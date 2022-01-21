Global Autoimmune Immunoassay Market Report 2022: Total Market Values, Market Analysis by Region & Test Segment, Key Company Profiles
A considerable number of diagnostic tests are available or in development for the detection of autoimmune diseases. Because of this potentially large and growing market, vast opportunity exists for discovery and advancement in this arena.
Competition within this market is expected to increase dramatically. However, in fledgling autoimmune IVD diagnostic testing markets, a golden opportunity exists to capitalize on new testing innovations without significant competition.
In terms of test options, a substantial amount of overlap exists in the various autoimmune tests available. With the continued medical discovery of autoimmune conditions, the research and development of accurate tests to identify specific diseases provide the potential revenue opportunities that may exist for future tests and competitors.
Scope and Methodology
Autoimmune Immunoassay Brief offers a geographic scope that is worldwide with information for specific geographical regions, world autoimmune demographics, and other general issues affecting the market. The market summary includes total market values, market analysis by region and test segment. Additionally, key company profiles are included. The market does not include services for autoimmune immunoassay testing.
The information for this report was gathered using both primary and secondary research including comprehensive research of secondary sources such as company literature, databases, investment reports, and medical and business journals. Telephone interviews, in-person interviews and email correspondence were the primary methods of gathering information.
For the purpose of this study, the publishing team conducted interviews with over 12 industry officials, consultants, health care providers, and government personnel. These sources were the primary basis in gathering information specifically relating to revenue and market share data presented in this report. Additional interviews were completed with relevant company representatives including marketing directors, division managers, and product representatives.
All market data pertains to the world market at the manufacturers' level. The market includes manufacturer tests excluding services. The base year for data was 2021. Compound annual growth rates (CAGRs) are provided for 2021-2026 periods. The forecasted market analysis for 2021-2026 was largely based on demographic trends, new developments, innovative technology and global expansion.
Key Topics Covered:
Chapter 1: Executive Summary
Introduction
Scope And Methodology
Size And Growth Of The Market
Key Issues And Trends Affecting The Market
Competitive Outlook
Conclusion Highlights
Conclusion 1: There Are Vast Opportunities For Manufacturers Of Autoimmune Diagnostic Testing
Products In The Autoimmune Arena
Conclusion 2: Women Are Disproportionately Affected By Autoimmune Disease
Conclusion 3: Testing Needs To Be Cost Effective But Precise To Identify Autoimmune Diseases
Conclusion 4: Sophistication In Testing Is Leading To More Automated Effective Testing
Conclusion 5: Proteonomic Research Is Furthering The Discovery Of Autoimmune Disease Markers
Chapter 2: Introduction and Overview
Autoimmunity
Types Of Autoimmune Diseases
Rheumatoid Arthritis
Autoimmune Gastrointestinal Disease
Celiac Disease
Inflammatory Bowel Disease
Systemic Lupus Erythematosus
Autoimmune Thyroid Disease
Multiple Sclerosis
Sjogren's Syndrome
Myasthenia Gravis
Type 1 Diabetes
Autoimmune Testing
Types Of Tests
Anti-Nuclear Antibody
Enzyme-Linked Immunosorbent Assay
Rheumatoid Factor
Esr/Crp
Ifa/ Anti-Neutrophil Cytoplasmic Antibodies (Anca)
Prevalence And Demographics Of Autoimmune Disease
Prevalence In Women
Chapter 3: Emerging Trends
Covid-19
Patient Engagement/Patient-Centered Healthcare
Telehealth
Innovating Poc
Automated Autoimmune Diagnostic Platforms
Cell And Gene Therapy Opportunities
Chapter 4: Market Participants
Aesku. Diagnostics Gmbh & Co Kg
Aesku Corporate Summary
Company Overview
Binding Site Group Ltd. (The)
Biomerica, Inc.
Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc.
Diasorin, Inc.
Euroimmun Ag
Hob Biotech Group
Inova Diagnostics, Inc.
Orgentec Diagnostika
Roche Diagnostic Corporation
Siemens Healthineers Gmbh
Theradig
Thermo Fisher Scientific
Tosoh Bioscience
Trinity Biotech Plc
Werfen
Zeus Scientific
Chapter 5: Market Analysis
Market Overview
Market By Region
Autoimmune Immunoassay Testing Market By Region
Market By Segment
Autoimmune Immunoassay Market By Disease Type
Competitive Analysis
Inova
Thermo Fisher
