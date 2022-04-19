Global Automated Liquid Handling Market is Expected to Generate $2.38 Billion by 2030: AMR

Allied Market Research

Significant surge in the adoption of automated liquid handling in emerging countries across the globe, growth in demand for miniature process equipment, and impeccable perks of ALH systems such as maximized safety and enhanced efficiency are expected to drive the growth of the global automated liquid handling market. By modality, the disposable tips segment generated the highest market share in 2020. By region, the Asia-Pacific region is expected to cite the fastest CAGR by 2030.

Portland, OR, April 19, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to the report published by Allied Market Research, the global Automated Liquid Handling Market generated $960.98 million in 2020, and is projected to reach $2.38 billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 9.4% from 2021 to 2030.The report provides an in-depth analysis of the top investment pockets, top winning strategies, drivers & opportunities, market size & estimations, competitive scenario, and wavering market trends.

Significant surge in the adoption of automated liquid handling in emerging countries across the globe, growth in demand for miniature process equipment, and impeccable perks of ALH systems such as maximized safety and enhanced efficiency are expected to drive the growth of the global automated liquid handling market. On the other hand, extortionate costs of ALH systems are anticipated to hinder the growth to some extent. However, persistent technological advancements in ALH systems are predicted to provide tremendous opportunities for the growth of the industry.

COVID-19 Scenario

The outbreak of COVID-19 has had a positive impact on the growth of the global automated liquid handling market, owing to the surge in need to process specimens faster in the laboratory for research purposes regarding COVID-19 virus.

Thus, rise in customizations of automated liquid handling systems by different automated liquid handling suppliers, especially for coronavirus related works, positively impacted the market.

The report offers a detailed segmentation of the global automated liquid handling market based on type, modality, procedure, end-user and region.

Based on modality, the disposable tips segment held the majority share in 2020, garnering more than two-thirds of the total market. The fixed tips segment, on the other hand, is predicted to cite the fastest CAGR of 9.8% during the forecast period.

Based on procedure, the serial dilution segment generated the highest market share in 2020, holding one-fifth of the total market. The array printing segment, on the other hand, is expected to exhibit the fastest CAGR of 14.1% during the forecast period.

Based on region, the market across North America held the lion’s share in 2020, garnering more than two-fifths of the total market. The Asia-Pacific, on the other hand, is anticipated to cite the fastest CAGR of 11.6% during the forecast period.

The key players of the market analyzed in the global automated liquid handling market include Corning Incorporated, Danaher Corporation (Beckman Coulter Inc.), Eppendorf AG, Gilson, Inc., Hamilton Company, AgilentTechnologies, Inc. (Biotek Instruments, Inc.), Aurora Biomed Inc., Mettler-Toledo International Inc., Perkinelmer, Inc., Tecan Group Ltd.

