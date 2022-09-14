U.S. markets closed

Global Atopic Dermatitis Market to Reach $22.6 Billion by 2031: Allied Market Research

Allied Market Research
·7 min read
Allied Market Research
Allied Market Research

Rapid development of novel pipeline drugs, significant surge in the demand for innovative biologics and product approvals, prevalence of favorable reimbursement policies in emerging countries, and persistent technological advancements are expected to drive the growth of the global atopic dermatitis market. Increased focus on treating COVID-infected patients among healthcare professionals during the pandemic had a negative impact on the growth of the market.

Portland, OR, Sept. 13, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to the report published by Allied Market Research, the global Atopic Dermatitis Market generated $5.3 billion in 2021, and is projected to reach $22.6 billion by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 15.1% from 2022 to 2031. The report offers a detailed analysis of the top winning strategies, evolving market trends, market size and estimations, value chain, key investment pockets, drivers & opportunities, competitive landscape and regional landscape. The report is a useful source of information for new entrants, shareholders, frontrunners and shareholders in introducing necessary strategies for the future and taking essential steps to significantly strengthen and heighten their position in the market.

Download Report (245 Pages PDF with Insights, Charts, Tables, Figures): https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/3353

Report coverage & details:

Report Coverage

Details

Forecast Period

2022­–2031

Market Size in 2031

$22.6 billion

CAGR

15.1%

No. of Pages in Report

293

Segments Covered

Drug class, mode of administration, distribution channel and region

Drivers

Significant surge in the demand for innovative biologics and product approvals

Increase in investment in healthcare solutions and infrastructure

Opportunities

Prevalence of favorable reimbursement policies in emerging countries

Persistent technological advancements

Poor reimbursement policies in the developing regions

COVID-19 Scenario:

  • The global atopic dermatitis market experienced a negative impact due to the presence of lockdowns in numerous countries during the pandemic. Patients were worried about being infected with COVID-19.

  • Most of the patients believed that people suffering from skin disease were more prone to be infected with COVID-19 compared with the general population. Thus, patients negatively assessed the availability of dermatological treatment during the pandemic.

  • Besides, many healthcare professionals were focussed on treating the COVID-infected patients on priority due to surge the number of cases of the infection.

  • However, rapid advancements in drug development and increase in healthcare investment is expected to recoup market growth.

Specific Requirement on COVID-19? Ask to Our Industry Expert: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-for-customization/3353?reqfor=covid

The report offers detailed segmentation of the global atopic dermatitis market based on drug class, mode of administration, distribution channel and region. The report provides a comprehensive analysis of every segment and their respective sub-segment with the help of graphical and tabular representation. This analysis can essentially help market players, investors, and new entrants in determining and devising strategies based on fastest growing segments and highest revenue generation that is mentioned in the report.

Based on drug class, the biologics segment held the largest market share in 2021, holding more than four-fifths of the global market, and is expected to maintain its leadership status during the forecast period. In addition, the same segment is expected to cite the fastest CAGR of 15.5% during the forecast period. The report also analyses other segments of the market such as Calcineurin Inhibitors, PDE-4 Inhibitor, Corticosteroids, and others.

Based on mode of administration, the injectable segment held the dominating market share in 2021, holding more than four-fifths of the global market, and is expected to maintain its leadership status during the forecast period. In addition, the same segment is expected to cite the fastest CAGR of 15.5% during the forecast period.

Based on distribution channel, the hospital pharmacies segment held the largest market share in 2021, holding more than two-fifths of the global market, and is expected to maintain its leadership status during the forecast period. The online pharmacies segment, on the other hand, is expected to cite the fastest CAGR of 15.9% during the forecast period.

Purchase Inquire:
https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/3353

Based on region, the market across North America held the largest market share in 2021, holding more than two-fifths of the global market, and is expected to maintain its leadership status during the forecast period. The Asia-Pacific region, on the other hand, is expected to cite the fastest CAGR of 16.2% during the forecast period.

