Global Automotive Adhesives Market Set to Reach USD 8.45 Billion by 2031, With a Sustainable CAGR Of 6.5% | Growth Market Reports

·6 min read

PUNE, India, Jan. 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- According to a recent market study published by Growth Market Reports, titled, "Automotive Adhesives Market by Formulation (Hot-melt, Solvent-based, and Water-based), Resin Type (Acrylics, Epoxy, Polyurethane, Methyl Methacrylate Adhesives, Silyl Modified Polymer, Silicone, and Others), Function (Bonding, Noise-Vibration-Harshness, and Sealants), Application (Drivetrains, Powertrains, Body in White, Interior, Exterior, Assembly, and Paint Shop), Vehicle Type (Passenger Vehicles [Fuel Based and Electric Vehicles] and Commercial Vehicles [Light Commercial Vehicles and Heavy Commercial Vehicles]), and Regions: Size, Share, Trends and Opportunity Analysis, 2023-2031", the market size was valued at USD 4.7 billion in 2022 and is expected to reach USD 8.45 billion, expanding at a CAGR of 6.5% by the end of 2031. The global market is projected to expand at a rapid pace owing to the rapid increase in the use of adhesives in automobile production in emerging economies.

Growth_Market_Reports_Logo1
Growth_Market_Reports_Logo1

Key Market Players Profiled in the Report

  • H.B. Fuller Company

  • Arkema

  • Huntsman International LLC.

  • 3M

  • DuPont

  • Henkel AG & Co. KGaA

  • Sika AG

The report covers comprehensive data on emerging trends, market drivers, growth opportunities, and restraints that can change the market dynamics of the industry. It provides an in-depth analysis of the market segments which include formulation, application, and competitor analysis.

Download PDF Sample here: https://growthmarketreports.com/request-sample/4936

This report also includes a complete analysis of industry players that covers their latest developments, product portfolio, pricing, mergers, acquisitions, and collaborations. Moreover, it provides crucial strategies that are helping market players to expand their market share.

Highlights on the segments of the Automotive Adhesives Market

Based on formulation, the automotive adhesives market is divided into hot-melt, solvent-based, and water-based. The Hot-melt adhesives' (HMAs) segment is expected to expand at a significant rate as they have a long shelf life resulting in lowered inventory and maintenance costs. The solvent-based segment size is projected to account for a key market share during the forecast period.

For Any Questions on This Report: https://growthmarketreports.com/enquiry-before-buying/4936

In terms of resin type, the global market is segregated into acrylics, epoxy, cyanoacrylates, polyvinyl acetate, polyurethane, Methyl Methacrylate Adhesives (MMA), Silyl Modified Polymer (SMP), silicone, and others. The epoxy derivatives segment is expected to grow at a significant pace during the forecast period owing to the wide use of epoxy derivatives by manufacturers as they can be heat-cured for adhesion at room temperature and underwater. However, polyurethane is a solvent-based adhesive that is likely to register a considerable CAGR and is expected to drive the market in the forecast period.

Based on regions, the automotive adhesives market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa. The market in Asia Pacific is projected to expand at a significant CAGR during the forecast period due to the increasing demand and usage of automotive adhesives in emerging economies. However, the market in North America is anticipated to expand at a significant CAGR during the forecast period.

To Buy the Complete Report: https://growthmarketreports.com/report/automotive-adhesives-market-global-industry-analysis

Key Takeaways from the Study:

  • Automotive adhesives are widely used to reduce the structural weight of automobiles as manufacturers prefer these adhesives as an alternative for nuts and bolts.

  • Automotive adhesives provide the same binding strength as welding with the added advantage of the least use of the equipment and corresponding manpower. This aids in decreasing assembly time and usage of mechanical tools.

  • Polyamides, an epoxy resin derivative is widely used due to their low thermal viscosity resulting in increased adhesion and they also exhibit resistance to chemical reactions of combining metals.

  • NVH pads are gaining traction due to an increase in consumer demand for low-emitting vehicles as they are widely used in noise-reducing and dampening requirements for a vehicle.

  • Automotive adhesives are extensively used in the body in white usage as it offers protection against corrosion which aid in the durability of metallic substrates.

