U.S. markets open in 4 hours 22 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,152.50
    +5.25 (+0.13%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    34,293.00
    +25.00 (+0.07%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    12,560.25
    +19.75 (+0.16%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,946.90
    -0.20 (-0.01%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    79.20
    -0.94 (-1.17%)
     

  • Gold

    1,872.20
    +8.70 (+0.47%)
     

  • Silver

    21.83
    -0.03 (-0.12%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0763
    +0.0037 (+0.34%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.7170
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    20.52
    -0.01 (-0.05%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2195
    +0.0058 (+0.48%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    132.1070
    -0.3010 (-0.23%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    21,816.94
    +174.53 (+0.81%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    496.52
    -1.97 (-0.40%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,985.46
    +37.86 (+0.48%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,602.77
    +175.45 (+0.64%)
     

Global Automatic Tube Cleaning System Market Report 2023: Improving Operational Efficiency of HVAC Systems due to Automatic Tube Cleaning System Installation Bolsters Growth

Research and Markets
·4 min read
Company Logo
Company Logo

Global Automatic Tube Cleaning System Market

Global Automatic Tube Cleaning System Market
Global Automatic Tube Cleaning System Market

Dublin, Feb. 14, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Automatic Tube Cleaning System Market by Type (Ball, and Brush), Industry (Power Generation, Oil & Gas, Commercial Space, Hospitality), and Region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Rest of the World) - Forecast to 2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global automatic tube cleaning system market is expected to grow from USD 117.9 million in 2023 to USD 143.5 million by 2028; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of 4% from 2023 to 2028. Automatic tube cleaning systems are employed in premises wherein HVAC systems, such as boilers, condensers and heater exchangers, are installed. Periodic cleaning of these HVAC systems is necessary to avoid increasing power consumption. Hence, an increase in demand for automatic tube cleaning systems from HVAC systems is driving the market's growth.

Automatic ball tube cleaning system to hold largest market share in 2022

The ball tube cleaning system has been proven effective in increasing heat transfer efficiency for large-scale condensers used in power plants. Increase in power generation performance through increased output accompanied by cost savings through lower fuel consumption. Sponge-ball tube cleaning system technology has been a widely-adopted best practice for optimizing condenser performance in the power generation industry for decades.

Power Generation sector held the largest market share in the year 2022

The power industry produces a significant amount of electricity with the help of water. It is vital in the industry's processes, from cooling condensers to steam generation. Fouling reduces the heat transfer efficiency of a condenser. It increases energy consumption in the power plant, which can lead to a dramatic loss in unit output, unit availability, and revenue. Hence, automatic tube cleaning systems are installed to enable power plants to generate electricity at maximum efficiency by removing fouling automatically and continuously.

Asia Pacific to hold the largest market share during the forecast period

China and India are among the major countries in APAC having a significant number of coal-fired power plants. The easy availability of coal makes thermal power a preferred source of electricity generation. The growing electricity demand in Asia Pacific backed by rebounded growth in the economy is expected to establish more power plants, which, in turn, is expected to propel the demand for automatic tube cleaning systems in the power generation industry in the next few years

Market Dynamics

Drivers

  • Improving Operational Efficiency of HVAC Systems due to Automatic Tube Cleaning System Installation

Restraints

  • Design-Related Faults and Limitations in Some Automatic Tube Cleaning Systems

Opportunities

  • Rise in Desalination Projects Worldwide

Challenges

  • Constant Requirement to Replace Sponge Balls in Automatic Tube Cleaning Systems

  • Low Awareness About Benefits of Automatic Tube Cleaning Systems

Report Attribute

Details

No. of Pages

177

Forecast Period

2023 - 2028

Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2023

$117.9 Million

Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2028

$143.5 Million

Compound Annual Growth Rate

4.0%

Regions Covered

Global


Key Topics Covered:

1 Introduction

2 Research Methodology

3 Executive Summary

4 Premium Insights

5 Market Overview

6 Automatic Tube Cleaning System Market, by Type
6.1 Introduction
6.2 Automatic Ball Tube Cleaning System
6.3 Automatic Brush Tube Cleaning System

7 Automatic Tube Cleaning System Market, by Application
7.1 Introduction
7.2 Boilers
7.3 Chillers
7.4 Cooling Towers
7.5 Other Applications

8 Automatic Tube Cleaning System Market, by Industry
8.1 Introduction
8.2 Power Generation
8.3 Oil & Gas
8.4 Commercial Spaces
8.5 Hospitality
8.6 Other Industries

9 Automatic Tube Cleaning System Market, by Region

10 Competitive Landscape

11 Company Profiles

12 Adjacent and Related Markets

13 Appendix

Companies Mentioned

  • Acmv Pte. Ltd.

