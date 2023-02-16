U.S. markets close in 5 hours 1 minute

  • S&P 500

    4,120.09
    -27.51 (-0.66%)
     

  • Dow 30

    33,881.96
    -246.09 (-0.72%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    11,993.89
    -76.70 (-0.64%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,949.20
    -11.77 (-0.60%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    78.68
    +0.09 (+0.11%)
     

  • Gold

    1,842.40
    -2.90 (-0.16%)
     

  • Silver

    21.58
    +0.01 (+0.06%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0677
    -0.0014 (-0.13%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.8420
    +0.0330 (+0.87%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2011
    -0.0025 (-0.21%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    134.1930
    +0.2330 (+0.17%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    24,922.33
    +2,103.19 (+9.22%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    564.49
    +6.11 (+1.09%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,999.87
    +2.04 (+0.03%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,696.44
    +194.58 (+0.71%)
     

Global Atrial Fibrillation Devices Market to Reach $15.9 Billion by 2030

·26 min read

NEW YORK, Feb. 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The global economy is at a critical crossroads with a number of interlocking challenges and crises running in parallel. The uncertainty around how Russia`s war on Ukraine will play out this year and the war`s role in creating global instability means that the trouble on the inflation front is not over yet. Food and fuel inflation will remain a persistent economic problem. Higher retail inflation will impact consumer confidence and spending. As governments combat inflation by raising interest rates, new job creation will slowdown and impact economic activity and growth. Lower capital expenditure is in the offing as companies go slow on investments, held back by inflation worries and weaker demand. With slower growth and high inflation, developed markets seem primed to enter into a recession. Fears of new COVID outbreaks and China's already uncertain post-pandemic path poses a real risk of the world experiencing more acute supply chain pain and manufacturing disruptions this year. Volatile financial markets, growing trade tensions, stricter regulatory environment and pressure to mainstream climate change into economic decisions will compound the complexity of challenges faced. Year 2023 is expected to be tough year for most markets, investors and consumers. Nevertheless, there is always opportunity for businesses and their leaders who can chart a path forward with resilience and adaptability.

Source: ReportLinker
Source: ReportLinker

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05961346/?utm_source=PRN

Global Atrial Fibrillation Devices Market to Reach $15.9 Billion by 2030

In the changed post COVID-19 business landscape, the global market for Atrial Fibrillation Devices estimated at US$6.3 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$15.9 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 12.3% over the analysis period 2022-2030. EP Ablation Catheters, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 14.8% CAGR and reach US$4.8 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the EP Diagnostic Catheters segment is readjusted to a revised 11.6% CAGR for the next 8-year period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $1.7 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 17.2% CAGR

The Atrial Fibrillation Devices market in the U.S. is estimated at US$1.7 Billion in the year 2022. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$3.8 Billion by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 17.2% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 8.8% and 10.4% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 9.7% CAGR. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$2.4 Billion by the year 2030.

Select Competitors (Total 34 Featured)

- Abbott Laboratories, Inc.

- AtriCure, Inc.

- Biotronik SE & Co. KG

- Boston Scientific Corporation

- CardioFocus, Inc.

- Johnson & Johnson

- Koninklijke Philips NV

- Medtronic PLC

- MicroPort Scientific Corporation

- OSYPKA AG

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05961346/?utm_source=PRN

I. METHODOLOGY

II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Influencer Market Insights

World Market Trajectories

Atrial Fibrillation Devices - Global Key Competitors Percentage

Market Share in 2022 (E)

Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for

Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession

2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS

3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

Table 1: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Atrial Fibrillation Devices by Geographic Region - USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East

and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Million for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR

Table 2: World Historic Review for Atrial Fibrillation Devices

by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2012 through 2021 and % CAGR

Table 3: World 18-Year Perspective for Atrial Fibrillation

Devices by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific,

Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets for Years 2012,

2023 & 2030

Table 4: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for EP

Ablation Catheters by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,

China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and

Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR

Table 5: World Historic Review for EP Ablation Catheters by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2012 through 2021 and % CAGR

Table 6: World 18-Year Perspective for EP Ablation Catheters by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2023 & 2030

Table 7: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for EP

Diagnostic Catheters by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,

China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and

Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR

Table 8: World Historic Review for EP Diagnostic Catheters by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2012 through 2021 and % CAGR

