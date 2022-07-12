U.S. markets close in 8 minutes

Global Atomic Force Microscopes Market Report (2022 to 2027) - Players Include Concept Scientific Instruments, Hitachi High-Technologies, Horiba and Keysight Technologies

·7 min read

DUBLIN, July 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Atomic Force Microscopes (AFM) Market (2022-2027) by Type, Mode, Application, Geography, Competitive Analysis, and the Impact of Covid-19 with Ansoff Analysis" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Global Atomic Force Microscopes (AFM) Market is estimated to be USD 630.45 Mn in 2022 and is projected to reach USD 932.36 Mn by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 8.14%.

Market dynamics are forces that impact the prices and behaviors of the Global Atomic Force Microscopes (AFM) Market stakeholders. These forces create pricing signals which result from the changes in the supply and demand curves for a given product or service. Forces of Market Dynamics may be related to macro-economic and micro-economic factors. There are dynamic market forces other than price, demand, and supply. Human emotions can also drive decisions, influence the market, and create price signals.

As the market dynamics impact the supply and demand curves, decision-makers aim to determine the best way to use various financial tools to stem various strategies for speeding the growth and reducing the risks.

Company Profiles

The report provides a detailed analysis of the competitors in the market. It covers the financial performance analysis for the publicly listed companies in the market. The report also offers detailed information on the companies' recent development and competitive scenario. Some of the companies covered in this report are APE Research, AFM Workshop, Agilent Technologies, Angstrom Advanced, Anton Paar, Attocube Systems (Wittenstein Group), Bruker, Concept Scientific Instruments, etc.

 Countries Studied

  • America (Argentina, Brazil, Canada, Chile, Colombia, Mexico, Peru, United States, Rest of Americas)

  • Europe (Austria, Belgium, Denmark, Finland, France, Germany, Italy, Netherlands, Norway, Poland, Russia, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland, United Kingdom, Rest of Europe)

  • Middle-East and Africa (Egypt, Israel, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, United Arab Emirates, Rest of MEA)

  • Asia-Pacific (Australia, Bangladesh, China, India, Indonesia, Japan, Malaysia, Philippines, Singapore, South Korea, Sri Lanka, Thailand, Taiwan, Rest of Asia-Pacific)

Competitive Quadrant

The report includes Competitive Quadrant, a proprietary tool to analyze and evaluate the position of companies based on their Industry Position score and Market Performance score. The tool uses various factors for categorizing the players into four categories. Some of these factors considered for analysis are financial performance over the last 3 years, growth strategies, innovation score, new product launches, investments, growth in market share, etc.

Ansoff Analysis

  • The report presents a detailed Ansoff matrix analysis for the Global Atomic Force Microscopes (AFM) Market. Ansoff Matrix, also known as Product/Market Expansion Grid, is a strategic tool used to design strategies for the growth of the company. The matrix can be used to evaluate approaches in four strategies viz. Market Development, Market Penetration, Product Development and Diversification. The matrix is also used for risk analysis to understand the risk involved with each approach.

  • The report analyses the Global Atomic Force Microscopes (AFM) Market using the Ansoff Matrix to provide the best approaches a company can take to improve its market position.

  • Based on the SWOT analysis conducted on the industry and industry players, the analyst has devised suitable strategies for market growth.

 Why buy this report?

  • The report offers a comprehensive evaluation of the Global Atomic Force Microscopes (AFM) Market. The report includes in-depth qualitative analysis, verifiable data from authentic sources, and projections about market size. The projections are calculated using proven research methodologies.

  • The report has been compiled through extensive primary and secondary research. The primary research is done through interviews, surveys, and observation of renowned personnel in the industry.

  • The report includes an in-depth market analysis using Porter's 5 forces model and the Ansoff Matrix. In addition, the impact of Covid-19 on the market is also featured in the report.

  • The report also includes the regulatory scenario in the industry, which will help you make a well-informed decision. The report discusses major regulatory bodies and major rules and regulations imposed on this sector across various geographies.

  • The report also contains the competitive analysis using Positioning Quadrants, the analyst's Proprietary competitive positioning tool.

