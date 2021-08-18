The Global Automated Material Handling Equipment Market is expected to grow by $ 5.50 bn during 2021-2025, progressing at a CAGR of almost 4% during the forecast period

Global Automated Material Handling Equipment Market 2021-2025 The analyst has been monitoring the automated material handling equipment market and it is poised to grow by $ 5. 50 bn during 2021-2025, progressing at a CAGR of almost 4% during the forecast period.

Our report on the automated material handling equipment market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by improvements in warehouse operational efficiency by adopting AS/RS, increasing air travel, and the growing e-commerce industry. In addition, improvements in warehouse operational efficiency by adopting AS/RS is anticipated to boost the growth of the market as well.

The automated material handling equipment market is segmented as below:

By Product

• Conveyor systems (CS)

• Automated storage and retrieval systems (AS/RS)

• Robotics systems (RS)

• Automated guided vehicles (AGV)



By Geographical Landscape

• Europe

• APAC

• North America

• South America

• MEA



This study identifies Industry 4.0 and IoT as one of the prime reasons driving the automated material handling equipment market growth during the next few years. Also, the increasing number of fulfillment centers worldwide and growing applications of automated material handling equipment in refrigerated warehousing and semiconductor industries will lead to sizable demand in the market.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our report on automated material handling equipment market covers the following areas:

• Automated material handling equipment market sizing

• Automated material handling equipment market forecast

• Automated material handling equipment market industry analysis



This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading automated material handling equipment market vendors that include Daifuku Co. Ltd., Honeywell International Inc., John Bean Technologies Corp., KION GROUP AG, KUKA AG, Murata Machinery Ltd., Robert Bosch GmbH, Siemens AG, SSI SCHAEFER Group, and Toyota Industries Corp. Also, the automated material handling equipment market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. Technavio’s market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast the accurate market growth.