The key players analyzed in the global atopic dermatitis market report include AbbVie Inc., Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc., Asana Biosciences, Inc., Astellas Pharma, Inc., Bayer AG, Inc., Bristol-Myers Squibb Inc., Dermavant Sciences, Inc., Eli Lilly and Company, Inc., Galderma, Inc., Incyte Corporation, Inc., Leo Pharma, Inc., Novartis AG, Otsuka Pharmaceuticals Co., Ltd., Pfizer Inc., Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc., Sanofi SA, Inc., and Viatris, Inc.

The report analyzes these key players in the global atopic dermatitis market. These market players have made effective use of strategies such as joint ventures, collaborations, expansion, new product launches, partnerships, and others to maximize their foothold and prowess in the industry. The report is helpful in analyzing recent developments, product portfolio, business performance and operating segments by prominent players in the market.

Avenue Basic Plan | Library Access | 1 Year Subscription |

Sign up for Avenue subscription to access more than 12,000+ company profiles and 2,000+ niche industry market research reports at $699 per month, per seat. For a year, the client needs to purchase minimum 2 seat plan.

Request for 14 days free trial: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/avenue/trial/starter

“We have also published few syndicated market studies in the similar area that might be of your interest. Below are the report title for your reference, considering Impact of Covid-19 Over This Market which will help you to assess aftereffects of pandemic on short-term and long-term growth trends of this market.”

Trending Reports in Healthcare Industry (Book Now with 10% Discount + Covid-19 scenario):

Protein Sequencing Market by Product and Service (Reagents & Consumables, Instruments, Analysis Products, Protein Sequencing Services, and Others), Technology (Mass Spectrometry, and Edman Degradation), and Application (Academia Research, Biopharmaceuticals and Biotechnology Research): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021-2030

Menstrual Cup Market by Product Type (Disposable and Reusable), Material (Medical Grade Silicone, Natural Rubber, and Thermoplastic Elastomer), and Distribution Channel (Online Stores and Pharmacies & Retail Stores): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021-2030

Surgical Masks Market by Product (Basic surgical mask, Anti-fog surgical mask, Fluid/splash-resistant surgical mask, and N95 mask), Distribution Channel (Hospitals & Clinics, Drug Stores and Online Stores), and Sales Channel (Business to Business, Business to Customer and Business to Government): Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021-2030

Antibiotics Market by Class (Beta Lactam & Beta Lactamase, Quinolones, Macrolides, and Others), Drug Origin (Natural, Semisynthetic, and Synthetic), Spectrum of Activity (Broad-spectrum Antibiotic and Narrow-spectrum Antibiotic), and Route of Administration (Oral, Intravenous, and Others): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021 - 2030

Spirulina Market by Type (Arthrospira Platensis and Arthrospira Maxima), Application (Nutraceuticals, Food & Beverages, Cosmetics, Animal Feed, and Others), and Formulation (Powder, Tablet & Capsule, Liquid, and Granule & Gelling Agent): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021-2030

About Us

Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Portland, Oregon. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of "Market Research Reports" and "Business Intelligence Solutions." AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domain.

We are in professional corporate relations with various companies and this helps us in digging out market data that helps us generate accurate research data tables and confirms utmost accuracy in our market forecasting. Allied Market Research CEO Pawan Kumar is instrumental in inspiring and encouraging everyone associated with the company to maintain high quality of data and help clients in every way possible to achieve success. Each and every data presented in the reports published by us is extracted through primary interviews with top officials from leading companies of domain concerned. Our secondary data procurement methodology includes deep online and offline research and discussion with knowledgeable professionals and analysts in the industry.

CONTACT: Contact: David Correa 5933 NE Win Sivers Drive #205, Portland, OR 97220 United States USA/Canada (Toll Free): +1-800-792-5285, +1-503-894-6022 UK: +44-845-528-1300 Hong Kong: +852-301-84916 India (Pune): +91-20-66346060 Fax: +1(855)550-5975 help@alliedmarketresearch.com Web: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/reports-store/life-sciences Follow Us on LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/showcase/life-sciences-industry-research/


