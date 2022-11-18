U.S. markets closed

Global Automation COE Market Report 2022 to 2027: Continuity of Operations Using RPA Maintenance Presents Opportunities

·8 min read

DUBLIN, Nov. 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Automation COE Market by Service (Implementation Support, Governance, Design, Testing), Organization Size (SMEs, Large Enterprises), Vertical (BFSI, Manufacturing, Healthcare, Life Sciences) and Region - Forecast to 2027" report has been added to  ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Research and Markets Logo
Research and Markets Logo

The global automation CoE market is projected to grow from USD 300 million in 2022 to USD 1.5 billion by 2027, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 36.9% during the forecast period.

Technology & consulting services to register for the largest market size during the forecast period

Based on services, the automation COE market is segmented into technology assessment & consulting services, design & testing services, governance services, and implementation support services. Automation COE combines multiple technologies to automate complex end-to-end business processes that involve decision-making and continuous learning. Businesses leverage this opportunity by automating small rule-based tasks to complex business processes. To respond to this dynamic trend, organizations need superior automation capabilities.

Large Enterprises to account for the largest market size during the forecast period

Based on organization size, the automation COE market has been segmented into SMEs and large enterprises. SMEs are enterprises with an employee strength of 1-1,000, while large enterprises have an employee strength of more than 1,000.

With globalization, organizations have recognized the need to train the internal staff, as well as customers, to attain their business goals. Companies require technologies that can assist them in improving their profit margins and operational efficiencies. Large enterprises are expected to rapidly adopt automation COE in the coming years due to their complex network of channel partners present across the globe.

Asia-Pacific to hold highest CAGR during the forecast period

Based on regions, the automation COE market is segmented into North America, Asia-Pacific, Europe, and the Rest of the World (RoW). The RoW covers the Middle East & Africa and Latin America. North America is expected to dominate the market during the forecast period. The growth of the North American market can be attributed to the presence of leading service providers for automation COE and increasing investments in R&D in this region.

Enterprises across all regions are increasingly opting for integration and automation technologies for various business operations, such as finance, HR, sales, marketing, and customer support. The Work Automation Index 2022 found that 66% of organizations in North America now use COE platforms in five or more departments, and the number of organizations with seven automated departments has almost tripled since 2019. North America and Europe are expected to hold relatively larger shares of the market, as companies in these regions are early adopters of trending technologies.

Key Topics Covered:

1 Introduction

2 Research Methodology

3 Executive Summary

4 Premium Insights
4.1 Opportunities in Automation COE Market
4.2 Market: by Top 2 Services and Top 3 Verticals
4.3 Market: by Region

5 Market Overview and Industry Trends
5.1 Introduction
5.2 Market Dynamics
5.2.1 Drivers
5.2.1.1 Significant Improvements in ROI Across Businesses
5.2.1.2 Reduced Data Entry Errors
5.2.1.3 Improved Quality with Reduced Risk
5.2.2 Restraints
5.2.2.1 High Development and Deployment Costs
5.2.2.2 Dependence on Suppliers and Inadequate Capabilities to Scale Automation Over Time
5.2.3 Opportunities
5.2.3.1 Reduced Churn
5.2.3.2 Continuity of Operations Using RPA Maintenance
5.2.3.3 Rise in Demand for Automation from Different Industries
5.2.4 Challenges
5.2.4.1 Employee Hesitation and Fear of Automation due to Worries About Losing Jobs
5.2.4.2 Lack of Knowledge Among Departments
5.2.4.3 Optimizing Business Processes Prior to Automation
5.3 Industry Trends
5.3.1 Market Evolution
5.3.2 Patent Analysis
5.3.2.1 Methodology
5.3.2.2 Document Type
5.3.2.3 Innovation and Patent Applications
5.3.2.4 Top Applicants
5.4 Tariff and Regulatory Landscape
5.4.1 Regulatory Bodies, Government Agencies, and Other Organizations
5.5 Technology Analysis
5.5.1 Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning
5.5.2 Natural Language Processing
5.5.3 Optical Character Recognition
5.5.4 Cloud Computing
5.5.5 Computer Vision
5.6 Case Study Analysis
5.6.1 Case Study: Prosegur Secures USD 12 Million in Savings with Strategic Intelligent Automation Program
5.6.2 Case Study: Ohio's Hospice Delivers Improved Patient and Employee Experience with New Digital Workforce
5.6.3 Case Study: Agco Employees Negotiate Contracts and Let Digital Workers Manage Paperwork
5.6.4 Case Study: Agco is Future-Proofing Its Business with Intelligent Automation
5.6.5 Case Study: Uniper Transforms Business with Automation
5.6.6 Case Study: Custodial Agency at Dutch Ministry of Justice Uses Automation to Improve Services for Residents of Netherlands
5.6.7 Case Study: Wall-To-Wall Automation 360 Saves Newcastle Hospitals 7,000 Hours Annually, Improving Staff Work-Life Balance
5.6.8 Case Study: Rapid ROI from RPA - Synergy Automates Billing to Realize Significant Value
5.6.9 Case Study: Lumevity - Finding Quick Automation Wins with FortressIQ
5.6.10 Case Study: Arab National Bank Saved 64K+ Hours by Successfully Implementing Bots to Automate Processes
5.7 Ecosystem
5.8 Supply Chain Analysis
5.9 Seven Pillars of Robotic Operating Model (ROM)
5.9.1 Introduction
5.10 Key Practices to Achieve Automation COE
5.10.1 Introduction
5.11 Automation COE Across Major Business Functions
5.12 Key Conferences & Events in 2022-2023

