U.S. markets open in 3 hours 24 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,470.75
    -4.00 (-0.09%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    34,658.00
    +42.00 (+0.12%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    14,777.25
    -63.75 (-0.43%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,027.40
    +6.20 (+0.31%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    84.22
    -1.33 (-1.55%)
     

  • Gold

    1,833.70
    -8.90 (-0.48%)
     

  • Silver

    24.48
    -0.24 (-0.95%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1342
    +0.0024 (+0.22%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.8330
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    26.03
    +2.18 (+9.14%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3567
    -0.0033 (-0.24%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    113.8950
    -0.2050 (-0.18%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    38,968.16
    -3,165.91 (-7.51%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    921.16
    -74.10 (-7.45%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,531.68
    -53.33 (-0.70%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,522.26
    -250.67 (-0.90%)
     

Global Autoimmune Immunoassay Market Report 2022: Total Market Values, Market Analysis by Region & Test Segment, Key Company Profiles

Research and Markets
·3 min read

Dublin, Jan. 21, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Autoimmune Immunoassay Brief" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

A considerable number of diagnostic tests are available or in development for the detection of autoimmune diseases. Because of this potentially large and growing market, vast opportunity exists for discovery and advancement in this arena.

Competition within this market is expected to increase dramatically. However, in fledgling autoimmune IVD diagnostic testing markets, a golden opportunity exists to capitalize on new testing innovations without significant competition.

In terms of test options, a substantial amount of overlap exists in the various autoimmune tests available. With the continued medical discovery of autoimmune conditions, the research and development of accurate tests to identify specific diseases provide the potential revenue opportunities that may exist for future tests and competitors.

Scope and Methodology

Autoimmune Immunoassay Brief offers a geographic scope that is worldwide with information for specific geographical regions, world autoimmune demographics, and other general issues affecting the market. The market summary includes total market values, market analysis by region and test segment. Additionally, key company profiles are included. The market does not include services for autoimmune immunoassay testing.

The information for this report was gathered using both primary and secondary research including comprehensive research of secondary sources such as company literature, databases, investment reports, and medical and business journals. Telephone interviews, in-person interviews and email correspondence were the primary methods of gathering information.

For the purpose of this study, the publishing team conducted interviews with over 12 industry officials, consultants, health care providers, and government personnel. These sources were the primary basis in gathering information specifically relating to revenue and market share data presented in this report. Additional interviews were completed with relevant company representatives including marketing directors, division managers, and product representatives.

All market data pertains to the world market at the manufacturers' level. The market includes manufacturer tests excluding services. The base year for data was 2021. Compound annual growth rates (CAGRs) are provided for 2021-2026 periods. The forecasted market analysis for 2021-2026 was largely based on demographic trends, new developments, innovative technology and global expansion.

Key Topics Covered:

Chapter 1: Executive Summary

  • Introduction

  • Scope And Methodology

  • Size And Growth Of The Market

  • Key Issues And Trends Affecting The Market

  • Competitive Outlook

  • Conclusion Highlights

  • Conclusion 1: There Are Vast Opportunities For Manufacturers Of Autoimmune Diagnostic Testing

  • Products In The Autoimmune Arena

  • Conclusion 2: Women Are Disproportionately Affected By Autoimmune Disease

  • Conclusion 3: Testing Needs To Be Cost Effective But Precise To Identify Autoimmune Diseases

  • Conclusion 4: Sophistication In Testing Is Leading To More Automated Effective Testing

  • Conclusion 5: Proteonomic Research Is Furthering The Discovery Of Autoimmune Disease Markers

Chapter 2: Introduction and Overview

  • Autoimmunity

  • Types Of Autoimmune Diseases

  • Rheumatoid Arthritis

  • Autoimmune Gastrointestinal Disease

  • Celiac Disease

  • Inflammatory Bowel Disease

  • Systemic Lupus Erythematosus

  • Autoimmune Thyroid Disease

  • Multiple Sclerosis

  • Sjogren's Syndrome

  • Myasthenia Gravis

  • Type 1 Diabetes

  • Autoimmune Testing

  • Types Of Tests

  • Anti-Nuclear Antibody

  • Enzyme-Linked Immunosorbent Assay

  • Rheumatoid Factor

  • Esr/Crp

  • Ifa/ Anti-Neutrophil Cytoplasmic Antibodies (Anca)

