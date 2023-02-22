Global Automated Suturing Devices Market Report 2022 to 2027: Increased Number of Surgical Procedures Drives Growth

DUBLIN, Feb. 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Automated Suturing Devices Market - Growth, Trends, COVID-19 Impact, and Forecasts (2022 - 2027)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Automated Suturing Devices Market is projected to register a CAGR of 9.2% during the forecast period (2022 - 2027).

Key Market Trends

The Disposable Segment is Expected to Hold a Major Market Share in the Automated Suturing Devices Market.

The disposable automated suturing devices hold the major segment in the automated suturing devices market. An article titled "Automated Suture Fastener Gaining Complete Commitment: Cumulative Propensity-Matched Comparison with Hand-Tied Knot in Heart Valve Surgery" published in the journal of Innovations in June 2021 discussed the advantages of using automated suture fasteners over manually tied sutures.

The study indicated that the use of a disposable automated suture fastener, COR-KNOT, resulted in shorter Cardiopulmonary Bypass and Aorta Cross Clamp times, which can greatly help the surgeons. The increasing use of such disposable devices is expected to add to the growth of the disposable automated suturing devices segment in the studied market during the forecast period.

Another article presented in the journal of Annals of Laparoscopic and Endoscopic Surgery in January 2020 titled "Emerging surgical robotic technology: a progression toward microbots" focused on the prominence of robotic-assisted surgery in the laparoscopic surgical domain. The article discussed the tool, Endomina, a single-use over-the-scope suturing device that helps in performing large plications in the stomach with transmural anterior-to-posterior endoscopic sutures. The article indicated that the use of such devices help overcome the visualization and ergonomic shortcomings of laparoscopy while improving the advantages of conventional laparoscopes, which will add to the market growth over the forecast period.

Several research and devlopment programs are being made on the automated suturing devices, which are useful in the growth of the market. In December 2021, researchers at the University of New South Wales Medical Robotics Lab developed smart sutures to speed up wound recovery, which donot need any human intervention and automatically tighten the wound opening. Such innovations are likley to boost the growth of the automated suturing devices market over the forecast period.

North America is Expected to Hold a Significant Share in the Market and Expected to do Same in the Forecast Period (2022 - 2027).

The rise in the adoption of highly advanced techniques and systems in the manufacturing of automated suturing devices and the technological advancements made in robotic assisted surgery is expected to boost the growth of the market in the North American region. The high prevalence of innovative automated suturing devices in the market contributes to the high market growth in the region.

The rising number of accidents and injuries in the North American region is adding to the growth of the automated suturing devices market.

According to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration of the United States Department of Transportation article on Traffic Safety Facts 2020 Data, in 2020, there were around 189,950 young drivers in the United States who were injured in traffic crashes. The United States Center for Disease Prevention and Control in its WISQARS Injury Data 2020 indicated that an estimated number of 2,885,545 cases of nonfatal transport-related injuries were recorded in 2020. A large number of accidents and injuries in the United States region is expected to the market growth during the forecast period.

The United States also has a large number of population affected by chronic diseases, majority of which requires surgery as primary means of treatment. Cancer is one of the top ten leading causes of death in the United States. According to the GLOBOCAN 2020 report, the total number of people in the United States affected by cancer in 2020 accounts to around 2,281,658 cases. The number is estimated to rise to 3,123,452 cases by 2040. The large population affected by the chronic diseases and the increase in the necessity of automated suturing devices for the ease in the surgical treatment of such diseases is expected to propel the growth of the automated suturing devices market.

In April 2021, Cynosure entered into an agreement to acquire MyEllevate Surgical Suture System, expanding the Company's portfolio of minimally invasive facial rejuvenation solutions. MyEllevate Surgical Suture System uses patented ICLED light guided suture system, enabling easier suture support system. Such activities by market players are adding to the growth of the market in the United States.

Thus the increasing necessity for automated suturing devices coupled with increasing developments ny market players is known to propel the growth of the market in this region.

