Global Automobile OEM In-plant Logistics Markets, 2012-2019 & 2020-2027 - Market is Projected to Reach a Revised Size of US$2.8 Billion
Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Automobile OEM In-plant Logistics estimated at US$2.5 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$2.8 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 1.7% over the analysis period 2020-2027.
In-Plant Warehousing, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 2.4% CAGR and reach US$881.5 Million by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Line-Side Feeding segment is readjusted to a revised 1.7% CAGR for the next 7-year period.
The U. S. Market is Estimated at $681.8 Million, While China is Forecast to Grow at 3.5% CAGR
The Automobile OEM In-plant Logistics market in the U. S. is estimated at US$681.8 Million in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$548.9 Million by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 3.5% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 0.2% and 1.2% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 0.7% CAGR.
Packing Segment to Record 1.4% CAGR
In the global Packing segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 1.1% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$433.9 Million in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$467.6 Million by the close of the analysis period.
China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$379.3 Million by the year 2027, while Latin America will expand at a 2.2% CAGR through the analysis period. We bring years of research experience to this 9th edition of our report.
The report presents concise insights into how the pandemic has impacted production and the buy side for 2020 and 2021. A short-term phased recovery by key geography is also addressed.
Competitors identified in this market include, among others:
BLG Logistics Group AG &
Co. AG
CEVA Logistics
DB Schenker
Deutsche Post DHL Group
Kuehne + Nagel International AG
Key Topics Covered:
I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Global Competitor Market Shares
In-plant Logistics Market for Automobile OEM Industry Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide (in %): 2019 & 2025
Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
World Current & Future Analysis for Automobile OEM In-plant Logistics by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2020 through 2027
World Historic Review for Automobile OEM In-plant Logistics by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019
World 15-Year Perspective for Automobile OEM In-plant Logistics by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
World Current & Future Analysis for In-Plant Warehousing by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2020 through 2027
World Historic Review for In-Plant Warehousing by Geographic Region - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019
World 15-Year Perspective for In-Plant Warehousing by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
World Current & Future Analysis for Line-Side Feeding by Geographic Region - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2020 through 2027
World Historic Review for Line-Side Feeding by Geographic Region - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019
World 15-Year Perspective for Line-Side Feeding by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
World Current & Future Analysis for Packing by Geographic Region - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2020 through 2027
World Historic Review for Packing by Geographic Region - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019
World 15-Year Perspective for Packing by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
World Current & Future Analysis for Other Type of Services by Geographic Region - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2020 through 2027
World Historic Review for Other Type of Services by Geographic Region - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019
World 15-Year Perspective for Other Type of Services by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS
IV. COMPETITION
Total Companies Profiled: 41
