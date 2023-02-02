U.S. markets close in 6 hours 16 minutes

Global Attention Deficit Hyperactivity Disorder (ADHD) Market Size & Share Estimated to Reach USD 32.14 Billion By 2032, at CAGR of 7.1%: Polaris Market Research

·8 min read

NEW YORK, Feb. 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- A latest research report [115+] pages with 360-Degree visibility, titled "Attention Deficit Hyperactivity Disorder Market Share, Size, Trends, Industry Analysis Report, By Drug Type (Stimulants, and Non-Stimulants); By Demographics; By Distribution Channel; By Region; Segment Forecast, 2023-2032" published by Polaris Market Research in its research repository.

POLARIS MARKET RESEARCH LOGO
POLARIS MARKET RESEARCH LOGO


According to the research report, the global attention deficit hyperactivity disorder (ADHD) market size & share was valued at USD 16.13 Billion in 2022 and is expected to reach USD 32.14 Billion By 2032, growing at a CAGR of 7.1% during the forecast period.

What is Attention Deficit Hyperactivity Disorder (ADHD)? How Big is Attention Deficit Hyperactivity Disorder (ADHD) Market Size & Share?

  • Overview

ADHD is one of the most common neurodevelopmental disorders of childhood. It is usually first diagnosed in childhood and often lasts into adulthood. The rapidly rising demand for the attention deficit hyperactivity disorder market can be attributed to the increased awareness about treatment with a combination of behavior therapy and medication. For preschool-aged children with ADHD, behavior therapy, especially training for parents, is recommended as a first-line treatment before medication is tried.

The rising prevalence of ADHD globally is anticipated to contribute to market growth. As per the ADHD institute, the estimated disease prevalence ranges from 0.1% to 8.1% in children and adolescents worldwide. The mean prevalence of ADHD in adults aged 18 to 45 years is roughly 2.8% in Asia, Europe, North America, and MEA.

Request Sample Copy of Attention Deficit Hyperactivity Disorder (ADHD) Market Research Report @ https://www.polarismarketresearch.com/industry-analysis/attention-deficit-hyperactivity-disorder-market/request-for-sample

(The sample of this report is readily available on request. The report sample contains a brief introduction to the research report, Table of Contents, Graphical introduction of regional analysis, Top players in the market with their revenue analysis and our research methodology.)

Our Sample Report May Includes:

  • 2032 Updated Report Introduction, Overview, and In-depth industry analysis.

  • 115+ Pages Research Report (Inclusion of Updated Research).

  • Provide Chapter-wise guidance on Request.

  • 2023 Updated Regional Analysis with Graphical Representation of Size, Share & Trends.

  • Includes Updated List of table & figures.

  • Updated Report Includes Top Market Players with their Business Strategy, Sales Volume, and Revenue Analysis.

Key data covered in the market report

  • The report will help in developing business strategies by comprehending trends shaping and driving the market.

  • To comprehend the future market competition in the market and insightful review of key market drivers and barriers.

  • Identification of strong upcoming players in the market will help in devising strategies that will help in getting ahead of competitors.

  • To understand the future market competition in the market.

Some of the Top Market Players Are:

  • Adlon Therapeutics L.P.

  • Amnel Pharmaceuticals LLC.

  • Aytu Biopharma Inc.

  • American Brivision (Holding) Corporation

  • Cingulate Inc.

  • Eli Lilly And Company

  • GSK plc

  • Johnson & Johnson Services Inc.

  • Neos Therapeutics Inc.

  • Novartis AG

  • Noven Pharmaceuticals Inc

  • Otsuka Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd

  • Purdue Pharma L.P.

  • RespireRx Pharmaceuticals Inc.

  • Supernus Pharmaceuticals Inc.

  • Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited

  • Tris Pharma Inc

To know an additional revised list of top market players, request a sample report, 2023-2032: https://www.polarismarketresearch.com/industry-analysis/attention-deficit-hyperactivity-disorder-market/request-for-sample

Key factors driving market growth

  • Safety and efficacy by research studies to push the market

Extensive research studies conducted by firms to evaluate the safety and efficacy of drugs in patients with ADHD are expected to drive market growth soon. The attention deficit hyperactivity disorder market size is expanding as the positive outcomes of these studies open new opportunities in the market. As per the studies published by Boston Children's Hospital in 2021, alpha-2-adrenergic agonists such as guanfacine & clonidine can be impactful in lessening disease symptoms in children.

Attention deficit hyperactivity disorder market sales are soaring as increasing initiatives undertaken by key players to promote products may open new avenues for business. For instance, Eli Lilly and Company, under the Lilly Cares Foundation's patient assistance program, offers Strattera (Atomoxetine) complimentary one year to eligible patients for their treatments. The program's eligibility includes US-based non-insured patients with a physician-prescribed prescription.

Directly Purchase a copy of report with TOC @ https://www.polarismarketresearch.com/checkouts/19451

Recent trends influencing the market

Growing remedies for anxiety and depression to drive the market

  • If ADHD is left untreated, it gravely intimidates the patient's well-being, thus giving way to anxiety, depression, and bipolar disorders. Consequently, this also makes the situation hard for those directly involved with the sufferers. In addition, mounting disappointments and frustrations can further escalate the chances of forming antisocial personality disorder.

