U.S. markets open in 3 hours 8 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,051.75
    -67.75 (-1.64%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    32,374.00
    -435.00 (-1.33%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    12,446.25
    -249.50 (-1.97%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,805.50
    -31.10 (-1.69%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    107.55
    -2.22 (-2.02%)
     

  • Gold

    1,861.70
    -21.10 (-1.12%)
     

  • Silver

    22.00
    -0.37 (-1.64%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0536
    -0.0020 (-0.19%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.1230
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    33.37
    +2.17 (+6.96%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2321
    -0.0018 (-0.15%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    131.1920
    +0.6320 (+0.48%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    33,386.12
    -1,306.99 (-3.77%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    771.61
    -75.85 (-8.95%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,299.03
    -88.91 (-1.20%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,319.34
    -684.22 (-2.53%)
     

Global Astragalus Polysaccharide Market Report to 2027 - Industry Analysis, Trends, Market Size and Forecasts

Research and Markets
·4 min read
Company Logo
Company Logo

Dublin, May 09, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Astragalus Polysaccharide Market: Global Industry Analysis, Trends, Market Size, and Forecasts up to 2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The report on the global astragalus polysaccharide market provides qualitative and quantitative analysis for the period from 2019 to 2027. The report predicts the global astragalus polysaccharide market to grow with a healthy CAGR over the forecast period from 2021-2027. The study on astragalus polysaccharide market covers the analysis of the leading geographies such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and RoW for the period of 2019 to 2027.

The report on astragalus polysaccharide market is a comprehensive study and presentation of drivers, restraints, opportunities, demand factors, market size, forecasts, and trends in the global astragalus polysaccharide market over the period of 2019 to 2027. Moreover, the report is a collective presentation of primary and secondary research findings.

Porter's five forces model in the report provides insights into the competitive rivalry, supplier and buyer positions in the market and opportunities for the new entrants in the global astragalus polysaccharide market over the period of 2019 to 2027. Further, IGR- Growth Matrix gave in the report brings an insight into the investment areas that existing or new market players can consider.

Report Findings

1) Drivers

  • Growing health consciousness among consumers

  • Growing food and pharmaceutical applications

2) Restraints

  • Production of astrgalus polysaccharide is currently dependent to a certain region

3) Opportunities

  • New technological advancements

What does this Report Deliver?
1. Comprehensive analysis of the global as well as regional markets of the astragalus polysaccharide market.
2. Complete coverage of all the segments in the astragalus polysaccharide market to analyze the trends, developments in the global market and forecast of market size up to 2027.
3. Comprehensive analysis of the companies operating in the global astragalus polysaccharide market. The company profile includes analysis of product portfolio, revenue, SWOT analysis and latest developments of the company.
4. IGR- Growth Matrix presents an analysis of the product segments and geographies that market players should focus to invest, consolidate, expand and/or diversify.

Key Topics Covered:

1. Preface

2. Executive Summary

3. Global Astragalus Polysaccharide Market Overview
3.1. Introduction
3.2. Market Dynamics
3.2.1. Drivers
3.2.2. Restraints
3.2.3. Opportunities
3.3. Analysis of COVID-19 impact on the Astragalus Polysaccharide Market
3.4. Porter's Five Forces Analysis
3.5. IGR-Growth Matrix Analysis
3.5.1. IGR-Growth Matrix Analysis by Type
3.5.2. IGR-Growth Matrix Analysis by Applications
3.5.3. IGR-Growth Matrix Analysis by Region
3.6. Value Chain Analysis of Astragalus Polysaccharide Market

4. Astragalus Polysaccharide Market Macro Indicator Analysis

5. Global Astragalus Polysaccharide Market by Type
5.1. Food Grade
5.2. Pharmaceutical Grade
5.3. Reagent Grade

6. Global Astragalus Polysaccharide Market by Applications
6.1. Food and Supplements
6.2. Medicine
6.3. Others

7. Global Astragalus Polysaccharide Market by Region 2021-2027
7.1. North America
7.1.1. North America Astragalus Polysaccharide Market by Type
7.1.2. North America Astragalus Polysaccharide Market by Applications
7.1.3. North America Astragalus Polysaccharide Market by Country
7.2. Europe
7.2.1. Europe Astragalus Polysaccharide Market by Type
7.2.2. Europe Astragalus Polysaccharide Market by Applications
7.2.3. Europe Astragalus Polysaccharide Market by Country
7.3. Asia-Pacific
7.3.1. Asia-Pacific Astragalus Polysaccharide Market by Type
7.3.2. Asia-Pacific Astragalus Polysaccharide Market by Applications
7.3.3. Asia-Pacific Astragalus Polysaccharide Market by Country
7.4. RoW
7.4.1. RoW Astragalus Polysaccharide Market by Type
7.4.2. RoW Astragalus Polysaccharide Market by Applications
7.4.3. RoW Astragalus Polysaccharide Market by Sub-region

