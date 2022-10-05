U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    3,783.28
    -7.65 (-0.20%)
     

  • Dow 30

    30,273.87
    -42.45 (-0.14%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    11,148.64
    -27.77 (-0.25%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,762.69
    -13.07 (-0.74%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    88.03
    +0.27 (+0.31%)
     

  • Gold

    1,725.00
    +4.20 (+0.24%)
     

  • Silver

    20.68
    +0.14 (+0.69%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    0.9887
    -0.0099 (-0.99%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.7590
    +0.1420 (+3.93%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1314
    -0.0161 (-1.40%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    144.5300
    +0.3310 (+0.23%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    20,059.46
    -241.39 (-1.19%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    456.09
    -2.31 (-0.50%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,052.62
    -33.84 (-0.48%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,120.53
    +128.32 (+0.48%)
     

Global Atomic Signs Letter of Intent With Western Utility for Uranium Supply

·4 min read

TORONTO, Oct. 5, 2022 /CNW/ - Global Atomic Corporation ("Global Atomic" or the "Company"), (TSX: GLO) (OTCQX: GLATF) (Frankfurt: G12) is pleased to advise that it has received a Letter of Intent ("LOI") from a second major western utility for the procurement of uranium from the Company's Dasa Project in the Republic of Niger.

Global Atomic Corporation Logo (CNW Group/Global Atomic Corporation)
Global Atomic Corporation Logo (CNW Group/Global Atomic Corporation)

HIGHLIGHTS

  • The LOI represents the supply of up to 2.4 million pounds U3O8 within a multi-year delivery window beginning in 2025, representing about 7% of Dasa's annual Phase 1 production over the period.

  • The revenue potential of this award, valued at US$140 million in real terms, reflects the Company's continued strategy of establishing sales contracts with Tier 1 global utilities, at volumes sufficient to underwrite debt financing, thereby limiting equity dilution as the Dasa operation moves into production.

  • Pricing is in the context of the market utilizing a blended formula.

  • The award is subject to the successful conclusion of a purchase-sale contract, which the Company will now progress.

Global Atomic President and CEO, Stephen G. Roman commented, "This award adds to the milestone off-take arrangement we announced earlier this year and demonstrates the credibility that Dasa is building within the uranium market. It follows on the heels of the recent processing plant EPCM (Engineering, Procurement and Construction Management) announcement, with underground mining set to begin next month."

"It is becoming clear that the unprecedented geopolitical situation heightens the need for geographical diversity of economic nuclear fuel supply. Further, the landscape for nuclear power is extremely buoyant as the drive for energy independence supplements the global push for low-carbon base load power."

"Our Dasa Project has a long-life expectancy, with the 12-year Phase 1 representing approximately 20% of the known deposit.  We look forward to fostering this new and important supply relationship over the decades to come."

About Global Atomic

Global Atomic Corporation (www.globalatomiccorp.com) is a publicly listed company that provides a unique combination of high-grade uranium mine development and cash-flowing zinc concentrate production.

The Company's Uranium Division includes four deposits with the flagship project being the large, high-grade Dasa Project, discovered in 2010 by Global Atomic geologists through grassroots field exploration.  With the issuance of the Dasa Mining Permit and an Environmental Compliance Certificate by the Republic of Niger, the Dasa Project is fully permitted for commercial production.  The Phase 1 Feasibility Study for Dasa was filed in December 2021 and estimates Yellowcake production to commence by the end of 2024.  Mine excavation began in Q1 2022.

Global Atomic's Base Metals Division holds a 49% interest in the Befesa Silvermet Turkey, S.L. ("BST") Joint Venture, which operates a modern zinc production plant, located in Iskenderun, Turkey. The plant recovers zinc from Electric Arc Furnace Dust ("EAFD") to produce a high-grade zinc oxide concentrate which is sold to zinc smelters around the world. The Company's joint venture partner, Befesa Zinc S.A.U. ("Befesa") listed on the Frankfurt exchange under 'BFSA', holds a 51% interest in and is the operator of the BST Joint Venture. Befesa is a market leader in EAFD recycling, with approximately 50% of the European EAFD market and facilities located throughout Europe, Asia and the United States of America.