  • Prevalence And Demographics Of Autoimmune Disease

  • Prevalence In Women

Chapter 3: Emerging Trends

  • Covid-19

  • Patient Engagement/Patient-Centered Healthcare

  • Telehealth

  • Innovating Poc

  • Automated Autoimmune Diagnostic Platforms

  • Cell And Gene Therapy Opportunities

Chapter 4: Market Participants

  • Aesku. Diagnostics Gmbh & Co Kg

  • Aesku Corporate Summary

  • Company Overview

  • Binding Site Group Ltd. (The)

  • Biomerica, Inc.

  • Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc.

  • Diasorin, Inc.

  • Euroimmun Ag

  • Hob Biotech Group

  • Inova Diagnostics, Inc.

  • Orgentec Diagnostika

  • Roche Diagnostic Corporation

  • Siemens Healthineers Gmbh

  • Theradig

  • Thermo Fisher Scientific

  • Tosoh Bioscience

  • Trinity Biotech Plc

  • Werfen

  • Zeus Scientific

Chapter 5: Market Analysis

  • Market Overview

  • Market By Region

  • Autoimmune Immunoassay Testing Market By Region

  • Market By Segment

  • Autoimmune Immunoassay Market By Disease Type

  • Competitive Analysis

  • Inova

  • Thermo Fisher

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/9grwt1


CONTACT: CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900


Recommended Stories

  • Pfizer Trends Sideways, But A Looming Catalyst Could Arrive Next Month

    White House advisor Anthony Fauci said U.S. officials could authorize Pfizer and BioNTech's Covid vaccine for children younger than 5 next month.

  • Don’t Say Bye Bye to Cardiff Stock, Say Buy Buy: Analyst

    Investors were evidently disappointed with Cardiff Oncology’s (CRDF) latest clinical trial update, sending shares down 37% in last two trading sessions. The company presented data from its lead clinical program assessing onvansertib in combination with standard-of-care FOLFIRI/bevacizumab indicated for the treatment of KRAS-mutated metastatic colorectal cancer. Data from the study showed that 12 of 35 (34%) patients treated with the recommended Phase 2 dose (RP2D) attained a complete response (1

  • Why Shares of Adagio Therapeutics Soared 25.9% on Thursday

    The clinical-stage biotech company is working on an antiviral treatment to fight multiple variants of COVID-19.

  • You Can Start Getting Free N95 Masks As Early As Next Week

    On Wednesday, the Biden administration announced that it will make 400 million N95 face masks available free of charge to Americans. Here's how to get yours.

  • Why Novocure Stock Is Jumping Today

    Shares of Novocure Limited (NASDAQ: NVCR) are jumping 12.9% higher as of 11:09 a.m. ET on Thursday. The solid gain came after investment firm Truist Financial upgraded the stock from a hold to a buy recommendation. Truist kept its 12-month price target for the stock at $125, which represents upside potential of more than 70%.

  • The Petri Dish: Thermo Fisher taps Olaris, bluebird drugs delayed

    While some in the life sciences industry create drugs and devices to tackle the Covid-19 pandemic, their colleagues are busy as ever raising money, testing new drugs, expanding facilities and more.

  • Where are you most likely to catch COVID? New study highlights high risk locations

    Is it the movie theater? The gym? Researchers calculated the odds of infection for any place you might go.