8. Company Profiles and Competitive Landscape
8.1. Competitive Landscape in the Global Astragalus Polysaccharide Market
8.2. Companies Profiled
8.2.1. Jinan Jianfeng Chemical Co., Ltd.
8.2.2. HeiBei Huiyuan Pharmaceutical Co, Ltd.
8.2.3. Xian Otiland Biotechnology Co., Ltd.
8.2.4. Shaanxi Pure Source Bio-Tech Co.,Ltd.
8.2.5. Taiyuan Xingyuan Biochemical Co., Ltd
8.2.6. Xuancheng Quality Herb Co., Ltd.
8.2.7. Sichuan Huayang Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd
8.2.8. Kingherbs Limited
8.2.9. Xuancheng Baicao Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd.
8.2.10. Chengdu King-tiger Pharm-chem. Tech. Co., Ltd

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/8fg7zc

CONTACT: CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900


Recommended Stories

  • Peter Schiff says overpriced tech stocks are ‘going to collapse’ as air comes out of that bubble — here are the top 5 bets he’s making instead

    Schiff called the 2008 mortgage bubble. And he’s sounding the alarm again.

  • Time to Bottom Fish? 3 ‘Strong Buy’ Stocks That Are Down Around 50% This Year

    What to make of the markets right now? Last week brought more losses in what’s been a volatile year for stocks. The five straight weeks of market declines marked the longest such streak in over a decade. More ominously, they came in along with a number of other disturbing data points. The April jobs numbers, released on Friday, came to 428,000 jobs added for the month, superficially strong and well above the 391,000 expected. But the labor remains depressed, and the total number of workers, even

  • Kevin O’Leary says ‘you’re actually losing money’ in a bank account — do this simple thing with your hard-earned cash instead

    Fighting inflation isn’t complicated. Here are 3 passive ways to do it.

  • Stock Market Crash: 3 Absolute Bargains Just Begging to Be Bought

    Buckle up, because volatility is back in a big way on Wall Street. This past Thursday, May 5, just a day after the Federal Reserve increased interest rates by their largest amount in two decades (50 basis points), all of the major indexes crashed. Although "crash" is a bit of a subjective term, the nominal and percentage declines for all of the indexes sent shockwaves throughout Wall Street.

  • Rivian Slumps Amid Report Ford Is Selling Shares at a Discount

    (Bloomberg) -- Rivian Automotive Inc. fell as much as 9.6% in U.S. premarket trading after a media report that Ford Motor Co. is selling 8 million of its shares in the electric-pickup maker at a discount.Most Read from BloombergPhilippines Election: Extended Voting Requested Amid GlitchesEU Push to Ban Russian Oil Is Stalled by Hungarian DemandsDay Trader Army Loses All the Money It Made in Meme-Stock EraUkraine Latest: Japan to Phase Out Russian Oil; Crude SwingsU.S. Futures Signal Equity Plung

  • Will Amazon and Tesla Bounce Back With Their Upcoming Stock Splits?

    Ugh. That's probably the best -- and most succinct -- summary of how things are going these days for Amazon.com (NASDAQ: AMZN) and Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA) shareholders. Amazon stock is almost 40% below its 52-week high.

  • The Stock Market Is Taking a Beating. It Won’t End Soon.

    The Fed is tightening, and the pain for growth stocks and high-debt companies isn’t going away. It’s time to buckle up.

  • Ford Might Have Very Bad News for Rivian

    The first quarter was very tough for Rivian and its shareholders. At the beginning of March, the company had said that the Normal, Ill., factory had capacity to produce 50,000 vehicles in 2022, but due to supply-chain difficulties, Rivian would manufacture only half that number -- 25,000. The market capitalization at Rivian has shrunk by $66.1 billion, to $25.43 billion from Dec. 31 to May 6.

