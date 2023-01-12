U.S. markets close in 1 hour 21 minutes

  • S&P 500

    3,990.84
    +21.23 (+0.53%)
     

  • Dow 30

    34,229.01
    +256.00 (+0.75%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    11,007.10
    +75.43 (+0.69%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,871.01
    +26.96 (+1.46%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    78.39
    +0.98 (+1.27%)
     

  • Gold

    1,900.10
    +21.20 (+1.13%)
     

  • Silver

    24.00
    +0.52 (+2.21%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0850
    +0.0089 (+0.82%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.4470
    -0.1070 (-3.01%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2214
    +0.0063 (+0.52%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    129.3360
    -3.0890 (-2.33%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    18,848.87
    +1,307.41 (+7.45%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    441.50
    +11.38 (+2.65%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,794.04
    +69.06 (+0.89%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,449.82
    +3.82 (+0.01%)
     

The global ATV and UTV market is set to project a CAGR of 4.64% during the forecast period, 2023-2032

ReportLinker
·3 min read
ReportLinker
ReportLinker

Surging demand for ATV & UTV in military vehicles and the rising popularity of adventure recreational and sports activities propel market growth. MARKET INSIGHTS. ATVs (all-terrain vehicles) find applications in military, forestry, agriculture, and survey and are ideal for off-road capabilities.

New York, Jan. 12, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "GLOBAL ATV AND UTV MARKET FORECAST 2023-2032" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06379999/?utm_source=GNW
Surging demand for ATV & UTV in military vehicles and the rising popularity of adventure recreational and sports activities propel market growth.

MARKET INSIGHTS
ATVs (all-terrain vehicles) find applications in military, forestry, agriculture, and survey and are ideal for off-road capabilities.UTVs (utility terrain vehicles), on the other hand, have four or more wheels and are used for transporting persons as well as cargo.

Also, there is a growing demand for ATVs & UTVs for military activities like troop transportation and driving on difficult terrain.
Additionally, these vehicles are anticipated to have a huge demand in tactical missions, given their superior mobility. Besides, maneuverability, flexibility, superior navigational aids, and instant direction technology in ATVs and UTVs drive market growth.

REGIONAL INSIGHTS
The global ATV and UTV market growth evaluation includes the assessment of Asia-Pacific, North America, Europe, and Rest of World.Asia-Pacific is expected to capture the highest revenue in the global market by 2032.

Increasing demand for ATVs, tech-friendly government regulations, and high disposable income contribute to the region’s market growth opportunities.

COMPETITIVE INSIGHTS
With many companies going for global expansion to extend their distribution network to deliver quality standards and cost-effective vehicles, the competitive rivalry is set to be high. Also, the threat of new entrants as huge investments are required to set up the manufacturing facilities & distribution network and hire skilled staff.
Some market-leading companies include Kawasaki Heavy Industries Ltd, Kwang Yang Motor Co Ltd, Kubota Corporation, Deere & Company, Honda Motor Company Ltd, etc.

Our report offerings include:
• Explore key findings of the overall market
• Strategic breakdown of market dynamics (Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities, Challenges)
• Market forecasts for a minimum of 9 years, along with 3 years of historical data for all segments, sub-segments, and regions
• Market Segmentation caters to a thorough assessment of key segments with their market estimations
• Geographical Analysis: Assessments of the mentioned regions and country-level segments with their market share
• Key analytics: Porter’s Five Forces Analysis, Vendor Landscape, Opportunity Matrix, Key Buying Criteria, etc.
• Competitive landscape is the theoretical explanation of the key companies based on factors, market share, etc.
• Company profiling: A detailed company overview, product/services offered, SCOT analysis, and recent strategic developments

Companies mentioned
1. BRP INC
2. CFMOTO
3. DEERE & COMPANY
4. HISUN
5. HONDA MOTOR COMPANY LTD
6. KAWASAKI HEAVY INDUSTRIES LTD
7. KUBOTA CORPORATION
8. KWANG YANG MOTOR CO LTD
9. POLARIS INDUSTRIES INC
10. SUZUKI MOTORS CORPORATION
11. TEXTRON INC (ARCTIC CAT)
12. YAMAHA MOTOR CO LTD
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06379999/?utm_source=GNW

About Reportlinker
ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.

__________________________

CONTACT: Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001


Recommended Stories

  • Why Logitech Stock Tumbled Today

    Shares of Logitech International (NASDAQ: LOGI) were taking a dive today after the maker of computer accessories like mice, keyboards and webcams posted disappointing results in its preliminary earnings report for the third quarter of fiscal 2023, ended Dec. 31, 2022. Logitech said preliminary revenue fell 22% to 23%, or 17% to 18% in constant currency, to $1.26 billion to $1.27 billion, which was well below the analyst consensus at $1.39 billion. On the bottom line, operating income under generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP) was down 33% to 35% to between $171 million and $176 million, while adjusted operating income was down by a similar amount to between $198 million and $203 million.

  • American Airlines stock up premarket on earnings, guidance

    Yahoo Finance Live anchors Julie Hyman and Brian Sozzi discuss the rise in stock for American Airlines following an adjusted fourth-quarter revenue outlook.

  • Down 66% in This Bear Market, Can Nio Stock Recover in 2023?

    Nio stock has solid chances of a recovery in 2023 thanks to new launches and a focus on market share.

  • Why Units of KNOT Offshore Partners Are Plunging Today

    Units of KNOT Offshore Partners (NYSE: KNOP) are plummeting today, down by nearly 40% as of 10:30 a.m. ET. The sharp move lower came after the master limited partnership (MLP) focused on the shuttle tanker market made a significant distribution cut. KNOT Offshore Partners declared its fourth-quarter distribution payment.

