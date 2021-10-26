Global Asset Performance Management Market (2021 to 2026) - by Component, Organization Size, Deployment, Industry and Geography

DUBLIN, Oct. 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Asset Performance Management Market (2021-2026) by Component, Organization Size, Deployment, Industry, Geography, Competitive Analysis and the Impact of COVID-19 with Ansoff Analysis" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Global Asset Performance Management Market is estimated to be USD 3.8 Bn in 2021 and is expected to reach USD 6.6 Bn by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 11.5%.



Key factors contributing to the growth of the asset performance market are the rising need for risk-based maintenance devices in asset-intensive industries. Such solutions can be helpful in delivering critical insights into the productivity of the assets in the organization. Also, there have been rising investments in cloud-based applications such as augmented reality applications, which can be a growth driver to the Asset Performance Management (AFM) market. Application of IT and OT (Operational Technology) in the manufacturing industries and rising demand for improving machine efficiency, productivity, and performance are factors driving the growth of the market.



The cost of implementing these solutions is comparatively high. Thus, it has resulted in less deployment among SMEs. Also, a lack of awareness about cybersecurity is likely to hamper the growth of the market.



Market Dynamics



Drivers

Rising Need for Risk-Based Maintenance

Need to Maximize Economic Return on Assets

Rising Investments in Cloud-Based Applications

Restraints

High Cost of Implementation

Lack of Awareness about the Cybersecurity Issues

Opportunities

Implications of Industry 4.0 and Iiot in Asset Intensive Industries

Growing Use of Analytics Among Asset Performance Management Solutions

Government Regulations for Manufacturing Plants Amidst Environmental Concerns

Challenges

Lack of Industry Expertise

Company Profiles



Some of the companies covered in this report are ABB, Aspen Technology Inc., Bentley Systems Incorporated, General Electric, Osisoft, Prevas AB, Infor Inc, Siemens AG, SAP SE, GE Digital and IBM Corporation, etc.



Competitive Quadrant



The report includes a Competitive Quadrant, a proprietary tool to analyze and evaluate the position of companies based on their Industry Position score and Market Performance score. The tool uses various factors for categorizing the players into four categories. Some of these factors considered for analysis are financial performance over the last 3 years, growth strategies, innovation score, new product launches, investments, growth in market share, etc.



Key Topics Covered:



1 Report Description



2 Research Methodology



3 Executive Summary



4 Market Overview

4.1 Introduction

4.2 Market Dynamics

4.2.1 Drivers

4.2.2 Restraints

4.2.3 Opportunities

4.2.4 Challenges

4.3 Trends



5 Market Analysis

5.1 Porter's Five Forces Analysis

5.2 Impact of COVID-19

5.3 Ansoff Matrix Analysis



6 Global Asset Performance Management Market, By Component

6.1 Introduction

6.2 Solutions

6.2.1 Asset Strategy Management

6.2.2 Asset Reliability Management

6.2.3 Predictive Asset Management

6.2.4 Others

6.3 Services

6.3.1 Professional Services

6.3.1.1 Implementation and Integration

6.3.1.2 Support and Maintenance

6.3.1.3 Consulting

6.3.2 Managed Services



7 Global Asset Performance Management Market, By Organization Size

7.1 Introduction

7.2 Large Enterprises

7.3 Small and Medium-Sized Enterprises



8 Global Asset Performance Management Market, By Deployment

8.1 Introduction

8.2 Cloud

8.3 On-premise



9 Global Asset Performance Management Market, By Vertical

9.1 Introduction

9.2 Energy and Utilities

9.3 Oil and Gas

9.4 Manufacturing

9.5 Mining and Metals

9.6 Healthcare and Life Sciences

9.7 Chemical and Pharmaceuticals

9.8 Government and Defense

9.9 Information Technology (IT) and Telecom

9.10 Food and Beverages

9.11 Others (Real Estate, Transport and Logistics)



10 Global Asset Performance Management Market, By Geography



11 Competitive Landscape

11.1 Competitive Quadrants

11.2 Market Share Analysis

11.3 Competitive Scenario

11.3.1 Mergers & Acquisitions

11.3.2 Agreements, Collaborations, & Partnerships

11.3.3 New Product Launches & Enhancements

11.3.4 Investments & Fundings



12 Company Profiles

12.1 ABB

12.2 Aspen Technology, Inc.

12.3 AVEVA Group plc

12.4 BENTLEY Systems, Incorporated

12.5 DNV GL AS

12.6 GE Digital

12.7 IBM Corporation

12.8 SAP SE

12.9 SAS Institute Inc

12.10 Siemens AG

12.11 Oracle Corporation

12.12 Infor Inc

12.13 Schneider Electric

12.14 Prevas Ab

12.15 Arc Advisory Group

12.16 Nexus Global Business Solutions

12.17 Osisoft

12.18 Emaint

12.19 Accruent

12.20 Aptean

12.21 Rockwell Automation

12.22 Arms Reliability

12.23 Intelligent Process Solutions

12.24 Uptake Technologies



13 Appendix

