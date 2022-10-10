Global IT Asset Disposition (ITAD) Market to Reach $25.9 Billion by 2027
Abstract: What’s New for 2022?? Global competitiveness and key competitor percentage market shares. Market presence across multiple geographies - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial.
- In the changed post COVID-19 business landscape, the global market for IT Asset Disposition (ITAD) estimated at US$14.6 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$25.9 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 8.5% over the analysis period 2020-2027. Remarketing & Value Recovery, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 9.2% CAGR and reach US$6.5 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the De-Manufacturing & Recycling segment is readjusted to a revised 7.6% CAGR for the next 7-year period.
- The U.S. Market is Estimated at $5.5 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 11.2% CAGR
- The IT Asset Disposition (ITAD) market in the U.S. is estimated at US$5.5 Billion in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$3.6 Billion by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 11.2% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 7.3% and 8.5% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 8.4% CAGR.Data Destruction/Data Sanitization Segment to Record 8.8% CAGR
- In the global Data Destruction/Data Sanitization segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 8.8% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$3.7 Billion in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$6.6 Billion by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets.
Select Competitors
I. METHODOLOGY
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
The Race Between the Virus & Vaccines Intensifies. Amidst this
Chaotic Battle, Where is the World Economy Headed?
Progress on Vaccinations: Why Should Businesses Care?
With IMF?s Upward Revision of Global GDP Forecasts, Most
Companies are Bullish about an Economic Comeback Despite a
Continuing Pandemic
EXHIBIT 1: A Strong Yet Exceedingly Patchy & Uncertain Recovery
Shaped by New Variants Comes Into Play: World Economic Growth
Projections (Real GDP, Annual % Change) for 2020 through 2023
IT Asset Management Industry from the Pandemic Lens
COVID-19-Induced Challenges Affecting IT Asset Disposition
Programs
Asset Storage & Relocation Services Gain Traction
IT Asset Disposition Players to Gain from Delayed Projects &
Pent-Up Demand in 2022 and Beyond
ITAD Vendors Innovate with Disposal Box Programs
Competitive Scenario
Electronics Recycling & IT Asset Disposition Players Mend Ways
to Deal with COVID-19
With Impact of COVID-19 Waning Gradually, IT Asset Disposition
Companies Get Back to Business
EXHIBIT 2: IT Asset Disposition (ITAD) - Global Key Competitors
Percentage Market Share in 2022 (E)
Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for
107 Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)
Global Market Prospects & Outlook
EXHIBIT 3: World IT Asset Disposition Market by Asset Type:
(2020 & 2027): Percentage Breakdown of Revenues for Computers/
Laptops, Mobile Devices, Servers, Peripherals, Storage
Devices, and Other Asset Types
COVID-19-Led New Normal Holds Major Implications for IT Asset
Disposition Strategy
ITAD Market to Remain in Upswing Mode & Move Forward Swiftly
Key Trends & Disruptions Impacting the Market
Analysis by Service Type
Data Destruction & Data Sanitization: Largest Service Segment
EXHIBIT 4: World IT Asset Disposition Market by Service (2020 &
2027): Percentage Breakdown of Revenues for Remarketing &
Value Recovery, De-Manufacturing & Recycling, Data
Destruction/Data Sanitization, Logistics Management &
Reverse Logistics, and Other Services
Remarketing & Value Recovery Services Remain Highly Relevant
Robust Demand for ITAD De-Manufacturing & Recycling Services
Logistics Management & Reverse Logistics Gain Traction
BFSI, IT & Telecom, and Media & Entertainment: Major End-Users
Presenting Growth Opportunities
EXHIBIT 5: World IT Asset Disposition Market by End-Use (2020 &
2027): Percentage Breakdown of Revenues for IT & Telecom,
Media & Entertainment, BFSI, Healthcare, Government,
Educational Institutions, and Other End-Uses
While Developed Regions Remain Major Revenue Generators,
Developing Regions Emerge as Fastest Growing Markets
EXHIBIT 6: World IT Asset Disposition Market by Region (2020 &
2027): Percentage Breakdown of Revenues for Developed and
Developing Regions
EXHIBIT 7: Global IT Asset Disposition Market - Geographic
Regions Ranked by Value CAGR for 2020-2027: China, Asia-
Pacific, Rest of World, Canada, USA, Europe, and Japan
Recent Market Activity
Select Global Brands
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
Thriving Trends with Big Implications for IT Asset Disposition
ITAD: A Critical Strategy to Stay Relevant in Changing &
Evolving Technology Arena
Ongoing Drive towards Digital Transformation Instigates
Opportunities
EXHIBIT 8: Global Digital Transformation Spending (In US$
Trillion) for the Years 2019 through 2023
Large Installed Base of IT Assets & Sustained Investments on IT
Devices Augurs Well
Quicker Obsolescence of IT Devices & Resulting E-Waste Volumes
Amplify the Need for ITAD
EXHIBIT 9: Average Lifespan (in Years) of Select IT Products
Data Security Concerns associated with Discarded IT Equipment
Build Robust Momentum
Critical Importance of IT Asset Management in Modern Enterprise
Environments Points Towards Progressive Adoption of ITAD
Services
Expanding IoT Ecosystem Provides Steady Demand Prospects
EXHIBIT 10: Global Number of IoT Connected Devices (In Billion)
for the Years 2016, 2018, 2020, 2022 & 2025P
EXHIBIT 11: Global IoT Spending: Percentage Breakdown by
Industry Vertical for the Years 2018 and 2022E
EXHIBIT 12: IoT Big Data Generated by Connected Devices
Worldwide (In Zettabytes) for the Years 2018 & 2025P
Widespread Adoption of Cloud Computing Elevates Prospects for ITAD
EXHIBIT 13: Global Public Cloud Computing Market (in US$
Billion) by Segment for the Years 2019 and 2022E
EXHIBIT 14: Key Benefits Driving Adoption of Cloud Services of
Large, Medium and Small Businesses
Rise of Cloud Data Center Spurs the Demand for ITAD Services
EXHIBIT 15: Global Data Center IP Traffic Breakdown (in %) by
Cloud and Traditional Data Centers for the Years 2017, 2019
and 2021E
With BYOD Evolving into Mainstream Enterprise Concept,
Opportunities Galore for ITAD Services Market
Key Factors Encouraging BYOD Trend among Enterprises Ranked by
Importance Attached by Enterprises
Smartphone Nurtures BYOD Ecosystem
EXHIBIT 16: Worldwide Smartphone Sales (in Million Units) by
Geographic Region/Country for the Years 2018 & 2022E
EXHIBIT 17: Smartphone Adoption Worldwide by Region (in %):
2018 & 2025P
EXHIBIT 18: Surging Smartphone Penetration: Smartphone Users as
% of Global Population for the Period 2018-2022E
Tablet PCs
Growing Use of Recyclable Materials in Making IT Devices Augurs
Well for ITAD Market
Involvement of Device Manufacturers & Retailers Boosts Market
Prospects
Ongoing Trade Wars to Impact the ITAD Market
Resolving Prevailing Issues & Challenges: Critical for Future
Success of ITAD Services Market
Transit Challenges
Material & Process Level Challenges
Smaller & Thinner IT Devices Amplify the Complexity
Low Awareness Levels Thwart Industry Efforts
Low Commodity Price Values: A Major Challenge
Pandemic Led Changing IT Landscape Throws Challenges for ITAD
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
