Global Autoclaved Aerated Concrete Market, By Product Type, By End User, By Application, By Region, Competition, Forecast & Opportunities, 2017- 2027F

Global Autoclaved Aerated Concrete Market, By Product Type (Block, Lintel, Floor Elements, Roof Panel, Wall Panel, Cladding Panel, and Others), By End User (Residential, Commercial, Industrial, Infrastructure), By Application (Construction Materials, Road Construction, Roof Insulation, Bridge Sub-Structure, Void Filling, and Others), By Region, Competition, Forecast & Opportunities, 2017- 2027F

The global autoclaved aerated concrete market is expected to grow with a steady CAGR of 7.25% in the forecast period, 2023-2027, to reach USD15.18 billion by 2027. Rapid urbanization, increasing demand for sustainable building materials, and the stringent regulations by the government to reach net-zero emissions from building and construction materials by 2030 are the primary factors driving the market growth. Also, the launch of plans and initiatives by leading authorities focusing on infrastructure development and the rise in awareness about the benefits of construction of green buildings are expected to fuel the global autoclaved aerated concrete market in the next five years.

With the improvement in the economic conditions, developing countries are making high-end investments to construct affordable houses and buildings for their residents.Ongoing construction and infrastructural development activities and the need to provide living space to a growing population in urban areas are the major factors accelerating the demand for the AAC market.



Autoclaved aerated concrete is light in weight and shows more excellent tremor resistance and can be cut into the required volumes in shapes such as sheets, blocks, and panels. Also, autoclaved aerated concrete is considered excellent sustainable construction material and emits low carbon emissions into the environment, making them highly preferred for making green buildings.

The global autoclaved aerated concrete market is segmented into product type, end user, application, region, and company.Based on application, the market is divided into construction materials, road construction, roof insulation, bridge sub-structure, void filling, and others.



Construction materials dominated the market in 2021, capturing the largest market share of 52.78%, and is expected to maintain its dominance over the next five years. They are used in vast amounts to construct buildings and other infrastructure. The rise in the number of initiatives and schemes taken by leading authorities is expected to fuel the demand for construction materials.

Biltech Building Elements Limited, Xella International GmbH, CSR Limited, UAL Industries Limited, H+H International A/S, JK Lakshmi Cement Ltd., Mannok Holdings, Aercon AAC, Buildmate Projects Pvt Ltd., Eastland Building Materials Co., Ltd, Bauroc AS are the major market players operating in the global autoclaved aerated concrete market.



The analyst performed both primary as well as exhaustive secondary research for this study.Initially, the analyst sourced a list of manufacturers across the globe.



Subsequently, the analyst conducted primary research surveys with the identified companies.While interviewing, the respondents were also enquired about their competitors.



Through this technique, the analyst could include the manufacturers who could not be identified due to the limitations of secondary research. The analyst examined the manufacturers, distribution channels and presence of all major players across the globe.

The analyst calculated the market size of global autoclaved aerated concrete market using a bottom-up approach, wherein data for various end-user segments was recorded and forecast for the future years. The analyst sourced these values from the industry experts and company representatives and externally validated through analyzing historical data of these product types and applications for getting an appropriate, overall market size.



Various secondary sources such as company websites, news articles, press releases, company annual reports, investor presentations and financial reports were also studied by the analyst.



In this report, global autoclaved aerated concrete market has been segmented into following categories, in addition to the industry trends which have also been detailed below:

• Global Autoclaved Aerated Concrete Market, By Product Type:

o Block

o Wall Panel

o Roof Panel

o Cladding Panel

o Floor Elements

o Lintel

o Others

• Global Autoclaved Aerated Concrete Market, By End User:

o Residential

o Commercial

o Industrial

o Infrastructure

• Global Autoclaved Aerated Concrete Market, By Application:

o Construction Materials

o Roof Insulation

o Bridge Sub-Structure

o Road Construction

o Void Filling

o Others

• Global Autoclaved Aerated Concrete Market, By Region:

o Europe

Germany

United Kingdom

France

Italy

Spain

o Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

India

Australia

South Korea

o North America

United States

Canada

Mexico

o Middle East & Africa

Saudi Arabia

UAE

South Africa

Iraq

o South America

Brazil

Argentina

Colombia