  • Balltech Energy Ltd.

  • Beaudrey

  • Cet Enviro Pvt. Ltd.

  • Conco Services LLC

  • Dyynaro Technologies

  • Ecomax Solutions Pvt. Ltd.

  • Energeo

  • Hydroball Technics Holdings Pte Ltd.

  • Innovas Technologies, LLC.

  • Jiangsu Yld Water Processing Equipment Co. Ltd.

  • Nijhuis Saur Industries

  • Nlb Corporation

  • Nykk Engineering Group

  • Ovivo

  • Power Wise Conveyor Co., Ltd.

  • Sunjin Environment Co., Ltd.

  • Taprogge GmbH

  • Thermax Limited

  • Vulcan Industries

  • Watco Group

  • Westech Engineering, LLC

  • Wsa Engineered Systems

  • WTR Engineering

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/hzb3kx-automatic?w=12

About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachment

CONTACT: CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood,Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./ CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900


Recommended Stories

  • Walmart Makes a Surprising Pricing Move Customers Will Love (Costco May Not)

    The discount retailer has done something you're going to like (that Costco and Dollar General may not be thrilled with).

  • Snickers maker fined after workers fall into vat of chocolate

    Snickers and M&M’s maker Mars Wrigley has been fined by US safety regulators after two workers at one of its factories fell into a vat of chocolate.

  • Moscow's decades-old gas ties with Europe lie in ruins

    Meticulously crafted over decades as a major revenue stream for the Kremlin, Moscow's gas trade with Europe is unlikely to recover from the ravages of military conflict. After President Vladimir Putin's "special military operation" in Ukraine began almost a year ago, a combination of Western sanctions and Russia's decision to cut supplies to Europe drastically reduced the country's energy exports. Russia's gas trade with Europe has been based on thousands of miles of pipes beginning in Siberia and stretching to Germany and beyond.

  • The U.S. Blacklisted More Chinese Companies. The Big Ones Aren’t On the List.

    Tensions with China are brewing as the U.S. added six more entities to its blacklist amid alleged spy balloon concerns. Is there a risk for Alibaba and other large internet companies? Here’s what we know: Earlier this month, the U.S. military shot down a high-altitude balloon from China that was flying over South Carolina.

  • Toyota Makes a Big Change on EVs

    This is the complex and contradictory message that the future CEO of Toyota TM has just sent. Koji Sato, 53, who will take the helm at the automotive giant on April 1, on Feb. 13 spoke for the first time since his promotion last month. Sato's position on electric vehicles is particularly eagerly awaited.

  • 3 Oil Stocks Exposed to Natural-Gas Plunge

    Citi analyst Scott Gruber thinks lower gas prices will cut into free cash flow for Coterra, Ovintiv, and Devon Energy.

  • Gasoline: 'Prepare for higher prices in the summer,' analyst says

    Drivers should enjoy lower gas prices while they last - and prepare for higher prices later this year, says one oil analyst.

  • 'Correcting an injustice': How one company's lies killed thousands of Ohio rubber workers

    Following decades of deceit, justice is being served after a major rubber industry supplier lied about carcinogens in its product.

  • India aims to triple defence exports to $5 billion, sell fighter jets, choppers

    BENGALURU (Reuters) -Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday set out ambitions to more than triple annual defence exports to $5 billion over the next two years, as arms firms flocked to a major air show for a slice of the nation's massive import budget. The country is looking to sign defence deals worth 750 billion rupees ($9 billion) at the biennial five-day Aero India event, its biggest ever, as its airlines try to complete jetliner purchases to meet civilian demand and press global aircraft manufacturers to produce more locally, mainly through partnerships. India has been one of the world's biggest importers of defence equipment for decades, but it has punched below its weight in the global arms export market.

