U.S. markets closed

  • S&P Futures

    4,125.50
    -20.00 (-0.48%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    34,010.00
    -111.00 (-0.33%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    12,549.25
    -81.75 (-0.65%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,934.40
    -11.70 (-0.60%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    78.71
    -0.35 (-0.44%)
     

  • Gold

    1,861.50
    -3.90 (-0.21%)
     

  • Silver

    21.77
    -0.10 (-0.45%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0731
    -0.0009 (-0.09%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.7610
    +0.0440 (+1.18%)
     

  • Vix

    18.91
    -1.43 (-7.03%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2149
    -0.0024 (-0.19%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    132.8490
    -0.2210 (-0.17%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    22,112.72
    +349.22 (+1.60%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    505.06
    +10.65 (+2.15%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,953.85
    +6.25 (+0.08%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,491.51
    -111.26 (-0.40%)
     
WATCH:

What you need to know from Airbnb's earnings call

Global Atomic Provides Update on Niger Operations

·6 min read

/NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO UNITED STATES NEWSWIRE SERVICES OR FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES/

TORONTO, Feb. 14, 2023 /CNW/ - Global Atomic Corporation ("Global Atomic" or the "Company") (TSX: GLO) (FRANKFURT: G12) announced today that it has received notice that a local court in Agadez, Niger issued several orders against one of the Company's subsidiaries in Niger, Société Minere de DASA S.A. avec CA ("SOMIDA"), in response to demands from certain local organizations. SOMIDA is a joint venture between the Company and the Republic of the Niger with the Company owning an 80% interest and the government a 20% interest.

Global Atomic Corporation Logo (CNW Group/Global Atomic Corporation)
Global Atomic Corporation Logo (CNW Group/Global Atomic Corporation)

The court issued several orders. One order requires SOMIDA to cease all operations under the Adrar Emoles 4 ("AE4") exploration permit, which is held by the Company's subsidiary, Global Atomic Fuels Corporation. However, Global Atomic Fuels Corporation is not named in the orders. The AE4 permit covers Global Atomic's Isakanen deposit that is currently undergoing exploration and initial tests for In Situ Recovery (ISR) of uranium and not considered a material property of the Company.

The remaining orders relate to the publication of the 2020 Environmental and Social Impact Assessment on the Company's Dasa Project (the "ESIA").  The ESIA was filed, subject to public review in accordance with all applicable legal requirements in Niger and approved by the Government of Niger.

Although the orders are issued to SOMIDA, the current orders requiring the cessation of operations are in respect of AE4, not Adrar Emoles 3, which is where the Dasa mining project is located. As such, management of the Company does not believe that these specific orders will impact the Company's ability to develop of the Dasa mining project, its material mineral property.

The Company is currently in discussions with its legal counsel in Niger and anticipates that the judge will issue his reasons for the orders in the next several days, after which the Company, together with the Government of Niger, intend to file an appeal.

The organizations that sought the orders have been active locally in Agadez in seeking changes from the government in a number of areas ranging from how the government uses royalty revenue it receives to the price of onions.

Global Atomic views this matter as being opportunistic and principally directed at the Government of Niger.  Based on the advice of local counsel, Global Atomic considers the matter to be without merit and will work with the Government of Niger to appeal the orders.

The closing date of the previously announced short form prospectus offering of the Company has been postponed. A further press release of the Company will be issued once a new closing date is confirmed.

About Global Atomic

Global Atomic Corporation (www.globalatomiccorp.com) is a publicly listed company that provides a unique combination of high-grade uranium mine development and cash-flowing zinc concentrate production.

The Company's Uranium Division includes four deposits with the flagship project being the large, high-grade Dasa Project, discovered in 2010 by Global Atomic geologists through grassroots field exploration.  With the issuance of the Dasa Mining Permit and an Environmental Compliance Certificate by the Republic of Niger, the Dasa Project is fully permitted for commercial production.  The Phase 1 Feasibility Study for Dasa was filed in December 2021 and estimates yellowcake delivery to utilities to commence in 2025.  Mine excavation began in Q1 2022.

Global Atomic's Base Metals Division holds a 49% interest in the Befesa Silvermet Turkey, S.L. (BST) Joint Venture, which operates a modern zinc production plant, located in Iskenderun, Turkey. The plant recovers zinc from Electric Arc Furnace Dust (EAFD) to produce a high-grade zinc oxide concentrate which is sold to zinc smelters around the world. The Company's joint venture partner, Befesa Zinc S.A.U. (Befesa) holds a 51% interest in and is the operator of the BST Joint Venture. Befesa is a market leader in EAFD recycling, with approximately 50% of the European EAFD market and facilities located throughout Europe, Asia and the United States of America.

