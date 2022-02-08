U.S. markets close in 3 hours 58 minutes

Global Autoclaved Aerated Concrete Market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 5.7% By 2031: Visiongain Research Inc

Visiongain Ltd
·6 min read

Visiongain has published a new report on Global Autoclaved Aerated Concrete Market Report Forecast 2021-2031. Forecasts by Product Type (Block, Panels, Lintels, Tiles, and Others), by Application (Construction Material, Road Sub-Base, Bridge Sub-Structure, Concrete Pipes, Void Filling, Roof Insulation, and Others), and by End User (Public Infrastructure, Residential Building, Commercial Building, and Others). PLUS, Profiles of Leading Autoclaved Aerated Concrete Manufacturing Companies and Regional and Leading National Market Analysis. PLUS, COVID-19 Recovery Scenarios.

Autoclaved aerated concrete market was valued at US$ 7,164.3 million in 2020 and is projected to reach a market value of US$ 12,838.4 million by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 5.7%. Autoclaved aerated concrete is a lightweight, thermally insulating, and precast building material. Autoclaved aerated concrete offers a range of benefits over the conventional building material including low density, better fire and mold resistance, good thermal insulation, and low cost of production. Autoclaved aerated concrete is eco-friendly and recognized as a certified green building material. AAC blocks have a high-insulating, load-bearing, and durability making them suitable to be used widely in public infrastructure, commercial, and residential sectors.

Download Exclusive Sample of Report @ https://www.visiongain.com/report/aac-market-2021/#download_sampe_div

COVID-19 impact on the Autoclaved Aerated Concrete Market?

The construction industry, which was already dealing with several issues such as a lack of credit and regulatory burden, is now suffering as a result of the epidemic. This has had a direct impact on related markets, including the autoclaved aerated concrete. The COVID-19 has brought the construction industry to a stand-still position hampering the growth of the overall autoclaved aerated concrete market. However, as an increasing number of the population is being vaccinated, and cities and states lift or loosen the lock down orders, the construction industry has witnessed the signs of recovery.

What are the current market drivers?

Significant developments in the construction industry

The significant development in the construction sectors such as ongoing road and railway infrastructure projects, residential, office, housing, and warehouse construction activities are augmenting the market growth. The growing emphasis on construction for green buildings, the need for soundproof buildings, along with the legislation pressure on the construction sector to reduce the carbon footprint further, provide impetus to the growth of the autoclaved aerated concrete market. Moreover, the focus on smart cities that saves energy and less impact on the environment with new standards for modern and sustainable construction are expected to drive the growth of the global autoclaved aerated concrete market over the forecast period.

Growing government support for energy-efficient buildings

The growing government initiative and a larger focus on the development of energy-efficient buildings across the globe propelling the AAC market growth. The growth in the service sector particularly in retail, BPO, and IT has led to increasing demand for cost and energy efficient office spaces. Increasing investments across the commercial infrastructure would further drive the demand for AAC products.

What are the current market opportunities?

Emphasis on constructing buildings that is resistant to earthquakes

The use of AAC load-bearing elements is diffusely used globally as they possess interesting material properties regarding earthquakes and other natural disasters. As the impact of the earthquake is directly proportional to the weight of the building, the construction industry is keen to develop materials that can withstand earthquakes and fires. Due to the lightweight property of AAC blocks, they reduce the mass of the building, lowering the impact of an earthquake on the building. AAC has grown its acceptance as a lightweight building material leading to its higher demand across various complex geographies around the globe.

Get Detailed TOC @ https://www.visiongain.com/report/aac-market-2021/#download_sampe_div

Autoclaved aerated concrete offers a range of benefits over the conventional building material.

AAC is an environmentally friendly building material that is commonly used in the construction of residential and commercial buildings. As compared to conventional clay bricks, AAC provides a rare combination of low weight, high strength, durability, and cost-efficiency. The demand for AAC in residential and commercial buildings is rising in response to the growing demand for green and soundproof buildings.

Competitive Landscape

Some of the companies profiled in the report include ACICO Group, AERCON AAC, Aerix Industries, Broco Industries, CEMATRIX Corporation, CSR Limited, H+H International A/S, ISOLTECH Srl, Laston Italiana Spa, SOLBET Capital Group, and Xella International GmbH.

Recent Developments:

  • In August 2020, Romanian construction materials manufacturer Soceram has completed a 20-million-euro ($23.7 million) investment in a new autoclaved aerated concrete factory.

  • In December 2017, H+H International A/S and its subsidiary, H+H Deutschland GmbH signed an agreement with Heidelberg Cement AG and two other Heidelberg Cement Group companies to acquire the Heidelberg Cement Group’s German and Swiss CSU business (HDKS).

Find quantitative and qualitative analyses with independent predictions. Receive information that only our report contains, staying informed with this invaluable business intelligence.

To access the data contained in this document please email contactus@visiongain.com

Information found nowhere else
With our newly report title, you are less likely to fall behind in knowledge or miss out on opportunities. See how our work could benefit your research, analyses, and decisions. Visiongain’s study is for everybody needing commercial analyses for the Autoclaved aerated concrete market and leading companies. You will find data, trends and predictions.

Find more Visiongain research reports on Construction Sector click on the following links:

Do you have any custom requirements we can help you with? Any need for a specific country, geo region, market segment or specific company information? Contact us today, we can discuss your needs and see how we can help: catherine.walker@visiongain.com

About Visiongain

Visiongain is one of the fastest growing and most innovative, independent, market intelligence around, the company publishes hundreds of market research reports which it adds to its extensive portfolio each year. These reports offer in-depth analysis across 18 industries worldwide. The reports cover a 10-year forecast, are hundreds of pages long, with in depth market analysis and valuable competitive intelligence data. Visiongain works across a range of vertical markets, which currently can influence one another, these markets include automotive, aviation, chemicals, cyber, defense, energy, food & drink, materials, packaging, pharmaceutical and utilities sectors. Our customized and syndicated market research reports means that you can have a bespoke piece of market intelligence customized to your very own business needs.

Contact:

Catherine Walker
PR at Visiongain Inc.
Tel: + 44 0207 336 6100
USA Tel: + 1 718 682 4567
EU Tel: + 353 1 695 0006
Toll Free: 00-1-646-396-5129
Email: catherine.walker@visiongain.com
Web: https://www.visiongain.com
Follow Us: LinkedIn | Twitter

-

SOURCE Visiongain Limited.


