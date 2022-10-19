U.S. markets open in 2 hours 26 minutes

Global Asset Management Market to Reach $1.3 Trillion by 2027

ReportLinker
·25 min read
ReportLinker

Abstract: What`s New for 2022? Global competitiveness and key competitor percentage market shares. Market presence across multiple geographies - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial.

New York, Oct. 19, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Asset Management Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06030762/?utm_source=GNW
Online interactive peer-to-peer collaborative bespoke updates
Access to our digital archives and MarketGlass Research Platform
Complimentary updates for one year

Global Asset Management Market to Reach $1.3 Trillion by 2027

Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Asset Management estimated at US$335.9 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$1.3 Trillion by 2027, growing at aCAGR of 21.9% over the period 2020-2027. Solutions, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 19% CAGR and reach US$660.5 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Services segment is readjusted to a revised 25.5% CAGR for the next 7-year period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $91.5 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 27.9% CAGR

The Asset Management market in the U.S. is estimated at US$91.5 Billion in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$309.2 Billion by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 27.5% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 17.1% and 20% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 18.6% CAGR.

Select Competitors (Total 23 Featured) -
Datalogic SpA
Honeywell Process Solutions
Impinj, Inc.
Mojix, Inc.
SATO Holdings Corporation
Stanley Black & Decker, Inc.
Topcon Corporation
Trimble, Inc.
Ubisense Group PLC
Zebra Technologies Corporation


Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06030762/?utm_source=GNW

I. METHODOLOGY

II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Influencer Market Insights
World Market Trajectories
Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession
Asset Management - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market
Share in 2022 (E)
Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for
Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)

2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS

3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Table 1: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Asset
Management by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 2: World Historic Review for Asset Management by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 3: World 15-Year Perspective for Asset Management by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa Markets for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

Table 4: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Solutions by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 5: World Historic Review for Solutions by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR

Table 6: World 15-Year Perspective for Solutions by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East
and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

Table 7: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Services by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 8: World Historic Review for Services by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR

Table 9: World 15-Year Perspective for Services by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East
and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

Table 10: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Electronic Assets by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,
China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and
Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 11: World Historic Review for Electronic Assets by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 12: World 15-Year Perspective for Electronic Assets by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

Table 13: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Manufacturing Assets by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,
China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and
Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 14: World Historic Review for Manufacturing Assets by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 15: World 15-Year Perspective for Manufacturing Assets by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

Table 16: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Returnable Transport Assets by Geographic Region - USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East
and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 17: World Historic Review for Returnable Transport Assets
by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 18: World 15-Year Perspective for Returnable Transport
Assets by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific,
Latin America, Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 &
2027

Table 19: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Personnel / Staff Assets by Geographic Region - USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East
and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 20: World Historic Review for Personnel / Staff Assets by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 21: World 15-Year Perspective for Personnel / Staff
Assets by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific,
Latin America, Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 &
2027

Table 22: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
In-Transit Assets by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,
China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and
Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 23: World Historic Review for In-Transit Assets by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 24: World 15-Year Perspective for In-Transit Assets by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

Table 25: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Aviation Asset Management by Geographic Region - USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East
and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 26: World Historic Review for Aviation Asset Management
by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 27: World 15-Year Perspective for Aviation Asset
Management by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific,
Latin America, Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 &
2027

Table 28: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Infrastructure Asset Management by Geographic Region - USA,
Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 29: World Historic Review for Infrastructure Asset
Management by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 30: World 15-Year Perspective for Infrastructure Asset
Management by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific,
Latin America, Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 &
2027

Table 31: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Enterprise Asset Management by Geographic Region - USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East
and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 32: World Historic Review for Enterprise Asset Management
by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 33: World 15-Year Perspective for Enterprise Asset
Management by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific,
Latin America, Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 &
2027

Table 34: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Healthcare Asset Management by Geographic Region - USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East
and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 35: World Historic Review for Healthcare Asset Management
by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 36: World 15-Year Perspective for Healthcare Asset
Management by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific,
Latin America, Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 &
2027

Table 37: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Other Applications by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,
China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and
Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 38: World Historic Review for Other Applications by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 39: World 15-Year Perspective for Other Applications by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

Table 40: World Asset Management Market Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2027

