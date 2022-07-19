The Global Asteroid Mining Market is expected to grow by $ 2.08 bn during 2022-2026, accelerating at a CAGR of 23.8% during the forecast period

ReportLinker

Global Asteroid Mining Market 2022-2026 The analyst has been monitoring the asteroid mining market and it is poised to grow by $ 2. 08 bn during 2022-2026, accelerating at a CAGR of 23.

8% during the forecast period. Our report on the asteroid mining market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis of the current global market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by an increase in space missions, innovative raw materials, and increasing investments of private stakeholders in space mining.

By Geographical Landscape

• North America

• APAC

• Europe

• Middle East and Africa

This study identifies the rise in number of government regulations as one of the prime reasons driving the asteroid mining market growth during the next few years. Also, the rise in applications of 3D printing in asteroid mining and the adoption of in-situ resource utilization (ISRU) practice in space exploration will lead to sizable demand in the market.



This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading asteroid mining market vendors that include Asteroid Mining Corp. Ltd., Kleos Space SA, OffWorld Inc., Shackleton Energy Co., SpaceFab.US, The Boeing Co., and Trans Astronautica Corp. Also, the asteroid mining market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. Technavio’s market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast accurate market growth.

