Global Automated Warehouse Picking Market Report 2023: Sector is Expected to Reach $14.3 Billion in 2030 at a CAGR of 12.58%

DUBLIN, April 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Automated Warehouse Picking Market Research Report by Picking Type (Batch Picking, Discrete Picking, Wave Picking), Method (Automated Case Picking System, Batch Picking or Multi-Order Picking, Pallet Picking System), Deployment, Application - Global Forecast 2023-2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Research and Markets Logo



The Global Automated Warehouse Picking Market size was estimated at USD 5,578.11 million in 2022, USD 6,253.34 million in 2023, and is projected to grow at a CAGR of 12.58% to reach USD 14,398.62 million by 2030.

Companies Mentioned

AB&R

Barcodes, Inc.

Bastian Solutions, Inc.

Bastian Solutions, LLC

ElectroMech Material Handling Systems Pvt. Ltd.

Finale Inventory, Inc.

Honeywell International Inc

Keymas Limited

KNAPP AG

Lokpal Industries

Mecalux, S.A.

MWPVL International, Inc.

QC Software, LLC

SalesWarp, Inc.

Sanderson

Suzhou Pioneer Material Handling Equipment & Technology Co., Ltd.

Swisslog Holding AG

Technosys Equipments Private Limited

Toyota Material Handling

WESTFALIA TECHNOLOGIES, INC.

The report provides market sizing and forecasts across 7 major currencies - USD, EUR, JPY, GBP, AUD, CAD, and CHF; multiple currency support helps organization leaders to make better decisions. In this report, the years 2018 and 2021 are considered as historical years, 2022 as the base year, 2023 as the estimated year, and years from 2024 to 2030 are considered as the forecast period.

FPNV Positioning Matrix:



The FPNV Positioning Matrix evaluates and categorizes vendors in the Global Automated Warehouse Picking Market. based on Business Strategy (Business Growth, Industry Coverage, Financial Viability, and Channel Support) and Product Satisfaction (Value for Money, Ease of Use, Product Features, and Customer Support) and placed into four quadrants (F: Forefront, P: Pathfinder, N: Niche, and V: Vital). The Global Automated Warehouse Picking Market FPNV Positioning Matrix representation/visualization further aids businesses in better decision-making and understanding the competitive landscape.



Market Share Analysis:



The Market Share Analysis offers the analysis of vendors considering their contribution to the overall market, providing the idea of revenue generation into the overall market compared to other vendors in the space. This provides insights on vendors performance in terms of revenue generation and customer base compared to others. The Global Automated Warehouse Picking Market Share Analysis offers an idea of the size and competitiveness of the vendors for the base year. The outcome reveals the market characteristics in terms of accumulation, fragmentation, dominance, and amalgamation traits.



The report provides insights on the following pointers:



1. Market Penetration: Provides comprehensive information on the market offered by the key players

2. Market Development: Provides in-depth information about lucrative emerging markets and analyzes penetration across mature segments of the markets

3. Market Diversification: Provides detailed information about new product launches, untapped geographies, recent developments, and investments

4. Market Trends: Provides comprehensive understanding of the Cumulative Impact of COVID-19, the Russia-Ukraine Conflict, and the High Inflation

5. Competitive Assessment & Intelligence: Provides an exhaustive assessment of market shares, strategies, products, certification, regulatory approvals, patent landscape, and manufacturing capabilities of the leading players

6. Product Development & Innovation: Provides intelligent insights on future technologies, R&D activities, and breakthrough product developments



The report answers questions such as:



1. What is the market size and forecast of the Global Automated Warehouse Picking Market?

2. What are the inhibiting factors and impact of COVID-19 shaping the Global Automated Warehouse Picking Market during the forecast period?

3. Which are the products/segments/applications/areas to invest in over the forecast period in the Global Automated Warehouse Picking Market?

4. What is the competitive strategic window for opportunities in the Global Automated Warehouse Picking Market?

5. What are the technology trends and regulatory frameworks in the Global Automated Warehouse Picking Market?

6. What is the market share of the leading vendors in the Global Automated Warehouse Picking Market?

7. What modes and strategic moves are considered suitable for entering the Global Automated Warehouse Picking Market?



Market Dynamics

Drivers

Story continues

Need for super-fast productivity, flexible, scalable, and reliable automated solution for warehouse

Rising investments in technology and robotics and adoption of automated picking robots by small and medium-sized enterprises

Growing warehouse digitization and rising adoption of IoT

Restraints

Difficulties associated with advanced robots

Opportunities

Emerging integration of industry 4.0 globally and advancements in the warehouse robots

Increasing use of robots in warehouses and distribution centres

Challenges

High capital investment

Market Segmentation & Coverage:



The report on the Global Automated Warehouse Picking Market identifies key attributes about the customer to define the potential market and identify different needs across the industry. Understanding the potential customer group's economies and geographies can help gain business acumen for better strategic decision-making.

The market coverage across different industry verticals reveals the hidden truth about the players' strategies in different verticals and helps the organization decide target audience. This report gives you the composite view of sub-markets coupled with comprehensive industry coverage and provides you with the right way of accounting factors such as norms & regulations, culture, to make right coverage strategy for the market plan.

This research report categorizes the Global Automated Warehouse Picking Market in order to forecast the revenues and analyze the trends in each of the following sub-markets:

Based on Picking Type, the market is studied across Batch Picking, Discrete Picking, Wave Picking, and Zone Picking.

Based on Method, the market is studied across Automated Case Picking System, Batch Picking or Multi-Order Picking, Pallet Picking System, and Zone Picking System.

Based on Deployment, the market is studied across Cloud and On-Premise.

Based on Application, the market is studied across Construction, E-Commerce, Healthcare, Pharma, & Cosmetics, Manufacturing, Retail, and Transportation & Logistics.

Based on Region, the market is studied across Americas, Asia-Pacific, and Europe, Middle East & Africa. The Americas is is further studied across Argentina, Brazil, Canada, Mexico, and United States. The United States is is further studied across California, Florida, Illinois, New York, Ohio, Pennsylvania, and Texas. The Asia-Pacific is is further studied across Australia, China, India, Indonesia, Japan, Malaysia, Philippines, Singapore, South Korea, Taiwan, Thailand, and Vietnam. The Europe, Middle East & Africa is is further studied across Denmark, Egypt, Finland, France, Germany, Israel, Italy, Netherlands, Nigeria, Norway, Poland, Qatar, Russia, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland, Turkey, United Arab Emirates, and United Kingdom.

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/4geko4

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/539438/Research_and_Markets_Logo.jpg

Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/global-automated-warehouse-picking-market-report-2023-sector-is-expected-to-reach-14-3-billion-in-2030-at-a-cagr-of-12-58-301808427.html

SOURCE Research and Markets