Table 9: World 18-Year Perspective for EP Diagnostic Catheters

by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2023 & 2030

Table 10: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for EP

Mapping & Recording Systems by Geographic Region - USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East

and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Million for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR

Table 11: World Historic Review for EP Mapping & Recording

Systems by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for Years 2012 through 2021 and % CAGR

Table 12: World 18-Year Perspective for EP Mapping & Recording

Systems by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific,

Latin America, Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2023 &

2030

Table 13: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Cardiac Monitors by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,

China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and

Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR

Table 14: World Historic Review for Cardiac Monitors by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2012 through 2021 and % CAGR

Table 15: World 18-Year Perspective for Cardiac Monitors by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2023 & 2030

Table 16: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Access Devices by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,

China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and

Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR

Table 17: World Historic Review for Access Devices by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2012 through 2021 and % CAGR

Table 18: World 18-Year Perspective for Access Devices by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2023 & 2030

Table 19: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for LAA

Closure by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR

Table 20: World Historic Review for LAA Closure by Geographic

Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin

America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2021 and

% CAGR

Table 21: World 18-Year Perspective for LAA Closure by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2023 & 2030

Table 22: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Hospitals by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR

Table 23: World Historic Review for Hospitals by Geographic

Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin

America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2021 and

% CAGR

Table 24: World 18-Year Perspective for Hospitals by Geographic

Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East

and Africa for Years 2012, 2023 & 2030

Table 25: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Electrophysiology Labs by Geographic Region - USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East

and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Million for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR

Table 26: World Historic Review for Electrophysiology Labs by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2012 through 2021 and % CAGR

Table 27: World 18-Year Perspective for Electrophysiology Labs

by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2023 & 2030

Table 28: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Diagnostics by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR

Table 29: World Historic Review for Diagnostics by Geographic

Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin

America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2021 and

% CAGR

Table 30: World 18-Year Perspective for Diagnostics by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2023 & 2030

Table 31: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for EP

Ablation by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR

Table 32: World Historic Review for EP Ablation by Geographic

Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin

America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2021 and

% CAGR

Table 33: World 18-Year Perspective for EP Ablation by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2023 & 2030

Table 34: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Surgical by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR

Table 35: World Historic Review for Surgical by Geographic

Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin

America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2021 and

% CAGR

Table 36: World 18-Year Perspective for Surgical by Geographic

Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East

and Africa for Years 2012, 2023 & 2030

Table 37: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Other Types by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR

Table 38: World Historic Review for Other Types by Geographic

Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin

America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2021 and

% CAGR

Table 39: World 18-Year Perspective for Other Types by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2023 & 2030

Table 40: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Ambulatory Surgery Centers by Geographic Region - USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East

and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Million for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR

Table 41: World Historic Review for Ambulatory Surgery Centers

by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2012 through 2021 and % CAGR

Table 42: World 18-Year Perspective for Ambulatory Surgery

Centers by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific,

Latin America, Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2023 &

2030

Table 43: World Atrial Fibrillation Devices Market Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2030

III. MARKET ANALYSIS

UNITED STATES

Atrial Fibrillation Devices Market Presence - Strong/Active/

Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in the United States for 2023

(E)

Table 44: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Atrial

Fibrillation Devices by Type - EP Ablation Catheters, EP

Diagnostic Catheters, EP Mapping & Recording Systems, Cardiac

Monitors, Access Devices, LAA Closure and Other Types -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR

Table 45: USA Historic Review for Atrial Fibrillation Devices

by Type - EP Ablation Catheters, EP Diagnostic Catheters, EP

Mapping & Recording Systems, Cardiac Monitors, Access Devices,

LAA Closure and Other Types Markets - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2021 and %

CAGR

Table 46: USA 18-Year Perspective for Atrial Fibrillation

Devices by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for EP

Ablation Catheters, EP Diagnostic Catheters, EP Mapping &

Recording Systems, Cardiac Monitors, Access Devices, LAA

Closure and Other Types for the Years 2012, 2023 & 2030

Table 47: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Atrial

Fibrillation Devices by End-Use - Hospitals, Electrophysiology

Labs and Ambulatory Surgery Centers - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and

% CAGR

Table 48: USA Historic Review for Atrial Fibrillation Devices

by End-Use - Hospitals, Electrophysiology Labs and Ambulatory

Surgery Centers Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales

in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2021 and % CAGR

Table 49: USA 18-Year Perspective for Atrial Fibrillation

Devices by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Hospitals, Electrophysiology Labs and Ambulatory Surgery

