Global Asset Tracking Markets Report 2022-2027: While Fleet Comprises Over 78% of the Asset Tracking Market, Non-fleet Asset Tracking is Growing 17.5% Faster
Dublin, April 11, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Asset Tracking Market by Infrastructure (Platform, Software, and Services), Connection Type, Mobility (Fixed, Portable, Mobile), Location Method (GPS, Beacons, RFID, Others), Solution Type, Supporting Technology and Industry Verticals 2022 - 2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
This report evaluates asset tracking technologies, solutions, and the overall asset management and logistics ecosystem including major players, strategies and market positioning. The report evaluates the impacts of use case-specific considerations in terms of asset tracking technology and solution selection.
The report analyzes the asset tracking market by asset value including low, medium, and high-value assets. The report provides analysis and forecasts by technology, components, infrastructure, solutions and much more. This includes analysis and forecasts for asset tracking globally, regionally, and by major countries from 2022 through 2027.
This report also provides an analysis of both fleet-related asset tracking and non-fleet asset tracking markets. Fleet tracking market analysis includes segmentation by IoT-enabled fleet tracking. In terms of non-fleet asset tracking, the report evaluates the market for both living and nonliving things, which have completely different characteristics.
In addition, the report includes market analysis by major asset tracking technologies including barcodes, GPS, RFID, sensors and IoT-based asset tracking. The report evaluates use cases for each technology and provides a market outlook assessment and forecasts for each. For example, the report identifies market opportunities for the slap-and-track RFID based tracking segment.
Additional Report Coverage Details:
Analysis and forecasts by infrastructure such as asset tracking by software, which includes: Cost Management, Audit Management, Procurement Management, Condition Monitoring, Inventory Management, and more. This report evaluates the market for asset tracking technology components including M2M Communication, Embedded, On-board and Remote Computing Systems.
Assesses the impact of AI (including machine learning, image and pattern recognition, neural networking, and more), blockchain, and big data (including storage and data analytics) in support of asset tracking solutions. The report also evaluates cloud (including central and edge computing) vs. non-cloud-based solutions.
Evaluates asset tracking by category, such as fleet management. This is further broken down by land and non-land vehicles and vehicle types with great details for commercial trucks, vans, cars, and special-purpose vehicles. In terms of non-roadway vehicles, the report assesses aviation, railway, and water-based vehicle market potential. For the aviation market, it includes asset tracking for planes, helicopters, and ground support equipment. The report also analyzes the non-fleet tracking market including assets in smart buildings and smart workplaces.
Forecasting for the aforementioned as well as by region and country for market sizing by revenue as well as unit deployment from 2022 through 2027. This includes quantitative data and projections with market segmentation by technology, technology components and integration, infrastructure, connection type, range of mobility, location requirements, and by industry verticals. In addition, the report includes analysis and forecasts for the RFID-enabled `slap-and-track` market, which enables fast and easy tracking for many use cases ranging from shipping to asset loss prevention.
Market analysis and forecasting for the RFID-enabled `slap-and-track` asset tracking market including solutions by type, implementation, assets, industries, and regions.