The information in this release may contain forward-looking information under applicable securities laws.  Forward-looking information includes, but is not limited to, statements with respect to completion of any financings; Global Atomics' development potential and timetable of its operations, development and exploration assets; Global Atomics' ability to raise additional funds necessary; the future price of uranium; the estimation of mineral reserves and resources; conclusions of economic evaluation; the realization of mineral reserve estimates; the timing and amount of estimated future production, development and exploration; cost of future activities; capital and operating expenditures; success of exploration activities; mining or processing issues; currency exchange rates; government regulation of mining operations; and environmental and permitting risks.   Generally, forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "plans", "is expected", "estimates", variations of such words and  phrases or statements that certain actions, events or results "could", "would", "might", "will be taken", "will begin", "will include", "are expected", "occur" or "be achieved".  All information contained in this news release, other than statements of current or historical fact, is forward-looking information.   Statements of forward-looking information are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the actual results, level of activity, performance or achievements of Global Atomic to be materially different from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements, including but not limited to those risks described in the annual information form of Global Atomic and in its public documents filed on SEDAR from time to time.

Forward-looking statements are based on the opinions and estimates of management at the date such statements are made.  Although management of Global Atomic has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual results to be materially different from those forward-looking statements, there may be other factors that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended.  There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements.  Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance upon forward-looking statements.  Global Atomic does not undertake to update any forward-looking statements, except in accordance with applicable securities law.  Readers should also review the risks and uncertainties sections of Global Atomics' annual and interim MD&As.

The Toronto Stock Exchange has not reviewed and does not accept responsibility for the adequacy and accuracy of this news release.

SOURCE Global Atomic Corporation

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/October2022/05/c4026.html

Recommended Stories

  • The Fed's reverse repo use just hit a fresh record of $2.4 trillion — why that's one of the clearest 'bad signs' for the market

    The volatile market has investors playing it safe.

  • Why Shares of Nio, Lucid Group, and Lordstown Motors Fell Hard Today

    Shares of electric vehicle (EV) stocks Nio (NYSE: NIO), Lucid Group (NASDAQ: LCID), and Lordstown Motors (NASDAQ: RIDE) fell on Wednesday, down 5.1%, 3.6%, and 4.9%, respectively, as of 2:17 p.m. EDT. After a huge amount of selling in September, stocks were beaten down, but the first two days in October saw some potentially good news on inflation. With traders trying to sniff out the first signs of inflation breaking, that was a good sign.

  • 2 Warren Buffett Stocks That Could Go Parabolic

    These two stocks are among the riskiest in the Berkshire Hathaway portfolio, but they could be huge winners.

  • Why Shares of Annaly and AGNC Were Falling Today

    Two of the most prominent mortgage real estate investment trusts (REITs), Annaly Capital Management (NYSE: NLY) and AGNC Investment (NASDAQ: AGNC), were down sharply during trading on Wednesday. Annaly Capital was down as much as 9% on the day at around noon ET, while AGNC fell as far as 9.7% on the day at around the same time. As both Annaly Capital and AGNC Investment are mortgage REITs, they were each negatively affected by the latest news from the housing industry.

  • 21 dividend stocks yielding 5% or more of companies that will produce plenty of cash in 2023

    DEEP DIVE When the stock market has jumped two days in a row, as it has now, it is easy to become complacent. But the Federal Reserve isn’t finished raising interest rates, and recession talk abounds.

  • Chewy stock surges on increased sales expectations

    Yahoo Finance Live checks out online retailer Chewy's stock following a boost to sales estimates.

  • One Big Option Trade Fueled S&P 500’s Midday Jump, Wells Fargo Says

    (Bloomberg) -- One giant options transaction may have sparked the S&P 500’s bounce on Wednesday, according to Wells Fargo & Co. The trade, which involved buying and selling call options tied to the index at a cost of around $31 million, probably helped fuel a recovery that saw the benchmark gauge erase a 1.8% decline, says Chris Harvey, the firm’s head of equity strategy.Theories that derivatives trading has potentially driven movement in an underlying asset have been relatively common in this y

  • Why I Wouldn't Touch Apple's Stock With a 10 Foot Pole

    Many investors believe Apple (NASDAQ: AAPL) is one of the best companies in the world, and I'm not here to argue against that proposition. While many stocks have seen their valuations come down, Apple's has stayed elevated. Additionally, economic headwinds are popping up that could spell disaster for Apple.