Centers for the Years 2012, 2023 & 2030

Table 50: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Atrial

Fibrillation Devices by Application - Diagnostics, EP Ablation

and Surgical - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR

Table 51: USA Historic Review for Atrial Fibrillation Devices

by Application - Diagnostics, EP Ablation and Surgical Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2012 through 2021 and % CAGR

Table 52: USA 18-Year Perspective for Atrial Fibrillation

Devices by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales

for Diagnostics, EP Ablation and Surgical for the Years 2012,

2023 & 2030

CANADA

Table 53: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Atrial Fibrillation Devices by Type - EP Ablation Catheters, EP

Diagnostic Catheters, EP Mapping & Recording Systems, Cardiac

Monitors, Access Devices, LAA Closure and Other Types -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR

Table 54: Canada Historic Review for Atrial Fibrillation

Devices by Type - EP Ablation Catheters, EP Diagnostic

Catheters, EP Mapping & Recording Systems, Cardiac Monitors,

Access Devices, LAA Closure and Other Types Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2012 through 2021 and % CAGR

Table 55: Canada 18-Year Perspective for Atrial Fibrillation

Devices by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for EP

Ablation Catheters, EP Diagnostic Catheters, EP Mapping &

Recording Systems, Cardiac Monitors, Access Devices, LAA

Closure and Other Types for the Years 2012, 2023 & 2030

Table 56: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Atrial Fibrillation Devices by End-Use - Hospitals,

Electrophysiology Labs and Ambulatory Surgery Centers -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR

Table 57: Canada Historic Review for Atrial Fibrillation

Devices by End-Use - Hospitals, Electrophysiology Labs and

Ambulatory Surgery Centers Markets - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2021 and %

CAGR

Table 58: Canada 18-Year Perspective for Atrial Fibrillation

Devices by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Hospitals, Electrophysiology Labs and Ambulatory Surgery

Centers for the Years 2012, 2023 & 2030

Table 59: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Atrial Fibrillation Devices by Application - Diagnostics, EP

Ablation and Surgical - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR

Table 60: Canada Historic Review for Atrial Fibrillation

Devices by Application - Diagnostics, EP Ablation and Surgical

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for Years 2012 through 2021 and % CAGR

Table 61: Canada 18-Year Perspective for Atrial Fibrillation

Devices by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales

for Diagnostics, EP Ablation and Surgical for the Years 2012,

2023 & 2030

JAPAN

Atrial Fibrillation Devices Market Presence - Strong/Active/

Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in Japan for 2023 (E)

Table 62: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Atrial Fibrillation Devices by Type - EP Ablation Catheters, EP

Diagnostic Catheters, EP Mapping & Recording Systems, Cardiac

Monitors, Access Devices, LAA Closure and Other Types -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR

Table 63: Japan Historic Review for Atrial Fibrillation Devices

by Type - EP Ablation Catheters, EP Diagnostic Catheters, EP

Mapping & Recording Systems, Cardiac Monitors, Access Devices,

LAA Closure and Other Types Markets - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2021 and %

CAGR

Table 64: Japan 18-Year Perspective for Atrial Fibrillation

Devices by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for EP

Ablation Catheters, EP Diagnostic Catheters, EP Mapping &

Recording Systems, Cardiac Monitors, Access Devices, LAA

Closure and Other Types for the Years 2012, 2023 & 2030

Table 65: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Atrial Fibrillation Devices by End-Use - Hospitals,

Electrophysiology Labs and Ambulatory Surgery Centers -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR

Table 66: Japan Historic Review for Atrial Fibrillation Devices

by End-Use - Hospitals, Electrophysiology Labs and Ambulatory

Surgery Centers Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales

in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2021 and % CAGR

Table 67: Japan 18-Year Perspective for Atrial Fibrillation

Devices by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Hospitals, Electrophysiology Labs and Ambulatory Surgery

Centers for the Years 2012, 2023 & 2030

Table 68: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Atrial Fibrillation Devices by Application - Diagnostics, EP

Ablation and Surgical - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR

Table 69: Japan Historic Review for Atrial Fibrillation Devices

by Application - Diagnostics, EP Ablation and Surgical Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2012 through 2021 and % CAGR

Table 70: Japan 18-Year Perspective for Atrial Fibrillation

Devices by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales

for Diagnostics, EP Ablation and Surgical for the Years 2012,

2023 & 2030

CHINA

Atrial Fibrillation Devices Market Presence - Strong/Active/

Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in China for 2023 (E)

