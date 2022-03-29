The Global Atrial Fibrillation Surgery Market is expected to grow by $ 1.89 bn during 2022-2026 progressing at a CAGR of 14.17% during the forecast period

ReportLinker

Global Atrial Fibrillation Surgery Market 2022-2026 The analyst has been monitoring the atrial fibrillation surgery market and it is poised to grow by $ 1. 89 bn during 2022-2026 progressing at a CAGR of 14.

17% during the forecast period. Our report on the atrial fibrillation surgery market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by advances in technology, minimally invasive procedures with improved medical imaging, and an increased prevalence of arrhythmia.

The atrial fibrillation surgery market analysis includes product segment and geographic landscape.



The atrial fibrillation surgery market is segmented as below:

By Product

• Catheter ablation

• Surgical ablation



By Geographical Landscape

• North America

• Europe

• Asia

• Rest of World (ROW)



This study identifies the emergence of digital catheterization labs in hospitals as one of the prime reasons driving the atrial fibrillation surgery market growth during the next few years. Also, marketing and sales strategies, and the development of robot-assisted navigation technologies will lead to sizable demand in the market.



This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading atrial fibrillation surgery market vendors that include Abbott Laboratories, AtriCure Inc., BIOTRONIK SE and Co KG, Boston Scientific Corp., CardioFocus Inc., General Electric Co., Johnson and Johnson, Medtronic Plc, Koninklijke Philips NV, Siemens Healthineers AG, MicroPort Scientific Corp., Boehringer Ingelheim International GmbH, Stereotaxis Inc, Tempus Labs Inc., Teleflex Inc., Lepu Medical Technology Beijing Co. Ltd., AngioDynamics Inc., Avanos Medical Inc., and OSYPKA AG. Also, the atrial fibrillation surgery market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

