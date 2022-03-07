U.S. markets open in 4 hours 57 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,268.75
    -58.50 (-1.35%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    33,146.00
    -437.00 (-1.30%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    13,638.00
    -201.75 (-1.46%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,965.10
    -34.70 (-1.74%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    123.05
    +7.37 (+6.37%)
     

  • Gold

    2,001.80
    +35.20 (+1.79%)
     

  • Silver

    26.17
    +0.38 (+1.48%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0865
    -0.0051 (-0.47%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.7240
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    35.33
    +4.85 (+15.91%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3171
    -0.0077 (-0.58%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    115.0610
    +0.2810 (+0.24%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    38,272.07
    -693.88 (-1.78%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    858.94
    -68.76 (-7.41%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    6,872.41
    -114.73 (-1.64%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    25,221.41
    -764.06 (-2.94%)
     
Webinar:

Yahoo Finance Plus presents 'Financial Services: Rising Rates and the Federal Reserve'

Kevin Heal and Stephen Bigger break down potential benefits of rate hikes on financial stocks Wed, March 9 at 2 p.m. ET.

Global Automated Immunoassay Analyzers Market Report 2022: Market is Expected to Record a Value of $28.15 Billion in 2028, Rising at a CAGR of 15.6% - Vantage Market Research

Vantage Market Research
·9 min read
Vantage Market Research, The North Star for the Working World
Vantage Market Research, The North Star for the Working World

WASHINGTON, March 07, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Recently, the Automated Immunoassay Analyzers Market is changing the face of the medicinal treatment and therapeutics. The major factors driving the Automated Immunoassay Analyzers is the increasing number of chronic diseases such as heart disease, cancer, diabetes, stroke, and arthritis. This is owing to the rising population of cities and unhealthy lifestyle. Major manufacturing companies are funding in Research and Development (R&D) institutes and organisations for developing testing facilities for Automated Immunoassay Analyzers. These are some of the driving factors which are expected to generate revenue for Automated Immunoassay Analyzers Market in near future, states Vantage Market Research, in a report, titled “Automated Immunoassay Analyzers Market by Analyzer (Biochemistry Analyzers, Immuno-based Analyzers, Hematology Analyzers), by Application (Drug Discovery, Genomics, Proteomics, Bioanalysis), by Region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America) - Global Industry Assessment (2016 - 2021) & Forecast (2022 - 2028)”. The Global Automated Immunoassay Analyzers Market size is expected to reach USD 28.15 Billion by the year 2028.

The Market size stood at a revenue of USD 10.13 Billion in the year 2021, and is expected to exhibit a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 15.6% during the forecast period.

Please Check Out Our Free Sample Reports and Make a More Informed Decision:

Get Access to a Free Copy of Our Latest Sample Report @ https://www.vantagemarketresearch.com/automated-immunoassay-analyzers-market-1314/request-sample

(Sample reports are a great way to test our in-depth reports or study before you make a purchase)

  • The newly updated, 150+ page reports provide an in-depth analysis of the COVID-19 virus and pandemic.

  • Using industry data and interview with experts, you can learn about topics such as regional impact analysis, global forecast, competitive landscape analysis, size & share of regional markets.

  • We offer these reports in PDF format so you can read them on your computer and print them out.

  • Free sample includes, Industry Operating Conditions, Industry Market Size, Profitability Analysis, SWOT Analysis, Industry Major Players, Historical and Forecast, Growth Porter's 5 Forces Analysis, Revenue Forecasts, Industry Trends, Industry Financial Ratios.

  • The report also presents the country-wise and region-wise analysis of the Vantage Market Research and includes a detailed analysis of the key factors affecting the growth of the market.

  • Sample Report further sheds light on the Major Market Players with their Sales Volume, Business Strategy and Revenue Analysis, to offer the readers an advantage over others.