  • 5 Stocks Set to Thrive in the Booming LNG Export Environment

    Shell (SHEL), Chevron (CVX), Cheniere Energy (LNG), Kinder Morgan (KMI) and Energy Transfer (ET) are going to benefit from the increasing global demand for liquified natural gas.

  • 5 reasons why the stock market suddenly roared back

    Here's why stocks have come out of the gate with gusto to kick off the fourth quarter.

  • Why Roku Stock Is Falling Hard Today

    Shares of the video streaming platform company Roku (NASDAQ: ROKU) were sliding today, reversing their gains from yesterday. Investors appear to be reacting to some jobs data that indicated that the labor market is still resilient. A strong labor market could encourage the Federal Reserve to keep raising interest rates.

  • Solar Stocks Dip. Here's How to Trade Them Now

    Solar stocks like Enphase Energy and First Solar are getting hit hard. Here's how to trade them from here.

  • Lumen Stock on Track for Lowest Close Since 1991 as Analyst Cites Risks to Dividend

    Lumen Technologies shares tumbled Wednesday after an analyst at Wells Fargo cited concerns over risks to the telecommunication company’s dividend. Wells Fargo analyst Eric Luebchow downgraded shares of Lumen (ticker: LUMN) to Equal Weight from Overweight and cut his12-month price target to $8 from $12.50. Shares of Lumen fell 10% Wednesday to $7.22 and were on track for their lowest close since September 1991.

  • Exclusive: M&A Expert Julian Klymochko Says This Was 'The Dagger' To Elon Musk's Case Against Twitter

    Big news came out Tuesday that Tesla Inc (NASDAQ: TSLA) CEO Elon Musk has had a change of heart and submitted a renewed offer to acquire social media platform Twitter Inc (NYSE: TWTR) at the original $54.20 per-share price he walked away from. Benzinga talked to a merger and arbitrage expert to break down the new deal. What Happened: Musk submitted a new proposal to Twitter to acquire the company for $54.20 per share, or $44 billion, in line with a previous deal submitted. Twitter sued Musk afte

  • Why AMD Stock Fell Before Recovering Earlier Today

    Shares of Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ: AMD) were down over 4% this morning before rallying. Wells Fargo analyst Aaron Rakers cut his growth estimates for the next three years, citing weakening demand in the PC market that might spill over to the data center market, a key driver of growth for the chipmaker. In AMD's last earnings call in early August, CEO Lisa Su mentioned that the company's next-generation 5-nanometer Genoa server central processing unit (CPU) was experiencing very strong customer pull.

  • He nailed three big S&P 500 moves this year. Here’s where this strategist sees stocks headed next, with beaten down names to buy.

    Jeffrey Bierman, chief market technician at TheoTrade, has made prescient market calls this year. He sees year-end gains ahead, and sees two ridiculously cheap sectors to buy.

  • I’m 66, own 5 properties, and wonder if selling might offer ‘a better retirement than being a landlord.’ But I’m struggling to find an adviser to help who isn’t ‘trying to sell me’ something. What should I do?

    Question: I’m looking for a financial advisor who’s not looking to just sell me some annuities or equities. Two of the properties however are in the Boston area and are just condos but they would provide good basic income. One problem I have is being able to finance a place for myself to live once I liquidate the other properties.

  • 3 Dividend Stocks to Buy In October and Hold Forever

    A war in Europe and the subsequent energy crisis it's causing would be enough to tank global stock markets in any given year. On top of Russia's invasion of Ukraine, markets are also reeling from rapidly rising interest rates intended to quell runaway inflation. Once you consider all the challenges stock markets face, it's a little surprising that the benchmark S&P 500 index has only lost around 25% of its value this year.

  • Why Shares of SoFi, Affirm, and Upstart Are Falling Today

    Shares of the digital bank SoFi (NASDAQ: SOFI) traded roughly 5% lower as of 11:53 a.m. ET today. Meanwhile, shares of the buy now, pay later company Affirm (NASDAQ: AFRM) and the artificial-intelligence lender Upstart (NASDAQ: UPST) both traded about 6% down. Yesterday, stocks rallied after the Reserve Bank of Australia raised its benchmark interest rate by only 25 basis points instead of the 50-point hike that was expected.

  • Oil: 'We're going to see $65 before we see $100 ' in WTI, says analyst

    OPEC+ will cut oil production by 2 million barrels per day amid looming demand concerns and the ongoing friction between the West and Russia over the war in Ukraine.