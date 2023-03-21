Global Automated Liquid Handling Systems Market Size To Grow USD 4.75 Billion By 2030 | CAGR 12.08%: Spherical Insights

SPHERICAL INSIGHTS LLP

According to a research report published by SphericalInsights, the Global Automated Liquid Handling Systems Market Size was valued at USD 2.50 billion in 2021 and expected to reach USD 4.75 billion by 2030, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 12.08% during the forecast period. Major vendors in the Global Automated Liquid Handling Systems Market include AGILENT TECHNOLOGIES, INC. (BIOTEK INSTRUMENTS, INC.), AURORA BIOMED INC, CORNING INCORPORATED, DANAHER CORPORATION (BECKMAN COULTER INC.), EPPENDORF AG, GILSON, INC., HAMILTON COMPANY, METTLER-TOLEDO INTERNATIONAL INC., PERKINELMER, INC., TECAN GROUP LTD

New York, United States, March 21, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to a research report published by Spherical Insights & Consulting, the Global Automated Liquid Handling Systems Market Size to grow from USD 2.50 billion in 2021 to USD 4.75 billion by 2030, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 12.08% during the forecast period.

Key Insights

The Global Automated Liquid Handling Systems Market SIze was valued at USD 2.50 billion in 2021.

The Worldwide Market Share is growing at a CAGR of 12.08% from 2022 to 2030

The Global Automated Liquid Handling Systems Market Size is expected to reach USD 4.75 billion by 2030





Get a Free Sample Copy of This Report @ https://www.sphericalinsights.com/request-sample/1543





Devices known as automated liquid handling (ALH) systems are meticulously built up to manage liquids and deliver precise, repeatable results in clinical and research environments without any complications. Effective and precise liquid handling procedures are essential in clinical and research labs. Automated liquid handling systems can be improved for use in techniques including ELISA, time-resolved fluorescence, nucleic acid preparation, PCR setup, next-generation sequencing for genomic research, TLC spotting, SPE, and liquid-liquid extraction. In addition to allowing labs to run more samples while preserving repeatability and minimising the need for manual labour, automatic liquid handling technology has a number of advantages. These advantages include the ability to simplify sample preparation while maintaining high precision. It facilitates sample preparation requirements for proteins, metabolites, as well as genomics and NGS applications by reducing setup times and protocol design.

Story continues

The launch of innovative automated liquid handling workstations for non-contact dispensing is anticipated to propel the market. Contact dispensing has gained widespread acceptance throughout time because to its dependability, simplicity, and affordability. The rise in expenditure on R&D, the rise in the demand for high output screening, and the rise in the usage of automation in clinical settings are the primary factors driving the growth of the liquid handling system market. Rising R&D initiatives for novel drug development and biotechnology research are also fueling the market's expansion. The complexity and high operating costs of the liquid handling system are preventing the market from growing.





Browse key industry insights spread across 199 pages with 119 market data tables and figures & charts from the report “ Global Automated Liquid Handling Systems Market Size, Share, and COVID-19 Impact Analysis, By Product (Automated Liquid Handling Workstations, Reagents & Consumables), By Application (Drug Discovery & ADME-Tox Research, Cancer & Genomic Research, Bioprocessing/Biotechnology, Others), By End-user (Academic & Research Institutes, Pharmaceutical & Biotechnology Companies, Contract Research Organizations), By Region (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East, and Africa), Analysis and Forecast 2021 – 2030“ in detail along with the table of contents. https://www.sphericalinsights.com/reports/automated-liquid-handling-systems-market





The Automated Liquid Handling Workstations accounted the largest market share over the forecast period

On the basis of product, the automated liquid handling systems market is segmented into Automated Liquid Handling Workstations, Reagents & Consumables. Among these, the automated liquid handling workstations accounted the largest market share over the forecast period. Automated liquid handling workstations can be further subdivided based on their assembly and kind. Depending on how they are put together, these devices are classified as freestanding and integrated workstations, as well as multipurpose, pipetting, expert liquid handler, and workstation module workstations. The increasing competition between pharmaceutical companies and their pursuit of novel treatments to treat illnesses is driving the implementation of automated workstations. Due to their small size and ability to combine with other devices with nanoliter capabilities, freestanding pipettors have a higher market penetration.

The drug discovery and ADME-Tox research is dominating the market over the forecast period.

Based on application, the automated liquid handling system is segmented into Drug Discovery & ADME-Tox Research, Cancer & Genomic Research, Bioprocessing/Biotechnology, Others. Among these, the drug discover and ADME-Tox research is dominating the market over the forecast period. To locate a new treatment candidate, nearly a million compounds are screened in a single drug development procedure. Microarray technique displays the typical characteristics of liquid handling, such as rapid throughput, low volume, and excellent accuracy and precision. Stepwise serial dilution over a wide concentration range, compound selection and transfer for retest, confirmatory and further analysis are only a few of the many uses in drug discovery and ADME-Tox. Automated liquid handling workstations are primarily utilised in drug discovery and ADME-Tox research for plate-to-plate dilutions, plate replications, and plate reformatting. The ability to integrate various types of liquid handlers, stackers, or incubators to boost throughput is one of the main advantages of using automated liquid handling systems in the drug development process.

The pharmaceutical and biotechnology segment is dominating market over the forecast period.

On the basis of end user, the automated liquid handling system trends is segmented into Academic & Research Institutes, Pharmaceutical & Biotechnology Companies, Contract Research Organizations. Among these, the pharmaceutical and biotechnology segment is dominating market over the forecast period. Automated liquid handlers for drug development facilities have been created. The constant demand to distribute liquid samples on diverse surfaces and transfer them to containers of various sizes is facilitating their rapid rise in drug research and production. As a result of this surge in the use of automation for drug screening and drug development, it is expected that pharma and biotech companies will continue to dominate the market in the years to come.