The report on Automated Immunoassay Analyzers Market highlights:

  • Assessment of the market

  • Premium Insights

  • Competitive Landscape

  • COVID Impact Analysis

  • Value Chain Analysis

  • Historic Data, Estimates and Forecast

  • Company Profiles

  • Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

  • Global and Regional Dynamics

Market Overview:

Rise in the Population Suffering from Chronic Diseases

The rising number of people encountering severe conditions has initiated a requirement for Automated Immunoassay Analyzers testing facilities. This technique is considered to have moderate risk of complications and hence when compared to others and proves to be a better solution. As a consequence of growing population in cities and modern lifestyle, outbreak of various diseases is observed. Majority of the population is suffering from diseases such as diabetes, heart diseases, cancer, and others. Recent study shows that around 30 million Americans are facing heart diseases every year and 45% of them result in fatality. The demand for automated immunoassay analysers in laboratories and hospitals has been increasing a lot lately, as they ensure the accuracy of reports, simultaneously making the lab procedures more efficient. The high sensitivity of automated immunoassay analysers makes them an apt asset to the medical staff during these onerous times, as these instruments can aid in precisely detecting the infected population.

Purchase This Premium Report Now @ https://www.vantagemarketresearch.com/buy-now/automated-immunoassay-analyzers-market-1314/0

Benefits of Purchasing Automated Immunoassay Analyzers Market Reports:

  • Customer Satisfaction: Our team of experts assists you with all your research needs and optimizes your reports.

  • Analyst Support: Before or after purchasing the report, ask a professional analyst to address your questions.

  • Assured Quality: Focuses on accuracy and quality of reports.

  • Incomparable Skills: Analysts provide in-depth insights into reports.

High Cost and Lower Testing Facilities is expected to hinder the Automated Immunoassay Analyzers Market

Automated Immunoassay Analyzers testing is a growing area of interest for diagnosing number of neurological, cardiovascular, arthritis and other diseases. The biggest disadvantages of the Automated Immunoassay Analyzers are its high cost and presence in fewer healthcare facilities. The cost for Automated Immunoassay Analyzers is higher owing to its management of patient’s hospital setting, infrastructure, and risk analysis. These make it costly and hence to some extent might hinder the Automated Immunoassay Analyzers Market Growth.

COVID-19 Impact Analysis:

The COVID-19 outbreak has affected various industries worldwide. The Automated Immunoassay Analyzers Market also had a huge impact. Governments across the world took severe actions like border seals, lockdown, and implementing strict social distancing measures, in order to stop the swift spread of COVID-19. These actions led to a severe impact on the global economy impairing various industries. Moreover, reduced manufacturing activities further affected the demand for Automated Immunoassay Analyzers across the globe. The impact of COVID-19 on the market demand is considered while estimating the current and forecast market size and growth trends of the market for all the regions and countries based on the following data-points:

  1. Impact Assessment of COVID-19 Pandemic

    1. North America

    2. Europe

    3. Asia Pacific

    4. Latin America

    5. Middle East & Africa

  2. Quarterly Market Revenue Forecast by Region 2020 & 2021

  3. Key Strategies Undertaken by Companies to Tackle COVID-19

  4. Long Term Dynamics

  5. Short Term Dynamics

Read Full Research Report @ https://www.vantagemarketresearch.com/industry-report/automated-immunoassay-analyzers-market-1314

Regional Analysis:

Increasing Growth of Automated Immunoassay Analyzers Market in North America

North America garnered high revenue share owing to high adoption of Automated Immunoassay Analyzers and increase in adoption toward advanced healthcare technology products. This is a major factor to drive the growth of the Automated Immunoassay Analyzers Market forecast in this region. Moreover, many patients in the region are inclining toward adopting Automated Immunoassay Analyzers testing results and helping them to diagnose faster.

The Asia Pacific is expected to grow at the fastest rate during the forecast period, owing to the prevalence for increase in number of well-established Automated Immunoassay Analyzers facilities. This region contributes to have major research institutes and Research and Development (R&D) facilities which are further fueling the growth of the market. A large number of on-going research studies and growth of the overall healthcare sector on a global scale are among the few factors expected to contribute to the growth of this market.

