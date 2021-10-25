U.S. markets open in 3 hours 39 minutes

Global Auditing Services Market (2021 to 2026) - by Product, End-user, Type, Service Line and Geography

Research and Markets
·7 min read

Dublin, Oct. 25, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Auditing Services Market (2021-2026) by Product, End User, Type, Service Line, Geography, Competitive Analysis and the Impact of Covid-19 with Ansoff Analysis" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Global Auditing Services Market is estimated to be USD 226.4 Bn in 2021 and is expected to reach USD 321.7 Bn by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 7.28%.

Market Dynamics

There will be an upsurge incorporate action, such as mergers and acquisitions and initial public offerings (IPOs) as the economy improves from the COVID-19 virus and nations continue operations, which may stimulate progress for business facilities. Trade commission and amplified guidelines from the sanctuaries, growing rigorous government policies regarding revelation & reporting of financial details will lead to a rise in demand from audit services. One of the significant trends in the auditing services market is market amalgamation. To broaden its service line or enhance its existing auditing services, many auditing firms have purchased global accounting organizations.

The crucial factor likely to restrain the growth of the global market is the absence of awareness among people regarding financial auditing services. Throughout various industries, the growing likings towards automation or Artificial Intelligence (AI) is an additional factor anticipated to hamper the growth of the focus market over the forecast period.

Market Segmentation

The Global Auditing Services Market is segmented further based on Product, End User, Type, Service Line, and Geography.

By Product, the market is classified as the annual audit, capital verification audit, statutory audit company audit, and others. Amongst all, the company audit segment is estimated to hold the highest market share during the forecast period.

By End User, the market is classified as BFSI, manufacturing, healthcare, IT & telecom, government, institutions, and others. Amongst all, the IT & telecom segment is estimated to hold the highest market share during the forecast period.

By Type, the market is classified as external audit & internal audit. Amongst the two, the internal audit segment is estimated to hold the highest market share during the forecast period.

By Service Line, the market is classified as advisory & consulting, compliance audit, financial audits, forensic adult services, information system audit, process audit services, tax audit services, and others. Amongst all, the information system audit segment is estimated to hold the highest market share during the forecast period.

By Geography, North America is projected to lead the market.

Recent Developments

1. Deloitte Launches its Tax Transformation Trends Survey, which involved more than 300 tax and finance executives globally. - 25th May 2021.
2. PwC Launches Solution Supporting Audit Of Cryptocurrency. - 20th Jun 2019.

Company Profiles

Some of the companies covered in this report are KPMG International Limited, Grant Thornton LLP., Crowe Horwath LLP., A.T Kearney, Armanino LLP, etc.

Competitive Quadrant

The report includes a Competitive Quadrant, a proprietary tool to analyze and evaluate the position of companies based on their Industry Position score and Market Performance score. The tool uses various factors for categorizing the players into four categories. Some of these factors considered for analysis are financial performance over the last 3 years, growth strategies, innovation score, new product launches, investments, growth in market share, etc.

Why buy this report?

  • The report offers a comprehensive evaluation of the Global Auditing Services Market. The report includes in-depth qualitative analysis, verifiable data from authentic sources, and projections about market size. The projections are calculated using proven research methodologies.

  • The report has been compiled through extensive primary and secondary research. The primary research is done through interviews, surveys, and observation of renowned personnel in the industry.

  • The report includes an in-depth market analysis using Porter's 5 forces model and the Ansoff Matrix. In addition, the impact of Covid-19 on the market is also featured in the report.

  • The report also includes the regulatory scenario in the industry, which will help you make a well-informed decision. The report discusses major regulatory bodies and major rules and regulations imposed on this sector across various geographies.

  • The report also contains a competitive analysis using the Positioning Quadrants, the analyst's Proprietary competitive positioning tool.

