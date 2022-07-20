U.S. markets open in 3 hours 22 minutes

Global Automated Material Handling Equipment Market Report 2022: Market to Reach $59.5 Billion by 2026 - Trend Towards Industry 4.0 will Continue to Spur Growth

Research and Markets
·5 min read
Company Logo
Company Logo

Global Market for Automated Material Handling Equipment

Global Market for Automated Material Handling Equipment
Global Market for Automated Material Handling Equipment

Dublin, July 20, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Automated Material Handling Equipment - Global Market Trajectory & Analytics" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Global Automated Material Handling Equipment Market to Reach $59.5 Billion by 2026

Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Automated Material Handling Equipment estimated at US$39.3 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$59.5 Billion by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 7.2% over the analysis period.

Adapting manufacturing for COVID-19 crisis will require automation and Industry 4.0, which in turn will substantially increase the growth potential for manufacturing automation market. Technologies such as automated assembly lines, real-time plant monitoring equipment, and manufacturing data collection system, will gain traction among industrial enterprises seeking to manage their facilities with fewer staff.

Automated material handling equipment such as robotic systems find extended use in the aerospace industry. The use of automated baggage handling systems is gaining prominence in airports, due to the growing need for security and the subsequent adoption of stringent guidelines for ensuring the same.

Material handling in the automobile industry mostly comprises automated handling systems such as robots that are used for spot welding and related tasks. Food & beverage industry players are increasingly using automated systems for a range of manufacturing, packaging and distribution operations.

Robots, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 9% CAGR and reach US$30 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After a thorough analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Automated Storage & Retrieval Systems (ASRS) segment is readjusted to a revised 6.4% CAGR for the next 7-year period.

Robots are becoming viable options for tasks where there is considerable risk to humans. Material handling robots can be used to feed, transfer or disengage tools and parts, from one location or one machine to another. The ability of robots to work around-the-clock without fatigue has extended the use of robotics in packaging applications.

An ASRS is the combination of several equipment and equipment controls which not just store and handle but also retrieve materials with a defined level of automation. ASRS can greatly save on labor costs and also accommodate specialized storage needs of warehouses. Modern ASRS are also suitable for temperature-controlled product storage and retrieval.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $7.7 Billion in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $14.2 Billion by 2026

The Automated Material Handling Equipment market in the U.S. is estimated at US$7.7 Billion in the year 2021. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$14.2 Billion by the year 2026 trailing a CAGR of 8.3% over the analysis period.

Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 5.9% and 6.7% respectively over the analysis period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 6.5% CAGR.

Conveyors & Sortation Systems Segment to Reach $8.3 Billion by 2026

Automated conveyor systems are useful for repeated transportation of raw materials or finished goods or components in distribution centers or production facilities. Sortation systems, on the other hand, are utilized for merging, identifying, inducting, separating and conveying products to particular destinations.

The use of conveyor and sortation systems facilitates in greater efficiency in manufacturing, wholesale, retail and distribution functions. These systems aid in saving labor costs, since large volumes of products or material can be rapidly sorted.

Key Topics Covered:

I. METHODOLOGY

II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

1. MARKET OVERVIEW

  • Influencer Market Insights

  • World Market Trajectories

  • How Manufacturing, Automotive, Supply Chains, Logistics & Transport Have & Continue to be Impacted by the Pandemic & What's the New Normal?

  • Automotive End-Use Industry

  • Manufacturing & Machinery End-Use Industry

  • Transportation & Logistics End-Use Sector

  • Automated Material Handling Equipment: Definition, Scope & Types

  • Recent Market Activity

  • Innovations

2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS(Total 262 Featured)

  • Bastian Solutions

  • BEUMER Group GmbH & Co. KG

  • Daifuku Co., Ltd.

  • Flexlink AB

  • Honeywell Intelligrated

  • Hytrol Conveyor Co., Inc.

  • Jungheinrich AG

  • Kardex AG

  • KION Group AG

  • Mecalux, S.A

  • Murata Machinery, Ltd.

  • SSI SCHAEFER

  • Swisslog Holding AG

  • Toyota Industries Corporation

  • Vanderlande Industries Nederland B.V.

3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

  • Digital Rebound of Businesses & Industries to Provide the Cornerstone for Growth of Automated Material Handling Equipment in the Post Pandemic Period

  • Here's How Intelligent Automation as Part of Digital Transformation Is Gaining Rapid Momentum Amid the Pandemic

  • Trend Towards Industry 4.0, Prevalent Even During the Pre-Pandemic Period, Will Continue to Spur Growth in the Market

  • Special Focus on AGVs in Smart Factories

  • 3x Faster Acceleration in E-Commerce Induced by the Pandemic Brings Out Automated Fulfilment of E-Commerce Orders as a Major Disruptive Growth Driver

  • Automated Parcel Sortation Systems Ride High on the Rapid Growth of e-Commerce Market

  • Need for Optimum Space Usage and Increased Supply Chain Automation Drives Demand for Automated Storage and Retrieval Systems (ASRS)

  • Reshoring Manufacturing Operations in the Post-Pandemic World, a Notable Growth Driver in Developed Markets

  • Massive Post Pandemic Shift to Automated Warehousing Technologies Spurs Demand for Automated Material Handling Equipment

  • Integration of Automated Material Handling Equipment with Warehouse Management, a Major Growth Driver

  • Special Focus on How Automated Storage and Retrieval Systems (ASRS) Enable Warehouse Automation

  • Automated Lift Trucks to Witness Increasing Adoption

  • IoT, A Game Changer in Material Handling! Wondering How? Read On

  • Strong Demand for Packaged Foods Amid the Pandemic Bodes Well for Modernization of Material Handling Equipment in the Food & Beverage Industry

  • As Production Slowly Recovers, Auto OEMs Focus on Production Efficiency to Make Up for Losses Sustained in the Dormant Production Period

  • Advanced Material Handling Equipment Leverage AI and Machine Learning to Increase Efficiency and Reliability

  • Big Data Analytics to Revolutionize Material Handling Operations

4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

III. REGIONAL MARKET ANALYSIS

IV. COMPETITION

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/nzkdx7

Attachment

CONTACT: CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900


