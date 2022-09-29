U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    3,640.47
    -78.57 (-2.11%)
     

  • Dow 30

    29,225.61
    -458.13 (-1.54%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    10,737.51
    -314.13 (-2.84%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,674.93
    -40.31 (-2.35%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    81.57
    -0.58 (-0.71%)
     

  • Gold

    1,668.50
    -1.50 (-0.09%)
     

  • Silver

    18.80
    -0.08 (-0.42%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    0.9808
    +0.0069 (+0.71%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.7470
    +0.0420 (+1.13%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1096
    +0.0211 (+1.94%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    144.4510
    +0.3290 (+0.23%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    19,449.52
    -112.72 (-0.58%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    444.40
    -1.58 (-0.35%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    6,881.59
    -123.80 (-1.77%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,422.05
    +248.07 (+0.95%)
     

Global Automated Storage and Retrieval System Market Report 2022: Growing Industrial Automation Bolstering Sector Expansion

·4 min read

DUBLIN, Sept. 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Automated Storage and Retrieval System Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2022-2027" report has been added to  ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Research and Markets Logo
Research and Markets Logo

The global automated storage and retrieval system market reached a value of US$ 18.03 Billion in 2021. Looking forward, the publisher expects the market to reach a value of US$ 27.68 Billion by 2027, exhibiting a CAGR of 7.41% during 2021-2027. Keeping in mind the uncertainties of COVID-19, we are continuously tracking and evaluating the direct as well as the indirect influence of the pandemic on different end use industries. These insights are included in the report as a major market contributor.

Automated storage and retrieval system (ASRS) is a computer-controlled device that places and recovers loads from specified storage locations accurately in a facility. It consists of shuttles, cranes, carousels, vertical lift modules (VLMs), micro-loads, mini-loads, unit-loads, warehouse execution software (WES) and warehouse management software (WMS).

It offers several advantages, such as efficient use of the floor space, reclaiming unused vertical space, increasing inventory storage density, improving ergonomics and safety, enhancing throughput, and reducing labor costs. As a result, it finds extensive applications in the aviation, automotive, chemical, e-commerce, food and beverage (F&B), and healthcare industries.

Automated Storage and Retrieval System Market Trends:

At present, there is a rise in the demand for fast, precise, and efficient fulfillment of in-store retailing to ensure customer satisfaction across the globe. This, along with the growing industrial automation for improving productivity and quality while increasing safety, reducing errors, and adding flexibility to the manufacturing process, represents one of the key factors driving the market. Moreover, there is a rise in technological advancements in ASRS assisted by cutting-edge sensors.

This, coupled with the escalating demand for enhanced storage systems in various industries, is propelling the growth of the market. In addition, governments of several countries are extensively investing in developing digital infrastructure, which is positively influencing the market.

Besides this, the increasing order volume in the e-commerce sector due to ease of selling internationally, retargeting customers, and personalization of the buying experience is offering lucrative growth opportunities to industry investors. Apart from this, the increasing utilization of ASRS by small and mid-size enterprises (SMEs) to reduce human interaction is bolstering the growth of the market.

Key Market Segmentation:

The publisher provides an analysis of the key trends in each sub-segment of the global automated storage and retrieval system market, along with forecasts at the global, regional and country level from 2022-2027. Our report has categorized the market based on type, load, application and end user.

Breakup by Type:

  • Vertical Lift Modules

  • Carousels

  • Horizontal Carousels

  • Vertical Carousels

  • Crane-Based

  • Vertical Buffer Modules

  • Robotic Shuttles

  • Floor Robots

Breakup by Load:

  • Unit-Load ASRS

  • Fixed-Aisle ASRS

  • Movable-Aisle ASRS

  • Mini-Load ASRS

  • Micro-Load ASRS

Breakup by Application:

  • Storage

  • Order Picking

  • Kitting

  • Buffering

  • Others

Breakup by End User:

  • Automotive

  • Semiconductor and Electronics

  • General Manufacturing

  • Retail and Warehousing or Logistics

  • Aviation

  • Chemicals, Rubber and Plastics

  • Healthcare and Pharma

  • Food and Beverage

  • Postal and Parcel

  • Others

Breakup by Region:

  • North America

  • United States

  • Canada

  • Asia-Pacific

  • China

  • Japan

  • India

  • South Korea

  • Australia

  • Indonesia

  • Others

  • Europe

  • Germany

  • France

  • United Kingdom

  • Italy

  • Spain

  • Russia

  • Others

  • Latin America

  • Brazil

  • Mexico

  • Others

  • Middle East and Africa

Key Topics Covered:

1 Preface

2 Scope and Methodology

3 Executive Summary

4 Introduction

5 Global Automated Storage and Retrieval System Market

6 Market Breakup by Type

7 Market Breakup by Load

8 Market Breakup by Application

9 Market Breakup by End User

10 Market Breakup by Region

11 SWOT Analysis

12 Value Chain Analysis

13 Porters Five Forces Analysis

14 Price Analysis

15 Competitive Landscape

Companies Mentioned

  • Beumer Group GmbH & Co. KG

  • Daifuku Co. Ltd.

  • Dematic (Kion Group AG)

  • Honeywell International Inc.

  • Kardex Group

  • Knapp AG

  • Mecalux S.A.

  • Murata Machinery Ltd.

  • Schaefer Systems International Pvt Ltd

  • System Logistics S.p.A. (Krones AG)

  • TGW Logistics Group

  • Toyota Industries Corporation

  • Viastore Systems.