Recently in August 2020, the Journal of Medical Virology published a study where a hundred samples taken from subjects who tested negative for COVID‐19 had been analysed to evaluate the diagnostic specificity of Ab (antibody) detection. The results of the clinical study reveal that automated chemiluminescent immunoassay analyzer can prove highly useful for quantitative measurement of antibodies in COVID‐19 patients. Besides their demonstrated usefulness, automated immunoassay analysers are also less expensive and deliver faster results when compared with alternative methods.

List of Prominent Players in the Automated Immunoassay Analyzers Market:

  • Abbott Diagnostics (US)

  • Biokit (Spain)

  • Biomerieux (France)

  • Luminex Corporation (US)

  • Roche Diagnostics (Switzerland)

  • Siemens Healthcare (Germany)

Speak To Analyst @ https://www.vantagemarketresearch.com/automated-immunoassay-analyzers-market-1314/contact-analyst

Key questions answered in the report:

  • Which regional market will show the highest and rapid growth?

  • Which are the top five players of the Automated Immunoassay Analyzers Market?

  • How will the Automated Immunoassay Analyzers Market change in the upcoming six years?

  • Which application and product will take a lion’s share of the Automated Immunoassay Analyzers Market?

  • What is the Automated Immunoassay Analyzers market drivers and restrictions?

  • What will be the CAGR and size of the Automated Immunoassay Analyzers Market throughout the forecast period?

This market titled “Automated Immunoassay Analyzers Market” will cover exclusive information in terms of Regional Analysis, Forecast, and Quantitative Data – Units, Key Market Trends, and various others as mentioned below:

Report Attribute

Details

Market Size in 2021

USD 10.13 Billion

Projected Market Size in 2028

USD 28.15 Billion

CAGR Growth Rate

CAGR of 15.6% From 2022 – 2028

Base Year

2021

Historic Years

2016 - 2020

Forecast Years

2022 - 2028

Segments Covered

Analyzer

• Biochemistry Analyzers

• Immuno-based Analyzers

• Hematology Analyzers

Application

• Drug Discovery

• Genomics

• Proteomics

• Bioanalysis

• Analytical Chemistry

• Clinical Diagnostics

Quantitative Data - Units

Revenue in USD Million/Billion and CAGR from 2021 to 2028

Regions Covered

North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa, and Rest of World

Countries Covered

U.S., Canada, Mexico, U.K., Germany, France, Italy, Spain, China, India, Japan, South Korea, Brazil, Argentina, GCC Countries, and South Africa, among others

Report Coverage

Market growth drivers, restraints, opportunities, Porter’s five forces analysis, PEST analysis, value chain analysis, regulatory landscape, market attractiveness analysis by segments and region, company market share analysis, and COVID-19 impact analysis.

Customization of the Report:

The report can be customized as per client needs or requirements. For any queries, you can contact us on sales@vantagemarketresearch.com or +1 (202) 380-9727. Our sales executives will be happy to understand your needs and provide you with the most suitable reports.

Download Free Sample Report Now @ https://www.vantagemarketresearch.com/automated-immunoassay-analyzers-market-1314/request-sample

Browse More Related Report:

About Vantage Market Research:

We, at Vantage Market Research, provide quantified B2B high quality research on more than 20,000 emerging markets, in turn, helping our clients map out constellation of opportunities for their businesses. We, as a competitive intelligence market research and consulting firm provide end to end solutions to our client enterprises to meet their crucial business objectives. Our clientele base spans across 70% of Global Fortune 500 companies. The company provides high quality data and market research services. The company serves various enterprises and clients in a wide variety of industries. The company offers detailed reports on multiple industries including Chemical Materials and Energy, Food and Beverages, Healthcare Technology, etc. The company’s experienced team of Analysts, Researchers, and Consultants use proprietary data sources and numerous statistical tools and techniques to gather and analyse information.