Table 71: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Atrial Fibrillation Devices by Type - EP Ablation Catheters, EP

Diagnostic Catheters, EP Mapping & Recording Systems, Cardiac

Monitors, Access Devices, LAA Closure and Other Types -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR

Table 72: China Historic Review for Atrial Fibrillation Devices

by Type - EP Ablation Catheters, EP Diagnostic Catheters, EP

Mapping & Recording Systems, Cardiac Monitors, Access Devices,

LAA Closure and Other Types Markets - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2021 and %

CAGR

Table 73: China 18-Year Perspective for Atrial Fibrillation

Devices by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for EP

Ablation Catheters, EP Diagnostic Catheters, EP Mapping &

Recording Systems, Cardiac Monitors, Access Devices, LAA

Closure and Other Types for the Years 2012, 2023 & 2030

Table 74: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Atrial Fibrillation Devices by End-Use - Hospitals,

Electrophysiology Labs and Ambulatory Surgery Centers -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR

Table 75: China Historic Review for Atrial Fibrillation Devices

by End-Use - Hospitals, Electrophysiology Labs and Ambulatory

Surgery Centers Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales

in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2021 and % CAGR

Table 76: China 18-Year Perspective for Atrial Fibrillation

Devices by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Hospitals, Electrophysiology Labs and Ambulatory Surgery

Centers for the Years 2012, 2023 & 2030

Table 77: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Atrial Fibrillation Devices by Application - Diagnostics, EP

Ablation and Surgical - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR

Table 78: China Historic Review for Atrial Fibrillation Devices

by Application - Diagnostics, EP Ablation and Surgical Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2012 through 2021 and % CAGR

Table 79: China 18-Year Perspective for Atrial Fibrillation

Devices by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales

for Diagnostics, EP Ablation and Surgical for the Years 2012,

2023 & 2030

EUROPE

Atrial Fibrillation Devices Market Presence - Strong/Active/

Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in Europe for 2023 (E)

Table 80: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Atrial Fibrillation Devices by Geographic Region - France,

Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2022 through 2030 and % CAGR

Table 81: Europe Historic Review for Atrial Fibrillation

Devices by Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK,

Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2021 and

% CAGR

Table 82: Europe 18-Year Perspective for Atrial Fibrillation

Devices by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia and Rest of

Europe Markets for Years 2012, 2023 & 2030

Table 83: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Atrial Fibrillation Devices by Type - EP Ablation Catheters, EP

Diagnostic Catheters, EP Mapping & Recording Systems, Cardiac

Monitors, Access Devices, LAA Closure and Other Types -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR

Table 84: Europe Historic Review for Atrial Fibrillation

Devices by Type - EP Ablation Catheters, EP Diagnostic

Catheters, EP Mapping & Recording Systems, Cardiac Monitors,

Access Devices, LAA Closure and Other Types Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2012 through 2021 and % CAGR

Table 85: Europe 18-Year Perspective for Atrial Fibrillation

Devices by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for EP

Ablation Catheters, EP Diagnostic Catheters, EP Mapping &

Recording Systems, Cardiac Monitors, Access Devices, LAA

Closure and Other Types for the Years 2012, 2023 & 2030

Table 86: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Atrial Fibrillation Devices by End-Use - Hospitals,

Electrophysiology Labs and Ambulatory Surgery Centers -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR

Table 87: Europe Historic Review for Atrial Fibrillation

Devices by End-Use - Hospitals, Electrophysiology Labs and

Ambulatory Surgery Centers Markets - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2021 and %

CAGR

Table 88: Europe 18-Year Perspective for Atrial Fibrillation

Devices by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Hospitals, Electrophysiology Labs and Ambulatory Surgery

Centers for the Years 2012, 2023 & 2030

Table 89: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Atrial Fibrillation Devices by Application - Diagnostics, EP

Ablation and Surgical - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR

Table 90: Europe Historic Review for Atrial Fibrillation

Devices by Application - Diagnostics, EP Ablation and Surgical

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for Years 2012 through 2021 and % CAGR

Table 91: Europe 18-Year Perspective for Atrial Fibrillation

Devices by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales

for Diagnostics, EP Ablation and Surgical for the Years 2012,

2023 & 2030

FRANCE

Atrial Fibrillation Devices Market Presence - Strong/Active/

Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in France for 2023 (E)