Key Topics Covered:

1 Report Description

2 Research Methodology

3 Executive Summary

4 Market Dynamics
4.1 Drivers
4.1.1 High Demand for 3D Integrated Circuit in the Semiconductor and Electronics Industry.
4.1.2 Constant Support from the Government to Promote Nanotechnology and Nanoscience R&D
4.2 Restraints
4.2.1 High Prices of Equipment
4.2.2 Damage to Samples Due to Contact-mode Atomic Force Microscope
4.3 Opportunities
4.3.1 Huge Demand for High-Speed Diagnostics
4.3.2 Increasing Investments in Organic Light-Emitting Diode Production and Expansion
4.4 Challenges
4.4.1 Lack of Skilled Professionals for Handling Atomic Force Microscopy Tools

5 Market Analysis
5.1 Regulatory Scenario
5.2 Porter's Five Forces Analysis
5.3 Impact of COVID-19
5.4 Ansoff Matrix Analysis

6 Global Atomic Force Microscopes (AFM) Market, By Type
6.1 Introduction
6.2 Research Grade Atomic Force Microscope
6.3 Industrial Grade Atomic Force Microscope

7 Global Atomic Force Microscopes (AFM) Market, By Mode
7.1 Introduction
7.2 Contact Mode
7.3 Non-Contact Mode
7.4 Tapping Mode

8 Global Atomic Force Microscopes (AFM) Market, By Application
8.1 Introduction
8.2 Life Sciences and Biology
8.3 Semiconductors and Electronics
8.4 Nanomaterial Science

9 Americas' Atomic Force Microscopes (AFM) Market
9.1 Introduction
9.2 Argentina
9.3 Brazil
9.4 Canada
9.5 Chile
9.6 Colombia
9.7 Mexico
9.8 Peru
9.9 United States
9.10 Rest of Americas

10 Europe's Atomic Force Microscopes (AFM) Market
10.1 Introduction
10.2 Austria
10.3 Belgium
10.4 Denmark
10.5 Finland
10.6 France
10.7 Germany
10.8 Italy
10.9 Netherlands
10.10 Norway
10.11 Poland
10.12 Russia
10.13 Spain
10.14 Sweden
10.15 Switzerland
10.16 United Kingdom
10.17 Rest of Europe

11 Middle East and Africa's Atomic Force Microscopes (AFM) Market
11.1 Introduction
11.2 Egypt
11.3 Israel
11.4 Qatar
11.5 Saudi Arabia
11.6 South Africa
11.7 United Arab Emirates
11.8 Rest of MEA

12 APAC's Atomic Force Microscopes (AFM) Market
12.1 Introduction
12.2 Australia
12.3 Bangladesh
12.4 China
12.5 India
12.6 Indonesia
12.7 Japan
12.8 Malaysia
12.9 Philippines
12.10 Singapore
12.11 South Korea
12.12 Sri Lanka
12.13 Thailand
12.14 Taiwan
12.15 Rest of Asia-Pacific

13 Competitive Landscape
13.1 Competitive Quadrant
13.2 Market Share Analysis
13.3 Strategic Initiatives
13.3.1 M&A and Investments
13.3.2 Partnerships and Collaborations
13.3.3 Product Developments and Improvements

14 Company Profiles
14.1 APE Research
14.2 AFM Workshop
14.3 Agilent Technologies
14.4 Angstrom Advanced
14.5 Anton Paar
14.6 Attocube Systems (Wittenstein Group)
14.7 Bruker
14.8 Concept Scientific Instruments
14.9 Hitachi High-Technologies
14.10 Horiba
14.11 Keysight Technologies
14.12 Nano Scan Technologies
14.13 Nanomagnetics Instruments
14.14 Nanonics Imaging
14.15 Nanoscience Instruments
14.16 Nanosurf
14.17 NT-MDT Spectrum Instruments
14.18 Oxford Instruments-Asylum Research
14.19 Park Systems
14.20 Quantum Design
14.21 RHK Technology
14.22 Semilab Semiconductor Physics Laboratory
14.23 Tokyo Instruments

15 Appendix

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/6q97ax

Media Contact:

Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1904
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/539438/Research_and_Markets_Logo.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/global-atomic-force-microscopes-market-report-2022-to-2027---players-include-concept-scientific-instruments-hitachi-high-technologies-horiba-and-keysight-technologies-301584874.html

SOURCE Research and Markets