Select Report Findings:
Global asset tracking market will reach $60.7B by 2027, growing at 17.1% CAGR
Global asset tracking market for AI-embedded devices to grow at 32.8% through 2027
While fleet comprises over 78% of the market, non-fleet asset tracking is growing 17.5% faster
Asset tracking solutions are becoming increasingly more attractive for sub-$1,000 book value assets
The asset management and logistics market will witness considerable vendor consolidation through 2030
Leading companies will integrate asset management, logistics and connected-device security as combined solutions
IoT supported asset tracking market will account for over 90% of all connected enterprise and industrial solutions by 2030
Key Topics Covered:
Introduction
Asset Tracking Overview
Asset Tracking Functions
Asset Tracking Systems
Asset Types
Fixed, Portable, and Mobile Assets
High, Medium, and Low Value Assets
Asset Tracking Market Segmentation
Business Drivers for Asset Tracking
Connected Devices
Connected Consumer Devices
Connected Enterprise Assets
Connected Industrial Assets
Optimizing Enterprise and Industrial Device Management
Smart Cities, Buildings, and Workplaces
Asset Tracking Technologies
Mobility Management and Connectivity Technology
5G and Multi-access Edge Computing
Machine to Machine (M2M) and Internet of Things (IoT)
Artificial Intelligence in Asset Tracking
Advanced Data Analytics Support of Asset Tracking
Blockchain Technology and Asset Tracking
Asset Tracking Solutions
Solution Considerations
Fixed vs. Portable vs. Mobile Assets
Asset Value
High Value
Medium Value
Low Value
Solution Needs
Inventory Management
Asset Control and Redirection
Asset Tracking vs. Asset Control
Real-time vs. Non-real time Tracking and Location
Asset Location Precision and Movement Frequency
Alignment with Workforce (Human Assets)
Specific Solutions
Facility Management
Vehicle Tracking
Commercial Fleet Tracking
Asset Tracking in Smart Workplaces
Asset Tracking in Smart Cities
Asset Tracking Infrastructure and Services
Asset Tracking Software and Platforms
Asset Tracking System Deployment and Services
Asset Tracking in Industry Verticals
Aviation and Aerospace
Automotive and Transportation Systems
Healthcare
Manufacturing and Industrial Automation
Warehousing, Logistics, and Shipping
Government (State and Local)
Travel and Hospitality
Consumer Electronics
Agriculture and Livestock Management
Extraction and Energy: Oil, Gas, Timber, and Mining
Food and Beverages
Education and Training
Construction and Building Automation
Robotics and Drones
Financial Services
Information and Communications Technology
Energy Exploration and Distribution
Textiles and Chemicals
Company Analysis
Actsoft Inc.
ASAP Systems
AssetPanda
AT&T
CalAmp
Fleet Complete
GigaTrack
Microsoft Corporation
OnAsset Intelligence Inc.
Oracle Corporation
Spireon Inc.
Sprint Corporation
Tenna
Trimble Inc.
Verizon Wireless
Zebra Technologies
SAP SE
Epicor Software Corporation
JDA Software Group Inc.
Stanley Black & Decker Inc.
Honeywell International Inc.
Ubisense Group Plc.
Topcon Corporation
Datalogic S.P.A
Mojix Inc.
Impinj Inc.
Sato Holdings Corporation
TomTom International BV
IBM Corporation
Telit
Apptricity
Entigral Systems Inc.
NimbeLink
Sierra Wireless Inc. (Numerex)
ORBCOMM
Particle
PTC (ThingWorx)
Sendum Wireless Corporation
Senseaware (Fedex)
Sensitech Inc.
Sequans
Starcom
Telefonica
TrackX
Vodafone Limited
Chekhra Business Solutions
Lowry Solutions Inc.
RedBeam Inc.
TVL Inc. (WiseTrack)
Wasp Barcode Technologies Inc.
Jolly Technologies Inc.
Windward Software
Brilliant Info Systems Pvt. Ltd.
Freshworks
Sortly Inc.
QBurst
Northrop Grumman
Targa Telematics SPA
Speedshield Technologies (Adaptalift Group)
Smart Asset Manager Limited
Quantum Aviation Solutions
UpKeep Maintenance Management
PcsInfinity
Zerion Software Inc.
Litum IoT
Advantrack
Alphabet
ARI Fleet
Arvento
Azuga Fleet
Blackberry (Radar, QNX)
Carmalink
ClearPath GPS
DriveFactor (or CCC Drive)
Estrack
Fleet Safety Institute
Fleetilla
Fleetistics
FleetManager
FleetMind (Safe Fleet Holdings)
Fleetup
Geotab
Globalstar
Go Fleet
GPS Insight
GPS Trackit
GSAttrack (Global Satellite Engineering)
Gurtam
Inseego
IntouchGPS (GPSTrackit)
Lojack
Lytx
M2M in Motion
Mix Telematics
Momentum IoT
NexTraq (Michelin)
Omnitracs
Passtime
Pedigree Technologies
Raven Connected (KlashWerks Inc.)
Rhino Fleet
Roambee
SafeFleet
Samsara
Skybitz
SmartPath GPS
Teletrac Navman
T-Mobile
Zonar Systems (Continental AG)
Zubie
Polte
Tramigo
Ovinto
VTG
Bosch Connected Devices and Solutions
Visma
Sisfo
Ahrma
Moovement
CLS
Iridium
Kineis
Sigfox
Hiber
Myriota
Astrocast
