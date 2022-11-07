The Global Augmented Reality and Virtual Reality Market is expected to grow by $364557.67 mn during 2023-2027, accelerating at a CAGR of 52.37% during the forecast period

ReportLinker

67 mn during 2023-2027, accelerating at a CAGR of 52.37% during the forecast period. Our report on the augmented reality and virtual reality market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by increasing demand for AR and VR technology, product launches, and the increasing number of M&A activities.



The augmented reality and virtual reality market is segmented as below:

By Technology

• AR

• VR



By Application

• Consumer

• Enterprise



By Geographical Landscape

• North America

• APAC

• Europe

• Middle East and Africa

• South America



This study identifies the adoption of various business strategies by vendors as one of the prime reasons driving the augmented reality and virtual reality market growth during the next few years. Also, growing funding in startup AR and VR companies from investors and diverse applications of AR and VR technology will lead to sizable demand in the market.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our report on the augmented reality and virtual reality market covers the following areas:

• Augmented reality and virtual reality market sizing

• Augmented reality and virtual reality market forecast

• Augmented reality and virtual reality market industry analysis



This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading augmented reality and virtual reality market vendors that include Alphabet Inc., Apple Inc., Augmented Pixels Inc., Blippar Ltd., CyberGlove Systems Inc., Eon Reality Inc., HP Inc., HTC Corp., Innovega Inc., Lenovo Group Ltd., Magic Leap Inc., Microsoft Corp., PTC Inc., Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd., Seiko Epson Corp., Toshiba Corp., Vuzix Corp., Wikitude GmbH, Zugara Inc., and Maxst Co. Ltd. Also, the augmented reality and virtual reality market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