Automated Liquid Handling Systems Market Report Scope: -

Report Metric Details Market Size 2030 USD 4.75 Billion CAGR 12.08% (2020-2030) Historical Data 2019-2020 Base Year 2021 Forecast Period 2022-2030 Forecast Units Value (USD Billion) Segments Covered By Product, By Application, By End-user, By Region, Report Coverage Drivers, Revenue Forecast, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors, and Trends Geographies Covered North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, the Middle East, Africa and Rest of the World Key Companies Profiled/Vendors AGILENT TECHNOLOGIES, INC. (BIOTEK INSTRUMENTS, INC.), AURORA BIOMED INC, CORNING INCORPORATED, DANAHER CORPORATION (BECKMAN COULTER INC.), EPPENDORF AG, GILSON, INC., HAMILTON COMPANY, METTLER-TOLEDO INTERNATIONAL INC., PERKINELMER, INC., TECAN GROUP LTD

Immediate Delivery Available, Buy Now Full Report @ https://www.sphericalinsights.com/checkout/1543





North America is dominating the market over the forecast period.

North America dominated the market in 2022 with the largest revenue share attributable to the well-established distribution networks of the leading market participants and the swift adoption of innovative automation technologies. Need for small volume genomic and proteomic analysis for life science research is an additional driver of growth in this industry. Competitors in this region have joined with famous academic and research institutions in Europe to increase their revenue.





Market Segment

This study forecasts revenue at global, regional, and country levels from 2019 to 2030. Spherical Insights has segmented the global Automated Liquid Handling Systems market based on the below-mentioned segments:

Automated Liquid Handling Systems Market, By Product

Automated Liquid Handling Workstations

Reagents & Consumables

Automated Liquid Handling Systems Market, By Application

Drug Discovery & ADME-Tox Research

Cancer & Genomic Research

Bioprocessing/Biotechnology

Others

Automated Liquid Handling Systems Market, By End User

Academic & Research Institutes

Pharmaceutical & Biotechnology Companies

Contract Research Organizations





Regions Covered

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

South America

The Middle East and Africa





List of Key Companies

AGILENT TECHNOLOGIES, INC. (BIOTEK INSTRUMENTS, INC.)

AURORA BIOMED INC

CORNING INCORPORATED

DANAHER CORPORATION (BECKMAN COULTER INC.)

EPPENDORF AG

GILSON, INC.

HAMILTON COMPANY

METTLER-TOLEDO INTERNATIONAL INC.

PERKINELMER, INC.

TECAN GROUP LTD





Get a Discount on Report at https://www.sphericalinsights.com/request-discount/1543





Some Recent Developments News in the Automated Liquid Handling Systems Market:

In January 2021, Apricot Designs was acquired by SPT Labtech. As part of its portfolio of automation solutions for structural biology, drug discovery, sample management, genomics, biobanking, and cryo-electron microscopy, SPT will increase the variety of liquid handling technologies it offers through this acquisition.





Have a Look at the Related Research Report?

Global Biomarker Research Services Market Size , Share, and COVID-19 Impact Analysis, By Service Type (Biomarker Research Services and CDx Research Services), By Disease Indication (Cardiovascular Disorder, Cancer, Infectious Disease, Immunological Disorder, Neurological Disorder, and Others) By End-user (Hospitals, Diagnostic Centers and Specialty Centers), and By Region (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East, and Africa), Analysis and Forecast 2021 – 2030.

Global Life Science Reagents Market Size , Share, and COVID-19 Impact Analysis, By Product Type (Cell and Tissue Culture Reagents, Chromatography Reagents, Clinical Chemistry Reagents, Immunoassay Reagents, Molecular Diagnostic Reagents, Microbiology Reagents, and Other Product Types), By End User (Hospitals and Diagnostic Laboratories, Academic and Research Institutes, and Other End Users),and By Region (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East, and Africa), Analysis and Forecast 2021 – 2030.

Global Viral Vector And Plasmid DNA Testing Services Market Size, Share, and COVID-19 Impact Analysis, By Testing Services (Safety, Genetic Characterization, Purity, Identity, and Potency), By End-User (Research Organizations and Pharmaceutical and Biotechnological Companies), and By Region (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East, and Africa), Analysis and Forecast 2021 – 2030.

Global GMP Cell Banking Services market Size , Share, and COVID-19 Impact Analysis, By Type (Mammalian, Microbial, Insect, Yeast, Avian, Stem Cell, and Others), By Applications (Biopharmaceutical Companies and Contract Manufacturing Organizations),and By Region (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East, and Africa), Analysis and Forecast 2021 – 2030.

Global DNA And RNA Sample Preparation Market Size, Share, and COVID-19 Impact Analysis, By Type (Workstations, Sample Preparation Kits, Reagents and Consumables, and Others), By Application (Clinical testing, Diagnostic Testing, Research Applications, and Others), and By Region (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East, and Africa), Analysis and Forecast 2021 – 2030.





About the Spherical Insights

Spherical Insights is a market research and consulting firm which provides actionable market research study, quantitative forecasting and trends analysis provides forward-looking insight especially designed for decision makers and aids ROI.

Which is catering to different industry such as financial sectors, industrial sectors, government organizations, universities, non-profits and corporations. The company's mission is to work with businesses to achieve business objectives and maintain strategic improvements.

Contact Us:

Company Name: Spherical Insights

Email: sales@sphericalinsights.com

Phone: +1 303 800 4326 (US)

Follow Us: LinkedIn | Facebook | Twitter