III. MARKET ANALYSIS

UNITED STATES
Asset Management Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -
Key Competitors in the United States for 2022 (E)
Table 41: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Asset
Management by Component - Solutions and Services - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 42: USA Historic Review for Asset Management by Component -
Solutions and Services Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and %
CAGR

Table 43: USA 15-Year Perspective for Asset Management by
Component - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Solutions
and Services for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

Table 44: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Asset
Management by Asset Type - Electronic Assets, Manufacturing
Assets, Returnable Transport Assets, Personnel / Staff Assets
and In-Transit Assets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 45: USA Historic Review for Asset Management by Asset
Type - Electronic Assets, Manufacturing Assets, Returnable
Transport Assets, Personnel / Staff Assets and In-Transit
Assets Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 46: USA 15-Year Perspective for Asset Management by Asset
Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Electronic
Assets, Manufacturing Assets, Returnable Transport Assets,
Personnel / Staff Assets and In-Transit Assets for the Years
2012, 2021 & 2027

Table 47: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Asset
Management by Application - Aviation Asset Management,
Infrastructure Asset Management, Enterprise Asset Management,
Healthcare Asset Management and Other Applications -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 48: USA Historic Review for Asset Management by
Application - Aviation Asset Management, Infrastructure Asset
Management, Enterprise Asset Management, Healthcare Asset
Management and Other Applications Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through
2019 and % CAGR

Table 49: USA 15-Year Perspective for Asset Management by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Aviation
Asset Management, Infrastructure Asset Management, Enterprise
Asset Management, Healthcare Asset Management and Other
Applications for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

CANADA
Table 50: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Asset Management by Component - Solutions and Services -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 51: Canada Historic Review for Asset Management by
Component - Solutions and Services Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through
2019 and % CAGR

Table 52: Canada 15-Year Perspective for Asset Management by
Component - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Solutions
and Services for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

Table 53: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Asset Management by Asset Type - Electronic Assets,
Manufacturing Assets, Returnable Transport Assets, Personnel /
Staff Assets and In-Transit Assets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and
% CAGR

Table 54: Canada Historic Review for Asset Management by Asset
Type - Electronic Assets, Manufacturing Assets, Returnable
Transport Assets, Personnel / Staff Assets and In-Transit
Assets Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 55: Canada 15-Year Perspective for Asset Management by
Asset Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Electronic
Assets, Manufacturing Assets, Returnable Transport Assets,
Personnel / Staff Assets and In-Transit Assets for the Years
2012, 2021 & 2027

Table 56: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Asset Management by Application - Aviation Asset Management,
Infrastructure Asset Management, Enterprise Asset Management,
Healthcare Asset Management and Other Applications -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 57: Canada Historic Review for Asset Management by
Application - Aviation Asset Management, Infrastructure Asset
Management, Enterprise Asset Management, Healthcare Asset
Management and Other Applications Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through
2019 and % CAGR

Table 58: Canada 15-Year Perspective for Asset Management by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Aviation
Asset Management, Infrastructure Asset Management, Enterprise
Asset Management, Healthcare Asset Management and Other
Applications for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

JAPAN
Asset Management Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -
Key Competitors in Japan for 2022 (E)
Table 59: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Asset Management by Component - Solutions and Services -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 60: Japan Historic Review for Asset Management by
Component - Solutions and Services Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through
2019 and % CAGR

Table 61: Japan 15-Year Perspective for Asset Management by
Component - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Solutions
and Services for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

Table 62: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Asset Management by Asset Type - Electronic Assets,
Manufacturing Assets, Returnable Transport Assets, Personnel /
Staff Assets and In-Transit Assets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and
% CAGR

Table 63: Japan Historic Review for Asset Management by Asset
Type - Electronic Assets, Manufacturing Assets, Returnable
Transport Assets, Personnel / Staff Assets and In-Transit
Assets Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 64: Japan 15-Year Perspective for Asset Management by
Asset Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Electronic
Assets, Manufacturing Assets, Returnable Transport Assets,
Personnel / Staff Assets and In-Transit Assets for the Years
2012, 2021 & 2027

Table 65: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Asset Management by Application - Aviation Asset Management,
Infrastructure Asset Management, Enterprise Asset Management,
Healthcare Asset Management and Other Applications -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 66: Japan Historic Review for Asset Management by
Application - Aviation Asset Management, Infrastructure Asset
Management, Enterprise Asset Management, Healthcare Asset
Management and Other Applications Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through
2019 and % CAGR