6 Automation COE Market, by Service
6.1 Introduction
6.1.1 Services: Market Drivers
6.2 Technology Assessment & Consulting Services
6.2.1 Need to Identify and Evaluate Automation to Improve Business Operations to Drive Market
6.3 Design & Testing Services
6.3.1 Advantages Such as Reduced Redundancies and Improved Process Quality to Boost Adoption
6.4 Governance Services
6.4.1 Ability of Governance Services to Promote and Support Organization-Wide Automation to Fuel Demand
6.5 Implementation Support Services
6.5.1 Need to Embed Intelligent Decision-Making Capabilities into Business Solutions to Drive Adoption

7 Automation COE Market, by Organization Size
7.1 Introduction
7.1.1 Organization Size: Market Drivers
7.2 Large Enterprises
7.2.1 Growing Demand for Automation Solutions to Shorten Time Spent on Routine Tasks in Large Enterprises to Drive Market
7.3 Small and Medium-Sized Enterprises
7.3.1 Advantages Such as Cost-Effectiveness and Increased Productivity to Drive Demand for Automation COE Among SMEs

8 Automation COE Market, by Vertical
8.1 Introduction
8.1.1 Verticals: Market Drivers
8.2 Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance (BFSI)
8.2.1 High Adoption of Intelligent Automation in BFSI Vertical to Foster Growth
8.3 Manufacturing
8.3.1 Need to Achieve Automated Efficiency in Areas Other Than Production Line to Drive Adoption in Manufacturing Plants
8.4 Retail & Consumer Goods
8.4.1 Growing Adoption of Automation in Retail to Support Inventory, Supply Chain, and Invoicing to Aid Growth
8.5 Transportation & Logistics
8.5.1 Growing Investments by Logistics & Transportation Companies in Intelligent Automation to Propel Market
8.6 IT & ITeS
8.6.1 Growing Use of Automation Solutions to Automate Repetitive Tasks to Promote Market
8.7 Healthcare & Life Sciences
8.7.1 Increasing Volume of Patient Data to Increase Adoption of Automation Solutions in Healthcare Vertical
8.8 Other Verticals

9 Automation COE Market, by Region

10 Competitive Landscape
10.1 Overview
10.2 Key Player Strategies
10.3 Market Evaluation Framework
10.4 Revenue Analysis
10.4.1 Historical Revenue Analysis
10.5 Ranking of Key Market Players, 2022
10.6 Comparative Analysis of Key Vendors in Market, 2022
10.7 Competitive Scenario and Trends
10.7.1 Product Launches
10.7.2 Deals

11 Company Profiles
11.1 Introduction
11.2 Key Players
11.2.1 SS&C Blue Prism
11.2.2 UiPath
11.2.3 Automation Anywhere
11.2.4 NICE
11.2.5 Digital Workforce
11.2.6 HelpSystems
11.3 Other Players
11.3.1 Ctrl365
11.3.2 FASTPATH
11.3.3 ElectroNeek
11.3.4 AnyRobot
11.3.5 Nintex
11.3.6 Chazey Partners
11.3.7 Smartbridge
11.3.8 Blueprint
11.3.9 Robocloud
11.3.10 Verint
11.3.11 Cigniti
11.3.12 Innominds
11.3.13 TestingXperts
11.3.14 KiwiQA
11.3.15 CIGNEX
11.3.16 Roboyo
11.3.17 Calidad Infotech
11.3.18 ChoiceWORX
11.3.19 XenonStack

12 Adjacent and Related Markets

13 Appendix

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/kxxwh9

Media Contact:

Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470 
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1904
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Logo:  https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/539438/Research_and_Markets_Logo.jpg



Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/global-automation-coe-market-report-2022-to-2027-continuity-of-operations-using-rpa-maintenance-presents-opportunities-301682790.html

SOURCE Research and Markets

