educational Institutions and Other End-Uses for the

Years 2015, 2021 & 2027



JAPAN

IT Asset Disposition (ITAD) Market Presence - Strong/Active/

Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in Japan for 2022 (E)

Market Overview

Market Analytics

Table 77: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for IT

Asset Disposition (ITAD) by Service - Remarketing & Value

Recovery, De-Manufacturing & Recycling, Data Destruction/Data

Sanitization, Logistics Management & Reverse Logistics and

Other Services - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$

Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 78: Japan Historic Review for IT Asset Disposition (ITAD)

by Service - Remarketing & Value Recovery, De-Manufacturing &

Recycling, Data Destruction/Data Sanitization, Logistics

Management & Reverse Logistics and Other Services Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for

Years 2015 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 79: Japan 12-Year Perspective for IT Asset Disposition

(ITAD) by Service - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for

Remarketing & Value Recovery, De-Manufacturing & Recycling,

Data Destruction/Data Sanitization, Logistics Management &

Reverse Logistics and Other Services for the Years 2015, 2021 &

2027



Table 80: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for IT

Asset Disposition (ITAD) by Asset Type - Computers/Laptops,

Mobile Devices, Servers, Peripherals, Storage Devices and Other

Asset Types - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$

Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 81: Japan Historic Review for IT Asset Disposition (ITAD)

by Asset Type - Computers/Laptops, Mobile Devices, Servers,

Peripherals, Storage Devices and Other Asset Types Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for

Years 2015 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 82: Japan 12-Year Perspective for IT Asset Disposition

(ITAD) by Asset Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues

for Computers/Laptops, Mobile Devices, Servers, Peripherals,

Storage Devices and Other Asset Types for the Years 2015, 2021 &

2027



Table 83: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for IT

Asset Disposition (ITAD) by End-Use - IT & Telecom, Media &

Entertainment, BFSI, Healthcare, Government, Educational

Institutions and Other End-Uses - Independent Analysis of

Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027

and % CAGR



Table 84: Japan Historic Review for IT Asset Disposition (ITAD)

by End-Use - IT & Telecom, Media & Entertainment, BFSI,

Healthcare, Government, Educational Institutions and Other

End-Uses Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in

US$ Thousand for Years 2015 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 85: Japan 12-Year Perspective for IT Asset Disposition

(ITAD) by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for

IT & Telecom, Media & Entertainment, BFSI, Healthcare,

Government, Educational Institutions and Other End-Uses for the

Years 2015, 2021 & 2027



CHINA

IT Asset Disposition (ITAD) Market Presence - Strong/Active/

Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in China for 2022 (E)

Market Analytics

Table 86: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for IT

Asset Disposition (ITAD) by Service - Remarketing & Value

Recovery, De-Manufacturing & Recycling, Data Destruction/Data

Sanitization, Logistics Management & Reverse Logistics and

Other Services - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$

Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 87: China Historic Review for IT Asset Disposition (ITAD)

by Service - Remarketing & Value Recovery, De-Manufacturing &

Recycling, Data Destruction/Data Sanitization, Logistics

Management & Reverse Logistics and Other Services Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for

Years 2015 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 88: China 12-Year Perspective for IT Asset Disposition

(ITAD) by Service - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for

Remarketing & Value Recovery, De-Manufacturing & Recycling,

Data Destruction/Data Sanitization, Logistics Management &

Reverse Logistics and Other Services for the Years 2015, 2021 &

2027



Table 89: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for IT

Asset Disposition (ITAD) by Asset Type - Computers/Laptops,

Mobile Devices, Servers, Peripherals, Storage Devices and Other

Asset Types - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$

Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 90: China Historic Review for IT Asset Disposition (ITAD)

by Asset Type - Computers/Laptops, Mobile Devices, Servers,

Peripherals, Storage Devices and Other Asset Types Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for

Years 2015 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 91: China 12-Year Perspective for IT Asset Disposition

(ITAD) by Asset Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues

for Computers/Laptops, Mobile Devices, Servers, Peripherals,

Storage Devices and Other Asset Types for the Years 2015, 2021 &

2027



Table 92: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for IT

Asset Disposition (ITAD) by End-Use - IT & Telecom, Media &

Entertainment, BFSI, Healthcare, Government, Educational

Institutions and Other End-Uses - Independent Analysis of

Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027

and % CAGR



Table 93: China Historic Review for IT Asset Disposition (ITAD)

by End-Use - IT & Telecom, Media & Entertainment, BFSI,

Healthcare, Government, Educational Institutions and Other

End-Uses Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in