  • Why Upstart Surged 20% This Week

    This economically sensitive fintech rose as hopes for a "soft landing" emerged in the second trading week of the year.

  • Why Lumen Stock Plummeted 58% in 2022

    Shares of Lumen (NYSE: LUMN) suffered a precipitous valuation decline in 2022. The telecommunications company's share price fell 58.4% across last year's trading, according to data from S&P Global Market Intelligence. Amid macroeconomic pressures including inflation and rising interest rates, Lumen's stock lost ground in conjunction with the broader market last year.

  • 4 Growth Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever

    Warren Buffett would tell you the answer is "forever." TikTok is a serious challenger to YouTube's dominance in the video app market. OpenAI's ChatGPT AI tool could threaten Alphabet's most important business -- Google Search.

  • ‘The Only Way Is Up’: 2 ‘Strong Buy’ Stocks HSBC Predicts Will Surge Over 70%

    Overall, the December CPI report roughly met Street expectations, but there is still a lot of bearish commentary going around right now. Many financial prognosticators are forecasting another tough year for the stock market as the prospect of a recession looms large. However, that is certainly not the view of HSBC's Max Kettner. The strategist points out that the harbingers of doom are unlikely to be surprised by more negative developments with the markets already accounting for the fatalistic o

  • Don't Blame the Bear Market for This Growth Stock's Jaw-Dropping Sell-Off

    The pandemic set off an intense race among pharmaceutical companies to produce effective vaccines against COVID-19. Novavax's critical weakness continues to be its manufacturing operations, which since mid-2021 have struggled to scale up to meet the company's ambitions -- never mind the purchase orders for which it already received payment from customers. Other major international purchasers inked deals for similarly large quantities in 2020 and 2021, driving Novavax's trailing-12-month revenue to grow to more than $1.8 billion, though it remains unprofitable.

  • How a Janitor Built an $8 Million Fortune Without Touching Cryptos, Stock Options or Leverage

    Ronald Reid was the last person you would expect to be a millionaire. He used safety pins to hold his old coats together and cut his own firewood well into his 90s. He drove a second-hand Toyota Yaris and resisted new purchases. To stay updated with top startup investments, sign up for Benzinga’s Startup Investing & Equity Crowdfunding Newsletter His only real indulgence may have been his daily English muffin and a cup of coffee at the Brattleboro Memorial Hospital in Vermont, where a friend rem

  • Down 50% in 2022, Is ChargePoint Stock a Buy for 2023?

    ChargePoint Holdings' (NYSE: CHPT) stock is down considerably, but that alone does not make it a buy. I will look at several key metrics to determine if ChargePoint stock is a buy. *Stock prices used were the afternoon prices of Jan.

  • OrganiGram (OGI) Reports Q1 Loss, Misses Revenue Estimates

    OrganiGram (OGI) delivered earnings and revenue surprises of 0% and 1.43%, respectively, for the quarter ended November 2022. Do the numbers hold clues to what lies ahead for the stock?

  • Why Units of Energy Transfer Skyrocketed 44% in 2022

    The master limited partnership has several expansion projects under construction and more in the pipeline

  • Cleveland-Cliffs Is Building a Base Pattern: Can We Build a Case to Buy?

    Shares of steelmaker Cleveland-Cliffs were raised to an "overweight" (buy) recommendation by an influential sell-side firm Thursday. Trading volume does not (yet) fit the classic picture which would show us increasing volume from the "head." The candles show a bottom reversal pattern in late October but candles do not give us price targets.

  • Company News for Jan 12, 2023

    Companies In The News Are: GS, ISRG, AAPL, AMC.

  • Is Mesa Laboratories (MLAB) Outperforming Other Medical Stocks This Year?

    Here is how Mesa Labs (MLAB) and Cassava Sciences, Inc. (SAVA) have performed compared to their sector so far this year.

  • Down 85% in This Bear Market, Can Canoo Recover in 2023?

    In the year or so since the stock market hit its peak on Jan. 3, 2022, shares of electric vehicle (EV) company Canoo (NASDAQ: GOEV) have tumbled roughly 85%, according to data from S&P Global Market Intelligence. The last year of trading has been brutal for EV stocks generally, with high inflation, rising interest rates, and fears that a recession is on the horizon prompting severe valuation contraction for most companies in the space. Rising interest rates have crushed the valuations of growth stocks over the past year.

  • These 2 Stocks Are All-Stars In the Making

    Down 46% and 73% over the last year, these companies look poised to rebound as they eye international sales.

  • Up 35% in This Bear Market, Is Devon Energy Still a Winner?

    Devon Energy (NYSE: DVN), however, didn't get the memo that we're in a bear market. The oil company significantly outpaced the broader indexes, rising almost 35% since the onset of the downturn, according to data provided by S&P Global Market Intelligence. Here's a look at what fueled Devon's remarkable return and whether it can continue producing strong results for its investors.

  • Why Carvana Stock Was Flying Higher Today

    Shares of Carvana (NYSE: CVNA) were soaring today on an apparent short squeeze in shares of the struggling online seller of used cars, which could be approaching bankruptcy. The movement in Carvana comes as meme stocks like Bed Bath & Beyond, which is teetering on bankruptcy, and AMC Entertainment were rallying on a short squeeze, showing a coordinated effort to drive these stocks higher. Carvana was not previously part of the group of meme stocks that first got attention on Reddit's WallStreetBets page, but its low price and high short-selling ratio seem to have attracted the interest of the same crowd.