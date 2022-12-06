U.S. markets open in 1 hour 31 minutes

Global Autoimmune Partnering Deals Report 2022: Disease Deal Trends, Key Players and Top Deal Values

Research and Markets
Dublin, Dec. 06, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Autoimmune Partnering 2015-2022: Deal Trends, Players and Financials" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Global Autoimmune Partnering 2015 to 2022 provides the full collection of Autoimmune disease deals signed between the world's pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies since 2015.

Most of the deals included within the report occur when a licensee obtains a right or an option right to license a licensor's product or technology. More often these days these deals tend to be multi-component including both a collaborative R&D and a commercialization of outcomes element.

The report takes readers through the comprehensive Autoimmune disease deal trends, key players and top deal values allowing the understanding of how, why and under what terms companies are currently entering Autoimmune deals.

The report presents financial deal terms values for Autoimmune deals, where available listing by overall headline values, upfront payments, milestones and royalties enabling readers to analyse and benchmark the value of current deals.

Report Scope

Chapter 1 provides an introduction to the report.

Chapter 2 provides an overview of the trends in Autoimmune dealmaking since 2015 covering trends by year, deal type, stage of development, technology type and therapeutic indication.

Chapter 3 includes an analysis of financial deal terms covering headline value, upfront payment, milestone payments and royalty rates.

Chapter 4 provides a review of the leading Autoimmune deals since 2015. Deals are listed by headline value. The chapter includes the top 25 most active Autoimmune dealmakers, together with a full listing of deals to which they are a party. Where the deal has an agreement contract published at the SEC a link provides online access to the contract.

Chapter 5 provides comprehensive access to Autoimmune deals since 2015 where a deal contract is available, providing the user with direct access to contracts as filed with the SEC regulatory authorities. Each deal title links via Weblink to an online version of the deal record contract document, providing easy access to each contract document on demand.

Chapter 6 provides a comprehensive directory of all Autoimmune partnering deals by specific Autoimmune target announced since 2015. The chapter is organized by specific Autoimmune therapeutic target. Each deal title links via Weblink to an online version of the deal record and where available, the contract document, providing easy access to each contract document on demand.

In addition, a comprehensive appendix is provided with each report of all Autoimmune partnering deals signed and announced since 2015. The appendices are organized by company A-Z, stage of development at signing, deal type (collaborative R&D, co-promotion, licensing etc) and technology type. Each deal title links via Weblink to an online version of the deal record and where available, the contract document, providing easy access to each contract document on demand.

The report also includes numerous tables and figures that illustrate the trends and activities in Autoimmune partnering and dealmaking since 2015.

In conclusion, this report provides everything a prospective dealmaker needs to know about partnering in the research, development and commercialization of Autoimmune technologies and products.

Key Topics Covered:

Executive Summary

Chapter 1 - Introduction

Chapter 2 - Trends in Autoimmune dealmaking
2.1. Introduction
2.2. Autoimmune partnering over the years
2.3. Autoimmune partnering by deal type
2.4. Autoimmune partnering by industry sector
2.5. Autoimmune partnering by stage of development
2.6. Autoimmune partnering by technology type

Chapter 3 - Financial deal terms for Autoimmune partnering
3.1. Introduction
3.2. Disclosed financials terms for Autoimmune partnering
3.3. Autoimmune partnering headline values
3.4. Autoimmune deal upfront payments
3.5. Autoimmune deal milestone payments
3.6. Autoimmune royalty rates

Chapter 4 - Leading Autoimmune deals and dealmakers
4.1. Introduction
4.2. Most active in Autoimmune partnering
4.3. List of most active dealmakers in Autoimmune
4.4. Top Autoimmune deals by value

Chapter 5 - Autoimmune contract document directory
5.1. Introduction
5.2. Autoimmune partnering deals where contract document available

Chapter 6 - Autoimmune dealmaking by therapeutic target
6.1. Introduction
6.2. Deals by Autoimmune therapeutic target

Appendices

Appendix 1 - Directory of Autoimmune deals by company A-Z 2015 to 2022
Appendix 2 - Directory of Autoimmune deals by deal type 2015 to 2022
Appendix 3 - Directory of Autoimmune deals by stage of development 2015 to 2022
Appendix 4 - Directory of Autoimmune deals by technology type 2015 to 2022

The report includes coverage of the following autoimmune diseases:

  • Multiple sclerosis

  • Restless leg syndrome

  • Dermatitis

  • Eczema

  • Alopecia

  • Psoriasis

  • Celiac disease

  • Inflammatory bowel disease

  • Crohn's disease

  • Ulcerative colitis

  • Glomerulonephritis

  • Endometriosis

  • Immune thrombocytopenic purpura

  • Neutropenia

  • Graft versus host disease

  • Scleroderma

  • Systemic lupus erythematosus

  • Addison's disease

  • Diabetes Type 1

  • Ankylosing spondylitis

  • Juvenile arthritis

  • Psoriatic arthritis

  • Rheumatoid arthritis

  • Uveitis

  • Narcolepsy

  • Cronic obstructive pulmonary disease

  • Idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis

  • Sarcoidosis

  • Meniere's disease

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/7hfft8

CONTACT: CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood,Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./ CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900