  • Day Trader Army Loses All the Money It Made in Meme-Stock Era

    (Bloomberg) -- It’s ending as fast as it began for retail day traders, whose crowd-sourced daring was the pre-eminent story of pandemic equities.Most Read from BloombergPhilippines Election: Extended Voting Requested Amid GlitchesEU Push to Ban Russian Oil Is Stalled by Hungarian DemandsDay Trader Army Loses All the Money It Made in Meme-Stock EraUkraine Latest: Japan to Phase Out Russian Oil; Crude SwingsU.S. Futures Signal Equity Plunge; Dollar Jumps: Markets WrapNursing losses in 2022 that ar

  • Goldman Strategist Sees Stocks Downside Even if Recession Avoided

    (Bloomberg) -- The outlook for U.S. stocks isn’t particularly bright, even if an outright recession is avoided, according to Goldman Sachs Group Inc. strategists. Most Read from BloombergPhilippines Election: Extended Voting Requested Amid GlitchesEU Push to Ban Russian Oil Is Stalled by Hungarian DemandsDay Trader Army Loses All the Money It Made in Meme-Stock EraUkraine Latest: Japan to Phase Out Russian Oil; Crude SwingsU.S. Futures Signal Equity Plunge; Dollar Jumps: Markets Wrap“The best ca

  • 2 Under-the-Radar Tech Stocks to Buy in 2022

    When it comes to tech stocks, mega-caps like Apple and Amazon tend to attract attention. Investors looking for such companies should consider taking a closer look at tech growth stocks such as StoneCo (NASDAQ: STNE) and Upstart Holdings (NASDAQ: UPST). As a company that operates only in Brazil, StoneCo is not a well-known company for U.S. investors.

  • Nasdaq Bear Market: 3 Beaten-Down Growth Stocks You'll Regret Not Buying on the Dip

    PagerDuty, Nvidia, and PayPal are quality tech businesses that won't stay in the bargain bin forever.

  • Forget 'Buy Low and Sell High,' and More Wisdom from William J. O'Neil

    O'Neil set forth one of the best systems for successful investing. Here's my take on his great advice.

  • Why ASML Holding Fell 10.2% in April

    ASML delivered messy earnings, but a very strong outlook. Still, it wasn't enough to overcome investor fears in the technology sector.

  • Why Roblox Stock Could Be a Buy in the Coming Weeks

    Roblox (NYSE: RBLX) has been experiencing hard times since economies started reopening last year. Roblox is scheduled to report 2022 first-quarter earnings next week, and that could be the catalyst that boosts the share price. Roblox's platform is most popular among the younger generation, and with kids returning to in-person instruction, that left less time to engage with Roblox.

  • Tech Is Getting Crushed. 2 Stocks to Buy Amid the Wreckage.

    With the Nasdaq down 22% in 2022, it’s time to look for bargains. Shares of Sony and Electronics Arts could be a good place to start.

  • There Could Be More Downside Ahead for the Stock Market

    The is already in a bear market, and the is likely to do the same, even if it hasn’t met the precise definition of a 20% drop just yet. DeBusschere’s conclusion: “Nobody believes what Powell said Wednesday.”

  • Another rough week ahead? Dow futures slump more than 300 points

    After a volatile week, Wall Street is bracing for more losses as U.S. stock-index futures fell sharply

  • ‘Peak’ U.S. Inflation Signal Eyed for Bond Market Turning Point

    (Bloomberg) -- Bond markets could be in for something of a rebound after their record plummet, with investors looking for signs that U.S. inflationary pressures have touched their peak.Most Read from BloombergPhilippines Election: Extended Voting Requested Amid GlitchesEU Push to Ban Russian Oil Is Stalled by Hungarian DemandsDay Trader Army Loses All the Money It Made in Meme-Stock EraUkraine Latest: Japan to Phase Out Russian Oil; Crude SwingsU.S. Futures Signal Equity Plunge; Dollar Jumps: Ma

  • 2 Growth Stocks You Can Buy Right Now for Under $100

    Consumer sentiment has reached decade-low numbers, owing to 40-year-high inflation levels and lingering concerns surrounding the war between Russia and Ukraine. Following the brief collapse of stock prices at the start of the pandemic, U.S. equities proceeded to go on a massive bull run. Since late last year, which is when news of potential interest rate hikes by the Federal Reserve first arose, technology stocks have been humbled, to say the least.