Follow Us on LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/vantage-market-research/

Follow Us on Twitter: https://twitter.com/vantagemarketr

Contact us

Eric Kunz

6218 Georgia Avenue NW Ste 1 - 564

Washington DC 20011-5125

United States Tel: +1 202 380 9727

Email: sales@vantagemarketresearch.com

Website: https://www.vantagemarketresearch.com/

Latest Vantage Market Research Press Releases @ https://www.vantagemarketresearch.com/insight/press-releases

Latest Vantage Market Research Blog @ https://www.vantagemarketresearch.com/insight/blogs

Blog:


Recommended Stories

  • Russian rouble drops to fresh record low in thin offshore trade

    Russia's rouble tumbled to a fresh record low in thin offshore trade with local markets closed for trading until at least Wednesday. The rouble weakened to 130.9338 to the dollar after closing at 121.037 on Friday, according to Refinitiv data. On the EBS trading platform, the rouble softened to as low as 140.00 against the dollar.

  • Elon Musk Chooses His Side Between Russia and Ukraine

    Elon Musk is not a CEO like the others, like to say his critics and his admirers. More than a week after the beginning of the invasion of Ukraine by Russia, the billionaire has just proven that he is definitely a CEO in his own right, who does not play in the same court as his peers. If a large number of companies have announced to suspend or stop their activities or their services in Russia, their leaders have not personally taken a position in this Russian war.

  • One-in-10 chance of nuclear apocalypse ‘but keep buying shares’, says investment firm

    A financial research company has raised eyebrows by saying there is a 10pc chance of civilisation being destroyed in a nuclear apocalypse – while urging clients to keep buying shares regardless.

  • 3 ‘Strong Buy’ Dividend Stocks to Consider as the Russia-Ukraine War Escalates

    We’re closing in on two weeks since Russian forces invaded Ukraine, starting Europe’s largest land war since 1945. So far, the Western nations have avoided commitments to oppose Russian arms directly, and have responded by sending munitions and humanitarian aid to Ukraine while instituting sanctions against Russia. The situation is complicated by Russian’s position as a major producer in the global energy markets, and Europe’s increasing reliance in the past decade on Russian natural gas exports

  • Rupee Sinks to Record Low as India Markets Sell off on Oil Surge

    (Bloomberg) -- The Indian rupee tumbled to a record low, while stocks and bonds also slumped as a relentless surge in oil prices darkened the nation’s economic outlook.Most Read from BloombergUkraine Update: U.S. May Go Alone on Russia Oil Ban; Crude SoarsPutin’s Ruble Workaround Still Leaves Bond Payments in DoubtStakes Rise as Putin Says His War in Ukraine Will ContinueUkraine Update: U.K. Premier Says More Pressure Needed on PutinOil Shoots Near $130 as Chance of Russian Ban Spurs Crisis Fear

  • Etoro Apologizes After Liquidating Its Clients' Russian Stocks

    The trading platform took an unprecedented action without warning its customers who do not hide their anger and frustration.

  • Gamestop Chairman Cohen Discloses Stake in Bed Bath & Beyond

    (Bloomberg) -- RC Ventures, an investment firm started by GameStop Corp. Chairman Ryan Cohen, disclosed a large stake in Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. and is pushing the company to explore selling itself.Most Read from BloombergUkraine Update: U.S. May Go Alone on Russia Oil Ban; Crude SoarsPutin’s Ruble Workaround Still Leaves Bond Payments in DoubtStakes Rise as Putin Says His War in Ukraine Will ContinueUkraine Update: U.K. Premier Says More Pressure Needed on PutinOil Shoots Near $130 as Chance of

  • Russia warns sovereign bond holders that payments depend on sanctions

    LONDON (Reuters) -Russia said on Sunday that sovereign bond payments will depend on sanctions imposed by the West over the invasion of Ukraine, raising the spectre of its first major default on foreign bonds since the years following the 1917 Bolshevik revolution. Russia's finance ministry said it would service and pay sovereign debts in full and on time but that payments could be hampered by the international sanctions. "The actual possibility of making such payments to non-residents will depend on the limiting measures introduced by foreign states in relation to the Russian Federation," the finance ministry said in a statement.