The information in this release may contain forward-looking information under applicable securities laws. Forward-looking information includes, but is not limited to: statements with respect to the interpretation of the court orders, the legal effect of the orders, the issuance of reasons for the orders and the timing thereof, the impact of the orders on the operations of the Global Atomic, the prospects for appealing the orders and the expected participation of the Government of Niger in the appeal process, and the closing of the short form prospectus offering.  Generally, forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "plans", "believe", "is expected", "estimates", "scheduled" and variations of such words and phrases or statements that certain actions, events or results "could", "would", "might", "will be taken", "will begin", "will include", "are expected", "occur" or "be achieved". All information contained in this news release, other than statements of current or historical fact, is forward-looking information. Statements of forward-looking information are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the actual outcomes, events or impacts to be materially different from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements, including but not limited to the correctness of the legal advice received and Global Atomic's assessment of the legal impact of the orders, the success of the an appeal of the orders,  applications for to amend the existing orders or for additional orders may be the brought against Global Atomic and its operations, the Government of Niger may decide not to participate in the appeal process and those risks described in the annual information form of Global Atomic and in its public documents filed on SEDAR from time to time.

Forward-looking statements are based on the opinions and estimates of management at the date such statements are made. Although management of Global Atomic has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual outcomes, events or impacts to be materially different from those forward-looking statements, there may be other factors that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate, as actual outcomes and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance upon forward-looking statements. Global Atomic does not undertake to update any forward-looking statements, except in accordance with applicable securities law. Readers should also review the risks and uncertainties sections of Global Atomics' annual and interim MD&As.

The Toronto Stock Exchange has not reviewed and does not accept responsibility for the adequacy and accuracy of this news release.

SOURCE Global Atomic Corporation

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/February2023/14/c9606.html

Recommended Stories

  • Sorrento Therapeutics (SRNE) Loses -77.24% in 4 Weeks, Here's Why a Trend Reversal May be Around the Corner

    The heavy selling pressure might have exhausted for Sorrento Therapeutics (SRNE) as it is technically in oversold territory now. In addition to this technical measure, strong agreement among Wall Street analysts in revising earnings estimates higher indicates that the stock is ripe for a trend reversal.

  • Berkshire dumps shares in TSMC, banks; increases Apple stake

    NEW YORK/BANGALORE (Reuters) -Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway Inc slashed its stake in Taiwanese contract chipmaker TSMC as well as in some banks in the fourth quarter, while bolstering its holdings in Apple Inc. Berkshire cut its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co Ltd (TSMC) by 86.2% to 8.29 million sponsored American depositary shares, according to a regulatory filing.

  • Cathie Wood doubles down on these 2 small-cap stocks ⁠— here’s why you might want to ride her coattails

    The stock market might be showing some wobbly signs as of late, but the general overall trend has been up this year, with investors showing more appetite for risk. Risk generally comes with betting on smaller names and moving forward, Bank of America thinks that over the coming decade, small caps are primed to surge ahead of the broader market. "If you buy small caps today based on current valuations,” said Jill Carey Hall, BofA’s head of US small- and mid-cap strategy, “the annualized returns f

  • ‘Stay Long and Strong’: Billionaire Ken Fisher Snaps Up These 2 ‘Strong Buy’ Stocks

    Last year’s bearish trend has turned on a dime into 2023’s bull run, and the question now is, what next? One prominent name to wade in on the matter is billionaire Ken Fisher. With a history of decades-long investing success, Fisher knows a thing or two about market behavior. The Fisher Investments founder famously started his independent money management firm with just $250 in 1979, a company that is now a $197-plus billion going concern, while Fisher’s own net worth stands north of $5 billion.

  • Vanguard to Liquidate a Mutual Fund for First Time Since 2020

    (Bloomberg) -- Asset manager Vanguard Group plans to shutter a US mutual fund for the first time since the throes of the pandemic.Most Read from BloombergNew Cars Are Only for the Rich Now as Automakers Rake In ProfitsGunman Kills Three at Michigan State; Suspect Found DeadUS Says 3 Mystery Objects Likely Private, With No China LinkAmerica's Priciest Neighborhoods Are Changing as the Ultra-Rich Move to FloridaUS Inflation Stays Elevated, Adding Pressure for More Fed HikesThe $98 million Vanguard

  • Billionaire George Soros Confirms Huge Bet on Tesla And Elon Musk

    The legendary financier continued to buy Tesla shares in the fourth quarter despite the electric vehicle maker's stock market rout.

  • Why Devon Energy Stock Is Down After Hours

    Devon Energy Corp (NYSE: DVN) shares are trading lower in Tuesday’s after-hours session after the company reported fourth-quarter results. What Happened: Devon Energy reported adjusted fourth-quarter earnings of $1.66 per share, which missed average analyst estimates of $1.75 per share, according to data from Benzinga Pro. Operating cash flow totaled $1.9 billion in the fourth quarter, up 18% year-over-year, resulting in $1.1 billion in free cash flow for the quarter. Devon Energy said productio

  • Stocks moving in after-hours: Airbnb, TripAdvisor, Devon Energy

    Stocks moving in after-hours: Airbnb, TripAdvisor, Devon Energy

  • Morningstar Lists Surging Stocks That are Still Undervalued

    Just because the S&P 500 index has leaped 8% so far this year doesn't mean that all stocks are overvalued.

