Global Automotive Adhesives Market (2020 to 2026) - by Resin Type, Adhesive Type, Application, Vehicle Type and Sales Channel
The global automotive adhesives market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 7.4% during the forecast period (2020-2026). The key factor that drives the growth of the market includes the evolving automotive industry across the globe. Besides, various benefits offered by the automotive adhesives including thermal, chemical, impact, and abrasion resistance also support the growth of the market over the forecast period. Some other factors that drive the growth of the automotive adhesives market include increased demand for lightweight and low-carbon emitting vehicles. Technological advancements in adhesives for various applications further supports the growth of the market over the forecast period.
The global automotive adhesives market is segmented on the basis of resin type, adhesive type, applications, vehicle type, and sales channel. Based on the resin type, the market is segmented as polyurethanes, polyamide, acrylics, silicone, epoxy, SMP, MMA, and others. The polyurethanes segment is estimated to hold a lucrative share in the market. Based on the adhesive types, the market is segmented as tapes & films, liquid gasket, structural, thread-locks & retainers, and others. The liquid gasket segment is estimated to hold a lucrative share in the market.
Based on the application, the market is segmented as assembly, body in white (BIW), glazing, paint, upholstery, and others. The assembly segment is estimated to hold a lucrative share in the market. Based on the vehicle type, the market is segmented as passenger vehicles, two-wheelers, and commercial vehicles. The passenger vehicle segment is estimated to hold a major share in the market. By the sales channel, the market is segmented into OEM & auto-ancillaries and aftermarket/retail.
3M Co., BASF SE, Dow Inc., Henkel AG & Co., KGaA, Solvay SA, Akzo Nobel NV, Arkema SA, Ashland Global Specialty Chemicals Inc., Franklin International, H.B. Fuller Co., and Huntsman International LLC among others are some of the prominent players functioning in the global automotive adhesives market. New product launches & developments, partnerships, agreements, and acquisitions are some of the growth strategies adopted by the players in order to sustain in the highly competitive market.
The report is intended for automotive companies, auto-ancillaries, adhesives manufacturing companies, start-ups, seed funders, venture capitalists, research institutes and universities, other related companies, and government organizations for overall market analysis and competitive analysis. The report provides an in-depth analysis of the market size and growth opportunities. The report will serve as a source for 360-degree analysis of the market thoroughly delivering insights into the market for better business decisions.
Market Segmentation:
1. Global Automotive Adhesives Market Research and Analysis by Resin Type
2. Global Automotive Adhesives Market Research and Analysis by Adhesive Type
3. Global Automotive Adhesives Market Research and Analysis by Application
4. Global Automotive Adhesives Market Research and Analysis by Vehicle Type
5. Global Automotive Adhesives Market Research and Analysis by Sales Channel
The Report Covers:
Comprehensive research methodology of the global automotive adhesives market.
This report also includes a detailed and extensive market overview with key analyst insights.
An exhaustive analysis of macro and micro factors influencing the market guided by key recommendations.
Analysis of regional regulations and other government policies impacting the global automotive adhesives industry.
Insights about market determinants that are stimulating the global automotive adhesives market.
Detailed and extensive market segments with regional distribution of forecast revenues.
Extensive profiles and recent developments of the market players.
Key Topics Covered:
1. Report Summary
2. Market Overview and Insights
2.1. Scope of the Report
2.2. Analyst Insight & Current Market Trends
2.2.1. Key Findings
2.2.2. Recommendations
2.2.3. Conclusion
3. Competitive Landscape
3.1. Key Company Analysis
3.1.1. 3M Co.
3.1.1.1. Overview
3.1.1.2. Financial Analysis
3.1.1.3. SWOT Analysis
3.1.1.4. Recent Developments
3.1.2. BASF SE
3.1.2.1. Overview
3.1.2.2. Financial Analysis
3.1.2.3. SWOT Analysis
3.1.2.4. Recent Developments
3.1.3. Dow Inc.
3.1.3.1. Overview
3.1.3.2. Financial Analysis
3.1.3.3. SWOT Analysis
3.1.3.4. Recent Developments
3.1.4. Henkel AG & Co., KGaA
3.1.4.1. Overview
3.1.4.2. Financial Analysis
3.1.4.3. SWOT Analysis
3.1.4.4. Recent Developments
3.1.5. Arkema SA
3.1.5.1. Overview
3.1.5.2. Financial Analysis
3.1.5.3. SWOT Analysis
3.1.5.4. Recent Developments
3.2. Key Strategy Analysis
4. Market Determinants
4.1. Motivators
4.2. Restraints
4.3. Opportunities
5. Market Segmentation
5.1. Global Automotive Adhesives Market by Resin Type
5.1.1. Polyurethanes
5.1.2. Polyamide
5.1.3. Acrylics
5.1.4. Silicone
5.1.5. Epoxy
5.1.6. SMP (Silyl-Modified Polymer)
5.1.7. MMA (Methyl Methacrylate)
5.1.8. Other Resin Type
5.2. Global Automotive Adhesives Market by Adhesive Type
5.2.1. Tapes & Films
5.2.2. Liquid Gasket
5.2.3. Structural
5.2.4. Thread Locks & Retainers
5.2.5. Others Adhesive Type
5.3. Global Automotive Adhesives Market by Applications
5.3.1. Assembly
5.3.2. Body in White (BIW)
5.3.3. Glazing
5.3.4. Paint
5.3.5. Upholstery
5.3.6. Others Application
5.4. Global Automotive Adhesives Market by Vehicle Type
5.4.1. Passenger Cars
5.4.2. Two-Wheelers
5.4.3. Commercial Vehicle
5.5. Global Automotive Adhesives Market by Sales Channel
5.5.1. OEM (Original Equipment Manufacturer) & Auto-Ancillaries
5.5.2. Aftermarket/Retail
6. Regional Analysis
6.1. North America
6.1.1. United States
6.1.2. Canada
6.2. Europe
6.2.1. UK
6.2.2. Germany
6.2.3. Italy
6.2.4. Spain
6.2.5. France
6.2.6. Rest of Europe
6.3. Asia-Pacific
6.3.1. China
6.3.2. India
6.3.3. Japan
6.3.4. South Korea
6.3.5. Rest of Asia-Pacific
6.4. Rest of the World
7. Company Profiles
7.1. 3M Co.
7.2. Akzo Nobel NV
7.3. Arkema SA
7.4. Ashland Global Specialty Chemicals Inc.
7.5. Avery Dennison Corp.
7.6. BASF SE
7.7. Cattie Adhesives
7.8. Dow Inc.
7.9. Franklin International Inc.
7.10. H.B. Fuller Co.
7.11. Henkel AG & Co., KGaA
7.12. Hernon Manufacturing, Inc.
7.13. Huntsman International LLC
7.14. Illinois Tool Works Inc. (ITW Performance Polymers)
7.15. Jowat SE
7.16. LORD Corp.
7.17. PPG Industries, Inc.
7.18. Sika AG
7.19. Solvay SA
7.20. Tremco Illbruck (RPM International Inc.)
7.21. Wacker Chemie AG