  • I retired at 50, went back to work at 53, and then a medical issue left me jobless: ‘There’s no such thing as a safe amount of money’

    “Retiring early is a dream for many people,” said Landon Tan, a certified financial planner. “But those years of not working diminish your chance of a successful retirement more than almost any other metric we toggle when making financial plans.” When planning to retire early, those extra years need to be considered — at the forefront of retirement, but also in the back end if you live longer than anticipated.

  • I'm Buying These 3 Resilient Stocks During a Bear Market

    Bear markets can come about for various reasons, including a slowdown in economic activity, a tightening of fiscal and monetary policy, and a geopolitical crisis like the Russian invasion of Ukraine. Regardless of the cause, the common theme among bear markets is that investors look for security in less risky stocks and assets. Resiliency is often measured by the degree to which a business's sales and profits fall due to the factor or combination of factors that cause the bear market.

  • Collateral damage: Backlash against Russian-branded gas stations hits American workers

    Products that seem to be Russian aren't necessarily so.

  • Berkshire Ramps Up Wager on Occidental as Crude Prices Surge

    (Bloomberg) -- Berkshire Hathaway Inc., the conglomerate run by billionaire Warren Buffett, boosted its investment in energy giant Occidental Petroleum Corp. as oil prices hit their highest level in almost a decade.Most Read from BloombergUkraine Update: U.K. Premier Says More Pressure Needed on PutinPutin’s Ruble Workaround Still Leaves Bond Payments in DoubtUkraine Update: U.S. May Go Alone on Russia Oil Ban; Crude SoarsStakes Rise as Putin Says His War in Ukraine Will ContinuePutin Warns Ukra

  • Investors See Bullish Signals Under the Stock Market’s Surface

    Many investors see reason for optimism when stocks from different corners of the market rally simultaneously. Such moves hint at the underpinnings of a durable advance.

  • Activist investor Carl Icahn exits Occidental Petroleum after nearly three years -WSJ

    Icahn, who had been cutting the position, in recent days sold the remainder of it, the report said, adding the activist investor's two representatives on Occidental's board are also resigning. A representative for Icahn Enterprises confirmed the WSJ story but did not provide a copy of the letter to Reuters, citing confidentiality.

  • Gold above $2,000 on safe-haven appeal; nickel up over 20%

    Gold climbed to its highest in one-and-half years on Monday and palladium hit an all-time high on safe-haven asset appeal, while nickel soared over 20% on fears of supply disruptions tied to sanctions on Russia and continued fighting in Ukraine. Gold prices rose above $2,000 per ounce, palladium hit a record, LME 3-month nickel posted its largest ever one-day gain, and oil and wheat jumped to 14-year highs as Russia's escalating invasion of Ukraine continued to roil global commodities. The searing rally in raw material prices has sparked concerns over economic growth in countries still recovering from the COVID-19 pandemic.

  • U.S Mortgage Rates Slide in Response to Russia’s Invasion of Ukraine

    A jump in demand for U.S Treasuries weighed on U.S Treasury yields and mortgage rates as investors responded to Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

  • Why C3.ai Sank 14.9% Last Month

    Shares of C3.ai (NYSE: AI) gained 26.2% in November, according to data from S&P Global Market Intelligence. The stock lost ground amid selling pressures for growth-dependent software stocks and the publication of a new short report. Short-selling firm Spruce Point Capital published analysis on C3.ai on Feb. 16 indicating that it saw the artificial intelligence (AI) stock having significant downside.

  • Stock futures sink as U.S. and its allies consider ban on Russian oil imports

    U.S. stock-index futures fell sharply after trading began late Sunday, as investors remain rattled by the ongoing war in Ukraine.

  • Russian tanks stuck in the mud ‘an example of poor planning’ for Ukraine invasion

    The stalled Russian advance to the north of Kyiv is a perfect example of “poor planning and poor execution”, Western officials have said.

  • European stocks join global sell off as bear market gnaws at equities

    European markets opened in the red as the threat of a potential ban on Russian oil imports helped spur a surge in prices.