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/px46n3

Media Contact:

Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1904
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/539438/Research_and_Markets_Logo.jpg

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/global-automated-storage-and-retrieval-system-market-report-2022--growing-industrial-automation-bolstering-sector-expansion-301637159.html

SOURCE Research and Markets

Recommended Stories

  • Why Rivian, Nio, and Lithium Americas Stocks Sank Today

    The stock market took a U-turn on Thursday, erasing all the gains it made on Wednesday as investors continued to worry about the impacts of high inflation and the interest rate hikes that central banks are implementing to get it back in check. As of 11:40 a.m. ET, the S&P 500 was down 2.1%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq has lost 2.9%. Companies tied to the electric vehicle industry were getting hit especially hard, with Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ: RIVN) down 5% and Chinese luxury EV-maker Nio (NYSE: NIO) falling 8.2%.

  • Why Tesla Shares Tanked Today

    At 2:05 p.m. ET today, Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA) shares were trading near the lows of the day, down 7.1%. The company is ready to update investors over the next several days, but that isn't likely the reason for the big drop today. Over the upcoming weekend, Tesla will provide its third-quarter delivery data, if it sticks to its typical timeframe for those numbers.

  • SoFi Technologies, Inc. (SOFI) Is a Trending Stock: Facts to Know Before Betting on It

    SoFi Technologies, Inc. (SOFI) has received quite a bit of attention from Zacks.com users lately. Therefore, it is wise to be aware of the facts that can impact the stock's prospects.

  • Jim Cramer Says Buy These 2 High-Yield Dividend Stocks — Including One With 10% Yield

    Wall Street is on a roller coaster again, as investors try to navigate the path between high inflation and the Fed’s aggressive interest rate hikes. The former is raging – whether you blame Russia or Biden, the fact of high inflation can no longer be avoided – while the latter is rising – but whether it is rising fast enough to blunt inflation is yet to be determined. Jim Cramer, the well-known host of CNBC’s ‘Mad Money’ program, takes a hint from the bond market, where the US Treasury 2-year no

  • Why AMD Stock Is Tumbling Today

    Shares of semiconductor specialist Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ: AMD) were falling today, likely in response to new data on U.S. jobless claims. Investors are processing the latest employment data that showed a stronger-than-expected labor market. Instead, it appears that AMD shareholders were reacting to the latest jobless claims report.

  • Micron stock dips after a first-quarter revenue miss

    Yahoo Finance Live takes a look at Micron's stock following its first-quarter earnings report.

  • Why Carvana Stock Crashed Today

    The broader market was down sharply and that was certainly impacting Carvana stock. As of 12:01 p.m. ET, Carvana stock was down 18.5%. First, let's recognize that Carvana is a volatile stock to begin with.

  • Why Carnival, Royal Caribbean, and Norwegian Cruise Line Stocks Sank Today

    If Carnival misses on earnings tomorrow, what will that mean for Royal Caribbean and Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings?

  • Why Shares of QuantumScape Are Powering Down Today

    While EV-minded investors were accelerating into shares of QuantumScape (NYSE: QS) on Tuesday, they're shifting into reverse today. As of 12:02 p.m. ET, shares of QuantumScape are down 8.1%. In addition to the overall dour sentiment pervading the markets today, investors are choosing to unplug from QuantumScape's stock after learning of an analyst's recent outlook on the company and his price target on its shares.

  • 'Don't try to be a hero': The stock market will — eventually — roar back, history shows

    On the bright side of what has increasingly been a terrible year for stocks is that over time, history is filled with self-corrections and comebacks.

  • ZIM Integrated Shipping Services (ZIM) Gains But Lags Market: What You Should Know

    ZIM Integrated Shipping Services (ZIM) closed at $25.39 in the latest trading session, marking a +1.68% move from the prior day.

  • Why Is Everyone Talking About Procter & Gamble Stock?

    Procter & Gamble (NYSE: PG) might be the ideal stock for today's environment. Its business has thrived through prior recessions with pricing power providing flexibility in the battle against inflation. As a holding, P&G can anchor a portfolio with its balance of sales growth and direct cash returns.

  • Why Nvidia, Snowflake, and Roku Stocks Slumped Thursday Morning

    While the U.S. has hit many of the benchmarks that signify an economic downturn, other metrics have defied the trend, leading many to debate whether the economy is actually in a recession. A key economic indicator released early Thursday seemed to tip the scales toward those arguing that it is in a recession. To be clear, there was very little in the way of company-specific news driving these technology stocks lower.

  • Porsche stock falls after Frankfurt IPO

    Yahoo Finance Live anchors discuss stock performance for Porsche.

  • 3 Stocks That Could Turn $10,000 Into $50,000 by 2025

    Every investor wants to get multibagger returns from their investments. Not only can a stock that jumps 500% or 1,000% make you rich, but one big winner can also make up for several losers in your portfolio.

  • Why Apple Plunged Today

    Apple has held up better than most tech stocks this year, but does it need to fall for the bear market to be over?

  • Why Scotts Miracle-Gro Stock Was Down on Thursday

    Scotts Miracle-Gro (NYSE: SMG) investors lost ground to a falling market on Thursday. The wider market's slide was a factor in Scotts' decline, but investors also have some specific worries about its lawn care and indoor growing businesses. Wall Street sent shares lower across the market for that same reason on Thursday morning.

  • CarMax earnings fall short as vehicle sales decline

    Yahoo Finance Live anchors discuss second-quarter earnings for CarMax.

  • September sell-offs: ‘Worst week in the worst month of the year,’ strategist says

    Great Hill Capital Chairman and Managing Member Thomas Hayes joins Yahoo Finance Live to discuss the market outlook in the last week of September, the Fed's interest rate hike strategy, and how investors should respond to the inflation-fighting tactics.

  • Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg announces hiring freeze and restructuring

    Yahoo Finance Live anchor Seana Smith details a new report that Meta is planning to cut costs, freeze hiring, and restructure its teams.