  • George Soros Snapped Up Tesla and Peloton and Dumped These Stocks

    Tesla and Peloton Interactive were on George Soros’s shopping list in the fourth quarter of last year, as he also took new positions in Carvana General Motors and crypto names, while dumping Zoom Video Communications. The fund acquired more than 83 million shares in Peloton Interactive (PTON), bringing its holdings in the fitness-bike maker to more than 105 million shares. The quarterly investment filings of large investors such as Soros are often watched for investment trends, although the data are released with a delay and might not show the current positions of the fund.

  • Berkshire Hathaway’s Buy of a Stake in This Truck-Stop Operator Pays Off

    Berkshire Hathaway investors are getting a read on one of the company’s better deals in the past decade—a 2017 purchase for nearly $3 billion of a 38.6% interest in Pilot Flying J, the country’s leading operator of truck stops. The Berkshire Hathaway (ticker: BRK/A, BRK/B) stake in the company rose to 80% under the terms of the original agreement reached by CEO Warren Buffett with the founding Haslam family, which will retain the remaining 20% stake. A Pilot spokesman confirmed that Berkshire lifted its stake in Pilot to 80% on Jan. 31.

  • I’m retired with about $1 million invested. Paying my adviser 1% would cost me $10K a year — no thanks. I’d rather pay someone hourly for help a couple times a year. Is this reasonable?

    While the 1% of assets under management fee has become the norm in the financial industry, it’s a) not always in the best interest of clients, and b) plenty of advisers will charge you in ways that may make more sense for you. Have an issue with your financial adviser or looking for a new one?

  • 'You should be terrified': A TikToker went viral for explaining why anyone in the US making less than $25/hour is in serious trouble. He has a point. But you can prove him wrong

    You know it's time to be scared when a TikToker says so.

  • Why Walmart is shuttering its longtime Portland office, other U.S. tech sites

    Retail giant Walmart (NYSE: WMT) is closing three of its tech hubs including its outpost in Portland, the company confirmed to the Business Journal. The retailer is closing offices in Portland, Austin and Carlsbad, California, as first reported by the Wall Street Journal. It is offering employees relocation options to other tech offices in either San Bruno, California, where the global tech division is based, or at the retailer's headquarters in Bentonville, Arkansas.

  • El-Erian, Rogoff Say It’s Too Late to Fix Too-Low Inflation Target

    (Bloomberg) -- Wall Street’s reaction to Tuesday’s consumer-price index shows investors are realizing inflation is likely to remain higher than the Federal Reserve’s goal for longer. Two heavyweight market voices say the 2% target is part of the problem.Most Read from BloombergNew Cars Are Only for the Rich Now as Automakers Rake In ProfitsGunman Kills Three at Michigan State; Suspect Found DeadUS Says 3 Mystery Objects Likely Private, With No China LinkAmerica's Priciest Neighborhoods Are Chang

  • Berkshire Hathaway Reveals Increased Stake in Occidental Petroleum

    Berkshire Hathaway bought more shares of Occidental Petroleum in the final three months of 2022, according to a regulatory filing released Tuesday. Warren Buffett's company said it owned 278.2 million shares of the oil company as of Dec. 31, or 28% of its outstanding shares. That's up from a roughly 21% stake as of the end of the third quarter of 2022. Berkshire is Occidental's [biggest single shareholder](https://www.wsj.com/articles/how-occidental-petroleum-captured-warren-buffetts-eye-1166116

  • Cathie Wood's Firm Just Doubled Down on One of Its Major Positions

    When Cathy Wood' buys, investors pay attention, and in February she has purchased a lot of crypto exchange Coinbase . Coinbase has been a frequent buying target for Wood's Ark Invest fund in 2023, but while the fund has spent tens of millions of dollars on Coinbase, there hadn't been any new purchases since mid-January. Ark on Friday purchased 139,105 Coinbase shares for the ARK Innovation ETF .

  • Boeing Stock Jumps On Massive Air India Deal For 290 Aircraft, Including 737 Max and 787 Dreamliner Purchases

    "Air India's selection of Boeing's family of passenger jets will support engineering and manufacturing jobs at Boeing factories in Washington state, South Carolina and across our supply base," said Boeing Commercial CEO Stan Deal.

  • Berkshire Hathaway Didn’t Buy More Occidental Petroleum Stock—and More Filing Takeaways

    One example: The company's stake in Apple rose slightly, but that wasn't because Warren Buffett bought more shares.

  • Here come the 5% CDs

    If you’re looking for certificates of deposit, the interest rates on offer should be—here’s hoping—heading higher following the latest inflation numbers out Tuesday morning. You can already get 5% on a one-year CD if you shop around, and there should be more—and maybe better—on offer soon following the latest economic news, which has sent the money markets jumping around. January’s inflation data came in higher than expected, and the markets were surprised by the news, even though Federal Reserve Chairman Jay Powell had basically told them this was going to happen at his press conference a couple of weeks ago.