  • Gas Traders on Edge as Texas Export Plant Gets Closer to Restart

    (Bloomberg) -- Natural gas traders and buyers around the world are watching to see when a crucial US exporter of the fuel will fully recover from a June explosion. Most Read from BloombergChina Ready to Down Object Flying Near Naval Base: PaperChina Says US Balloons Trespassed Over 10 Times Since Early 2022US Fighters Down More Objects as Tension Ratchets HigherUS Fighter Jet Downs Fourth Aerial Object Over North AmericaGuess Who Loses After Florida and Texas Bar ESG Banks?Freeport LNG on the Te

  • IBM Sues Former Top Thai Executive for Return of $470,000 Bonus

    (Bloomberg) -- IBM Corp. is suing the former top executive in its Thailand subsidiary, claiming she should pay back nearly half a million dollars in bonus awards for taking a job at a rival company.Most Read from BloombergChina Ready to Down Object Flying Near Naval Base: PaperGuess Who Loses After Florida and Texas Bar ESG Banks?China Says US Balloons Trespassed Over 10 Times Since Early 2022US Fighters Down More Objects as Tension Ratchets HigherThese Are the $439,000 Missiles the US Is Using

  • Ford Chair: CEO Farley has "full court press" to fix problems

    Ford Motor Co Chair Bill Ford said Monday the automaker's Chief Executive, Jim Farley, has a "full court press" on to fix operational problems that caused fourth quarter results to fall short of the company's targets. "We probably had so much focus on the future that perhaps we took our eye off the ball a little bit on the present," Ford said, speaking with reporters on the sidelines of an event to announce plans to build a battery factory in Michigan. "Jim's got a full court press on it, and we're already starting to see results," Ford said.

  • Amazon Is Taking Half of Each Sale From Its Merchants

    (Bloomberg) -- Grappling with slowing sales growth and rising costs, Amazon.com Inc. is squeezing more money from the nearly 2 million small businesses that sell products on its sprawling online marketplace.Most Read from BloombergChina Ready to Down Object Flying Near Naval Base: PaperGuess Who Loses After Florida and Texas Bar ESG Banks?China Says US Balloons Trespassed Over 10 Times Since Early 2022US Fighters Down More Objects as Tension Ratchets HigherThese Are the $439,000 Missiles the US

  • Artificial Intelligence Stocks To Watch: Big Tech Expands AI Products, Services

    When looking for the best artificial intelligence stocks to buy, identify companies using AI technology to improve products or gain a strategic edge.

  • Amazon CEO doubles down on grocery store business - FT

    Jassy blamed a lack of normalcy during the pandemic for a series of stumbles and said the company was ready to "go big" on bricks-and-mortar stores, the report added. Amazon did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment. The company has paused expansion of its Fresh supermarkets and cashier-less convenience stores until it finds the right recipe for success, Jassy said, in a rare appearance on the company's quarterly results call earlier this month.

  • Record 3,000-Mile Voyage for Canadian Gas Offers Relief for Asia

    (Bloomberg) -- A stream of natural gas that’s being unleashed from British Columbia’s vast reservoirs is blazing a record-setting path through global markets, providing hope for Canada’s beleaguered drillers and relief for energy-hungry economies around the world.Most Read from BloombergChina Ready to Down Object Flying Near Naval Base: PaperChina Says US Balloons Trespassed Over 10 Times Since Early 2022US Fighters Down More Objects as Tension Ratchets HigherUS Fighter Jet Downs Fourth Aerial O

  • Suze Orman says this workplace taboo 'is how the system keeps us down' — here's why it could pay to combat the 'culture of secrecy' at your office

    Three more states now have laws that require companies to post salary ranges.

  • Nokia, Kyndryl extend partnership for private 5G factory networks

    Nokia and Kyndryl have extended their partnership for three years after clocking up more than 100 customers for automating factories using 5G wireless networks, following their first tie-up a year earlier. Big technology firms have been partnering with telecom gear makers such as Nokia to sell private 5G networks to customers, mostly in the manufacturing business, but only a few companies have been able to get any traction in the business that is expected to grow by billions of dollars every year. "We grew the business significantly last year with the number of customers and number of networks," Chris Johnson, head of Nokia's enterprise business, told Reuters.

  • Aerospace suppliers face competition for hires from planemakers

    Aerospace suppliers are gearing up for a hiring spree in 2023 but could face stiff competition for skilled laborers, including from their top customers - planemakers Boeing and Airbus. The tight labor market is a key factor in the industry's supply-chain shortages, and could determine whether Boeing and Airbus meet near-term production goals, industry officials said. Executives at last week's Pacific Northwest Aerospace Alliance conference, a gathering of top suppliers, expressed concern about replacing workers who left through layoffs or attrition during the height of the COVID-19 pandemic.

  • I Want to Retire at 55. How Can I Make That Happen?

    Can I retire at 55? If you're interested in early retirement, it helps to understand the unique financial planning challenges involved.