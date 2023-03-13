Global Automated Liquid Handling Systems Market Size To Grow USD 4.75 Billion By 2030 | CAGR 12.08%

SPHERICAL INSIGHTS LLP

The Global Automated Liquid Handling Systems Market Size was valued at USD 2.50 billion in 2021 and the worldwide automated liquid handling systems market size is expected to reach USD 4.75 billion by 2030, According to a research report published by Spherical Insights & Consulting.

New York, United States , March 13, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Global Automated Liquid Handling Systems Market Size to grow from USD 2.50 billion in 2021 to USD 4.75 billion by 2030, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 12.08% during the forecast period. Automated liquid handling technology has changed wet lab research handling by allowing substantial restructuring of the manufacturing and research facilities of the pharma and biotech companies. The COVID-19 pandemic has augmented the industry growth significantly as the demand for automated liquid handling systems has increased with an upsurge in the need to process the specimens quicker in the laboratory for COVID-19 virus research with the examination of virus genetic makeup and study of COVID-19 virus genetic mutations.

Global Economy: Recession Risk Rising Analysis and Russia-Ukraine Conflict War Impact we have added in the final premium report.

Devices known as automated liquid handling (ALH) systems are meticulously built up to manage liquids and deliver precise, repeatable results in clinical and research environments without any complications. Effective and precise liquid handling procedures are essential in clinical and research labs. Automated liquid handling systems can be improved for use in techniques including ELISA, time-resolved fluorescence, nucleic acid preparation, PCR setup, next-generation sequencing for genomic research, TLC spotting, SPE, and liquid-liquid extraction. In addition to allowing labs to run more samples while preserving repeatability and minimising the need for manual labour, automatic liquid handling technology has a number of advantages. These advantages include the ability to simplify sample preparation while maintaining high precision. It facilitates sample preparation requirements for proteins, metabolites, as well as genomics and NGS applications by reducing setup times and protocol design. The launch of innovative automated liquid handling workstations for non-contact dispensing is anticipated to propel the market. Contact dispensing has gained widespread acceptance throughout time because to its dependability, simplicity, and affordability. The rise in expenditure on R&D, the rise in the demand for high output screening, and the rise in the usage of automation in clinical settings are the primary factors driving the growth of the liquid handling system market. Rising R&D initiatives for novel drug development and biotechnology research are also fuelling the market's expansion. The complexity and high operating costs of the liquid handling system are preventing the market from growing.

Browse key industry insights spread across 199 pages with 119 market data tables and figures & charts from the report “ Global Automated Liquid Handling Systems Market Size , Share, and COVID-19 Impact Analysis, By Product (Automated Liquid Handling Workstations, Reagents & Consumables), By Application (Drug Discovery & ADME-Tox Research, Cancer & Genomic Research, Bioprocessing/Biotechnology, Others), By End-user (Academic & Research Institutes, Pharmaceutical & Biotechnology Companies, Contract Research Organizations), By Region (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East, and Africa), Analysis and Forecast 2021 – 2030” in detail along with the table of contents.

The Automated Liquid Handling Workstations accounted the largest market share over the forecast period.

On the basis of product, the automated liquid handling systems market is segmented into Automated Liquid Handling Workstations, Reagents & Consumables. Among these, the automated liquid handling workstations accounted the largest market share over the forecast period. Automated liquid handling workstations can be further subdivided based on their assembly and kind. Depending on how they are put together, these devices are classified as freestanding and integrated workstations, as well as multipurpose, pipetting, expert liquid handler, and workstation module workstations. The increasing competition between pharmaceutical companies and their pursuit of novel treatments to treat illnesses is driving the implementation of automated workstations. Due to their small size and ability to combine with other devices with nanolitre capabilities, freestanding pipettors have a higher market penetration.

The drug discovery and ADME-Tox research is dominating the market over the forecast period.

Based on application, the automated liquid handling system is segmented into Drug Discovery & ADME-Tox Research, Cancer & Genomic Research, Bioprocessing/Biotechnology, Others. Among these, the drug discovers and ADME-Tox research is dominating the market over the forecast period. To locate a new treatment candidate, nearly a million compounds are screened in a single drug development procedure. Microarray technique displays the typical characteristics of liquid handling, such as rapid throughput, low volume, and excellent accuracy and precision. Stepwise serial dilution over a wide concentration range, compound selection and transfer for retest, confirmatory and further analysis are only a few of the many uses in drug discovery and ADME-Tox. Automated liquid handling workstations are primarily utilised in drug discovery and ADME-Tox research for plate-to-plate dilutions, plate replications, and plate reformatting. The ability to integrate various types of liquid handlers, stackers, or incubators to boost throughput is one of the main advantages of using automated liquid handling systems in the drug development process.

The pharmaceutical and biotechnology segment is dominating market over the forecast period.

On the basis of end user, the automated liquid handling system is segmented into Academic & Research Institutes, Pharmaceutical & Biotechnology Companies, Contract Research Organizations. Among these, the pharmaceutical and biotechnology segment is dominating market over the forecast period. Automated liquid handlers for drug development facilities have been created. The constant demand to distribute liquid samples on diverse surfaces and transfer them to containers of various sizes is facilitating their rapid rise in drug research and production. As a result of this surge in the use of automation for drug screening and drug development, it is expected that pharma and biotech companies will continue to dominate the market in the years to come.

North America is dominating the market over the forecast period.

North America dominated the market in 2022 with the largest revenue share attributable to the well-established distribution networks of the leading market participants and the swift adoption of innovative automation technologies. Need for small volume genomic and proteomic analysis for life science research is an additional driver of growth in this industry. Competitors in this region have joined with famous academic and research institutions in Europe to increase their revenue.

Competitive Analysis:

The report offers the appropriate analysis of the key organizations/companies involved within the global market along with a comparative evaluation primarily based on their product offering, business overviews, geographic presence, enterprise strategies, segment market share, and SWOT analysis. The report also provides an elaborative analysis focusing on the current news and developments of the companies, which includes product development, innovations, joint ventures, partnerships, mergers & acquisitions, strategic alliances, and others. This allows for the evaluation of the overall competition within the market. Covered companies are Agilent Technologies; Aurora Biomed, Inc.; AUTOGEN, INC.; Danaher; BioTek Instruments, Inc.; Analytik Jena AG; Corning Incorporated; Eppendorf AG; Formulatrix, Inc.; Gilson, Inc.; Hamilton Company; Hudson Robotics; LABCYTE INC.; Lonza; PerkinElmer, Inc.; QIAGEN; Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc.; Tecan Trading AG; METTLER TOLEDO and among others.