Table 92: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Atrial Fibrillation Devices by Type - EP Ablation Catheters, EP

Diagnostic Catheters, EP Mapping & Recording Systems, Cardiac

Monitors, Access Devices, LAA Closure and Other Types -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR

Table 93: France Historic Review for Atrial Fibrillation

Devices by Type - EP Ablation Catheters, EP Diagnostic

Catheters, EP Mapping & Recording Systems, Cardiac Monitors,

Access Devices, LAA Closure and Other Types Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2012 through 2021 and % CAGR

Table 94: France 18-Year Perspective for Atrial Fibrillation

Devices by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for EP

Ablation Catheters, EP Diagnostic Catheters, EP Mapping &

Recording Systems, Cardiac Monitors, Access Devices, LAA

Closure and Other Types for the Years 2012, 2023 & 2030

Table 95: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Atrial Fibrillation Devices by End-Use - Hospitals,

Electrophysiology Labs and Ambulatory Surgery Centers -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR

Table 96: France Historic Review for Atrial Fibrillation

Devices by End-Use - Hospitals, Electrophysiology Labs and

Ambulatory Surgery Centers Markets - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2021 and %

CAGR

Table 97: France 18-Year Perspective for Atrial Fibrillation

Devices by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Hospitals, Electrophysiology Labs and Ambulatory Surgery

Centers for the Years 2012, 2023 & 2030

Table 98: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Atrial Fibrillation Devices by Application - Diagnostics, EP

Ablation and Surgical - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR

Table 99: France Historic Review for Atrial Fibrillation

Devices by Application - Diagnostics, EP Ablation and Surgical

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for Years 2012 through 2021 and % CAGR

Table 100: France 18-Year Perspective for Atrial Fibrillation

Devices by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales

for Diagnostics, EP Ablation and Surgical for the Years 2012,

2023 & 2030

GERMANY

Atrial Fibrillation Devices Market Presence - Strong/Active/

Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in Germany for 2023 (E)

Table 101: Germany Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Atrial Fibrillation Devices by Type - EP Ablation Catheters, EP

Diagnostic Catheters, EP Mapping & Recording Systems, Cardiac

Monitors, Access Devices, LAA Closure and Other Types -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR

Table 102: Germany Historic Review for Atrial Fibrillation

Devices by Type - EP Ablation Catheters, EP Diagnostic

Catheters, EP Mapping & Recording Systems, Cardiac Monitors,

Access Devices, LAA Closure and Other Types Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2012 through 2021 and % CAGR

Table 103: Germany 18-Year Perspective for Atrial Fibrillation

Devices by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for EP

Ablation Catheters, EP Diagnostic Catheters, EP Mapping &

Recording Systems, Cardiac Monitors, Access Devices, LAA

Closure and Other Types for the Years 2012, 2023 & 2030

Table 104: Germany Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Atrial Fibrillation Devices by End-Use - Hospitals,

Electrophysiology Labs and Ambulatory Surgery Centers -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR

Table 105: Germany Historic Review for Atrial Fibrillation

Devices by End-Use - Hospitals, Electrophysiology Labs and

Ambulatory Surgery Centers Markets - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2021 and %

CAGR

Table 106: Germany 18-Year Perspective for Atrial Fibrillation

Devices by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Hospitals, Electrophysiology Labs and Ambulatory Surgery

Centers for the Years 2012, 2023 & 2030

Table 107: Germany Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Atrial Fibrillation Devices by Application - Diagnostics, EP

Ablation and Surgical - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR

Table 108: Germany Historic Review for Atrial Fibrillation

Devices by Application - Diagnostics, EP Ablation and Surgical

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for Years 2012 through 2021 and % CAGR

Table 109: Germany 18-Year Perspective for Atrial Fibrillation

Devices by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales

for Diagnostics, EP Ablation and Surgical for the Years 2012,

2023 & 2030

ITALY

Table 110: Italy Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Atrial Fibrillation Devices by Type - EP Ablation Catheters, EP

Diagnostic Catheters, EP Mapping & Recording Systems, Cardiac

Monitors, Access Devices, LAA Closure and Other Types -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR

Table 111: Italy Historic Review for Atrial Fibrillation

Devices by Type - EP Ablation Catheters, EP Diagnostic

Catheters, EP Mapping & Recording Systems, Cardiac Monitors,

Access Devices, LAA Closure and Other Types Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2012 through 2021 and % CAGR

