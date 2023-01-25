U.S. markets close in 3 hours 49 minutes

  • S&P 500

    3,982.82
    -34.13 (-0.85%)
     

  • Dow 30

    33,530.81
    -203.15 (-0.60%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    11,199.08
    -135.20 (-1.19%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,874.42
    -11.19 (-0.59%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    80.85
    +0.72 (+0.90%)
     

  • Gold

    1,938.60
    +3.20 (+0.17%)
     

  • Silver

    23.89
    +0.14 (+0.59%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0900
    +0.0012 (+0.11%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.4690
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2371
    +0.0040 (+0.32%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    129.6830
    -0.4820 (-0.37%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    22,640.04
    -193.39 (-0.85%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    511.82
    +0.50 (+0.10%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,744.87
    -12.49 (-0.16%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,395.01
    +95.82 (+0.35%)
     

Global Auto Samplers Market Analysis to 2029 - Rising Crude and Shale Oil Production and Rising Tensions About Food Safety Drive Growth

Research and Markets
·2 min read
Company Logo
Company Logo

Dublin, Jan. 25, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Auto Samplers Market Analysis by Product, by End User, and by Region - Global Forecast to 2029" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

With rising crude and shale oil production, and rising tensions about food safety, collaboration among manufacturers and research laboratories, and between academic institutions are some of the primary market drivers. However, the funding restrictions of smaller and mid-size market participants are expected to restrain the market growth.

Regional Markets

In 2021, North America had the greatest share of the market due to the rising investment in R&D in the healthcare industry and increasing spending on environmental testing and cleaning efforts in the United States.

The Asia Pacific is predicted to develop at the fastest pace throughout the forecast period, owing to strategic expansions by some of the key autosampler businesses in China, a rise in medical and biomedical research in Japan, and the expanding pharmaceutical industry in India.

The rising price of autosamplers, along with the high cost of consumables, prevents widespread acceptance among small and mid-sized end users, such as small pharmaceutical and biopharmaceutical enterprises and academic and research organizations.

Competitor Insights

Some of the key players operating in the auto samplers market are Thermo Fisher (US), Bio-Rad (US), Merck (Germany), Agilent (US), JASCO (US), Shimadzu (Japan), SCION (US). Waters (US), Restek (US), PerkinElmer (US), and Gilson (US).

This comprehensive research report focuses on the global and regional market size and forecasts of diverse segments including product, and end-user from 2022-2029

Market Segmentation

Product (Revenue, USD Million)

Autosamplers Accessories

  • Syringes & Needles

  • Vials

  • Septum

Autosampler Systems

  • GC Autosamplers

  • Liquid Autosamplers

  • Headspace Autosamplers

All-in-one autosamplers

  • LC Autosamplers

End User (Revenue, USD Million)

  • Oil & Gas Industry

  • Environmental Testing Industry

  • Pharmaceutical & Biopharmaceutical Industry

  • Food & Beverage Industry

  • Other End Users

By Region (Revenue, USD Million)

North America

  • U.S

  • Canada

Europe

  • Germany

  • France

  • UK

  • Spain

  • Italy

  • Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

  • China

  • Japan

  • India

  • Australia

  • South Korea

  • Rest of APAC

Latin America

  • Brazil

  • Mexico

  • Argentina

  • Rest of LATAM

Middle East & Africa

  • South Africa

  • GCC

  • Rest of MEA

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/fegj22-samplers?w=12

CONTACT: CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood,Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./ CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900


Recommended Stories