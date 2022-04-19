U.S. markets close in 6 hours 2 minutes

Global Automated Liquid Handling Market is Expected to Generate $2.38 Billion by 2030: AMR

Allied Market Research
·4 min read
Allied Market Research
Allied Market Research

Significant surge in the adoption of automated liquid handling in emerging countries across the globe, growth in demand for miniature process equipment, and impeccable perks of ALH systems such as maximized safety and enhanced efficiency are expected to drive the growth of the global automated liquid handling market. By modality, the disposable tips segment generated the highest market share in 2020. By region, the Asia-Pacific region is expected to cite the fastest CAGR by 2030.

Portland, OR, April 19, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to the report published by Allied Market Research, the global Automated Liquid Handling Market generated $960.98 million in 2020, and is projected to reach $2.38 billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 9.4% from 2021 to 2030.The report provides an in-depth analysis of the top investment pockets, top winning strategies, drivers & opportunities, market size & estimations, competitive scenario, and wavering market trends.

Download Sample PDF at: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/2347

Significant surge in the adoption of automated liquid handling in emerging countries across the globe, growth in demand for miniature process equipment, and impeccable perks of ALH systems such as maximized safety and enhanced efficiency are expected to drive the growth of the global automated liquid handling market. On the other hand, extortionate costs of ALH systems are anticipated to hinder the growth to some extent. However, persistent technological advancements in ALH systems are predicted to provide tremendous opportunities for the growth of the industry.

COVID-19 Scenario

  • The outbreak of COVID-19 has had a positive impact on the growth of the global automated liquid handling market, owing to the surge in need to process specimens faster in the laboratory for research purposes regarding COVID-19 virus.

  • Thus, rise in customizations of automated liquid handling systems by different automated liquid handling suppliers, especially for coronavirus related works, positively impacted the market.

The report offers a detailed segmentation of the global automated liquid handling market based on type, modality, procedure, end-user and region.

Specific Requirement on COVID-19? Ask to Our Industry Expert: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/2347

Based on modality, the disposable tips segment held the majority share in 2020, garnering more than two-thirds of the total market. The fixed tips segment, on the other hand, is predicted to cite the fastest CAGR of 9.8% during the forecast period.

Based on procedure, the serial dilution segment generated the highest market share in 2020, holding one-fifth of the total market. The array printing segment, on the other hand, is expected to exhibit the fastest CAGR of 14.1% during the forecast period.

Based on region, the market across North America held the lion’s share in 2020, garnering more than two-fifths of the total market. The Asia-Pacific, on the other hand, is anticipated to cite the fastest CAGR of 11.6% during the forecast period.

The key players of the market analyzed in the global automated liquid handling market include Corning Incorporated, Danaher Corporation (Beckman Coulter Inc.), Eppendorf AG, Gilson, Inc., Hamilton Company, AgilentTechnologies, Inc. (Biotek Instruments, Inc.), Aurora Biomed Inc., Mettler-Toledo International Inc., Perkinelmer, Inc., Tecan Group Ltd.

Avenue Basic Plan | Library Access | 1 Year Subscription |

Sign up for Avenue subscription to access more than 12,000+ company profiles and 2,000+ niche industry market research reports at $699 per month, per seat. For a year, the client needs to purchase minimum 2 seat plan.

Request for 14 days free trial: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/avenue/trial/starter

“We have also published few syndicated market studies in the similar area that might be of your interest. Below are the report title for your reference, considering Impact of Covid-19 Over This Market which will help you to assess aftereffects of pandemic on short-term and long-term growth trends of this market.”

Trending Reports in Healthcare Industry (Book Now with 10% Discount):

Artificial Vital Organs and Medical Bionics Market - Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2020–2028

Weight Loss and Obesity Market - Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2020-2028

Injectable Drug Delivery Market - Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2020-2028

Breast Imaging Equipment Market - Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2020–2028

3D Printing Healthcare Market - Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2020–2028

Spectrometry Market - Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2020–2028

3D Printing Medical Devices Market - Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2020–2028

Insulin Storage Devices Market - Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2020–2028

Nanotechnology Drug Delivery Market - Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2020–2028

Medical Nutrition Market - Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2020–2028

About Us

Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Portland, Oregon. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of "Market Research Reports" and "Business Intelligence Solutions." AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domain.

Pawan Kumar, the CEO of Allied Market Research, is leading the organization toward providing high-quality data and insights. We are in professional corporate relations with various companies and this helps us in digging out market data that helps us generate accurate research data tables and confirms utmost accuracy in our market forecasting. Each and every data presented in the reports published by us is extracted through primary interviews with top officials from leading companies of domain concerned. Our secondary data procurement methodology includes deep online and offline research and discussion with knowledgeable professionals and analysts in the industry.

CONTACT: Contact: David Correa 5933 NE Win Sivers Drive #205, Portland, OR 97220 United States USA/Canada (Toll Free): +1-800-792-5285, +1-503-894-6022 UK: +44-845-528-1300 Hong Kong: +852-301-84916 India (Pune): +91-20-66346060 Fax: +1(855)550-5975 help@alliedmarketresearch.com Web: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/reports-store/life-sciences Follow Us on LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/showcase/life-sciences-industry-research/