  • Albeit there are two important ways of treating ADHD, combining the two often yields the best outcomes. Thus medication combined with behavioral therapy offers better control of the treatment of ADHD. Lately, behavioral therapies have gained significant attention from parents with children who have ADHD. Parents and kids in this situation attend specialist's lessons to handle and lessen the consequences of ADHD.

Segmentation assessment

  • The stimulants segment accounted for the highest market share

Based on drug type, the stimulants segment accounted for the highest market share. The growth in this segment can be attributed to product effectiveness in treating the signs and symptoms of ADHD. Attention deficit hyperactivity disorder market demand is on the rise as clinical trials are still being conducted, and the government supports the use of stimulants in the treatment of mental health disorders. Dexmethylphenidate, lisdexamfetamine, methylphenidate, and amphetamine are examples of stimulant medications.

  • The children segment is expected to witness the fastest growth

Based on demographics, the children segment is anticipated to witness the fastest growth. The growing incidence of conditions will likely cause the children's segment to expand rapidly over the forecast period. Over 800,000 Australians are impacted by ADHD, including 533,300 adults and 281,200 children aged 0 to 19 years. About 2 out of every three children with ADHD also have one or more other disorders, such as anxiety, depression, and mental, emotional, and behavioral disorders. Attention deficit hyperactivity disorder market trends include a rise in the number of instances of ADHD in youngsters would fuel segment expansion.

Inquire more about this report before purchase @ https://www.polarismarketresearch.com/industry-analysis/attention-deficit-hyperactivity-disorder-market/inquire-before-buying

(Inquire a report quote OR available discount offers to the sales team before purchase.)

Attention Deficit Hyperactivity Disorder (ADHD) Market: Report Scope & Trends

Report Attribute

Details

Revenue forecast in 2032

USD 32.14 Billion

Market size value in 2023

USD 17.27 Billion

Expected CAGR Growth

7.1% from 2023 - 2032

Base Year

2022

Forecast Year

2023 – 2032

Top Market Players

Adlon Therapeutics L.P., Amnel Pharmaceuticals LLC., Aytu Biopharma, Inc., American Brivision (Holding) Corporation, Cingulate Inc., Eli Lilly And Company, GSK plc, Johnson & Johnson Services, Inc., Neos Therapeutics, Inc., Novartis AG, Noven Pharmaceuticals, Inc, Otsuka Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd, Purdue Pharma L.P., RespireRx Pharmaceuticals Inc., Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc., Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited, and Tris Pharma, Inc.

Segments Covered

By Drug Type, By Distribution Channel, By Demographics, By Region

Customization Options

Customized purchase options are available to meet any research needs. Explore customized purchase options


Geographic Overview

  • An increasing number of product launches to propel the North American market

North America held the largest attention deficit hyperactivity disorder market share as more products are launched, more prescriptions for drugs are issued yearly, and more businesses are working together to expand market penetration and product development. In addition, market players are expected to play an influential role in accelerating market expansion throughout the ensuing years by approving and commercializing new medications.

Browse the Detail Report "Attention Deficit Hyperactivity Disorder Market Share, Size, Trends, Industry Analysis Report, By Drug Type (Stimulants, and Non-Stimulants); By Demographics; By Distribution Channel; By Region; Segment Forecast, 2023-2032" with in-depth TOC: https://www.polarismarketresearch.com/industry-analysis/attention-deficit-hyperactivity-disorder-market

For Additional Information OR Media Enquiry, Please Mail At: sales@polarismarketresearch.com

Polaris Market Research has segmented the Attention Deficit Hyperactivity Disorder market report based on drug type, distribution channel, demographics, and region:

By Drug Type Outlook

  • Stimulants

  • Non-stimulants

By Distribution Channel Outlook

  • Retail Pharmacy

  • Hospital Pharmacy

By Demographics Outlook

  • Children (2 to 17 years of age)

  • Adults

By Region Outlook

  • North America (U.S., Canada)

  • Europe (France, Germany, UK, Italy, Netherlands, Spain, Russia)

  • Asia Pacific (Japan, China, India, Malaysia, Indonesia. South Korea)

  • Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Argentina)

  • Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Israel, South Africa)

About Polaris Market Research

Polaris Market Research is a global market research and consulting company. The company specializes in providing exceptional market intelligence and in-depth business research services for PMR's clientele spread across different enterprises. We at Polaris are obliged to serve PMR's diverse customer base present across the industries of healthcare, technology, semi-conductors and chemicals among various other industries present around the world. We strive to provide PMR's customers with updated information on innovative technologies, high growth markets, emerging business environments and latest business-centric applications, thereby helping them always to make informed decisions and leverage new opportunities. Adept with a highly competent, experienced and extremely qualified team of experts comprising SMEs, analysts and consultants, we at Polaris endeavor to deliver value-added business solutions to PMR's customers.

Contact:

Likhil G
30 Wall Street
8th Floor,
New York City, NY 10005,
United States
Phone: +1-929 297-9727
Email: sales@polarismarketresearch.com
Web: https://www.polarismarketresearch.com 
Follow Us: LinkedIn twitter

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1316207/Polaris_Market_Research_Logo.jpg

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/global-attention-deficit-hyperactivity-disorder-adhd-market-size--share-estimated-to-reach-usd-32-14-billion-by-2032--at-cagr-of-7-1-polaris-market-research-301737499.html

SOURCE Polaris Market Research

