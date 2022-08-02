Global Automatic Dependent Surveillance Broadcast (ADS-B) Markets, 2022-2026: Need to Ease Air Traffic Congestion and Monitor Wider Area Not Covered by Radar Surveillance to Spur Growth

DUBLIN, Aug. 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Automatic Dependent Surveillance Broadcast (ADS-B) - Global Market Trajectory & Analytics" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Global Automatic Dependent Surveillance Broadcast (ADS-B) Market to Reach $1.4 Billion by the Year 2026

The global market for Automatic Dependent Surveillance Broadcast (ADS-B) estimated at US$703.2 Million in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$1.4 Billion by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 16.8% over the analysis period. ADS-B Out, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to grow at a 16.7% CAGR to reach US$743.7 Million by the end of the analysis period.

The ADS-B market is poised to be driven by increasing demand for advanced surveillance technology for aircraft tracking and safety. The FAA requires all aircraft operators in the US to equip their fleet with ADS-B systems. All aircraft operating within the US airspace are required to transfer specific information by using ADS-B OUT avionics.

Similar mandates across countries such as Australia, Vietnam, Taiwan, Hong Kong, the UAE and India are expected to fuel global demand for ADS-B systems. ADS-B systems are anticipated to receive a major boost from rising number of aircraft related deliveries and orders coupled with increasing investments to upgrade commercial airports with sophisticated technologies and facilities.

The market growth is also contributed by launch of portable ADS-B systems intended to reduce manufacturing cost along with integration of standard ADS-B. The market expansion is also facilitated by increasing number of UAVs, creating the requirement to integrate these vehicles with advanced air traffic control systems.



After a thorough analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the ADS-B In segment is readjusted to a revised 17.7% CAGR for the next 7-year period. This segment currently accounts for a 29% share of the global Automatic Dependent Surveillance Broadcast (ADS-B) market.

ADS-B In and ADS-B Out are the two types of services offered under ADS-B. Both the services can substitute radar for primary surveillance, for aircraft control across the world. ADS-B Out broadcasts information such as altitude, ground speed, GPS location and such other data to both ground station and other aircraft, every second.

The ability to receive such information constitutes the functionality of ADS-B In. Automatic dependent surveillance-broadcast (ADS-B) systems are anticipated to report massive gains from the European Commission`s mandate that requires all aircraft with a takeoff weight of up to 5,700 kg and cruise velocity exceeding 250 ktas to implement ADS-B Out technology. Favored by the mandate, Europe is witnessing a notable uptick in upgrades related to ADS-B Out systems, with Boeing 747-400, 757-200, and 757-300 models being at the forefront of adoption.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $292.5 Million in 2022, While China is Forecast to Reach $173.5 Million by 2026

The Automatic Dependent Surveillance Broadcast (ADS-B) market in the U.S. is estimated at US$292.5 Million in the year 2022. The country currently accounts for a 40.6% share in the global market. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach an estimated market size of US$173.5 Million in the year 2026 trailing a CAGR of 15.3% through the analysis period.

Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 11.7% and 17.2% respectively over the analysis period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 16.6% CAGR while Rest of European market (as defined in the study) will reach US$259.3 Million by the end of the analysis period.

Developed regions including the US and Europe constitute the largest revenue contributors to the global ADS-B market. Established aviation industry and sustained emphasis on aircraft safety and solving airport congestion, have a major bearing on widespread adoption of ADS-B systems in developed world.

Developing economies are poised to drive long term growth in the ADS-B market. Increased aviation activity in these markets in the form of increased air travel, as a result of years of positive economic development, has been generating strong demand for ATC equipment market including ADS-B systems.



ADS-B Ground Stations Segment to Reach $381.5 Million by 2026

Establishment of ADS-B ground stations improve the surveillance coverage, both domestically as well as globally. More than 30 countries across the globe have implemented ADS-B surveillance programs nationwide and programs where ADS-B provides coverage in no-radar areas.

Presently, over 97% of flights in Australia are equipped with ADS-B surveillance, and the country possesses a network of over 60 ADS-B ground stations that offer air traffic control surveillance across the continent. In the global ADS-B Ground Stations segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 16.6% CAGR estimated for this segment.

1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Impact of COVID-19 Pandemic and Looming Global Recession

World Economic Growth Projections (Real GDP, Annual % Change) for 2020 through 2022

Aviation Industry Bites the Dust Amidst the Pandemic, Severely Impacting the Aerospace Supply Chain

Global Aerospace & Aviation Market Growth Outlook (In %) For Years 2019 Through 2025

As Coronavirus Spreads, the Economic Pain Affects All Areas of the Grounded Aviation Industry: Global Airlines Performance by Region for 2020 Vs 2019

Automatic Dependent Surveillance Broadcast (ADS-B) - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2022 (E)

Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)

An Introduction to Automatic Dependent Surveillance Broadcast (ADS-B)

Global Market Prospects & Outlook

Myriad Advantages of ADS-B to Fuel Adoption of ADS-B

ADS-B In Systems & TMA Surveillance: Key Market Segments

ADS-B Out Mandate Set to Unleash Lucrative Opportunities for ADS-B Retrofit Market

Developed Economies at the Forefront of ADS-B Adoption

World Brands

Recent Market Activity

3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Need to Ease Air Traffic Congestion and Monitor Wider Area Not Covered by Radar Surveillance to Spur Growth in ADS-B Mandate

Investments into Airport Construction Projects: Potential for Growth

Airport Improvement Projects: Percentage Breakdown of Global Investments for Improvement of Existing Airport by Type for the Period 2018 and 2022

ADS-B: An Important Component of Air Traffic Modernization Efforts

Sustained Emphasis on Improving Aircraft Safety Creates Fertile Environment for ADS-B Market

ADS-B Mandates and Proposals Worldwide Present Growth Opportunities for ADS-B-related Retrofit Market

World Makes Gradual Transition towards ADS-B Technology

Slow Progress towards Compliance

Integration of ADS-B into Drones: A Move to Enhance Safety

ADS-B Emerges as Intriguing Surveillance Technology for Safe Integration of Drones into Commercial Airspace

Need for Advanced Tracking Technology in Drones Drives ADS-B Systems

Leveraging LTE-M Technology

Advantages of Low Power ADS-B for UAS: An Overview

ADS-B Technology Holds Tremendous Potential in Military Applications

US Military Aircraft: Projected Number of Aircraft Equipped with ADS-B Unit by 2025

Space Industry Set to Play a Game-Changing Role in Next-Gen Aviation through Space-based ADS-B Systems

Significant Impact of ADS-B Mandate on Flight Training

ADS-B Data Analysis Could Help Aviation Recover from COVID-19 Outbreak

ADS-B Out Vs ADS-B In: An Overview

Need to Comply with ADS-B Out Mandate Fuels Airline Interest in ADS-B In

Portable ADS-B Receiver for Air Traffic Surveillance

Faulty Receiver Fingered as the Reason for ADS-B Problems with GPS in Few Aircrafts

Erroneous ADS-B Codes: A Concern for the Aviation Industry

Aviation Operators Raise Privacy Concerns Related to ADS-B Mandate

High Cost of Complying with ADS-B Mandate: A Major Restraint

