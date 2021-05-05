Global Automated Guided Vehicles Market Report 2021-2025: Market Opportunities with Industry 4.0 Combined with Robotics
In this report, the market has been segmented based on type, application, industry, navigation technology, battery type and geography.
The report provides an overview of the global market for AGVs and analyzes market trends. Using 2019 as the base year, the report provides estimated market data for the forecast period from 2020 through 2025. Revenue forecasts for this period are based on type, application, industry and geography. Market values have been estimated based on the total revenues of the AGV manufacturers.
The report covers the market for AGVs with regards to their applications and types across different regions. It also focuses on the major trends and challenges that affect the market and the vendor landscape.
An automatic guided vehicle (AGV) is a type of industrial robot mainly controlled by a computer. An AGV has functions such as mobile device, automatic navigation, multi-sensor control and network interaction. The most important use of AGVs in production or manufacturing is to load and carry raw materials and components. Industries and verticals that require material handling find AGV applications.
One factor leading to the growth of the market for AGVs is the increase in the number of industrial and production facilities across the globe. The industries use AGVs for applications such as logistics and warehousing, transportation, assembly line, packaging, trailer loading and unloading, and raw material handling. AGVs make the production processes more productive and efficient with less human contact; thus, also help to eliminate accidents during the processes.
Leading players in the market for AGVs include Daifuku, JBT, SEEGRID, Toyota Industries, Hyster-Yale Materials Handling, E&K Automation GmbH, Dematic, Schaefer Systems, and Scott.
All of these companies are investing in material handling technology used in manufacturing facilities to help improve operations and serve their customers. Increasing collaborations and mergers and acquisitions, along with product development and launches, are expected to optimize the environmental and economic advantages by enhancing and utilizing new and innovative ideas and technologies.
While industrial manufacturing and warehousing logistics are the main applications of AGVs, considering the COVID-19 situation as an opportunity, service robots are likely to join in rapid growth. Moreover, with the development in AGV technology, special applications will also grow rapidly.
The coronavirus outbreak is speeding up the adoption of the fourth industrial revolution (Industry 4.0), leading enterprises across industries to deploy more sophisticated implementations of internet of things (IoT) technology and workflow.
Some manufacturers have halted their production processes completely; some, such as automotive and industries manufacturers, have seen greatly reduced demand; and others, such as e-commerce and food and beverage, have seen massive increases in demand. The crisis has affected every manufacturer in some way, and for many, it poses an existential threat.
The use of AGVs has resulted in higher productivity, greater revenue generation and better resource allocation since the repetitive tasks are performed by AGVs. This has also created safe environments at workplaces, reduced accidents and efficient operations, thus, giving a boost to the growth and opportunities of the AGV market.
Key Topics Covered:
Chapter 1 Introduction
Chapter 2 Summary and Highlights
Chapter 3 Market Overview
Impact of COVID-19 on AGV Market
Market Drivers
Material Handling and Warehouse Automation
e-commerce
Growing Safety of Workers Across Industries with Increased Productivity
Market Challenges
Emerging Markets Have Cheap Unskilled Labor
High Setup Cost
Market Opportunities
Industry 4.0 Combined with Robotics
Chapter 4 Market Breakdown by Navigation Technology
Laser Guidance
Magnetic Guidance
Inductive Guidance
Optical Tape Guidance
Vision Guidance
Chapter 5 Market Breakdown by Battery Type
Lead Batteries
Lithium-ion Batteries
Nickel-based Battery
Chapter 6 Market Breakdown by Application
Manufacturing
Warehouse/Distribution
Chapter 7 Market Breakdown by Type
Introduction
Tow Vehicles/Tuggers
Unit Load Carriers
Pallet Trucks/Movers
Assembly Line Vehicles
Forklift Vehicles
Others
Chapter 8 Market Breakdown by Industry
Introduction
Automotive
Use Case: BMW Group and DS Automation Collaboration
Food and Beverages
Use Case: PepsiCo Partnered with System Logistics
Healthcare
Use Case: Pfizer and Egemin Collaboration
Electrical and Electronics
Industrial
Use Case: Sinopec's Intelligent Warehouse
Aviation
E-commerce
Use Case: Amazon and Kiva-Systems
Others
Chapter 9 Market Breakdown by Region
Chapter 10 Competitive Landscape
Types of Players in the Market
Market Leaders
Market Challengers
Niche Players
Prominent Market Players
Top-Ranked Companies
Daifuku
JBT
Kion Group
Kuka
Toyota Industries
Chapter 11 Company Profiles
Addverb Technologies
Agv International
Amerden, Inc.
America In Motion Inc.
Bastian Solutions, Inc.
Daifuku
Danbach Robot Jiangxi Inc.
Ds Automotion Gmbh
E&K Automation
Eca Group
Echkart
Flexqube
Grenzebach Maschinenbau Gmbh
Greyorange
Gridbots
The Hi-Tech Robotic Systemz Ltd.
Hyster-Yale Materials Handling Inc.
Iam Robotics
Ikv Robot
John Bean Technologies Corp.
Jungheinrich Lift Truck Ltd.
Kion Group Ag
Knapp
Kuka Ag
Meiden America
Murata Machinery, Ltd.
Oceaneering International Inc.
Redviking
Rocla Pty., Ltd.
Savant Automation
Scott Automation & Robotics
Seegrid
Shenzhen Casun Intelligent Robot Co., Ltd.
Ssi Schaefer
Suzhou Agv Robot Ltd.
Swisslog Holding Ag
Toyota Industries
Transbotics
Uncease Automation Pvt., Ltd.
Ward Systems, Inc.
