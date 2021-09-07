U.S. markets close in 13 minutes

Global Asset Management Strategy Advisor Indefi Appoints Industry Veteran Jonathan Doolan as Managing Partner

·2 min read

PARIS and NEW YORK, Sept. 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Indefi, a leading strategy advisor for asset managers worldwide, has appointed Jonathan Doolan, a long-time management consultant to the industry, as a managing partner.

Based in Paris, Doolan joins Indefi's core leadership team, serving on its global executive committee. Indefi advises asset managers on retail and institutional growth initiatives globally, expansion of private markets capabilities, and developing and integrating sustainability and impact strategies into their businesses and investment processes.

Before joining the firm, Doolan was head of Europe, the Middle East and Africa (EMEA) for Casey Quirk, a business of Deloitte, where he advised executive teams at asset managers on key initiatives, including mergers and acquisitions, distribution, investment strategies, change management, and remuneration.

"We're delighted to welcome Jonny to our team," said Richard Bruyère, an Indefi managing partner in Paris. "He brings a wealth of experience, strategic perspective, and knowledge of best practices to Indefi and has advised numerous asset managers on their growth in Europe and globally. Jonny's expertise will be vital to us as we continue to bolster our suite of offerings."

"Joining Indefi represents a terrific opportunity to be part of an entrepreneurial business and help grow the firm's asset management strategy practice worldwide," said Doolan. "The industry is experiencing significant transformation, and we believe that to thrive, firms will require proactive and innovative solutions to help address these new dynamics."

Doolan received a bachelor of arts degree in international economics and international affairs from the University of Colorado at Boulder.

In April 2021, Indefi expanded into North America and appointed investment management industry executive Daniel Celeghin as managing partner. Indefi currently has more than 50 strategy consultants specializing in asset management in Paris, New York, London, Zurich and Dusseldorf and has hired eight people in the U.S. since opening its New York office.

About Indefi

Indefi, with headquarters in Paris and New York, is a leading strategy advisor for the global investment management business. Established in 2007, Indefi helps asset managers shape their business strategies and build a sustainable competitive advantage. The firm's expertise spans public and private markets, including infrastructure, private credit and equity, and real estate. A PRI signatory, Indefi has advised more than 50 asset managers in developing and implementing differentiated ESG strategies. For more information, please visit www.indefi.com.

Media Contacts:

Sarah Lazarus
CL-Media Relations, LLC
+1 617-335-7823
sarah@cl-media.com

Margaret Kirch Cohen
CL-Media Relations, LLC
+1 847-507-2229
margaret@cl-media.com

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/global-asset-management-strategy-advisor-indefi-appoints-industry-veteran-jonathan-doolan-as-managing-partner-301370617.html

SOURCE Indefi Group

