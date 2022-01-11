Global Automation and Controls Market Is Expected to Reach $845.15 Billion by 2030: Allied Market Research

Rise in demand for industrial automation in manufacturing, implementation of government regulations in support to industrial automation, and focus of organizations on worker safety drive the growth of the global automation and control market. Based on region, Europe contributed to the highest share in terms of revenue in 2020, holding around one-third of the total market share.

Portland,OR, Jan. 11, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to the report published by Allied Market Research, the global automation and controls market generated $329.62 billion in 2020, and is projected to reach $845.15 billion by 2030, witnessing a CAGR of 10.7% from 2021 to 2030. The report provides a detailed analysis of changing market dynamics, top segments, value chain, key investment pockets, regional scenario, and competitive landscape.

Rise in demand for industrial automation in manufacturing, implementation of government regulations in support to industrial automation, and growing focus of organizations on worker safety drive the growth of the global automation and controls market. However, high implementation cost associated with installation restrains the market to some extent. On the other hand, increase in penetration of industrial robotics and adoption of Industry present new opportunities in the upcoming years.

COVID-19 Scenario:

The outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic has had a positive impact on the global automation and controls market.

Owing to embracement in industry 4.0 over the past few years, COVID-19 has significantly boosted the growth of industry automation across manufacturing sector.

In addition, rise in the adoption of digital solutions such as real time monitoring and decision-making solutions across various industries is anticipated to drive the automation and controls market post pandemic.





The report offers detailed segmentation of the global automation and control market based on product, application, end use, and region.

Based on application, the safety & security segment held the highest market share in 2020, holding nearly two-fifths of the total market share, and is expected to continue its leadership status during the forecast period. Moreover, the lighting segment is estimated to register the highest CAGR of 12.5% from 2021 to 2030.

Based on end use, the industrial segment held the largest market share in 2020, holding around more than two-thirds of the total market share, and is expected to continue its leadership status during the forecast period. Moreover, the commercial segment is projected to register the highest CAGR of 12.6% from 2021 to 2030.

Based on region, Europe contributed to the highest share in terms of revenue in 2020, holding around one-third of the total market share, and is estimated to continue its dominant share by 2030. Moreover, the Asia-Pacific region is projected to manifest the fastest CAGR of 12.3% during the forecast period.

Leading players of the global automation and control market analyzed in the research include ABB Group, Bosch Rexroth AG, Emerson Electric Co., Fanuc Corporation, General Electric Company, Honeywell International Inc., KUK AG, Rockwell Automation, Schneider Electric SE, and Siemens AG.