  • The CDC Now Recommends Non-Surgical N95 Masks — and This NIOSH-Approved Pick Is Still in Stock

    Shop the N95 on Amazon for delivery in early February

  • Billionaire Soon-Shiong Launches 1 Billion-Dose Vaccine Plant in Cape Town

    (Bloomberg) -- Most Read from BloombergMicrosoft Buys Scandal-Tainted Activision in Bet on MetaverseFourth Pfizer Dose Is Insufficient to Ward Off Omicron, Israeli Trial SuggestsCovid-19 Infected Lions Prompt Variant Warning in South AfricaMicrosoft Deal Wipes $20 Billion Off Sony's Market Value in a DayStocks Rise as Dip-Buyers Return, Nasdaq Rebounds: Markets WrapU.S. biotech billionaire Patrick Soon-Shiong launched a plant that will produce a billion Covid-19 vaccine doses a year in Cape Town

  • How to Make Sure Your N95/KN95 Mask Is Legit

    How to tell if your face mask is real, where to find real n95 and real kn95 masks, and how to tell if your mask is fake.

  • Why Leap Therapeutics Stock Is Surging Today

    Shares of Leap Therapeutics (NASDAQ: LPTX), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, are surging in response to positive clinical results from a stomach cancer study. Last September, Leap Therapeutics stock more than doubled overnight after the company reported impressive response rate data for its lead candidate DKN-1 plus tislelizumab from BeiGene (NASDAQ: BGNE). The experimental combination treatment was tested among patients newly diagnosed with advanced-stage stomach cancer.

  • Free Covid Tests Are Available Now. Here’s How to Get One.

    The government plans to distribute free at-home tests to households starting this week. Here's how to get yours.

  • Dr. Fauci Just Warned of Surge in These States

    COVID cases may reach more than one million a day in America, peaking in only a few states while it surges in others. Where exactly will the Omicron variant spread most next? Dr. Anthony Fauci, the chief medical advisor to the President and the director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, spoke with Yahoo Finance's Anjalee Khemlani about the recent surge in omicron cases within the U.S. Read on for his warnings—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't m

  • WHO counts 18 million virus cases last week as omicron slows

    The number of new coronavirus cases globally rose by 20% last week to more than 18 million, marking a slowdown in the surge caused by the omicron variant's spread, according to the World Health Organization. In its weekly report on the pandemic, the U.N. health agency said the number of new COVID-19 infections increased in every world region except for Africa, where cases fell by nearly a third. Confirmed COVID-19 cases jumped by about 50% the week before last, and earlier this month, WHO reported the biggest single-week increase in cases of the pandemic.

  • Jenna Jameson, 47, Remains Hospitalized With An Unknown Illness

    Jenna Jameson, 47, remains in the hospital after doctors ruled out her original diagnosis of Guillain-Barré syndrome. Her partner explained it all on Instagram:

  • Numinus Wellness Inc. Reports Q1 2022 Results

    Numinus Wellness Inc. ("Numinus" or the "Company") (TSX: NUMI) (OTC: NUMIF), a mental health care company advancing innovative treatments and safe, evidence-based psychedelic-assisted therapies, today announced its fiscal first quarter results for the three months ended November 30, 2021.

  • Kentucky congressman against mandates says he has COVID-19

    A Kentucky congressman who has been critical of pandemic mask and vaccine mandates said he has tested positive for COVID-19. Rep. Thomas Massie, a Republican from northern Kentucky, tweeted Thursday that he is not vaccinated but his symptoms have been mild and he believes he is “over it.” Massie said on Twitter he would not be voting, meeting anyone in person or making public appearances until next week.

  • 400 Million Free N95 Face Masks Are Being Dispensed — Here’s How To Get Yours

    The Biden administration aims to make 400 million N95 masks available to all Americans for free at pharmacies and community health centers next week, a White House official said per The Wall Street...

  • This Is What a Month Without Alcohol Does to Your Body

    Dry January is a popular New Year's resolution, where people give up booze for a month. But does it offer long-lasting health benefits? Here’s what to know.

  • The CDC Says These N95 and KN95 Masks Are Legit (No Knock-Offs Here!)

    The CDC now recommends wearing respirators. Here are the best N95 masks and KN95 masks to buy online now to protect against Omicron COVID-19.