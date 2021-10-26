U.S. markets open in 1 hour 45 minutes

Global Asset Performance Management Market (2021 to 2026) - by Component, Organization Size, Deployment, Industry and Geography

·5 min read

DUBLIN, Oct. 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Asset Performance Management Market (2021-2026) by Component, Organization Size, Deployment, Industry, Geography, Competitive Analysis and the Impact of COVID-19 with Ansoff Analysis" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Research and Markets Logo
Research and Markets Logo

The Global Asset Performance Management Market is estimated to be USD 3.8 Bn in 2021 and is expected to reach USD 6.6 Bn by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 11.5%.

Key factors contributing to the growth of the asset performance market are the rising need for risk-based maintenance devices in asset-intensive industries. Such solutions can be helpful in delivering critical insights into the productivity of the assets in the organization. Also, there have been rising investments in cloud-based applications such as augmented reality applications, which can be a growth driver to the Asset Performance Management (AFM) market. Application of IT and OT (Operational Technology) in the manufacturing industries and rising demand for improving machine efficiency, productivity, and performance are factors driving the growth of the market.

The cost of implementing these solutions is comparatively high. Thus, it has resulted in less deployment among SMEs. Also, a lack of awareness about cybersecurity is likely to hamper the growth of the market.

Market Dynamics

Drivers

  • Rising Need for Risk-Based Maintenance

  • Need to Maximize Economic Return on Assets

  • Rising Investments in Cloud-Based Applications

Restraints

  • High Cost of Implementation

  • Lack of Awareness about the Cybersecurity Issues

Opportunities

  • Implications of Industry 4.0 and Iiot in Asset Intensive Industries

  • Growing Use of Analytics Among Asset Performance Management Solutions

  • Government Regulations for Manufacturing Plants Amidst Environmental Concerns

Challenges

  • Lack of Industry Expertise

Company Profiles

Some of the companies covered in this report are ABB, Aspen Technology Inc., Bentley Systems Incorporated, General Electric, Osisoft, Prevas AB, Infor Inc, Siemens AG, SAP SE, GE Digital and IBM Corporation, etc.

Competitive Quadrant

The report includes a Competitive Quadrant, a proprietary tool to analyze and evaluate the position of companies based on their Industry Position score and Market Performance score. The tool uses various factors for categorizing the players into four categories. Some of these factors considered for analysis are financial performance over the last 3 years, growth strategies, innovation score, new product launches, investments, growth in market share, etc.

Why buy this report?

  • The report offers a comprehensive evaluation of the Global Asset Performance Management Market.

  • The report includes in-depth qualitative analysis, verifiable data from authentic sources, and projections about market size. The projections are calculated using proven research methodologies.

  • The report has been compiled through extensive primary and secondary research. The primary research is done through interviews, surveys, and observation of renowned personnel in the industry.

  • The report includes in-depth market analysis using Porter's 5 force model and the Ansoff Matrix. The impact of Covid-19 on the market is also featured in the report.

  • The report also contains the competitive analysis using the Competitive Quadrant, the analyst's Proprietary competitive positioning tool.

Report Highlights:

  • A complete analysis of the market including parent industry

  • Important market dynamics and trends

  • Market segmentation

  • Historical, current, and projected size of the market based on value and volume

  • Market shares and strategies of key players

  • Recommendations to companies for strengthening their foothold in the market

Key Topics Covered:

1 Report Description

2 Research Methodology

3 Executive Summary

4 Market Overview
4.1 Introduction
4.2 Market Dynamics
4.2.1 Drivers
4.2.2 Restraints
4.2.3 Opportunities
4.2.4 Challenges
4.3 Trends

5 Market Analysis
5.1 Porter's Five Forces Analysis
5.2 Impact of COVID-19
5.3 Ansoff Matrix Analysis

6 Global Asset Performance Management Market, By Component
6.1 Introduction
6.2 Solutions
6.2.1 Asset Strategy Management
6.2.2 Asset Reliability Management
6.2.3 Predictive Asset Management
6.2.4 Others
6.3 Services
6.3.1 Professional Services
6.3.1.1 Implementation and Integration
6.3.1.2 Support and Maintenance
6.3.1.3 Consulting
6.3.2 Managed Services

7 Global Asset Performance Management Market, By Organization Size
7.1 Introduction
7.2 Large Enterprises
7.3 Small and Medium-Sized Enterprises

8 Global Asset Performance Management Market, By Deployment
8.1 Introduction
8.2 Cloud
8.3 On-premise

9 Global Asset Performance Management Market, By Vertical
9.1 Introduction
9.2 Energy and Utilities
9.3 Oil and Gas
9.4 Manufacturing
9.5 Mining and Metals
9.6 Healthcare and Life Sciences
9.7 Chemical and Pharmaceuticals
9.8 Government and Defense
9.9 Information Technology (IT) and Telecom
9.10 Food and Beverages
9.11 Others (Real Estate, Transport and Logistics)

10 Global Asset Performance Management Market, By Geography

11 Competitive Landscape
11.1 Competitive Quadrants
11.2 Market Share Analysis
11.3 Competitive Scenario
11.3.1 Mergers & Acquisitions
11.3.2 Agreements, Collaborations, & Partnerships
11.3.3 New Product Launches & Enhancements
11.3.4 Investments & Fundings

12 Company Profiles
12.1 ABB
12.2 Aspen Technology, Inc.
12.3 AVEVA Group plc
12.4 BENTLEY Systems, Incorporated
12.5 DNV GL AS
12.6 GE Digital
12.7 IBM Corporation
12.8 SAP SE
12.9 SAS Institute Inc
12.10 Siemens AG
12.11 Oracle Corporation
12.12 Infor Inc
12.13 Schneider Electric
12.14 Prevas Ab
12.15 Arc Advisory Group
12.16 Nexus Global Business Solutions
12.17 Osisoft
12.18 Emaint
12.19 Accruent
12.20 Aptean
12.21 Rockwell Automation
12.22 Arms Reliability
12.23 Intelligent Process Solutions
12.24 Uptake Technologies

13 Appendix

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/lmvmc6

Media Contact:

Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1904
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/global-asset-performance-management-market-2021-to-2026---by-component-organization-size-deployment-industry-and-geography-301408556.html

SOURCE Research and Markets

