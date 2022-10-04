U.S. markets close in 2 hours 14 minutes

The Global Automotive Active Seat Headrests Market is expected to grow by 58.5 mn units during 2022-2026, accelerating at a CAGR of 9.53% during the forecast period

ReportLinker
·3 min read
ReportLinker
ReportLinker

Global Automotive Active Seat Headrests Market 2022-2026 The analyst has been monitoring the automotive active seat headrests market and it is poised to grow by 58. 5 mn units during 2022-2026, accelerating at a CAGR of 9.

New York, Oct. 04, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Automotive Active Seat Headrests Market 2022-2026" -
53% during the forecast period. Our report on the automotive active seat headrests market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.
The report offers an up-to-date analysis of the current global market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by growing demand for safety solutions to drive automotive active seat headrest adoption, increased adoption of automotive safety systems by carmakers, and evolution in sensor and microcontroller technology imbibing greater levels of safety and convenience in auto.
The automotive active seat headrests market analysis includes type segment and geographic landscape.

The automotive active seat headrests market is segmented as below:
By Type
• Passenger Car
• Commercial Vehicle

By Geographical Landscape
• Europe
• North America
• APAC
• Middle East and Africa
• South America

This study identifies the increase in the penetration of SUVs as one of the prime reasons driving the automotive active seat headrests market growth during the next few years. Also, the adoption of light detection and ranging (LIDAR) technology to produce smart headrest systems and biometrics and driver state monitoring systems to serve as inputs for automotive active seat headrests will lead to sizable demand in the market.

The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market through study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by analyzing key parameters. Our report on the automotive active seat headrests market covers the following areas:
• Automotive active seat headrests market sizing
• Automotive active seat headrests market forecast
• Automotive active seat headrests market industry analysis

This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading automotive active seat headrests market vendors that include Adient Plc, Deprag Schulz GMBH and Co., GRAMMER AG, Johnson Controls International Plc, JR Manufacturing, Knauf Industries Polska Sp. Z OO, Lear Corp., Magna International Inc., Ningbo Jifeng Auto Parts Co. Ltd., Shanghai Daimay Automotive Interior Co. Ltd., Toyota Boshoku Corp., TS TECH Co. Ltd., and Yanfeng International Automotive Technology Co. Ltd. Also, the automotive active seat headrests market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all future growth opportunities.
The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.

The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market through study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by analyzing key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. Technavio’s market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast accurate market growth.
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06325342/?utm_source=GNW

About Reportlinker
ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.

__________________________

CONTACT: Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001