Report Highlights:

  • A complete analysis of the market, including parent industry

  • Important market dynamics and trends

  • Market segmentation

  • Historical, current, and projected size of the market based on value and volume

  • Market shares and strategies of key players

  • Recommendations to companies for strengthening their foothold in the market

Key Topics Covered:

1 Report Description

2 Research Methodology

3 Executive Summary

4 Market Influencers
4.1 Drivers
4.1.1 Growing Corporate Spending on Financial Auditing and Recording
4.1.2 Increasing Demand for Auditing Services Across Various Industries
4.2 Restraints
4.2.1 Lack of Awareness Regarding the Financial Auditing Services
4.3 Opportunities
4.3.1 Digital Technical Innovations in Audition Services
4.3.2 Emerging Investment in Research & Development Activity
4.4 Challenges
4.4.1 Shifting Towards Automation or AI Across Various Industries
4.5 Trends

5 Market Analysis
5.1 Regulatory Scenario
5.2 Porter's Five Forces Analysis
5.3 Impact of COVID-19
5.4 Ansoff Matrix Analysis

6 Global Auditing Services Market, By Product
6.1 Introduction
6.2 Annual Audit
6.3 Capital Verification Audit
6.4 Statutory Audit
6.5 Company Audit
6.6 Others

7 Global Auditing Services Market, By End User
7.1 Introduction
7.2 BFSI
7.3 Manufacturing
7.4 Healthcare
7.5 IT & Telecom
7.6 Government
7.7 Institutions
7.8 Others

8 Global Auditing Services Market, By Type
8.1 Introduction
8.2 External Audit
8.3 Internal Audit

9 Global Auditing Services Market, By Service Line
9.1 Introduction
9.2 Advisory & Consulting
9.3 Compliance Audit
9.4 Financial Audits
9.5 Forensic Adult Services
9.6 Information System Audit
9.7 Process Audit Services
9.8 Tax Audit Services
9.9 Others

10 Global Auditing Services Market, By Geography
10.1 Introduction
10.2 North America
10.2.1 US
10.2.2 Canada
10.2.3 Mexico
10.3 South America
10.3.1 Brazil
10.3.2 Argentina
10.3.3 Chile
10.3.4 Colombia
10.4 Europe
10.4.1 UK
10.4.2 France
10.4.3 Germany
10.4.4 Italy
10.4.5 Spain
10.4.6 Netherlands
10.4.7 Sweden
10.4.8 Russia
10.4.9 Rest of Europe
10.5 Asia-Pacific
10.5.1 China
10.5.2 Japan
10.5.3 India
10.5.4 Indonesia
10.5.5 Malaysia
10.5.6 South Korea
10.5.7 Australia
10.5.8 Sri Lanka
10.5.9 Thailand
10.5.10 Rest of APAC
10.6 Middle-East and Africa
10.6.1 Qatar
10.6.2 Saudi Arabia
10.6.3 South Africa
10.6.4 United Arab Emirates

11 Competitive Landscape
11.1 Competitive Quadrant
11.2 Market Share Analysis
11.3 Strategic Initiatives
11.3.1 M&A and Investments
11.3.2 Partnerships and Collaborations
11.3.3 Product Developments and Improvements

12 Company Profiles
12.1 A.T Kearney
12.2 Armanino LLP
12.3 Baker Tilly US
12.4 CBIZ & Mayer Hoffman McCann
12.5 CPAs & Consultants
12.6 Crowe Horwath LLP
12.7 Deloitte Touche Tohmatsu Ltd
12.8 Ernst & Young Global Limited
12.9 Grant Thornton LLP
12.10 Healy Consultants Group PLC
12.11 KPMG International Limited
12.12 Maxim Audit and Consultants
12.13 Moore Stephens International Limited
12.14 Nexia International Limited
12.15 Petruska & Co., Inc
12.16 Protiviti India Member Pvt Ltd
12.17 PwC (PricewaterhouseCoopers) LLP
12.18 RSM International Association
12.19 Schooley Mitchell

13 Appendix

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/1hl104

CONTACT: CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900


