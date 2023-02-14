Global Automatic Tube Cleaning System Market Report 2023: Improving Operational Efficiency of HVAC Systems due to Automatic Tube Cleaning System Installation Bolsters Growth

Company Logo

Dublin, Feb. 14, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Automatic Tube Cleaning System Market by Type (Ball, and Brush), Industry (Power Generation, Oil & Gas, Commercial Space, Hospitality), and Region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Rest of the World) - Forecast to 2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.





The global automatic tube cleaning system market is expected to grow from USD 117.9 million in 2023 to USD 143.5 million by 2028; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of 4% from 2023 to 2028. Automatic tube cleaning systems are employed in premises wherein HVAC systems, such as boilers, condensers and heater exchangers, are installed. Periodic cleaning of these HVAC systems is necessary to avoid increasing power consumption. Hence, an increase in demand for automatic tube cleaning systems from HVAC systems is driving the market's growth.

Automatic ball tube cleaning system to hold largest market share in 2022

The ball tube cleaning system has been proven effective in increasing heat transfer efficiency for large-scale condensers used in power plants. Increase in power generation performance through increased output accompanied by cost savings through lower fuel consumption. Sponge-ball tube cleaning system technology has been a widely-adopted best practice for optimizing condenser performance in the power generation industry for decades.

Power Generation sector held the largest market share in the year 2022

The power industry produces a significant amount of electricity with the help of water. It is vital in the industry's processes, from cooling condensers to steam generation. Fouling reduces the heat transfer efficiency of a condenser. It increases energy consumption in the power plant, which can lead to a dramatic loss in unit output, unit availability, and revenue. Hence, automatic tube cleaning systems are installed to enable power plants to generate electricity at maximum efficiency by removing fouling automatically and continuously.

Asia Pacific to hold the largest market share during the forecast period

China and India are among the major countries in APAC having a significant number of coal-fired power plants. The easy availability of coal makes thermal power a preferred source of electricity generation. The growing electricity demand in Asia Pacific backed by rebounded growth in the economy is expected to establish more power plants, which, in turn, is expected to propel the demand for automatic tube cleaning systems in the power generation industry in the next few years

Market Dynamics

Drivers

Improving Operational Efficiency of HVAC Systems due to Automatic Tube Cleaning System Installation

Restraints

Design-Related Faults and Limitations in Some Automatic Tube Cleaning Systems

Opportunities

Rise in Desalination Projects Worldwide

Challenges

Constant Requirement to Replace Sponge Balls in Automatic Tube Cleaning Systems

Low Awareness About Benefits of Automatic Tube Cleaning Systems

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 177 Forecast Period 2023 - 2028 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2023 $117.9 Million Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2028 $143.5 Million Compound Annual Growth Rate 4.0% Regions Covered Global