Table 112: Italy 18-Year Perspective for Atrial Fibrillation

Devices by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for EP

Ablation Catheters, EP Diagnostic Catheters, EP Mapping &

Recording Systems, Cardiac Monitors, Access Devices, LAA

Closure and Other Types for the Years 2012, 2023 & 2030

Table 113: Italy Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Atrial Fibrillation Devices by End-Use - Hospitals,

Electrophysiology Labs and Ambulatory Surgery Centers -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR

Table 114: Italy Historic Review for Atrial Fibrillation

Devices by End-Use - Hospitals, Electrophysiology Labs and

Ambulatory Surgery Centers Markets - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2021 and %

CAGR

Table 115: Italy 18-Year Perspective for Atrial Fibrillation

Devices by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Hospitals, Electrophysiology Labs and Ambulatory Surgery

Centers for the Years 2012, 2023 & 2030

Table 116: Italy Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Atrial Fibrillation Devices by Application - Diagnostics, EP

Ablation and Surgical - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR

Table 117: Italy Historic Review for Atrial Fibrillation

Devices by Application - Diagnostics, EP Ablation and Surgical

Please contact our Customer Support Center to get the complete Table of Contents

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05961346/?utm_source=PRN

About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.

Contact Clare: clare@reportlinker.com

US: (339)-368-6001

Intl: +1 339-368-6001

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/global-atrial-fibrillation-devices-market-to-reach-15-9-billion-by-2030--301747888.html

SOURCE Reportlinker

Recommended Stories

  • This restaurant chain offers the worst bang for your buck, customers say — and it’s not even the most expensive

    A new study looked at the prices at several fast-casual and fast-food chains, and at how diners feel about the value offered relative to cost.

  • Tesla ‘stands out’ as top pick in sector; Rivian closest to being the ‘next Tesla’: Barclays

    Tesla adding to the big gains it notched earlier this week, thanks to a big call from Barclays. On the heels of the White House announcing a deal with Tesla to open up thousands of its superchargers for non-Tesla owners, and likely open up new revenue streams, Barclays analyst Dan Levy is out with a short note launching coverage of the autos sector, with the aforementioned Tesla in the driver’s seat.

  • ASML Stolen Data Came From Technical Repository for Chip Machines

    (Bloomberg) -- A China-based former employee of ASML Holding NV — a critical cog in the global semiconductor industry — stole data from a software system that the corporation uses to store technical information about its machinery.Most Read from BloombergChina Warns of Retaliation Against US Over Balloon SagaChina Hits Back at US with Sanctions on Lockheed, RaytheonASML Stolen Data Came From Technical Repository for Chip MachinesUS Says 3 Mystery Objects Likely Private, With No China LinkUkraine

  • China’s New Tech Czar Lays Out Plan to Transcend US Sanctions

    (Bloomberg) -- China’s new technology overseer has outlined a sweeping blueprint to counter escalating US sanctions and decoupling supply chains by developing homegrown expertise in areas such as electric vehicles.Most Read from BloombergChina Warns of Retaliation Against US Over Balloon SagaChina Hits Back at US with Sanctions on Lockheed, RaytheonASML Stolen Data Came From Technical Repository for Chip MachinesUS Says 3 Mystery Objects Likely Private, With No China LinkUkraine to Receive Fewer

  • Here's How I'd Approach Palo Alto Networks

    Goldman initiated coverage of security software company Palo Alto Networks on Tuesday with a $205 price target. In this daily bar chart of PANW, below, I can see that prices made a "V" bottom in January. PANW has rallied above the 50-day and 200-day moving average lines.

  • A Once in a Lifetime Bull Market Opportunity in Metals and Mining: US Critical Metals

    The market is poised for the next metals and mining bull market to commence. The theme for the last bull market was centered on globalization and the emergence of a new middle class in what we defi...

  • Ford stops building F-150 Lightning as engineers struggle with battery issues; no restart date

    Ford stopped production of the electric F-150 Lightning and is not sending new vehicles to dealers as the carmaker wrestles with a battery issue.

  • Founder of WallStreetBets, Which Ignited Meme Stock Frenzy, Is Suing Reddit

    The lawsuit accuses Reddit of breaching contract by removing Jaime Rogozinski as a WallStreetBets moderator in 2020 and infringing on his right to trademark the brand, among other complaints.