Table 67: Japan 15-Year Perspective for Asset Management by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Aviation
Asset Management, Infrastructure Asset Management, Enterprise
Asset Management, Healthcare Asset Management and Other
Applications for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

CHINA
Asset Management Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -
Key Competitors in China for 2022 (E)
Table 68: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Asset Management by Component - Solutions and Services -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 69: China Historic Review for Asset Management by
Component - Solutions and Services Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through
2019 and % CAGR

Table 70: China 15-Year Perspective for Asset Management by
Component - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Solutions
and Services for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

Table 71: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Asset Management by Asset Type - Electronic Assets,
Manufacturing Assets, Returnable Transport Assets, Personnel /
Staff Assets and In-Transit Assets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and
% CAGR

Table 72: China Historic Review for Asset Management by Asset
Type - Electronic Assets, Manufacturing Assets, Returnable
Transport Assets, Personnel / Staff Assets and In-Transit
Assets Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 73: China 15-Year Perspective for Asset Management by
Asset Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Electronic
Assets, Manufacturing Assets, Returnable Transport Assets,
Personnel / Staff Assets and In-Transit Assets for the Years
2012, 2021 & 2027

Table 74: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Asset Management by Application - Aviation Asset Management,
Infrastructure Asset Management, Enterprise Asset Management,
Healthcare Asset Management and Other Applications -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 75: China Historic Review for Asset Management by
Application - Aviation Asset Management, Infrastructure Asset
Management, Enterprise Asset Management, Healthcare Asset
Management and Other Applications Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through
2019 and % CAGR

Table 76: China 15-Year Perspective for Asset Management by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Aviation
Asset Management, Infrastructure Asset Management, Enterprise
Asset Management, Healthcare Asset Management and Other
Applications for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

EUROPE
Asset Management Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -
Key Competitors in Europe for 2022 (E)
Table 77: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Asset Management by Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy,
UK, Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2020 through
2027 and % CAGR

Table 78: Europe Historic Review for Asset Management by
Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia
and Rest of Europe Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 79: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Asset Management by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe
Markets for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

Table 80: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Asset Management by Component - Solutions and Services -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 81: Europe Historic Review for Asset Management by
Component - Solutions and Services Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through
2019 and % CAGR

Table 82: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Asset Management by
Component - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Solutions
and Services for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

Table 83: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Asset Management by Asset Type - Electronic Assets,
Manufacturing Assets, Returnable Transport Assets, Personnel /
Staff Assets and In-Transit Assets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and
% CAGR

Table 84: Europe Historic Review for Asset Management by Asset
Type - Electronic Assets, Manufacturing Assets, Returnable
Transport Assets, Personnel / Staff Assets and In-Transit
Assets Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 85: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Asset Management by
Asset Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Electronic
Assets, Manufacturing Assets, Returnable Transport Assets,
Personnel / Staff Assets and In-Transit Assets for the Years
2012, 2021 & 2027

Table 86: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Asset Management by Application - Aviation Asset Management,
Infrastructure Asset Management, Enterprise Asset Management,
Healthcare Asset Management and Other Applications -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 87: Europe Historic Review for Asset Management by
Application - Aviation Asset Management, Infrastructure Asset
Management, Enterprise Asset Management, Healthcare Asset
Management and Other Applications Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through
2019 and % CAGR

Table 88: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Asset Management by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Aviation
Asset Management, Infrastructure Asset Management, Enterprise
Asset Management, Healthcare Asset Management and Other
Applications for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

FRANCE
Asset Management Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -
Key Competitors in France for 2022 (E)
Table 89: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Asset Management by Component - Solutions and Services -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 90: France Historic Review for Asset Management by
Component - Solutions and Services Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through
2019 and % CAGR

Table 91: France 15-Year Perspective for Asset Management by
Component - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Solutions
and Services for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

Table 92: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Asset Management by Asset Type - Electronic Assets,
Manufacturing Assets, Returnable Transport Assets, Personnel /
Staff Assets and In-Transit Assets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and
% CAGR