  • Adhesives are also used in various applications in vehicle exteriors for fixing tailgates, roofs, headlamps, spoilers, and hang-on parts due to their heat-resistant properties.

  • Increasing usage of automotive adhesives in automotive interiors improves the cosmetic appearance of automobile interiors of seats, door panels, and dashboards can drive the market in the coming years.

Read 190 Pages Research Report with Detailed ToC on "Global Automotive Adhesives Market by Formulation (Hot-melt, Solvent-based, and Water-based), Resin Type (Acrylics, Epoxy, Polyurethane, Methyl Methacrylate Adhesives, Silyl Modified Polymer, Silicone, and Others), Function (Bonding, Noise-Vibration-Harshness, and Sealants), Application (Drivetrains, Powertrains, Body in White, Interior, Exterior, Assembly, and Paint Shop), Vehicle Type (Passenger Vehicles [Fuel Based and Electric Vehicles] and Commercial Vehicles [Light Commercial Vehicles and Heavy Commercial Vehicles]), and Regions (North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Middle East & Africa) – Global Industry Analysis, Growth, Share, Size, Trends, and Forecast 2023 – 2031"

Get Full Access of this Report: https://growthmarketreports.com/checkout/4936

Key Segments Covered

Formulation

  • Hot-melt

  • Solvent-based

  • Water-based

Resin Type

  • Acrylics

  • Epoxy

  • Polyurethane

  • MMA

  • SMP

  • Silicone

  • Others

Function

  • Bonding

  • Noise-Vibration-Harshness

  • Sealants

Application

  • Drivetrains

  • Powertrains

  • Body in White

  • Interior

  • Exterior

  • Assembly

  • Paint Shop

Vehicle Type

  • Passenger Vehicles

  • Commercial Vehicles

Regions

  • North America

  • Europe

  • Asia Pacific

  • Latin America

  • Middle East & Africa

Other Related Reports:

  • North America Polyurethane Pu Adhesives Market by Resin Types (Thermoplastic and Thermoset), Technology (Hot-melt, Solvent-borne, Water-borne, and Others), End-user Industry (Building and Construction, Automotive and Aerospace, Electrical and Electronics, Healthcare, Footwear and Leathers, Packaging, and Others), Geography (Canada, United States, Mexico, and the Rest of North America) - Industry Analysis, Growth, Share, Size, Trends, and Forecast 2021 – 2028

  • Global Automotive Electric Motors Market by Type (Body Motors, Chassis Motors, and Powertrain Motors), Application (Passenger Vehicles and Commercial Vehicles), and Region (North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Middle East & Africa), Forecast From 2022 To 2030

  • Global Automotive coatings adhesives sealants Market by Type (Solvent-based, Water-based, Powder), Application (OEMs, Refinish), and Region (North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Middle East & Africa), Forecast To 2028

  • Global Epoxy Adhesive Market by Type (One-component, Two-component), Application (Aerospace & Defense, Automotive, Marine, Electrical & Electronics, Construction, Energy & Power), and Region (North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Middle East & Africa), Forecast From 2022 To 2030

About Growth Market Reports:

Growth Market Reports provides global enterprises as well as small & medium businesses with unmatched quality of "Market Research Reports" and "Industry Intelligence Solutions". Growth Market Reports has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients in making strategic business decisions and achieving sustainable growth in their respective market domains.

Our key analysis segments, though not restricted to the same, include market entry strategies, market size estimations, market trend analysis, market opportunity analysis, market threat analysis, market growth/fall forecasting, primary interviews, and secondary research & consumer surveys.

Contact:

Alex Mathews
7th Floor, Siddh Icon,
Baner Road, Baner, Pune.
Maharashtra – 411045. India.
Phone: +1 909 414 1393
Email: sales@growthmarketreports.com
Web: https://growthmarketreports.com

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1980656/Growth_Market_Reports_Logo1.jpg

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/global-automotive-adhesives-market-set-to-reach-usd-8-45-billion-by-2031--with-a-sustainable-cagr-of-6-5--growth-market-reports-301720209.html

SOURCE Growth Market Reports

