Global Atopic Dermatitis Drugs Market Report 2021: Rising Incident of Food Allergies Intensifying Atopic Dermatitis - Forecast to 2026

·4 min read

DUBLIN, Aug. 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Atopic Dermatitis Drugs Market (2021-2026) by Drug Class, Route of Administration, Geography, Competitive Analysis and the Impact of Covid-19 with Ansoff Analysis" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Research and Markets Logo
Research and Markets Logo

The Global Atopic Dermatitis Drugs Market is estimated to be USD 7.2 Bn in 2021 and is expected to reach USD 10 Bn by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 6.8%.

Market Dynamics

The major factor driving the growth of the global atopic dermatitis drugs market is the growing incidence of food allergies exacerbating atopic dermatitis, increasing emphasis on systematic therapies, increasing pharmacological products in developing countries, and the rise in awareness regarding the availability of treatments for the disease.

Furthermore, the rising adoption of targeted treatments such as Eucrisa and Dupixent is propelling the market. In addition, government initiatives to provide better and more inexpensive treatment and the availability of advantageous reimbursement rules are anticipated to provide more opportunities for the growth of the market.

However, poor reimbursement policies in developing regions worldwide are expected to be major restraints on the atopic dermatitis market's growth, whereas allergic reactions to off-label therapies and product patent expiration are creating challenges for the market's growth during the forecast period.

Market Segmentation

  • By Drug Class, the market is classified into biologics, calcineurin inhibitors, corticosteroids, and pde4 inhibitors. Amongst all, the biologics segment is estimated to hold the highest market share during the forecast period.

  • By Route of Administration, the market is classified injectable, oral, and tropical. Amongst all, the injectable segment is estimated to hold the highest market share during the forecast period.

  • By Geography, North America is projected to lead the market.

Recent Developments

  • Sanofi buys US biotech company Principia for $3. 4bn. - 17th August 2020

  • Bayer strengthens collaboration with One Drop via nearly $100M in new investment, commitments - 24th August 2020

Company Profiles

Some of the companies covered in this report are

  • AbbVie Inc

  • Bausch Health Companies

  • Bayer AG

  • Biofrontera AG

10 Company Profiles

  • AbbVie Inc.

  • Bausch Health Companies Inc.

  • Bayer AG, Biofrontera AG

  • Bristol-Myers Squibb Company

  • Connectics Corporation

  • Eli Lilly and Company

  • Encore Dermatology, Inc.

  • Fujisawa Healthcare

  • Galderma S.A.

  • GlaxoSmithKline PLC

  • Hoffmann-La Roche AG

  • LEO Pharma A/S

  • Meda AB, Mylan N.V.

  • Novartis AG

  • Pfizer Inc

  • Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc

  • Sanofi S.A.

  • Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/w2oob1