Table 93: France Historic Review for Asset Management by Asset
Type - Electronic Assets, Manufacturing Assets, Returnable
Transport Assets, Personnel / Staff Assets and In-Transit
Assets Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 94: France 15-Year Perspective for Asset Management by
Asset Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Electronic
Assets, Manufacturing Assets, Returnable Transport Assets,
Personnel / Staff Assets and In-Transit Assets for the Years
2012, 2021 & 2027

Table 95: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Asset Management by Application - Aviation Asset Management,
Infrastructure Asset Management, Enterprise Asset Management,
Healthcare Asset Management and Other Applications -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 96: France Historic Review for Asset Management by
Application - Aviation Asset Management, Infrastructure Asset
Management, Enterprise Asset Management, Healthcare Asset
Management and Other Applications Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through
2019 and % CAGR

Table 97: France 15-Year Perspective for Asset Management by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Aviation
Asset Management, Infrastructure Asset Management, Enterprise
Asset Management, Healthcare Asset Management and Other
Applications for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

GERMANY
Asset Management Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -
Key Competitors in Germany for 2022 (E)
Table 98: Germany Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Asset Management by Component - Solutions and Services -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 99: Germany Historic Review for Asset Management by
Component - Solutions and Services Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through
2019 and % CAGR

Table 100: Germany 15-Year Perspective for Asset Management by
Component - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Solutions
and Services for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

Table 101: Germany Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Asset Management by Asset Type - Electronic Assets,
Manufacturing Assets, Returnable Transport Assets, Personnel /
Staff Assets and In-Transit Assets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and
% CAGR

Table 102: Germany Historic Review for Asset Management by
Asset Type - Electronic Assets, Manufacturing Assets,
Returnable Transport Assets, Personnel / Staff Assets and
In-Transit Assets Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 103: Germany 15-Year Perspective for Asset Management by
Asset Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Electronic
Assets, Manufacturing Assets, Returnable Transport Assets,
Personnel / Staff Assets and In-Transit Assets for the Years
2012, 2021 & 2027

Table 104: Germany Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Asset Management by Application - Aviation Asset Management,
Infrastructure Asset Management, Enterprise Asset Management,
Healthcare Asset Management and Other Applications -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 105: Germany Historic Review for Asset Management by
Application - Aviation Asset Management, Infrastructure Asset
Management, Enterprise Asset Management, Healthcare Asset
Management and Other Applications Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through
2019 and % CAGR

Table 106: Germany 15-Year Perspective for Asset Management by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Aviation
Asset Management, Infrastructure Asset Management, Enterprise
Asset Management, Healthcare Asset Management and Other
Applications for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

ITALY
Table 107: Italy Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Asset Management by Component - Solutions and Services -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 108: Italy Historic Review for Asset Management by
Component - Solutions and Services Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through
2019 and % CAGR

Table 109: Italy 15-Year Perspective for Asset Management by
Component - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Solutions
and Services for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

Table 110: Italy Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Asset Management by Asset Type - Electronic Assets,
Manufacturing Assets, Returnable Transport Assets, Personnel /
Staff Assets and In-Transit Assets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and
% CAGR

Table 111: Italy Historic Review for Asset Management by Asset
Type - Electronic Assets, Manufacturing Assets, Returnable
Transport Assets, Personnel / Staff Assets and In-Transit
Assets Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 112: Italy 15-Year Perspective for Asset Management by
Asset Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Electronic
Assets, Manufacturing Assets, Returnable Transport Assets,
Personnel / Staff Assets and In-Transit Assets for the Years
2012, 2021 & 2027

Table 113: Italy Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Asset Management by Application - Aviation Asset Management,
Infrastructure Asset Management, Enterprise Asset Management,
Healthcare Asset Management and Other Applications -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 114: Italy Historic Review for Asset Management by
Application - Aviation Asset Management, Infrastructure Asset
Management, Enterprise Asset Management, Healthcare Asset
Management and Other Applications Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through
2019 and % CAGR

Table 115: Italy 15-Year Perspective for Asset Management by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Aviation
Asset Management, Infrastructure Asset Management, Enterprise
Asset Management, Healthcare Asset Management and Other
Applications for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

UNITED KINGDOM
Asset Management Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -
Key Competitors in the United Kingdom for 2022 (E)
Table 116: UK Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Asset
Management by Component - Solutions and Services - Independent

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06030762/?utm_source=GNW

About Reportlinker
ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.

__________________________

CONTACT: Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001


