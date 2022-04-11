U.S. markets open in 4 hours 22 minutes

Global Asset Tracking Markets Report 2022-2027: While Fleet Comprises Over 78% of the Asset Tracking Market, Non-fleet Asset Tracking is Growing 17.5% Faster

Research and Markets
·6 min read
Company Logo
Company Logo

Dublin, April 11, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Asset Tracking Market by Infrastructure (Platform, Software, and Services), Connection Type, Mobility (Fixed, Portable, Mobile), Location Method (GPS, Beacons, RFID, Others), Solution Type, Supporting Technology and Industry Verticals 2022 - 2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This report evaluates asset tracking technologies, solutions, and the overall asset management and logistics ecosystem including major players, strategies and market positioning. The report evaluates the impacts of use case-specific considerations in terms of asset tracking technology and solution selection.

The report analyzes the asset tracking market by asset value including low, medium, and high-value assets. The report provides analysis and forecasts by technology, components, infrastructure, solutions and much more. This includes analysis and forecasts for asset tracking globally, regionally, and by major countries from 2022 through 2027.

This report also provides an analysis of both fleet-related asset tracking and non-fleet asset tracking markets. Fleet tracking market analysis includes segmentation by IoT-enabled fleet tracking. In terms of non-fleet asset tracking, the report evaluates the market for both living and nonliving things, which have completely different characteristics.

In addition, the report includes market analysis by major asset tracking technologies including barcodes, GPS, RFID, sensors and IoT-based asset tracking. The report evaluates use cases for each technology and provides a market outlook assessment and forecasts for each. For example, the report identifies market opportunities for the slap-and-track RFID based tracking segment.

Additional Report Coverage Details:

  • Analysis and forecasts by infrastructure such as asset tracking by software, which includes: Cost Management, Audit Management, Procurement Management, Condition Monitoring, Inventory Management, and more. This report evaluates the market for asset tracking technology components including M2M Communication, Embedded, On-board and Remote Computing Systems.

  • Assesses the impact of AI (including machine learning, image and pattern recognition, neural networking, and more), blockchain, and big data (including storage and data analytics) in support of asset tracking solutions. The report also evaluates cloud (including central and edge computing) vs. non-cloud-based solutions.

  • Evaluates asset tracking by category, such as fleet management. This is further broken down by land and non-land vehicles and vehicle types with great details for commercial trucks, vans, cars, and special-purpose vehicles. In terms of non-roadway vehicles, the report assesses aviation, railway, and water-based vehicle market potential. For the aviation market, it includes asset tracking for planes, helicopters, and ground support equipment. The report also analyzes the non-fleet tracking market including assets in smart buildings and smart workplaces.

  • Forecasting for the aforementioned as well as by region and country for market sizing by revenue as well as unit deployment from 2022 through 2027. This includes quantitative data and projections with market segmentation by technology, technology components and integration, infrastructure, connection type, range of mobility, location requirements, and by industry verticals. In addition, the report includes analysis and forecasts for the RFID-enabled `slap-and-track` market, which enables fast and easy tracking for many use cases ranging from shipping to asset loss prevention.

  • Market analysis and forecasting for the RFID-enabled `slap-and-track` asset tracking market including solutions by type, implementation, assets, industries, and regions.

Select Report Findings:

  • Global asset tracking market will reach $60.7B by 2027, growing at 17.1% CAGR

  • Global asset tracking market for AI-embedded devices to grow at 32.8% through 2027

  • While fleet comprises over 78% of the market, non-fleet asset tracking is growing 17.5% faster

  • Asset tracking solutions are becoming increasingly more attractive for sub-$1,000 book value assets

  • The asset management and logistics market will witness considerable vendor consolidation through 2030

  • Leading companies will integrate asset management, logistics and connected-device security as combined solutions

  • IoT supported asset tracking market will account for over 90% of all connected enterprise and industrial solutions by 2030

Key Topics Covered:

Introduction

Asset Tracking Overview

  • Asset Tracking Functions

  • Asset Tracking Systems

Asset Types

  • Fixed, Portable, and Mobile Assets

  • High, Medium, and Low Value Assets

  • Asset Tracking Market Segmentation

Business Drivers for Asset Tracking

  • Connected Devices

  • Connected Consumer Devices

  • Connected Enterprise Assets

  • Connected Industrial Assets

  • Optimizing Enterprise and Industrial Device Management

  • Smart Cities, Buildings, and Workplaces

Asset Tracking Technologies

  • Mobility Management and Connectivity Technology

  • 5G and Multi-access Edge Computing

  • Machine to Machine (M2M) and Internet of Things (IoT)

