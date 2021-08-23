U.S. markets open in 2 hours

  • S&P Futures

    4,451.50
    +14.50 (+0.33%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    35,203.00
    +145.00 (+0.41%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    15,130.50
    +43.75 (+0.29%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,186.50
    +21.20 (+0.98%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    63.91
    +1.77 (+2.85%)
     

  • Gold

    1,792.50
    +8.50 (+0.48%)
     

  • Silver

    23.44
    +0.33 (+1.44%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1726
    +0.0021 (+0.18%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.2600
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    18.65
    -3.02 (-13.94%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3675
    +0.0058 (+0.42%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    110.0700
    +0.3300 (+0.30%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    50,207.16
    +1,027.79 (+2.09%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,265.32
    +76.93 (+6.47%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,117.67
    +29.77 (+0.42%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,494.24
    +480.99 (+1.78%)
     

The Global Assisted Reproductive Technology Market is expected to grow by $ 3.96 bn during 2021-2025, progressing at a CAGR of over 3% during the forecast period

ReportLinker
·3 min read

Global Assisted Reproductive Technology Market 2021-2025 The analyst has been monitoring the assisted reproductive technology market and it is poised to grow by $ 3. 96 bn during 2021-2025, progressing at a CAGR of over 3% during the forecast period.

New York, Aug. 23, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Assisted Reproductive Technology Market 2021-2025" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p04793426/?utm_source=GNW
Our report on assisted reproductive technology market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.
The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by an increase in the rate of infertility and obesity-related cases and an increase in awareness of ART. In addition, an increase in the rate of infertility and obesity-related cases is anticipated to boost the growth of the market as well.
The assisted reproductive technology market analysis includes the application segment and geographic landscape.

The assisted reproductive technology market is segmented as below:
By Application
• Fertility clinics
• Hospitals
• Others

By Geographical Landscape
• Europe
• North America
• Asia
• ROW

This study identifies the rise in income level of consumers as one of the prime reasons driving the assisted reproductive technology market growth during the next few years.

The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our report on assisted reproductive technology market covers the following areas:
• Assisted reproductive technology market sizing
• Assisted reproductive technology market forecast
• Assisted reproductive technology market industry analysis

This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading assisted reproductive technology market vendors that include Anecova SA, CRITEX GmbH, Esco Micro Pte. Ltd, FUJIFILM Holdings Corp., INVO Bioscience Inc., Merck KGaA, Monash IVF Group Ltd., The Cooper Companies Inc., Virtus Health Ltd., and Vitrolife AB. Also, the assisted reproductive technology market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.
The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.

The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. Technavio’s market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast the accurate market growth.
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p04793426/?utm_source=GNW

About Reportlinker
ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.

__________________________

CONTACT: Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001


