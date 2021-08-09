U.S. markets open in 2 hours 21 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,421.25
    -8.25 (-0.19%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    34,976.00
    -115.00 (-0.33%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    15,111.50
    +16.00 (+0.11%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,231.90
    -14.00 (-0.62%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    65.40
    -2.88 (-4.22%)
     

  • Gold

    1,742.10
    -21.00 (-1.19%)
     

  • Silver

    23.83
    -0.50 (-2.06%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1761
    -0.0007 (-0.06%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.2900
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    17.24
    -0.04 (-0.23%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3883
    +0.0010 (+0.07%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    110.1270
    -0.1060 (-0.10%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    45,555.18
    +1,061.59 (+2.39%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,114.52
    +124.87 (+12.62%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,095.36
    -27.59 (-0.39%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,820.04
    +91.94 (+0.33%)
     
Global Augmented Reality Market Report 2021-2026 Featuring Key Companies - Kopin, Seiko Epson, Vuzix, Sony, Lenovo and Samsung

Research and Markets
·3 min read

Dublin, Aug. 09, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Augmented Reality Market Global Forecast by Segments, Region, End-User, Headset Volume, Company Analysis" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Global Augmented Reality Market is projected to reach US$ 85.47 Billion by 2026 US$ 12.56 Billion in 2020, growing at a CAGR of 37.66% during 2020-2026

Augmented Reality (AR) is an improved variant of the actual physical world through digital visual components, sound, or other sensory stimuli delivered via technology. The augmented reality's goals are to highlight the physical world's specific features, it increases understanding of those features, and derive intelligent and accessible insight applied to real-world applications.

The Augmented Reality market in North America is expected to strengthen significantly over the forecast period owing to many vendors making considerable market innovation investments.

Globally, the United States is among the highly innovative augmented reality market; most of the companies advancing in augmented reality technology are based in the United States. Microsoft's augmented reality product, Hololens, was first released in the United States and Canada, and it experienced a positive response from purchasers in the country.

Globally high technology exposure and ease of intelligent devices act as the growth driver for the global augmented reality market. Also, amidst the COVID-19 crisis, physical lockdowns across the significant regions are another factor for the augmented reality market's growth globally.

Augmented reality's global sales continue to expand and become more pervasive among various e-commerce, hardware market, ad spend market, apps market, games market, and enterprises. The marketers and technology firms have believed that augmented reality is little more than a marketing intermediary serving and will benefit the long-term segments using AR technology as a revolutionising conception.

The AR technology is benefiting both the enterprise market and the consumer market. The enterprises globally are getting internal and wider geographically spread teams to communicate, collaborate, and find a path forward using AR technology. However, the consumers are beginning to derive tangible benefits from this functionality and expect it as part of their purchasing process.

The key companies covered in this report are Kopin Corporation, Seiko Epson Corporation, Vuzix, Sony Corporation, Lenovo Group Limited and Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd. The augmented reality market is gaining competitiveness.

The companies are strengthening their market presence by securing new contracts and by tapping new markets.

Key Topics Covered:

1. Introduction

2. Research & Methodology

3. Executive Summary

4. Market Dynamics
4.1 Growth Drivers
4.2 Challenges

5. Global Augmented Reality Market

6. Global Augmented Reality Headset Volume

7. Share Analysis
7.1 Market Share
7.1.1 Segment
7.1.2 Region
7.1.3 End User
7.2 Volume Share
7.2.1 Augmented Reality Headset by Type

8. AR Market Segments
8.1 E-Commerce Market
8.2 Hardware Market
8.3 Ad spend Market
8.4 Apps Market
8.5 Games Market
8.6 Enterprise Market

9. AR Market Region

10. AR Market End-User
10.1 Enterprise Market
10.2 Consumer Market

11. Headset Volume Types
11.1 Screen-less Viewer
11.2 Standalone HMD
11.3 Tethered HMD

12. Company Analysis
12.1 Kopin Corporation
12.1.1 Overview
12.1.2 Recent Developments
12.1.3 Sales Analysis
12.2 Seiko Epson Corporation
12.3 Vuzix
12.4 Sony Corporation
12.5 Lenovo Group Limited
12.6 Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/5o1bcy

CONTACT: CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900