  • Artificial Intelligence in Asset Tracking

  • Advanced Data Analytics Support of Asset Tracking

  • Blockchain Technology and Asset Tracking

Asset Tracking Solutions

Solution Considerations

Fixed vs. Portable vs. Mobile Assets

  • Asset Value

  • High Value

  • Medium Value

  • Low Value

Solution Needs

  • Inventory Management

  • Asset Control and Redirection

  • Asset Tracking vs. Asset Control

  • Real-time vs. Non-real time Tracking and Location

  • Asset Location Precision and Movement Frequency

  • Alignment with Workforce (Human Assets)

Specific Solutions

  • Facility Management

  • Vehicle Tracking

  • Commercial Fleet Tracking

  • Asset Tracking in Smart Workplaces

  • Asset Tracking in Smart Cities

Asset Tracking Infrastructure and Services

  • Asset Tracking Software and Platforms

  • Asset Tracking System Deployment and Services

Asset Tracking in Industry Verticals

  • Aviation and Aerospace

  • Automotive and Transportation Systems

  • Healthcare

  • Manufacturing and Industrial Automation

  • Warehousing, Logistics, and Shipping

  • Government (State and Local)

  • Travel and Hospitality

  • Consumer Electronics

  • Agriculture and Livestock Management

  • Extraction and Energy: Oil, Gas, Timber, and Mining

  • Food and Beverages

  • Education and Training

  • Construction and Building Automation

  • Robotics and Drones

  • Financial Services

  • Information and Communications Technology

  • Energy Exploration and Distribution

  • Textiles and Chemicals

Company Analysis

  • Actsoft Inc.

  • ASAP Systems

  • AssetPanda

  • AT&T

  • CalAmp

  • Fleet Complete

  • GigaTrack

  • Microsoft Corporation

  • OnAsset Intelligence Inc.

  • Oracle Corporation

  • Spireon Inc.

  • Sprint Corporation

  • Tenna

  • Trimble Inc.

  • Verizon Wireless

  • Zebra Technologies

  • SAP SE

  • Epicor Software Corporation

  • JDA Software Group Inc.

  • Stanley Black & Decker Inc.

  • Honeywell International Inc.

  • Ubisense Group Plc.

  • Topcon Corporation

  • Datalogic S.P.A

  • Mojix Inc.

  • Impinj Inc.

  • Sato Holdings Corporation

  • TomTom International BV

  • IBM Corporation

  • Telit

  • Apptricity

  • Entigral Systems Inc.

  • NimbeLink

  • Sierra Wireless Inc. (Numerex)

  • ORBCOMM

  • Particle

  • PTC (ThingWorx)

  • Sendum Wireless Corporation

  • Senseaware (Fedex)

  • Sensitech Inc.

  • Sequans

  • Starcom

  • Telefonica

  • TrackX

  • Vodafone Limited

  • Chekhra Business Solutions

  • Lowry Solutions Inc.

  • RedBeam Inc.

  • TVL Inc. (WiseTrack)

  • Wasp Barcode Technologies Inc.

  • Jolly Technologies Inc.

  • Windward Software

  • Brilliant Info Systems Pvt. Ltd.

  • Freshworks

  • Sortly Inc.

  • QBurst

  • Northrop Grumman

  • Targa Telematics SPA

  • Speedshield Technologies (Adaptalift Group)

  • Smart Asset Manager Limited

  • Quantum Aviation Solutions

  • UpKeep Maintenance Management

  • PcsInfinity

  • Zerion Software Inc.

  • Litum IoT

  • Advantrack

  • Alphabet

  • ARI Fleet

  • Arvento

  • Azuga Fleet

  • Blackberry (Radar, QNX)

  • Carmalink

  • ClearPath GPS

  • DriveFactor (or CCC Drive)

  • Estrack

  • Fleet Safety Institute

  • Fleetilla

  • Fleetistics

  • FleetManager

  • FleetMind (Safe Fleet Holdings)

  • Fleetup

  • Geotab

  • Globalstar

  • Go Fleet

  • GPS Insight

  • GPS Trackit

  • GSAttrack (Global Satellite Engineering)

  • Gurtam

  • Inseego

  • IntouchGPS (GPSTrackit)

  • Lojack

  • Lytx

  • M2M in Motion

  • Mix Telematics

  • Momentum IoT

  • NexTraq (Michelin)

  • Omnitracs

  • Passtime

  • Pedigree Technologies

  • Raven Connected (KlashWerks Inc.)

  • Rhino Fleet

  • Roambee

  • SafeFleet

  • Samsara

  • Skybitz

  • SmartPath GPS

  • Teletrac Navman

  • T-Mobile

  • Zonar Systems (Continental AG)

  • Zubie

  • Polte

  • Tramigo

  • Ovinto

  • VTG

  • Bosch Connected Devices and Solutions

  • Visma

  • Sisfo

  • Ahrma

  • Moovement

  • CLS

  • Iridium

  • Kineis

  • Sigfox

  • Hiber

  • Myriota

  • Astrocast

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/qfr2yu


