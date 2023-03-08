ReportLinker

The global economy is at a critical crossroads with a number of interlocking challenges and crises running in parallel. The uncertainty around how Russia`s war on Ukraine will play out this year and the war`s role in creating global instability means that the trouble on the inflation front is not over yet.

Food and fuel inflation will remain a persistent economic problem. Higher retail inflation will impact consumer confidence and spending. As governments combat inflation by raising interest rates, new job creation will slowdown and impact economic activity and growth. Lower capital expenditure is in the offing as companies go slow on investments, held back by inflation worries and weaker demand. With slower growth and high inflation, developed markets seem primed to enter into a recession. Fears of new COVID outbreaks and China’s already uncertain post-pandemic path poses a real risk of the world experiencing more acute supply chain pain and manufacturing disruptions this year. Volatile financial markets, growing trade tensions, stricter regulatory environment and pressure to mainstream climate change into economic decisions will compound the complexity of challenges faced. Year 2023 is expected to be tough year for most markets, investors and consumers. Nevertheless, there is always opportunity for businesses and their leaders who can chart a path forward with resilience and adaptability.



Global Automotive Aftermarket Brake Friction Parts Market to Reach $4.7 Billion by 2030



In the changed post COVID-19 business landscape, the global market for Automotive Aftermarket Brake Friction Parts estimated at US$3.5 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$4.7 Billion by 2030, growing at aCAGR of 3.7% over the period 2022-2030. Brake Pads, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 3.9% CAGR and reach US$3.8 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Brake Shoes segment is readjusted to a revised 3.3% CAGR for the next 8-year period.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $948 Million, While China is Forecast to Grow at 5.8% CAGR



The Automotive Aftermarket Brake Friction Parts market in the U.S. is estimated at US$948 Million in the year 2022. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$914.6 Million by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 5.8% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 2.6% and 3.1% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 3% CAGR.



Select Competitors (Total 48 Featured)

- ABS Friction Inc.

- Advics Co. Ltd.

- Akebono Brake Industry Co. Ltd.

- Continental AG

- Delphi Technologies

- Federal-Mogul Motorparts LLC

- Fras-Le S.A.

- Japan Brake Industrial Co. Ltd.

- Nan Hoang Traffic Instrument Co. Ltd.

- Nisshinbo Brake Inc.

- Nisshinbo Holdings Inc.

- Robert Bosch GmbH

- TMD Friction Holdings GmbH

- ZF Friedrichshafen AG





I. METHODOLOGY



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Influencer Market Insights

World Market Trajectories

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession

Brake Friction Parts - A Rudimentary Overview

Recent Market Activity

Aftermarket - A Key Revenue Contributor to Brake Friction Parts

Market

Northbound Trajectory in Automotive Aftermarket Industry

Creates Conducive Environment

A Snapshot of Automobile Parts & Components Intended for OEM &

Aftermarket Applications

Steady Growth Projected Over the Coming Years

Developed Regions - Primary Revenue Contributors

Developing Countries Emerge as Hot Spots for Future Growth

Key Issues & Challenges Hampering Industry Prospects: A Review

Customers’ Casual Attitude Towards Replacement of Parts

Prevalence of Counterfeit Components

Sustained Emphasis on Equipping Vehicles with Durable OEM Parts &

Components

Eddy Current Brake Systems

Automotive Aftermarket Brake Friction Parts - Global Key

Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2022 (E)

Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for

Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)



2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS

ABS Friction Inc. (Canada)

ADVICS CO., LTD. (Japan)

Akebono Brake Industry Co., Ltd. (Japan)

Continental AG (Germany)

Delphi Technologies (UK)

Dongying Xinyi Automobile Fitting Co. Ltd. (China)

Federal-Mogul Motorparts LLC (USA)

Fras-Le S.A. (Brazil)

Japan Brake Industrial Co., Ltd. (Japan)

Nan Hoang Traffic Instrument Co., Ltd (Taiwan)

Nisshinbo Holdings Inc. (Japan)

Nisshinbo Brake Inc. (Japan)

TMD Friction Holdings GmbH (Germany)

Robert Bosch GmbH (Germany)

ZF Friedrichshafen AG (Germany)



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Large Global Base of Vehicle Fleet Offers Potential for

Replacements

Global Vehicles in Operation - An Overview

Rising Average Vehicle Life Drive Demand for Aftermarket Brake

Friction Parts

Outsourcing - A Key Manufacturer Cost Rationalization Strategy

Remanufactured Brake Friction Parts Grow in Prominence

Disc Brakes Rise Above Drum Brakes - Augurs Well for Brake Pads

Market

Technology Innovations and Product Improvements Widen Scope and

Span

Growing Integration of Electronic Assistance with Disc & Drum

Brakes

Sealed Brakes: The Future of Wet Friction Brakes

Manufacturers Focus on Customized Brake Pads

Product Materials See Drastic Changes Over the Years

Focus on Environment Drives Demand Non-Toxic Materials for

Brake Friction Parts

Regulatory Guidelines Play a Role in Choice of Material for

Brake Friction Products

Ceramic Brake Pads Continue to Grow in Prominence

Manufacturers Disguise Organic Brake Pads as Ceramic Variants

Semi-Metallic Brake Market Pads Hold Ground

Carbon-Carbon Composite to Gain Popularity for Reinforced

Automobile Brake Friction parts

Asbestos: The Iconic Friction Material on Verge of Complete

Phase Out

Emphasis on Curbing Road Accidents Widens Demand

Favorable Socio-Economic Trends Favoring Automotive Industry

Generate Parallel Opportunities for Aftermarket Brake Friction

Parts

Evolving Transportation Needs of Ballooning Urban Population

Growing Financial Strength of Middle Class Consumer Segment

Stable Economic Scenario



4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

