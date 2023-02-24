U.S. markets open in 3 hours 17 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,000.75
    -18.00 (-0.45%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    33,071.00
    -111.00 (-0.33%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    12,114.25
    -93.25 (-0.76%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,904.40
    -6.50 (-0.34%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    75.89
    +0.50 (+0.66%)
     

  • Gold

    1,829.80
    +3.00 (+0.16%)
     

  • Silver

    21.15
    -0.16 (-0.76%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0593
    -0.0006 (-0.05%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.8790
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    21.55
    -0.74 (-3.32%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2007
    -0.0012 (-0.10%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    135.2030
    +0.5520 (+0.41%)
     

  • Bitcoin USD

    23,883.85
    -384.13 (-1.58%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    542.17
    -11.97 (-2.16%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,938.42
    +30.70 (+0.39%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,453.48
    +349.16 (+1.29%)
     

The Global Automated Test Equipment Market is forecast to grow by $2049.89 mn during 2022-2027, accelerating at a CAGR of 5% during the forecast period

·3 min read
Global Automated Test Equipment Market 2023-2027. The analyst has been monitoring the automated test equipment market and is forecast to grow by $2049.89 mn during 2022-2027, accelerating at a CAGR of 5% during the forecast period.

New York, Feb. 24, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Automated Test Equipment Market 2023-2027" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05584026/?utm_source=GNW
Our report on the automated test equipment market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.
The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by augmented production of electronic goods, growing telecommunications industry, and test equipment evolving into software-defined platforms supported by open software ecosystem.

The automated test equipment market is segmented as below:
By End-user
• Consumer electronics
• Telecommunications
• Aerospace and defense
• Others

By Product
• Non-memory ATE
• Memory
• Discrete

By Geographical Landscape
• APAC
• North America
• Europe
• South America
• Middle East and Africa

This study identifies automotive wireless technologies as one of the prime reasons driving the automated test equipment market growth during the next few years. Also, growing need for interoperability and growing design complexity of silicon chips will lead to sizable demand in the market.

The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our report on the automated test equipment market covers the following areas:
• Automated test equipment market sizing
• Automated test equipment market forecast
• Automated test equipment market industry analysis

This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading automated test equipment market vendors that include Advantest Corp., ADVINT LLC, Aemulus Holdings Bhd, Aimil Ltd., Anritsu Corp., Astronics Corp., Averna Technologies Inc., BAE Systems Plc, Chroma ATE Inc., Cobham Ltd., Cohu Inc., INNOTECH Corp., Keysight Technologies Inc., National Instruments Corp., Rohde and Schwarz GmbH and Co. KG, ROOS INSTRUMENTS Inc., SPEA Spa, Teradyne Inc., TESEC Inc., and The Marvin Group. Also, the automated test equipment market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.
The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.

The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. Technavio’s market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast accurate market growth.
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05584026/?utm_source=GNW

About Reportlinker
ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.

__________________________

CONTACT: Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001


