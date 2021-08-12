U.S. markets open in 21 minutes

The Global Autoimmune Drugs Market is expected to grow by $ 23.86 bn during 2021-2025, progressing at a CAGR of almost 6% during the forecast period

ReportLinker
·3 min read

Global Autoimmune Drugs Market 2021-2025 The analyst has been monitoring the autoimmune drugs market and it is poised to grow by $ 23. 86 bn during 2021-2025, progressing at a CAGR of almost 6% during the forecast period.

New York, Aug. 12, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Autoimmune Drugs Market 2021-2025" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p03712191/?utm_source=GNW
Our report on autoimmune drugs market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.
The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the introduction of affordable biosimilars and targeted therapeutic mechanism of biologics. In addition, introduction of affordable biosimilars is anticipated to boost the growth of the market as well.
The autoimmune drugs market analysis includes therapy area segment and geographic landscape.

The autoimmune drugs market is segmented as below:
By Therapy Area
• Rheumatoid arthritis
• Multiple sclerosis
• Psoriasis
• Inflammatory bowel disease
• Others

By Geographical Landscape
• North America
• Europe
• Asia
• ROW

This study identifies the strong R&D pipeline as one of the prime reasons driving the autoimmune drugs market growth during the next few years.

The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our report on autoimmune drugs market covers the following areas:
• Autoimmune drugs market sizing
• Autoimmune drugs market forecast
• Autoimmune drugs market industry analysis

This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading autoimmune drugs market vendors that include Abbott Laboratories, AbbVie Inc., Amgen Inc., Bristol-Myers Squibb Co., F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd., GlaxoSmithKline Plc, Johnson and Johnson Inc., Novartis AG, Pfizer Inc., and Sanofi SA. Also, the autoimmune drugs market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.
The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.

The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. Technavio’s market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast the accurate market growth.
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p03712191/?utm_source=GNW

About Reportlinker
ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.

__________________________

CONTACT: Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001