  • Ford just exposed the biggest lie of net zero

    Now is not a good time to be working in Britain’s car industry. Nobody said the shift to electric vehicles was going to be smooth, but the true scale of the disruption is only just starting to be understood.

  • Albemarle expects 40% Chinese EV market growth to drive lithium demand

    Lithium giant Albemarle Corp expects China's electric vehicle (EV) market to grow 40% this year, or at least by 3 million vehicles, boosting demand for the battery metal in the world's largest auto market. China's government has been phasing out subsidies for EVs, but Albemarle said so far those steps have had only a "limited impact" on EV demand. Chinese lithium customers are not slowing orders and the country's stockpiles of cathodes and battery parts are decreasing, a harbinger of demand for the battery metal, executives said.

  • Salesforce Lays Out Harsher Policies Succumbing To Activist Pressure

    Salesforce, Inc (NYSE: CRM) weighed new ways to cut costs as activist investors pressured the company. Salesforce implemented much stricter performance measurements for engineering. It pressurized salespeople to quit or succumb to the harsh performance policies, TechCrunch reports. Salesforce's policies could include performance reviews based on the quantity of code produced for engineers, a flawed way to measure engineering productivity, which encourages quantity over quality. Salesforce asked

  • Zacks Industry Outlook Highlights CME Group, Cboe Global Markets, Nasdaq, MarketAxess Holdings and Coinbase Global

    CME Group, Cboe Global Markets, Nasdaq, MarketAxess Holdings and Coinbase Global are part of the Zacks Industry Outlook article.

  • Teck Resources Is Said to Plan Coal Spinoff to Focus on Metals

    (Bloomberg) -- Teck Resources Ltd. is planning to separate its multibillion-dollar steelmaking coal business to focus more on industrial metals, according to people familiar with the matter.Most Read from BloombergChina Warns of Retaliation Against US Over Balloon SagaChina Hits Back at US with Sanctions on Lockheed, RaytheonASML Stolen Data Came From Technical Repository for Chip MachinesUS Says 3 Mystery Objects Likely Private, With No China LinkUkraine to Receive Fewer Battle Tanks From Allie

  • Should You Stop Believing in a ‘Safe' Withdrawal Rate for Retirement? Even the 4% Rule Presents Risk

    Is the idea of the "safe" withdrawal rate nothing more than the Tooth Fairy of the retirement planning industry – mere fiction? Some financial experts are calling the methods used to calculate safe withdrawal rates, including Monte Carlo analysis, into … Continue reading → The post Should You Stop Believing in a ‘Safe' Withdrawal Rate for Retirement? Even the 4% Rule Presents Risk appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • UPS to cut staff amid softening demand, report says

    UPS Inc. (NYSE: UPS) will be reducing its headcount in some regions of the country where the company has seen a decrease in delivery demand, Reuters reported Feb. 13. The news comes as the Atlanta shipping giant prepares for contract negotiations with the Teamsters Union later this year. The Teamsters union posted Feb. 9 about layoffs in a specific driver position.

  • Only 31% of Staked Ether May be Profitable: Binance Research

    Around 2 million ETH was staked when prices were in the range of $400-$600. These stakes are are some of the strongest Ethereum believers, according to Binance Research.

  • J&J Must Face Baby Powder Suit by 24-Year-Old Dying of Cancer

    (Bloomberg) -- Johnson & Johnson can no longer use bankruptcy to block a trial in California over claims its baby powder caused the deadly cancer of a 24-year-old man, a federal judge ruled Tuesday.Most Read from BloombergUS Says 3 Mystery Objects Likely Private, With No China LinkNew Cars Are Only for the Rich Now as Automakers Rake In ProfitsGunman Kills Three at Michigan State; Suspect Found DeadAmerica's Priciest Neighborhoods Are Changing as the Ultra-Rich Move to FloridaUS Inflation Stays

  • Airbus Boosts Wide-Body Production, Increasing Pressure on Boeing

    The plane maker is rapidly boosting production of its two biggest aircraft models as it prepares to lure surging interest amid the recovery in international traffic.

  • Zebra Technologies Sprints Past Fourth-Quarter Targets But Gives Cautious Outlook

    Zebra Technologies beat Wall Street's targets for the fourth quarter but gave a mixed outlook for the current period.

  • Ford’s Job Cuts Are the Latest Disruption From the Green Transition

    Just one day before its Europe layoff, Ford announced plans to invest $3.5 billion in a new EV battery plant in Michigan, which is expected to create 2,500 new jobs.